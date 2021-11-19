You are here

  • Home
  • Disney’s ‘Encanto’ examines and reflects family life

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ examines and reflects family life

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ examines and reflects family life
Moulayess and his family connected with Latin American culture a while back, he explains, thanks to the telenovelas that have proved so popular in the Arab world. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vwsjd

Updated 21 sec ago
William Mullally

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ examines and reflects family life

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ examines and reflects family life
  • A diverse team of creators ensured the studio’s latest blockbuster musical really does have something for everyone
Updated 21 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: There has long been a strong cultural link between Latin America and the Arab world. Hundreds of thousands of people from the Levant have emigrated to Latin America over the past 150 years.

It's no wonder, then, that when Lebanese animator Louaye Moulayess began work on “Encanto,” Disney’s latest musical, he saw in the film’s large, diverse Colombian family a reflection of his own.

“The biggest thing that I connected with in this project is that I have a really big family in Lebanon,” Moulayess tells Arab News. “It really made me question the relationships I have with my own family, and how well I know them, and how well they know each of us. With the lead character of Mirabel, I kept thinking of my oldest cousin back in Lebanon, Louisa. She carries a lot of weight and responsibility. A lot of the characters made me think about each of my own family members, and what they're going through. Each character in their family reminded me of one in mine.”




Part of Moulayess’s job is to film ‘reference shots’ — acting scenes out physically in front of the camera so those performances can be animated to match each character’s movements.  (Supplied)

Moulayess and his family connected with Latin American culture a while back, he explains, thanks to the telenovelas that have proved so popular in the Arab world.

“Growing up, I remember my parents, my mom and my aunts and I watching a lot of (those) in Lebanon. One of the key songs in the film, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ reminds me a lot of those shows,” says Moulayess.

Part of Moulayess’s job is to film ‘reference shots’ — acting scenes out physically in front of the camera so those performances can be animated to match each character’s movements. As a result, Moulayess has to get into the heads of each character, including the film’s lead, Mirabel.




In “Encanto,” Mirabel is the only non-magical member of a magical family, in which each person has a unique ability. (Supplied)

“Obviously, I'm not built like Mirabel. But I had to learn to move like her, even though I’m always questioning my acting choices. We had a lot of meetings to make sure we were as truthful and respectful to the culture and the character as possible,” says Moulayess. “We had to ask ourselves, ‘Who is she? She’s quirky, she’s funny, she’s sad, but is she happy? What’s going through her mind?’ I had to get into her head in each moment, feel what she’s feeling, and try to emulate that.”

In “Encanto,” Mirabel is the only non-magical member of a magical family, in which each person has a unique ability. While the film centers around her struggles to find something special in herself, we get to see how each member of the family has their own identity crises, even those who appear perfect on the surface.

Each member of the team, each from a different background, found something to connect with, including the Tony-, Grammy- and Emmy-winning songwriter Lin Manuel Miranda, who composed the songs.




Each member of the team, each from a different background, found something to connect with, including the Tony-, Grammy- and Emmy-winning songwriter Lin Manuel Miranda, who composed the songs. (Supplied)

“Anyone who has grown up in any family understands the tension of how you see yourself versus how your family sees you, and how that grows and changes over time,” Miranda tells Arab News. “That is multiplied by your siblings, and your aunts, and your uncles, and your cousins, and the ways in which you interact with all those folks. That’s all meaty stuff to write about. I don't think there’s a person who can go to this movie and not identify with a character up on that screen,” says Miranda.

For the song “Pressure”, about the older sister seen as the strongest member of the family, Miranda, director Jared Bush, Moulayess and the rest of the team each could find a member of the family that they used to understand the character, and, in reverse, that song helped them understand better.




“Encanto” is Disney’s latest musical. (Supplied)

“That song was both my love letter and apology to my older sister,” says Miranda. “Looking at it as a parent, you make all your mistakes on the first kid, they inadvertently always bear more responsibility than their younger siblings. To write from that perspective was kind of incredible. It reflects my sister in the sense that it's the toughest exterior in the family, and then actually the most sensitive underbelly underneath.”

“All of our research was really our own families,” says Bush. “We found these archetypes were true all over, such as the black sheep of the family, or the golden child, or the responsible one, or the mom who heals with her food. All of these things felt very familiar to us, and very relatable, Universally, around the world, we found these archetypes held true.”

“This was honestly a joy to write, from start to finish,” Miranda says. “I can't wait for families from all over to see themselves reflected up on that screen,” says Miranda.

Topics: Encanto disney

REVIEW: ‘Red Notice’ blows its star potential with tired rehash of heist tropes

REVIEW: ‘Red Notice’ blows its star potential with tired rehash of heist tropes
Updated 23 sec ago
Matt Ross

REVIEW: ‘Red Notice’ blows its star potential with tired rehash of heist tropes

REVIEW: ‘Red Notice’ blows its star potential with tired rehash of heist tropes
  • Netflix caper doesn’t justify its hefty budget
Updated 23 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: It’s fair to say that Netflix has disrupted the movie industry over the last few years — and not just because cinemas were closed for 18 months and streaming services became the new normal.

But without box office takings to worry about, the hope was that Netflix (and its big-spending competitors) would embolden leading filmmakers and empower a new generation of writers and directors to take the kind of creative risks that might make established studios and distributors think twice.

“Red Notice” is reportedly Netflix’s most expensive film to date. (Supplied)

While that might be true (and it’s debatable), it has also seemingly enabled the production of a number of big-budget movies that should really have been nipped in the bud at the planning stage. Perhaps the old-school studios might have insisted on some quality control? Such common sense appears to have been entirely absent from “Red Notice”, which throws A-listers Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot into a globe-trotting action heist caper that has none of the charm, wit or smarts of the numerous films it shamelessly steals from.

When FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson) is framed for stealing a priceless McGuffin, he teams up with Nolan Booth (Reynolds) — the infamous art thief he’s been zealously hunting — to catch the mysterious Bishop (Gadot), a femme fatale-type who’s proving every bit as talented a thief as Booth. The trio ricochet from one set piece to another, with Interpol behind them every step of the way. Needless to say, there are heists, chases and double crosses aplenty.

Presumably, a lot of people signed off on this film. (Supplied)

Sounds great, right? Well, it isn’t. The jokes don’t land, the script appears to have been penned by a not-especially-gifted toddler, and even the film’s trio of high-earning stars can’t seem to rustle up any enthusiasm (or chemistry) between them.

“Red Notice” is reportedly Netflix’s most expensive film to date. It seems odd, then, that it includes something as reductive as a Borat impression.

Presumably, a lot of people signed off on this film. And while the pulling power of its star trio will undoubtedly mean it gets plenty of views, cooler, more discerning heads should have prevailed.

Topics: Red Notice

Authors of ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Chernobyl 1986’ to attend Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022

Authors of ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Chernobyl 1986’ to attend Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

Authors of ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Chernobyl 1986’ to attend Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022

Authors of ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Chernobyl 1986’ to attend Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is returning for its 2022 edition with a stellar lineup of creatives including writers Julia Quinn and Serhii Plokhy of the Netflix smash hits “Bridgerton” and “Chernobyl 1986” respectively. 

Julia Quinn is the author of “Bridgerton.” (Emirates Airline Festival of Literature)

The event, which is set to take place from Feb. 3-12, will also welcome German author Sara Gay Forden of the much-hyped film “House of Gucci.”  

There will be a number of Arab creatives attending the festival including Mona Al-Shammari, writer of TV show “No Music at Al Ahmadi,” Emirati animator Mohammed Saeed Harib, creator of “Freej,” and Ken Arto, French-Japanese animator of “Demon Slayer.”

Ken Arto is a French-Japanese animator. (Emirates Airline Festival of Literature)

The theme of the festival will be “Here Comes the Sun.” 

The majority of sessions will take place at the Habtoor City Hotels.

Ahlam Bolooki, director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome international authors back in person, and brimming with excitement about our new venue, our phenomenal programme, and as always, the unforgettable stories the festival will give rise to.”

Gary Vaynerchuck is a US-Belarusian entrepreneur. (Emirates Airline Festival of Literature)

“We have some very special sessions planned for the coming edition, and I am telling everyone to book early because if you blink, you will miss your chance,” she added. 

Other big names in the packed program include US-Belarusian entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuck, British author Nadiya Hussain, British comedian David Walliams, Egyptian poet Iman Mersal, British novelist Mark Billingham, Iraqi author Shahad Al-Rawi, British actor and author Ben Miller, Egyptian YouTuber Ahmed El Ghandour and US writer David Baldacci. 

Topics: Bridgerton Chernobyl 1986 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

French-Moroccan star Nadia Benzakour discusses starring opposite John Malkovich

French-Moroccan star Nadia Benzakour discusses starring opposite John Malkovich
Updated 18 November 2021
Rita Reyes

French-Moroccan star Nadia Benzakour discusses starring opposite John Malkovich

French-Moroccan star Nadia Benzakour discusses starring opposite John Malkovich
Updated 18 November 2021
Rita Reyes

PARIS: She’s just returned from her latest film shoot, but Nadia Benzakour is already thinking about her next project. It is out of the question for this Franco-Moroccan actress — who lives between Paris and Casablanca — to take a break. Benzakour has enjoyed a meteoric rise, acting alongside some of the world’s finest, and isn’t about to rest on her laurels.

As mentioned, a few days before we speak, she was playing one of the main roles in “Tehu,” the latest feature by French director Eric Barbier. That came shortly after taking a centuries-long leap into the past as Poppea, Nero’s second wife — a seductress who sows discord between the Roman emperor and Seneca, his fervent political advisor, committed to moral values.

That was in “Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes,” helmed by German director Robert Schwentke (director of blockbusters including “Snake Eyes,” “Red” and “RIPD”) and co-produced by Moroccan Karim Debbagh. Benzakour was in prestigious company; the cast includes Mary-Louise Parker, Geraldine Chaplin, Andrew Koji, and Louis Hofmann, while Tom Xander and John Malkovich perform the two lead roles.

Nadia Benzakour with Haaz Sleiman in “Killing Jesus.” (Courtesy of NatGeo)

Benzakour remembers the atmosphere on set as being akin to that of a theater production, where the actors form a real troupe. That went some way, she says, to alleviating the stress that most actors are likely to face when acting opposite Malkovich

“I was very enthusiastic; I had already seen him in rehearsal. I had the opportunity to approach him before shooting. He is an extremely simple and humble person. I said, ‘I’m honored to work with you.’ He just replied: ‘Hi. I’m John.’ And I was, like, ‘Yes, obviously.’” Benzakour laughs. “He is very attentive to everything that happens on set; it’s great to get the chance to see him at work,” she continues.

It’s not the first time that Benzakour has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in international cinema. She has worked with luminaries including John Rhys-Davies, Rufus Sewell, Mark Strong, Joe Dempsie, Carole Bouquet, Pauline Étienne, and more.

For a long time, Benzakour thought that, despite her passion for theater and film, she wanted to be a lawyer. At least until one of her acting teachers made her question her commitment.

Nadia Benzakour - Mohamed Amine Assili. (Supplied)

“My sister had told me about the theater school Les Enfants Terribles, which was very close to her home,” she says. “I went to the open days and I was hooked, right off the bat. I started classes and one day I told my teacher that I was going to take time off to prepare for my law exams. Since he knew I was very invested in acting lessons, he replied, “But I thought you wanted to make it your job.” That is when I realized it was more than a passion for me: it was a vocation.”

She hasn’t looked back since. Not long after, she met director Nicolas Liautard, who expanded her knowledge of theater and her vision of what was possible on stage.

Pushed by a desire to explore her art further — and aware of having started her apprenticeship late — Benzakour headed to New York, where she divided her time between a job at the French economic mission and acting classes, hoping to perfect her skills in the home of Broadway.

Instead, the lover of the stage ended up honing her skills in front of the camera, thanks in no small part to her teacher Mary Boyer (whose own skills would later be on display in “Orange is the New Black”).

The next stop in what she refers to as her “Forrest Gump-style” life (because she’s always on the move) was Morocco, the country of her ancestors. She didn’t intend to stay for long, but that plan changed when “I met a Lebanese woman there who told me about a theatre project that I liked so much; we then embarked on the play by the Italian Dario Fo ‘A Woman Alone.’ Later on, I did several shoots there too.”

One of those shoots was the TV series “Salon Sherazade,” which propelled the actress to nationwide fame in Morocco. It also offered her a path into international productions, including “Sofia,” “Plus Belle La Vie,” “Spin,” “Tyrant” and “Deep State.” The kind of roles she was being offered started to change too.

“The funny thing is that I was given more and more roles playing seductive women, or protective and strong mothers, whereas before I played a journalist, an investigator, a warrior,” she says.

While Benzakour clearly still enjoys the challenge of inhabiting different characters — her 2022 releases include the TV show “The Colosseum” and the feature films “The Covenant” and “A Song for Juliette” — she has set herself a new goal — working behind the camera. She has already written two films, as well as a musical “on the theme of identity,” she tells Arab News. Given the success she has so far enjoyed in whatever field she has turned her attention to, expect to hear much more about Benzakour the writer-director in future.

- Adapted from an article that originally appeared in Arab News in French

Topics: Nadia Benzakour

REVIEW: New Tina Turner doc reveals the darkness behind the glamour

REVIEW: New Tina Turner doc reveals the darkness behind the glamour
Updated 18 November 2021
Rawaa Talass

REVIEW: New Tina Turner doc reveals the darkness behind the glamour

REVIEW: New Tina Turner doc reveals the darkness behind the glamour
  • ‘Tina’ shows the star’s struggles as well as her successes
Updated 18 November 2021
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: She has been described as the woman who taught Mick Jagger how to dance, the Lioness and the Queen of Rock & Roll. We are talking about the legendary Tina Turner, whose fascinating life and 50-year-long career is told in the new HBO documentary, “Tina.”

 

Tina (who was born Anna Mae Bullock) is widely revered for her contagiously robust presence on stage, with her slick dance moves and her throaty, wild voice which sends chills down the spine. But, as this gripping two-hour film shows, there was darkness beneath the glamor — family neglect, domestic violence, and a struggle to start all over again.

Directors Daniel Lindsay and T. J. Martin kick off the documentary by jumping right into the star’s defining relationship with her ex-husband, musician Ike Turner. The Ike and Tina Turner Revue — the couple’s long-running series of one-night shows across the US — became hugely popular in the Sixties and Seventies. But despite the double-billing it was Tina who was the true star, a fact that Ike was increasingly unhappy about.

Tina (who was born Anna Mae Bullock) is widely revered for her contagiously robust presence on stage. (Supplied)

He became controlling, insecure and abusive, giving Tina a black eye and a broken jaw. In the 1970s, she bravely walked away from him, with no money or property of her own.

Aside from including a wealth of old footage and snippets of audio clips, Tina’s up-and-down experiences are retold in recent, in-depth interviews with the now-retired star, and with her former back-up singers and music producers. Oprah Winfrey and Angela Bassett, who was cast as Tina in a 1990s biopic, make an appearance too.

The film also explores how challenging it was for Tina to reinvent herself as a solo artist in her forties, when she felt truly independent for the first time. “It wasn’t a comeback… Tina had never arrived,” she says of her debut solo album, 1984’s “Private Dancer”. It was even harder separating herself from her traumatic past as the press kept hounding her about it. She eventually found greater success, both personally and professionally, in Europe rather than at home in America.

“Tina” includes some surprising anecdotes from the star’s career; for instance, she admits that she initially hated what would become one of her biggest hits from the 1980s, “What's Love Got to Do with It,” thinking that it was too pop-oriented.

From the girl who picked cotton in the fields to the superstar who packed arenas, Tina Turner made history. This is a documentary that reminds us just how great an artist she was. It’s a film full of emotion and soul that will get your eyes tearing up and your feet tapping.

Topics: Tina Tina Turner

Tantalizing Tanzania: On safari in East Africa

Tantalizing Tanzania: On safari in East Africa
Updated 18 November 2021
SUSAN HELKE

Tantalizing Tanzania: On safari in East Africa

Tantalizing Tanzania: On safari in East Africa
  • From the remains of an ancient volcano to the plains of the Serengeti, Tanzania is teeming with wildlife
Updated 18 November 2021
SUSAN HELKE

AMMAN: As borders open again after COVID-19 lockdowns, most of us are likely eager to indulge in recreational traveling. But where to go? And what’s safe? 

A wildlife safari in Africa is an excellent alternative to the standard travel destinations, and Tanzania is a welcoming place for Muslims, with many mosques and halal food readily available. All the staff we met were vaccinated, but public adherence to COVID precautions in Tanzania’s cities is lax.

There are 22 reserves, national parks, and protected areas in Tanzania, and deciding which to visit and when depends on several factors. First, how much time do you want to spend? Second, what do you want to see? Birds? The big cats? Elephants? Primates? Wildebeest migration? Third, when do you want to go (basically a choice between the rainy or dry seasons)? And fourth, what’s your budget? Tanzania offers something for everyone, from five-star hotels and high-end lodges with private cabins, through luxury bush camps to tented camps with minimal facilities. Safari categories include budget, comfort, standard and deluxe.

Ngorongoro Crater is the collapsed caldera of an ancient volcano. (Shutterstock)

We’d recommend using a safari specialist to tailor your ideal trip for you. Any safari package should include all fees and documentation to enter the game reserves, lodging, a driver/guide, a four-wheel-drive vehicle, and three meals a day. 

Those meals are generally buffet-style for breakfast and dinner, with boxed picnic lunches ranging from standard-issue to fine-dining. Special dietary needs can generally be accommodated.

A safari has something for everyone: An education for the young ones, lessons on conservation for everyone, and an opportunity to unplug from life’s stress. Besides the main attraction of the animals, safaris offer a real opportunity to see how the locals live and perhaps broaden your perspective on life.

Hadzabe tribesmen at Lake Eyasi. (Shutterstock)

Arusha was the starting point for our seven-day safari with a morning pickup at the airport and an afternoon drive through Arusha National Park. We then headed west toward Karatu to the beautiful Marera Mountain View Lodge, located centrally on the Northern Circuit, where we spent the next four nights.

Tarangire National Park — our destination on day two — set the bar high for the rest of the trip because of the unbelievable number and variety of animals we saw, especially elephants and zebras. It would prove hard to beat.

For a cultural experience, stop at Lake Eyasi — not a nature reserve but home to two indigenous tribes. The Hadzabe bushmen are primitive hunter-gatherers who will show you how they hunt, dig for tubers, and make fire. The Tindigi grow crops and are metal forgers, making arrowheads for the Hadzabe and bracelets for tourists to buy. Both tribes still live their lives in much the same way as their ancestors did, without the trappings of the 21st century.

Marera Mountain View Lodge, Karatu. (Image credit: Susan Helke)

We also stopped off at Olduvai Gorge, also known as “The Cradle of Humankind.” This became one of the most important paleo-anthropological sites in the world when fossilized bone fragments and artifacts were discovered in the 1950s that documented the evolutionary history of stone-tool-using hominids over the last 2 million years.

Then it was on to the main attraction of the trip — Serengeti National Park. We started with a short afternoon safari before arriving at Tanzania Bush Camp, where we would spend the next two nights. This was billed as luxury camping. Although “luxury” seemed to be overstating it when tents have to be zipped up tight because hyenas will steal shoes and other “tasty” objects and you’ll likely wake during the night to sounds of wild animals nearby.

Serengeti started before dawn, and there were several families of lions and cheetahs feasting on their prey. (Shutterstock)

Our first full day in the Serengeti started before dawn, and we saw several families of lions and cheetahs feasting on their prey. Overhead, hot air balloons circled. We also saw wildebeest, leopards, impalas, crocodiles, gazelles, ostriches, hippos, zebras, Cape buffalos, elephants, and eagles, vultures, flamingos, and egrets. An impressive collection for a single day.

Our last stop was a journey east to Ngorongoro Crater, the collapsed caldera of an ancient volcano, teeming with animals on the crater floor. Here, on a good day, you might see one of the 50 endangered black rhino that live there.

A safari through Tanzania offers a temporary step back from the modern world and a chance to sit back and reflect on what we actually “need” to exist and enjoy life and on how important it is that we preserve such fragile ecosystems — not only in nature reserves but also in our own back yards.

Topics: Tanzania

Latest updates

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ examines and reflects family life
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ examines and reflects family life
REVIEW: ‘Red Notice’ blows its star potential with tired rehash of heist tropes
REVIEW: ‘Red Notice’ blows its star potential with tired rehash of heist tropes
US works to keep its forces in Iraq, Syria to help fight Daesh: Pentagon
US works to keep its forces in Iraq, Syria to help fight Daesh: Pentagon
British Columbia flooding has 18,000 still stranded, some in remote mountains
British Columbia flooding has 18,000 still stranded, some in remote mountains
Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland
Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.