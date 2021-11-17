Emirates SkyCargo signs its first e-commerce MoU with Emirates Post

RIYADH: Emirates SkyCargo, a cargo airlines, and Emirates Post Group, have signed an e-commerce memorandum of understanding at the Dubai Airshow, to develop an e-commerce end-to-end global logistics platform, with focus on main markets in MENA and West Asia, according to Dubai Media Office.

The e-commerce MoU aims to strengthen Dubai as a global hub for logistics, and encourage e-commerce businesses to set up operations.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates divisional senior vice president, Cargo, said: “We are very excited to be embarking on this pioneering partnership with Emirates Post Group to create a comprehensive global platform for e-commerce, a vertical which has been steadily increasing in importance over the years including most recently during the pandemic when more and more consumers shopped online from around the world.”

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “We are delighted about the possibilities and opportunities that Emirates Post Group and Emirates SkyCargo can create together as global e-commerce continues to evolve as an industry.”