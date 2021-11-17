Saudi-based tech startup Rasan closes $24m funding round

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor may list 35% of the company in Q3 next year

RIYADH: Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group, one of the Gulf's most successful conglomerates, may list 30 or 35 percent of shares in the third quarter of 2022, its chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor told Al Arabia channel.

“We’ve been studying this for more than 10 years and every time we considered this, we didn't go ahead,” he said.

“This year proved to be a good year and things are excellent,” Al Habtoor said.

The business is one of the region’s largest and most respected firms, with interests in the hospitality, automotive, car leasing, real estate, education and publishing sectors.

Al-Habtoor attributed the improvements of business to an influx of tourists and visitors who flocked to Dubai to attend conferences.

Unlike major hubs around the world, Dubai has stayed open, attracting thousands of visitors and events including an airshow, Bloomberg said.