 Egypt’s unemployment rate inches up in Q3 of 2021

RIYADH: Egypt’s unemployment rate has increased by 0.2 percent to 7.5 percent in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 7.3 percent in the second quarter, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed Egyptians reached 2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, it said.

The agency stated the size of the labor force increased 0.9 percent to 29.4 million from 29.1 million individuals during the previous quarter.

The bulletin attributed the rise of unemployment and labor force to the influx of new graduates during the months of August and September into the labor market.

Agriculture and fishing were the top sectors in terms of employment followed by education, public administration and compulsory social security.