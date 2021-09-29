Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia squad has been named but that was the easy part. The next two weeks will reveal whether the Green Falcons are smoothly on course for the 2022 World Cup or are going to face a scrap to get there.

The final round of qualification for Qatar started in September with twin victories in Group B over Vietnam and Oman. While the wins were expected, they were hard-fought and should not be underappreciated. There are, however, more difficult tests just around the corner.

The toughest is the next. It comes on Oct. 7 against the continent’s best team, Japan. Five days later is a clash against China, a team that had high expectations but are wounded and desperate after two losses in two.

With six points on the board after two games (level with Australia), three ahead of Japan, and six above China on zero, Herve Renard’s men are looking good. Four points from the next two games, both in Jeddah, would be great while six would be sensational and give the team one foot in Qatar.

Only the top two from the six-team group qualify automatically. Finish third and there are the play-offs but, just like the race to make Russia in 2018, it goes without saying that Saudi Arabia will want to stay in the top two spots.

There were few surprises in the 25-man squad named by Renard on Monday. Salem Al-Dossari is out. The Al-Hilal wideman is injured and that is a blow given the fact that he has been one of the standouts for the team for some time, especially in the first two games of the third round. His artistry, in terms of creating chances, as well as his goal threat will be a huge miss.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al-Ahli could step in but with Abdulrahman Al-Obud in good form this season, the Al-Ittihad winger may get the nod for his first start.

As important as Al-Dossari is, his fellow goalscorer in that 2-1 win over Egypt at the last World Cup was Salman Al-Faraj, and his fitness is also a talking point. The classy midfielder picked up a bruised foot in Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League win over Esteghlal in mid-September. The captain has not played since but has the experience and ability to ensure that will not be an issue.

Midfield will be vital against Japan, a team that likes to take control of that area and pass the ball through it to create chances. Abdullah Otayf’s presence in that area will be missed as the Al-Hilal man was injured against Vietnam and is still out.

Against Oman, Abdulelah Al-Malki, who has been looking good with Al-Ittihad, partnered with Mohammed Kanoo. The Al-Hilal man offers a physical presence in the middle though does not have the composure of Otayf when in possession. Against Japan’s impressive midfield however, his energy, physical presence, and industry could make a difference.

In Renard’s 4-2-3-1 formation, the full-backs have a big part to play. Sultan Al-Ghannam has made the right-back slot his own, and with Yasser Al-Shahrani on the other side in great form already this season for Al-Hilal — especially going forward where he can showcase his crossing ability — Saudi Arabia have one of the best pairings in Asia.

The same can no longer be said of Japan with the 35-year-old Yuto Nagatomo not impressing in the two games so far. Fahad Al-Muwallad, Al-Ittihad’s skillful winger, will fancy his chances. With goals in both games so far, Saleh Al-Shehri is likely to get the nod as the striker and while Renard will be concerned with the 27-year-old’s lack of minutes for Al-Hilal there is not much he can do about the dominance of foreign strikers in the league.

In goal is likely to be Mohammed Al-Owais. The No. 1 from Al-Ahli may be struggling this season but is still probably the best ‘keeper in the country. In front of him in the first two qualifiers were the Al-Nassr central defensive pairing of Abdullah Mado and Abdulelah Al-Amari; both have flourished under Renard, though the latter was at fault for Vietnam’s goal.

The French coach clearly does not call them up on the back of any club understanding, as they have not yet played together this season for Al-Nassr with Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori usually starting.

After losing to Oman in the first game and then defeating China, Japan need something from their trip to Jeddah. Even with the relatively cautious Hajime Moriyasu in charge, the Samurai Blue will be looking to take all three points. This should suit Saudi Arabia under Renard with their counter-attacking ability.

Japan will be without their former Real Madrid man Takefusa Kubo but still have strength in depth that no other team in Asia can match. China will take on Vietnam on Thursday and failure to win will surely spell the end of their already slim hopes of a top two finish.

These two games are crucial for all involved and when it is over, there will be a much clearer picture of who is where on the road to Qatar.