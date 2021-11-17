You are here

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021
Construction of new modern residential building in Hurghada, Egypt (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021
Updated 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt saw its construction project awards value almost double during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, a report from global real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has revealed. 

The north African country saw the value rise to almost $2 billion from almost $1 billion last year. 

The country’s building boom will establish 37 new smart cities with associated infrastructure, including a high speed rail link from Ain Sokhna to Alexandria.

This comes amid the government’s plans for the Egypt Vision 2030.

JLL forecasts a tender price inflation growth of between 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent in 2021.

Regarding commodities, especially steel, the real estate company anticipates a decrease from recent highs during the end of 2021 and into 2022.

Topics: Egypt construction

Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023: CEO

Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023: CEO
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023: CEO

Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023: CEO
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar Airways expects to receive its first delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023, its Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a Boeing presentation.


The airline is also considering an imminent purchase of a freighter aircraft and is mulling an "attractive proposition from Boeing", Al Baker added.

Topics: #economy Qatar Qatar Airways aviation airlines

Software firm Kissflow signs deals with four Saudi IT firms 

Software firm Kissflow signs deals with four Saudi IT firms 
Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Software firm Kissflow signs deals with four Saudi IT firms 

Software firm Kissflow signs deals with four Saudi IT firms 
Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kissflow, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) company, has signed partnership agreements with four Saudi IT firms, to accelerate cloud transformation for the market demand in the Kingdom.

The Saudi companies are Raqmiyat, LABS KSA, Nuummite Consulting, and Multisolutions, a statement revealed.

Having customers in over 160 countries, Kissflow aims to double down on investments in the Kingdom, targeting 40 percent growth in the country in 2022.

Saudi Arabia is the primary focus market for Kissflow’s operations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, as it already consists of 50 percent of its business in the region. 

Kissflow is now looking to double this customer base in the Kingdom over the next nine months.

Topics: Kissflow Raqmiyat LABS KSA Nuummite Consulting Multisolutions

Alibaba Group close to acquiring semiconductor maker Unigroup

Alibaba Group close to acquiring semiconductor maker Unigroup
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Alibaba Group close to acquiring semiconductor maker Unigroup

Alibaba Group close to acquiring semiconductor maker Unigroup
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium led by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is close to acquiring semiconductor manufacturer Tsinghua Unigroup in a deal worth up to 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion).

The Chinese central government is leaning towards the Alibaba-led offer given, according to people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The transaction is expected to be completed as soon as December, but negotiations are ongoing and details on timeline, deal size and a final buyer could still change, they said.

A successful deal could help avert one of China’s biggest potential corporate failures, while securing for Alibaba valuable chip know-how and a supply of semiconductors to fuel the country’s largest cloud computing platform.

The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang government, is edging out several competitors for Unigroup.

Any deal would likely include conditions for restructuring Unigroup’s roughly 100 billion yuan-plus of domestic and external debt.

Alibaba representatives had no comment, and a Unigroup spokesman did not respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Alibaba Unigroup

Saudi government agencies to use income sharing as a contracting method 

Saudi government agencies to use income sharing as a contracting method 
Getty Images
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi government agencies to use income sharing as a contracting method 

Saudi government agencies to use income sharing as a contracting method 
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet has allowed government agencies to apply income sharing with the private sector, as one of the contracting methods to secure goods and services.

The Digital Government Authority, announced that income sharing would enhance the partnership between the private and public sectors, according to SPA.

It will also improve governmental services and motivate the private sector to complete projects on time, it said.

On Tuesday, newly listed company Arabian Contracting Services won a contract at Al Madinah province to develop advertising billboards, in a deal that falls under the income-sharing procedure, CEO Mohammed Al-Khuraiji told Asharq news.

Topics: #economy #saudi #SAUDI ARABIA

Covid restrictions shut FedEx in Hong Kong

Covid restrictions shut FedEx in Hong Kong
Updated 37 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Covid restrictions shut FedEx in Hong Kong

Covid restrictions shut FedEx in Hong Kong
Updated 37 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US parcel delivery giant FedEx is shutting down its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo, and relocating its pilots to curb the spread of Covid.

It will continue operating in Hong Kong while supporting the relocation process of crew members, as the city is a vital part of its Asia Pacific and global network, the company said in a statement to Bloomberg on Wednesday.

FedEx will continue to serve Hong Kong with pilots based in Oakland, California as they did at the beginning of 2021.

Topics: FedEx Hong Kong covid19

