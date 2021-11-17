You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s first full marathon officially launched

Saudi Arabia’s first full marathon officially launched

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
1 / 5
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
2 / 5
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
The Riyadh Marathon takes place on March 5, 2022, and registration opens on Dec. 2. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
3 / 5
The Riyadh Marathon takes place on March 5, 2022, and registration opens on Dec. 2. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
On offer will be a half marathon for regular runners, a 10-kilometer race for those aged 17 and above, and a 4-kilometer race for beginners and children. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
4 / 5
On offer will be a half marathon for regular runners, a 10-kilometer race for those aged 17 and above, and a 4-kilometer race for beginners and children. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
5 / 5
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bj4r

Updated 14 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Saudi Arabia’s first full marathon officially launched

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  • 10,000 participants are expected to take part in the capital's big race
Updated 14 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first full marathon was officially launched on Wednesday, as part of ongoing efforts to promote wellbeing and physical activity levels across the population.

The Riyadh Marathon takes place on March 5, 2022, and registration opens on Dec. 2. Everyone will be encouraged to join in, race organizers of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) said. 

“We just inaugurated the marathon for March 5, 2022, and we’re expecting 10,000 international and local participants,” Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, SFA president, told Arab News. “The Riyadh Marathon is a path for people of all ages and abilities across the country, and the globe, to take part in a world-class sporting event. We can't wait to welcome everyone at the marathon start line in March next year.”

The marathon will see runners take on the challenge of a 42-kilometer course that starts in King Saud University and continues through the city, with top finishers receiving monetary prizes of more than SR1 million ($266,666).

There will be other races to allow people of all ages and athletic abilities to participate.


One of the ongoing campaigns for the big race that can be found on the official Twitter page for the Riyadh Marathon account. (SFA)

One of the campaigns for the big race that can be found on the official Twitter account for the Riyadh Marathon. (SFA)

On offer will be a half marathon for regular runners, a 10-kilometer race for those aged 17 and above, and a 4-kilometer race for beginners and children.

People are encouraged to register on www.riyadhmarathon.org. 

The SFA is offering training programs and digital resources to help participants toward their fitness goals and to get them ready for the big race.

“We’re launching the website in the next few days, there will be a number of templates for training and preparation and meal plans for the marathon runners, half-marathon runners as well as the 10 and 4-kilometer races,” Alwaleed said. “Previously we created a program called CSG, the community sports groups, and another called RFS, request for support, if any private citizen wanted to create their own football league for example, we can help facilitate acquiring permission.”  

The Riyadh Marathon weekend will also offer food, entertainment and recreational activities at a dedicated village, while Twitter campaigns for the race have been taking place since October.

Under the Quality of Life program — part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 — the SFA has held events, programs and initiatives to help fulfill its mandate of increasing physical activity levels to 40 percent by 2030. That goal was achieved ahead of its target date.

“Alhamdulillah we achieved that figure last year in 2020 and we’re looking to sustain that momentum. What does active mean? Active means to be physically active 150 minutes a week.”

There will be a half marathon on Nov. 27 in Khobar with plans to hold a full marathon in Jeddah down the line, Alwaleed added.

The SFA, which was established in 2018, works to drive community sports in the Kingdom.

“There needed to be a body that would encompass all people, instead of just elites and the only way you can get elites is by engaging people to be active. That’s why the SFA was established with the Ministry of Sport.”

A five-year national strategy created by the SFA in 2020 targets children, young adults, adults and senior citizens.

One of its most high-profile initiatives was the “Step Together” program, a series of virtual walk-run challenges that attracted thousands of people.

The SFA hosted the Riyadh Half Marathon in 2018, which drew more than 11,000 participants from different nationalities, ages and abilities. 

There was an 8-kilometer race for amateurs and para athletes, and a 4-kilometer fun run for families.

Topics: Saudi Arabia marathon

Related

Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70
Sport
Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70
UK ‘marathon man’ raises awareness, money for Palestine in 4-part race challenge
World
UK ‘marathon man’ raises awareness, money for Palestine in 4-part race challenge

Man City’s Mendy in court charged with two more rape charges

Man City’s Mendy in court charged with two more rape charges
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Man City’s Mendy in court charged with two more rape charges

Man City’s Mendy in court charged with two more rape charges
  • The 27-year-old defender is facing six allegations of rape and one of sexual assault, after the new charges were added on Tuesday
  • Mendy appeared via videolink before magistrates in Manchester from custody
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City and France international Benjamin Mendy on Wednesday appeared in court charged with two additional counts of rape.
The 27-year-old defender is facing six allegations of rape and one of sexual assault, after the new charges were added on Tuesday.
The offenses are alleged to been committed on four women over the age of 16 at his home in Prestbury, northwest England, between October 2020 and August this year.
Mendy appeared via videolink before magistrates in Manchester from custody where he has been held since he was charged in August.
The footballer, seen wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the five-minute hearing.
A second man, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, is facing six counts of rape and one of sexual assault and appeared alongside Mendy.
District judge Margaret McCormack sent the case to Chester Crown Court, where both will appear for a scheduled hearing on Thursday.
No application for bail was made and the pair were remanded in custody. A trial date has been set for January 24 next year.
Mendy was a £52 million ($70 million) signing from Monaco in 2017 and has played 75 times for City but his playing time has been limited by injuries and a loss of form.
The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019.
The left-back won the World Cup with France in 2018. He has been suspended by the Premier League champions pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Topics: Manchester city Benjamin Mendy rape court

Related

Mendy’s trial on rape, sexual assault charges set for Jan 24
Sport
Mendy’s trial on rape, sexual assault charges set for Jan 24
Man City star Benjamin Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges
Sport
Man City star Benjamin Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges

Saudi Olympic Tarek Hamdi hero off to a good start at World Karate Championships in Dubai

Tarek Hamdi in action at the World Karate Championships in Dubai. (Supplied/Arriyadiyah)
Tarek Hamdi in action at the World Karate Championships in Dubai. (Supplied/Arriyadiyah)
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Olympic Tarek Hamdi hero off to a good start at World Karate Championships in Dubai

Tarek Hamdi in action at the World Karate Championships in Dubai. (Supplied/Arriyadiyah)
  • Fellow Saudi Faraj Al-Nashiri won three matches on Day One of the competition
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian Olympic silver medal hero Tarek Hamdi has kicked off his participation at 2021 World Karate Championships with two victories in the over-84 kg category.

Hamdi became a national hero in the summer after his performance at Tokyo 2020 in the 75kg category.

In his first match, Hamdi defeated Maciej Gebka of Poland, and then followed that up by beating the Brazilian Felipe Salgado.

Meanwhile another member of the Saudi national team, Faraj Al-Nashiri, won three matches against Simon Stochev of Bulgaria, Mohamed Dames of Bolivia and Robin Rettenbach of Austria in the under-84 kg competition.

Hamdi and Al-Nashiri are now looking to reach the next stage, the semi-finals, in their categories, while the Saudi duo of Bader Al-Otaibi and Omar Al-Hazmi will enter the championship competitions in the under 67 and 60kg categories.

Topics: karate Dubai UAE World Karate Championships

Related

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi joins training camp for 2021 World Karate Championships in Dubai
Sport
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi joins training camp for 2021 World Karate Championships in Dubai
Saudi crown prince congratulates karate Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi
Sport
Saudi crown prince congratulates karate Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi
Update Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome video
Sport
Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome
Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi and Saudi squad come out fighting ahead of Karate 1-Premier League round in Cairo
Sport
Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi and Saudi squad come out fighting ahead of Karate 1-Premier League round in Cairo

Saudi Arabia’s Qari wins bronze at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Saudi Arabia’s Qari wins bronze at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Qari wins bronze at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Saudi Arabia’s Qari wins bronze at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • Qari broke down in tears as she celebrated her podium finish
  • “I worked hard for this moment and I achieved the goal that I set in my imagination,” she said
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Lina Qari of the Saudi Arabian national team won a bronze medal at the 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Saudi athlete finished third in the 70kg category on Day 4 of the tournament in the UAE capital.

Qari broke down in tears as she celebrated her podium finish, crediting total dedication to her sport as the reason behind her success.

“I worked hard for this moment and I achieved the goal that I set in my imagination,” she said. “This means a lot to me.”

The tournament, which attracted more than 4,000 athletes from 90 countries, will conclude on Friday.

Topics: Lina Qari Saudi Arabia 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship UAE

Related

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship off to a flying start
Sport
Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship off to a flying start
Silver for Saudi’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi as UAE claims three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Sport
Silver for Saudi’s Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi as UAE claims three more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in cricket racism crisis

Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in cricket racism crisis
Updated 17 November 2021
AFP

Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in cricket racism crisis

Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in cricket racism crisis
  • “I think you’re going to get it (complaints) into the hundreds and thousands, possibly,” Rafiq said
  • He warned county could not move forward until head coach and director of cricket had left the club
Updated 17 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq expects the “floodgates” to open in cricket’s racism crisis, predicting thousands could come forward after giving a disturbing account of his own experiences to British lawmakers.
Pakistan-born Rafiq told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday how racist language was “constantly” used during his two spells at the county club.
The 30-year-old, who had dreamed of playing for England, said the sport in the country was blighted by institutional racism.
He made several fresh allegations against high-profile individuals, including ex-England players Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard and Alex Hales, and predicts others will speak up in their droves.
There have already been accusations of racism at Essex while a number of other counties were also named during the parliamentary hearing.
“I do feel now it’s going to be a little bit of floodgates and a lot of victims of abuse are going to come forward and we need to listen to them, hear them, support them and work out a plan to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he told Sky Sports.
“I think you’re going to get it (complaints) into the hundreds and thousands, possibly, and I think it’s the way they handle it. We’ve got here because of Yorkshire’s handling of this.”
The fallout for Yorkshire over the scandal has been devastating, with sponsors making a mass exodus, resignations from top administrators and the club barred from hosting lucrative international matches.
But Rafiq warned that the county could not move forward until head coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon had left the Headingley-based club.
Gale is currently suspended pending investigations over a historical tweet and Moxon is signed off with a stress-related illness.
“I don’t think Martyn and Andrew can (continue in their roles),” said Rafiq. “I think Gary (Ballance) — if he apologizes properly and has some sort of acceptance and accountability — he should be allowed to play.
“But in terms of Andrew and Martyn, I don’t think it’s possible for Yorkshire to move forward with them still in there knowing full well what sort of role they played in that institution.”
Sayeeda Warsi, a lawmaker in Britain’s unelected House of Lords, called on the England and Wales Cricket Board to lead change.
“It is time for the ECB to be involved with a full inquiry which includes a truth and reconciliation process that allows anonymity because that is what players want,” she told the BBC.
“What happened to Azeem was the tip of the iceberg in Yorkshire and what we are seeing happening in Yorkshire is the tip of the iceberg as to what is happening in English cricket.”

Topics: Azeem Rafiq Cricket Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Related

English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament
Sport
English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament

Emirati reprieve, Iraqi woe: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Emirati reprieve, Iraqi woe: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
Updated 17 November 2021
John Duerden

Emirati reprieve, Iraqi woe: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Emirati reprieve, Iraqi woe: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
  • Ali Mabkhout saved UAE from further disappointment, probably Bert van Marwijk’s job, as Arab nations continued struggle along road to next year’s World Cup
Updated 17 November 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Asia moved past the halfway stage in World Cup qualification on Tuesday and the picture is becoming clearer by the game.

Here are five things learned from the latest action involving the Arab nations.

1. Ali Mabkhout saves UAE’s World Cup dreams and more

It could be that next November in Qatar the team will look back at this 1-0 win over Lebanon and see it as a turning point on their journey to a second-ever World Cup appearance. It could happen, but looking back on this game, the referee’s decision five minutes from the end was crucial.

Lebanon were on top, certainly in terms of chances created, but the official judged that defender Abbas Asi had made a dangerous tackle in the area and awarded the UAE a penalty — one that looked soft. Nobody in white cared as it was coolly stroked home by Ali Mabkhout.

At this stage, the points are by far the most important thing for a team that had collected a measly three from the first five games.

The UAE had more possession but did little with it. Had the home team taken just one of their chances and won then it would have surely been curtains for the visitors and probably for coach Bert van Marwijk given the two-month gap before the next round of games.

Even a draw may have led to the same outcome but now, suddenly, the UAE are third, and while South Korea and automatic qualification are eight points clear, the play-offs are very much in sight and with players returning from injury for January’s games then there may yet be brighter times just around the corner.

2. Late drama costs Lebanon again but there is still hope

Had the last few minutes gone a little differently against Iran on Thursday and against the UAE on Tuesday then Lebanon could be sitting on nine points (or even 11) and still just about be in touch for second spot. As it is, they have lost 2-1 and now 1-0 and have just five.

The Cedars will point to the soft penalty given to the visitors late on, a spot kick for handball that was not awarded even later, and an earlier free kick that crashed off the crossbar, but in the end, it came to nothing.

The team continues to be spirited, hard to play against, and well-organized but the points total does not reflect those performances, yet.

There is still time and hope as third place is only a point away, and with Sonny Saad increasingly energetic and dangerous in attack, anything can happen.

Three of the four games remaining are at home and Lebanon have shown that with a little more focus, concentration and, perhaps, fitness, there is no reason why they cannot pick up the necessary points to take third. That was always the target and remains a realistic one.

3. Oman dropping out of the race but can be proud

It was going to be difficult for Oman to repeat their shock 1-0 win over Japan in the opening game of the group and so it proved as they fell to a defeat by the same score in Muscat. Third place, always a long shot, is now slipping out of view.

The Samurai Blue were determined not to underestimate the Reds, and they were always going to want revenge for that loss. The first half was a fairly tepid affair, but Japan really started to pile the pressure on after the break. Oman goalkeeper Fay Al-Rashidi did his best and the rest of the team never stopped trying to keep the Asian giants, with all their European-based stars, at bay.

In truth, there was little more that Oman could have done. They can be proud, not only of beating Japan in September, but giving them a real good game once more.

4. The question is why Iraq didn’t ask South Korea any questions

After this tepid 3-0 loss to South Korea, Iraq may well look to those final moments against the UAE, when they let what would have been a vital victory slip in the final moments, as a turning point. But in truth, they have just not done enough in the group.

It was evident on Tuesday. The Lions of Mesopotamia played in Doha five days earlier while Korea were in action on the other side of the continent, yet it was Iraq who seemed to lack energy and intensity.

There has not been enough intensity or ambition. That was the case again against the Taeguk Warriors and there was some debate over Dick Advocaat’s selections once again, especially with Ali Adnan. The full-back has barely played any club football of late and looked slow and off the pace. Giving away the penalty that extended South Korea’s lead to two goals just added insult to injury.

That ended the game as a contest, but it never really started.

5. Almost the end of the road for Syria

Syria made third place last time around and pushed Australia all the way in the play-offs but the same spirit from that team seems to have gone as was evident in a 3-0 loss to Iran. It leaves the Qasioun Eagles grounded with just two points from six games.

There is still talent but at the back against Iran, who were not at their best, Syria were poor and simply sought to stop the opposition playing without really providing any kind of platform to build a meaningful attack.

Just after the half-hour, a simple ball over the top caught out the defense and Sardar Azmoun did not need asking twice. That was the goal the Iranians needed, and Syria had to come out more than they wanted. The contest was over with a penalty that came before the break.

Topics: World Cup football 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Related

Algeria, Nigeria scrape through to World Cup playoffs
Sport
Algeria, Nigeria scrape through to World Cup playoffs
The win leaves Saudi Arabia in a fantastic position, three points clear of Australia at the top of Group B, and on course for the World Cup in Qatar. (Twitter: @Saudi_NT)
Sport
Saudi Arabia edge closer to 2022 World Cup with narrow victory over Vietnam

Latest updates

KAUST startups combine to win NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge
Gregory Lu, Natufia founder and Mitchell Morton, Edama's chief technology officer. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s first full marathon officially launched
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), announces the launch of the Riyadh Marathon 2022. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Secretary-General ‘deeply concerned’ about two UN staff members detained by Houthis in Sanaa
Secretary-General ‘deeply concerned’ about two UN staff members detained by Houthis in Sanaa
In Israel, Miss Universe says pageant no place for politics
In Israel, Miss Universe says pageant no place for politics
Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.