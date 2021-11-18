Saudi coalition kills more than 200 Houthi militia in 24 hours

An accelerator lab to find solutions to modern-day challenges was launched by the UN Development Programme in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Adam Bouloukos, who is the UNDP’s resident representative in the Kingdom, said the accelerator lab was launched because ideas and innovation were needed to respond to the government’s changes and its new agenda.
“The nature of our work here is at a quite high policy level, which is part of the reason we launched this accelerator lab, because we need better ideas, more creative ideas, and innovation to respond to the government’s changes and its new agenda,” he told Arab News. “We have in our team three experts. We're looking at different elements of research analysis and experimentation to help us better formulate projects and programs with the goal. All of our projects are in partnership with the government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This program is unusual in UNDP because it's a large learning network.”
He said the accelerator lab initiative was in 91 locations and supported 115 countries, with the aim of finding solutions to developmental challenges and responding to them rapidly and at scale.
The Saudi Accelerator Lab has three core members: Layan Al-Saud, who is the head of solutions mapping, Saud Al-Fassam, head of exploration, and Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi, who is head of experimentation.
Al-Saud’s role is to immerse deeply in communities, identify local solutions, and bridge bottom-up solutions with policy design. Al-Fassam’s responsibility is to shed light on emerging trends, use data science to identify patterns, and make a case for change. Al-Ghamdi's job is to build portfolios of social or environmental solutions, strengthen solutions, and learn through experimentation.
Al-Saud said that Saudi Arabia was still missing a sense of real community engagement. “Sometimes we tend to think that we always want to get something from a global best practice, rather than looking at what the local solutions are and how we can work on that to amplify it. So, one size does not fit all in terms of innovation.
“What we are trying to do is to hear more from our global counterparts around what they're doing and gain inspiration from that, but not copy-paste what's happening. We tried to see locally what the issues are and work on that as well.”
Bouloukos said the initiative was coming to Saudi Arabia at the right time.
“Look at what's happening in Saudi Arabia, the place is booming with ideas. Some of that is politically driven in the sense that you have strong leadership, but you also have the opening of the country generally, tourism, young people with a voice, a growing civil society, nonprofit sector, and academic institutions.
“I feel like I'm here at the right moment, where the changes are becoming very tangible, and I’m happy to contribute. I can only do this and support the government if I have innovative ideas and creative opportunities.”
Who’s Who: Ahmed Balhamer, member of the Saudi-Bahraini Business Council
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News
Ahmed Balhamer has been a member of the Saudi-Bahraini Business Council since 2016.
He has also been the chief executive officer of Salem Ahmed Balhamer Holding Group since 2013 where he is responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and directing the organization’s operational and fiscal function and performance.
Balhamer acts as a strategic partner in developing and implementing the company’s plans and programs, analyzing and making recommendations on the impact of long-range growth initiatives, and introducing new strategies and regulatory actions.
He helps the finance leadership team by providing accurate analysis of budgets, reports, financial trends, and operational procedures, information used to assist the board of directors and senior executive team in their decision making.
In addition, he creates, builds on, and actions policies and procedures aimed at improving the company’s operational and financial effectiveness, and communicates with directors and senior management on ways to overcome business challenges.
Between June 2008 and February 2011, he was the holding group’s vice president of manufacturing and its vice president from January 2011 to January 2013.
He serves as the chairman of the board of trustees of the Salem bin Ahmed Balhamer and His Family Charitable Foundation.
And he has been a board member of many other organizations, including the Association for Social Awareness and Rehabilitation since February 2017, the Saudi Association for Hearing Impairment in the Eastern Province since September 2017, the Patients Friends Committee since January 2018, and the Association for Family Development Society since March 2018.
He also has memberships of the executive council of young businessmen in the Asharqia Chamber.
Balhamer gained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Welingkar Institute of Management in 2004.
Arab coalition strikes Iran Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah experts in Yemen
Wide-ranging operation hits sites in Sanaa, Saada and Al-Jawf
Houthi drone targeting Abha International Airport destroyed
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Airstrikes took out a secret hideout in Yemen housing experts belonging to the Iran Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah, the Arab coalition said on Thursday.
The capital, Sanaa, as well as locations in the governorates of Dhamar, Saada, and Al-Jawf were hit in a wide-ranging coalition operation to weaken the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Al-Dulaimi airbase and warehouses in Sanaa were struck by coalition forces, Al Arabiya TV said early on Thursday, citing sources.
Hours earlier, the coalition blew up an explosive drone targeting Abha International Airport, in Saudi Arabia’s Asir province.
The Kingdom is targeted on a near daily basis by the militia in Yemen, who use explosive drones, which are scarcely effective against Saudi air defenses.
Flights were operating normally at the airport on Thursday, with no delays or cancellations reported.
A Houthi drone targeted the same airport in October, leaving four workers with minor injuries caused by falling debris.
On Wednesday, the coalition also destroyed two drones aimed at the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt. The force said it had carried out 29 operations targeting the militia in Marib and Al-Bayda during the previous 24 hours, resulting in the destruction of an air defense system and the death of over 90 Houthis.
Actions against civilians by the Houthis have been condemned by the Kingdom’s leadership repeatedly, calling them tantamount to war crimes.
The Arab coalition has been supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government regain full control of the country after the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014.
The resource-rich governorate of Marib has seen intense fighting between the Houthis and the Yemeni government. The militia, seeking to strengthen their control of the north with an advance into the region, has sustained heavy losses without much gain.
On Wednesday, hundreds of Yemeni government troops were deployed to the central city of Marib to reinforce the soldiers and allied tribes fighting off the bloody Houthi offensive that is encroaching on the strategic location outside the city.
Video footage on social media showed a long convoy of pickups, buses, and military vehicles carrying hundreds of soldiers who were chanting, “with our souls and blood, we will redeem you, Yemen,” while heading to Marib.
In March, Saudi Arabia announced a roadmap called the Riyadh Initiative to halt fighting in Yemen and reopen Sanaa airport, as well as continuing talks to find a solution to the conflict. The proposal was seen as a welcome step internationally, but has been rejected by Houthi leadership.
The war, which has now lasted for seven years, has cost thousands of Yemenis their lives and has forced many more to depend on humanitarian assistance.
Saudi relief agency, KSrelief, has poured billions of dollars worth of aid into Yemen and has hundreds of projects focusing on food and health.
Photographer Anna Aiko captures beauty of Arabian Peninsula on camelback
‘I love to travel by camel while capturing the authentic life along the ancient caravan trails’
Updated 18 November 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: Crossing the Empty Quarter in Saudi Arabia is a feat in and of itself but crossing it by camelback in the 21st century is extraordinary, and photographer Anna Aiko is in for the whole experience as she travels across the Kingdom, the UAE, Yemen, and the Silk Road this way.
“My dream was to explore the region on camelback, but the question was how?” Aiko said.
When asked how she would describe herself, Aiko told Arab News: “An iPhone photographer with a passion for traveling on camelback.”
Aiko was born and raised between two cultures.
“I was born in Tokyo and raised between Japan and France. I later moved to Paris for 20 years as an art director in the fashion and luxury industries.”
In the mid-1970s, Aiko’s parents lived in Saudi Arabia. Throughout her childhood, she listened to their stories about the region and came to love it.
“The Arab world became like a fairy tale,” she said. “With this mix of cultures, I could see the world with a vision.”
Aiko has had a lifelong passion for traveling, and one of the major trips she took saw her follow the ancient path of the Silk Road in 2015. During the trip, she captured photos with her iPhone, which led her to win, among other awards, the iPhone Photography Awards.
The year 2019, when she crossed the Empty Quarter, known as Rub Al-Khali in Arabic, was a turning point in her life.
“A friend told me that he was looking for a man who wanted to cross the Empty Quarter on camelback,” she said. “Although I didn’t know how to ride a camel, I told him that I wanted to be the one to do it, and 72 hours later, I was flying to Saudi Arabia to join the Rakayib Camel Caravan to cross the vast desert.”
Even though her trip started with a sandstorm, she was thrilled, and it was in that moment that her love story with the Arabian Peninsula began.
“I cried tears of joy because something impossible was becoming a reality. I was living my dream.”
Her passion for traveling on camelback only grew, and today Aiko owns two beautiful camels.
“Exploring the beauty of the Arabian Peninsula this way never ceases to amaze me,” she said.
The trip covered a total of 2,400 km. In the UAE, she traveled with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center, while to the island of Socotra, in Yemen, she traveled with the support of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation.
Recently, Aiko was invited to the celebration of the 91st National Day of Saudi Arabia. She was chosen to experience 91 km of the ancient trail of Darb Zubaydah on camelback.
Darb Zubaydah, or the Zubaydah Trail, is one of the Islamic civilization’s most significant humanitarian and social projects. It stretches from Kufa in Iraq to Makkah, covering 420 km inside the Kingdom alone, and was once known as a route for pilgrims and traders.
The trail was named after Zubaydah bin Jafar, wife of Caliph Harun Al-Rashid, who contributed to its construction and revival for convoys and passersby.
“The region of Hail, since ancient times, was the heart of travelers, and the generosity of its people was renowned. Discovering this new part of Saudi, I had tears in my eyes. The area’s landscapes, sand dunes, desert, mountains, and rock art are remarkable.”
She mentioned that she is planning for a few trips in the future. “I’m trusting how life will guide me to the next step, to create a new link between its histories, like a puzzle.”
One of Aiko’s goals is to transmit the beauty of the Arabian Peninsula through her trips.
“I’ve been passionate about the beauty of the Arab world for as long as I can remember. I love to travel by camel while capturing the authentic life along the ancient caravan trails.”
She remarked how surprised she was by the “hidden beauty” of the countries within the region.
“As a woman traveling by camel, I’ve always been welcomed like a family member. That allowed me to participate in the culture, which deserves to be better known. I hope that my experience as an art director will allow me to translate the stories through my photography and to preserve the region’s beauty as the 21st century continues to unfold.”
ROME: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN Qu Dongyu at the organization’s headquarters in Rome on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the two discussed issues of mutual interest in the humanitarian field, mainly food security, nutrition, early recovery, and other topics related to aid for people in need.
Two agreements were signed. The first provides a framework for cooperation to promote the two parties’ goals related to the improvement of food security and the international fight against malnutrition. It also provides for the exchange of knowledge and field expertise through participation in conferences, workshops and exhibitions related to issues of mutual interest.
The second agreement implements an emergency assistance project for agricultural communities affected by the humanitarian crisis and the pandemic in the Hajjah and Lahaj governorates in Yemen. The agreement is expected to benefit 24,030 individuals from Yemen’s farming households who are affected by food insecurity. It aims to aid in livestock production by distributing fodder and salt cubes, providing seeds and tools, and offering training on agricultural practices.