Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021

Egypt saw its construction project awards value almost double during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, a report from global real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has revealed.

The north African country saw the value rise to almost $2 billion from almost $1 billion last year.

The country’s building boom will establish 37 new smart cities with associated infrastructure, including a high speed rail link from Ain Sokhna to Alexandria.

This comes amid the government’s plans for the Egypt Vision 2030.

JLL forecasts a tender price inflation growth of between 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent in 2021.

Regarding commodities, especially steel, the real estate company anticipates a decrease from recent highs during the end of 2021 and into 2022.