Secretary-General ‘deeply concerned’ about two UN staff members detained by Houthis in Sanaa

Secretary-General ‘deeply concerned’ about two UN staff members detained by Houthis in Sanaa
The Houthis are holding two Yemeni employees of UN agencies without charges in Sanaa. (File/AFP)
  • Both men are being held by the Houthis without charges and prevented from contacting their families
LONDON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his “deep concern” about two staff members being held by the Houthis in Sanaa on Wednesday.

One of the Yemeni men detained by the Houthis works for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and the other works for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Both men are being held without charges and prevented from contacting their families, the secretary-general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres said the UN had received assurances from the Houthis, prior to last week's Security Council meeting on Yemen, that the staff would be released. However, they are still being detained.

“We don't understand why they have been detained and why are they not being released,” Dujarric said.

He called on the Houthis to immediately release the UN employees.

The secretary-general also condemned the summary execution of 10 individuals belonging to local security forces that took place in Hodeidah governorate on Nov. 13.

“These amount to serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law which must be promptly and thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice. We call again on all sides to fully adhere to international humanitarian and human rights law under all circumstances,” Dujarric said.

Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors

Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors
  • The attackers leveraged the initial hack for additional operations, such as data exfiltration, ransomware and extortion
  • The group has used the same Microsoft Exchange vulnerability in Australia, officials say
WASHINGTON: Hackers linked to the Iranian government have been targeting a “broad range of victims” inside the United States, including by deploying ransomware, according to an advisory issued Wednesday by American, British and Australian officials.
The advisory says that in recent months, Iran has exploited computer vulnerabilities exposed by hackers before they can be fixed and targeted entities in the transportation, health care and public health sectors. The attackers leveraged the initial hack for additional operations, such as data exfiltration, ransomware and extortion, according to the advisory. The group has used the same Microsoft Exchange vulnerability in Australia, officials say.
The warning is notable because even though ransomware attacks remain prevalent in the US, most of the significant ones in the past year have been attributed to Russia-based criminal hacker gangs rather than Iranian hackers.
Government officials aren’t the only ones noticing the Iranian activity: Tech giant Microsoft announced Tuesday that it had seen six different groups in Iran deploying ransomware since last year.
Microsoft said one of the groups spends significant time and energy trying to build rapport with their intended victims before targeting them with spear-phishing campaigns. The group uses fake conference invitations or interview requests and frequently masquerade as officials at think tanks in Washington, D.C., as a cover, Microsoft said.
Once rapport is built and a malicious link is sent, the Iranians are extra pushy at trying to get their victims to click on it, said James Elliott, a member of the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center.
“These guys are the biggest pain in the rear. Every two hours they’re sending an email,” Elliott said at the Cyberwarcon cybersecurity conference Tuesday.
Earlier this year Facebook announced it had found Iranian hackers using “sophisticated fake online personas” to build trust with targets and get them to click on malicious links and often posed as recruiters of defense and aerospace companies.
Researchers at the Crowdstrike cybersecurity firm said they and competitors began seeing this type of Iranian activity last year.
The Iranian ransomware attacks, unlike those sponsored by North Korea’s government, are not designed to generate revenue so much as for espionage, to sow disinformation, to harass and embarrass foes — Israel, chief among them — and to essentially wear down their targets, Crowdstrike researchers said at the Cyberwarcon event.
“While these operations will use ransom notes and dedicated leak sites demanding hard cryptocurrency, we’re really not seeing any viable effort at actual currency generation,” Crowdstrike global threat analysis director Kate Blankenship said.
Crowdstrike considers Iran to be the trendsetter in this novel “low form” of cyberattack, which typically involves paralyzing a network with ransomware, stealing information and then leaking it online. The researchers call the method “lock and leak.” It is less visible, less costly and “provides more room for deniability,” Blankenship said.

Two Israeli police officers stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed — police

Two Israeli police officers stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed — police
  • Border police officers were lightly and moderately wounded, said a spokesperson for Israel's ambulance service
  • Palestinian officials did not immediately comment
JERUSALEM: A 16-year-old Palestinian stabbed two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem’s walled Old City on Wednesday before he was shot and killed by security forces at the scene, police said.
The border police officers were lightly and moderately wounded, said a spokesperson for Israel’s ambulance service.
Palestinian officials did not immediately comment.
Israel captured the Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed them in a move not recognized internationally.
The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel says the entire city is its eternal and indivisible capital.
Palestinian stabbing attacks against Israelis, many carried out by assailants with no known affiliation to militant groups, have occurred sporadically since 2015, a year after peace talks collapsed.

10 shot dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

10 shot dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests
  • The fatalities raised to 34 the death toll from unrest since the military seized power
  • Security forces fired tear gas, injuring several protesters, witnesses said
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces shot dead at least 10 anti-coup protesters and wounded dozens more on Wednesday, medics said, in the bloodiest day since the military's October 25 takeover.
The fatalities - all in Khartoum, especially its northern districts - raised to 34 the death toll from unrest since the military seized power, a pro-democracy doctors' union said. Hundreds more have been wounded.
Demonstrators had taken to the streets across the capital even though telephone lines and internet services had been disrupted since the military took over, AFP journalists reported.
"The people choose civilian rule," demonstrators chanted, also shouting slogans against Sudan's ruler, top general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The security forces fired tear gas, injuring several more protesters, witnesses said. They have denied using live ammunition.
The doctors' union said most of the casualties had suffered gunshot wounds to "the head, neck or torso", but added that the demonstrators were still marching.
Demonstrations also erupted in Port Sudan, an AFP journalist said, against the coup which halted a democratic transition that followed the 2019 toppling of longtime dictator Omar Al-Bashir.
"It was a very bad day for the protesters," Soha, a 42-year-old protester, told AFP. "I saw a person with gunshot wounds behind me and there were a lot of arrests" in Khartoum.
Efforts to stem the protests have seen hundreds arrested, including activists, passers-by and journalists. Qatari network Al Jazeera's bureau chief was arrested Sunday and released Tuesday.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors has said security forces have also arrested injured people inside Khartoum hospitals.
The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella of unions instrumental in the 2019 protests, denounced "immense crimes against humanity" and accused the security forces of "premeditated killings".
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a visit to Kenya on Wednesday urged Africans to watch out for rising threats to democracy.
He told Sudan's military the country stood to regain badly-needed international aid if it restores the "legitimacy" of civilian government.
Washington has suspended some $700 million in assistance to Sudan since the coup.
"If the military puts this train back on its tracks and does what's necessary, I think the support that has been very strong from the international community can resume," said Blinken.
Prior to 2019, Sudan had been under some form of military dictatorship for much of its modern history.
Burhan has declared a state of emergency, ousted the government and detained the civilian leadership, derailing a transition to full civilian rule and drawing international condemnation.
Burhan insists the military's move "was not a coup" but rather a push to "rectify the course of the transition".
US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee has been shuttling between the generals and the ousted civilian government in a bid to broker a way out of the crisis.
Phee has called for the reinstatement of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is effectively under house arrest.
The few remaining free members of his cabinet continue to describe themselves as the "legitimate" government and refuse to negotiate with the military leaders.
While some of the civilian leaders have been freed since the power grab, new ones have been arrested.
Burhan last week announced a new Sovereign Council, the highest transitional authority, with himself as chief and all nine military members keeping their posts.
Its four civilian members were replaced.
Burhan has also removed a clause in the transitional constitutional declaration that mentions the Forces for Freedom and Change, the key group behind the protests that toppled Bashir.
He has continued to promise elections will go ahead as planned in 2023, reiterating to Phee on Tuesday that his actions aimed to "correct the trajectory of the revolution".

UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile

UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile
  • Iran has an estimated stock of 17.7 kilograms of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent fissile purity
VIENNA: The United Nations’ atomic watchdog says it believes Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in breach of a 2015 accord with world powers.
The International Atomic Energy Agency told member nations in its confidential quarterly report Wednesday that Iran has an estimated stock of 17.7 kilograms of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent fissile purity, an increase of almost 8 kilograms since August.
Such highly enriched uranium can be easily refined to make atomic weapons, which is why world powers have sought to contain Tehran’s nuclear program.
The Vienna-based agency told members that it is still not able to verify Iran’s exact stockpile of enriched uranium due to the limitations Tehran imposed on UN inspectors earlier this year.
The IAEA has been unable to access surveillance footage of Iranian nuclear sites or of online enrichment monitors and electronic seals since February. The agency’s chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, told The Associated Press this month that the situation was like “flying in a heavily clouded sky.”
In a separate report to member states Wednesday about its work in Iran, the agency said Grossi was concerned about inspectors “being subjected to excessively invasive physical searches by security officials at nuclear facilities in Iran.”
“He reiterates the call upon Iran to take immediate steps to remedy the situation, and to implement security procedures at nuclear facilities that are consistent with internationally accepted security practices and Iran’s legal obligations in relation to privileges and immunities of the agency and its inspectors,” the IAEA said, according to the confidential quarterly report seen by The Associated Press.
The agency said it “categorically rejects” the idea its cameras at Iranian nuclear sites played a role in a sabotage attack on the Karaj facility near Tehran in June. Iran accuses Israel of being behind the incident.
A senior diplomat who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the searches of the inspectors carried out in Iran were very time-consuming and made some feel intimidated. The diplomat was not authorized to be named while speaking to the media about the visits.
Grossi is expected to travel to Tehran this month for direct talks with Iranian officials on restoring the agency’s ability to know in real-time what the country is doing.

Sudan minister: Return to pre-coup arrangement ‘unrealistic’

Sudan minister: Return to pre-coup arrangement ‘unrealistic’
  • “The country cannot wait forever, so if he didn’t take the job, then someone else will definitely take it,” said the finance minister of the deposed government
  • Gibreil Ibrahim was one of those leading protests against Hamdok and others in Khartoum before the top generals initiated their coup to seize power
KHARTOUM, Sudan: A pro-military minister in Sudan says time is running out for the country’s deposed prime minister to agree to take a post in a military-led government after top generals seized power last month.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is currently under house arrest in the capital of Khartoum. He and more than 100 other government officials were detained during the coup. Many have been kept in undisclosed locations.
“The country cannot wait forever, so if he didn’t take the job, then someone else will definitely take it,” Gibreil Ibrahim, the finance minister of the deposed government, told The Associated Press late Tuesday.
Speaking from his office in Khartoum, Ibrahim said calls by some pro-democracy groups, the United States and its western allies to return the pre-coup transitional government are “unrealistic.”
Ibrahim, 66, is a rebel leader who joined the government earlier this year after the transitional administration reached a peace deal with a rebel alliance, ending years of civil war. He was one of those leading protests against Hamdok and others in Khartoum before the top generals initiated their coup to seize power.
He spoke to the AP ahead of rallies Wednesday in Khartoum and other cities across the country against the military’s takeover. Authorities have shut bridges linking Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman and tightened security across the capital. Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in at least one location in Khartoum, according to activists.
The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and his Islamist government.
The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. A total of 24 people were killed, and hundreds wounded in protests since Oct. 25, according to doctors.
The US has retaliated for the coup by suspending $700 million in direct financial assistance. The World Bank also suspended disbursements for its operations in Sudan, whose economy has been battered by years of mismanagement and sanctions. It also was dealt a blow when the oil-rich south seceded in 2011 after decades of war, taking with it more than half of public revenues and 95 percent of oil exports.
Ibrahim, who earned a PhD in economy at Japan’s Meiji University, urged the international community to weigh on the policies of the new government, regardless those leading it. He said it doesn’t matter who the next prime minister is. “If the policies are good, then Sudan should receive financial support,” he said.
Cracks, meanwhile, have started to surface among members of the broader pro-democracy movement. The main protests groups have insisted on the military fully handing power over to civilians.
Other political parties and groups have demanded a return to the power-sharing deal that established the deposed transitional government late in 2019, as well as a full handover to civilians to lead the transition to democracy.
Ibrahim, however, dismissed such demands. He argued that the situation has changed since the coup — an apparent reference to military’s tightening grip on power.
“It is rather unrealistic to say, ‘Either we turn to October 23rd or 24th or we are not going to talk to you,’” he said. “There is a new reality, and we need to look into it.”
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself as the chairman of newly formed sovereign council, in a move that angered the protesters and frustrated the US and its western allies.
The top US diplomat for Africa, Molly Phee, met Tuesday with Hamdok, Burhan and others, part of ongoing mediation efforts to reach a compromise between civilians and the generals.
Burhan said the leaders of Sudan were willing to engage in dialogue with all political forces without conditions. He also said the military have already started releasing political prisoners who don’t face criminal charges.
Ibrahim said those detained, including Hamdok, would be free “very soon.”
“I don’t expect these people to stay in detention for long,” he said.

