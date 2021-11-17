You are here

Emirates SkyCargo signs its first e-commerce MoU with Emirates Post

date 2021-11-17



RIYADH: Emirates SkyCargo, a cargo airlines, and Emirates Post Group, have signed an e-commerce memorandum of understanding at the Dubai Airshow, to develop an e-commerce end-to-end global logistics platform, with focus on main markets in MENA and West Asia, according to Dubai Media Office.

The e-commerce MoU aims to strengthen Dubai as a global hub for logistics, and encourage e-commerce businesses to set up operations.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates divisional senior vice president, Cargo, said: “We are very excited to be embarking on this pioneering partnership with Emirates Post Group to create a comprehensive global platform for e-commerce, a vertical which has been steadily increasing in importance over the years including most recently during the pandemic when more and more consumers shopped online from around the world.”

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “We are delighted about the possibilities and opportunities that Emirates Post Group and Emirates SkyCargo can create together as global e-commerce continues to evolve as an industry.”

 

Topics: Emirates SkyCargo Emirates Post e-commerce MoU Airshow


Ariston seeks to raise up to $1 billion Italy's largest IPO in over two years: Bloomberg


RIYADH: Ariston Holding NV and its shareholders are seeking to raise €888 million ($1 billion), which could be Italy’s largest initial public offering in two and a half years, Bloomberg reported.

The shares will be marketed from Thursday at €10.25 ($11.59) to €12 ($13.57) per share, with the Italian heating company targeting proceeds of around €300 million ($339 billion).

An additional 49 million shares will be sold by shareholders Merloni Holding SpA and Amaranta Srl through a secondary offering.

The price range indicates a market value of €3.9 billion ($4.4 billion) for the company, according to Bloomberg.

Ariston’s IPO is set to be the biggest in Milan since payment-services firm Nexi SpA’s €2 billion listing in April 2019.

The offering will run through Nov. 24, with the first trading day set for Nov. 26.

Topics: Ariston Italy Milan IPO

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021





Egypt saw its construction project awards value almost double during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, a report from global real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has revealed. 

The north African country saw the value rise to almost $2 billion from almost $1billion last year. 

The country’s building boom will establish 37 new smart cities with associated infrastructure, including a high speed rail link from Ain Sokhna to Alexandria.

This comes amid the government’s plans for the Egypt Vision 2030.

JLL forecasts a tender price inflation growth of between 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent in 2021.

Regarding commodities, especially steel, the real estate company anticipates a decrease from recent highs during the end of 2021 and into 2022.

Topics: Egypt construction

Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023: CEO





Qatar Airways expects to receive its first delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023, its Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a Boeing presentation.


The airline is also considering an imminent purchase of a freighter aircraft and is mulling an "attractive proposition from Boeing", Al Baker added.

Topics: #economy Qatar Qatar Airways aviation airlines

Software firm Kissflow signs deals with four Saudi IT firms 

 
 

 
RIYADH: Kissflow, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) company, has signed partnership agreements with four Saudi IT firms, to accelerate cloud transformation for the market demand in the Kingdom.

The Saudi companies are Raqmiyat, LABS KSA, Nuummite Consulting, and Multisolutions, a statement revealed.

Having customers in over 160 countries, Kissflow aims to double down on investments in the Kingdom, targeting 40 percent growth in the country in 2022.

Saudi Arabia is the primary focus market for Kissflow’s operations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, as it already consists of 50 percent of its business in the region. 

Kissflow is now looking to double this customer base in the Kingdom over the next nine months.

Topics: Kissflow Raqmiyat LABS KSA Nuummite Consulting Multisolutions

Alibaba Group close to acquiring semiconductor maker Unigroup





RIYADH: A consortium led by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is close to acquiring semiconductor manufacturer Tsinghua Unigroup in a deal worth up to 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion).

The Chinese central government is leaning towards the Alibaba-led offer given, according to people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The transaction is expected to be completed as soon as December, but negotiations are ongoing and details on timeline, deal size and a final buyer could still change, they said.

A successful deal could help avert one of China’s biggest potential corporate failures, while securing for Alibaba valuable chip know-how and a supply of semiconductors to fuel the country’s largest cloud computing platform.

The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang government, is edging out several competitors for Unigroup.

Any deal would likely include conditions for restructuring Unigroup’s roughly 100 billion yuan-plus of domestic and external debt.

Alibaba representatives had no comment, and a Unigroup spokesman did not respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Alibaba Unigroup

