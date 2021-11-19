You are here

State attorneys general probing Instagram's effects on kids

Meta spokesperson Liza Crenshaw called the accusations “false” and said they demonstrate “a deep misunderstanding of the facts.” (File/AFP)
Meta spokesperson Liza Crenshaw called the accusations “false” and said they demonstrate “a deep misunderstanding of the facts.” (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

State attorneys general probing Instagram's effects on kids

Meta spokesperson Liza Crenshaw called the accusations “false” and said they demonstrate “a deep misunderstanding of the facts.” (File/AFP)
  • US state attorneys say Facebook ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers of Instagram
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A group of state attorneys general are investigating the photo-sharing platform Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — now called Meta Platforms — ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers it posed to young people.
The investigation is led by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. It follows damning newspaper reports, first by The Wall Street Journal, based on the company’s own research that found that the company knew about the harms Instagram can cause teenagers — especially teen girls — when it comes to mental health and body image issues.
Since those first reports, a consortium of news organizations, including The Associated Press, have published their own findings based on leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen, who has testified before Congress and a British parliamentary committee about what she found.
“For too long, Meta has ignored the havoc that Instagram is wreaking on the mental health and well-being of our children and teens,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Enough is enough. We’ve undertaken this nationwide investigation to get answers about Meta’s efforts to promote the use of this social media platform to young Californians – and to determine if, in doing so, Meta violated the law.”
The investigation targets, among other things, the techniques Meta uses to keep young people on its platforms — and the harms that extended time spent on Instagram can cause.
In a statement, Meta spokesperson Liza Crenshaw called the accusations “false” and said they demonstrate “a deep misunderstanding of the facts.”
“While challenges in protecting young people online impact the entire industry, we’ve led the industry in combating bullying and supporting people struggling with suicidal thoughts, self-injury, and eating disorders,” Crenshaw said in the statement.
The state investigations follow a Monday announcement that Ohio’s largest public employee pension fund had sued Meta, alleging that it broke federal securities law by purposely misleading the public about the negative effects of its social platforms and the algorithms that run them.
The lawsuit by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System claims that Facebook buried inconvenient findings about how the company has managed those algorithms as well as the steps it said it was taking to protect the public.

Topics: The United States Facebook Instagram

Australia calls for global action to fight online misinformation

Misinformation and government-sponsored attempts to stoke social disharmony online have become a hot political issue. (File/AFP)
Misinformation and government-sponsored attempts to stoke social disharmony online have become a hot political issue. (File/AFP)
Updated 52 sec ago
Reuters

Australia calls for global action to fight online misinformation

Misinformation and government-sponsored attempts to stoke social disharmony online have become a hot political issue. (File/AFP)
  • Australia called for governments around the world to agree on “rules of the road” to fight the spread of misinformation
Updated 52 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia on Friday called for governments around the world to agree on “rules of the road” to fight the spread of misinformation and state-backed disinformation online.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne said blocs like the Quad group — the United States, India, Japan and Australia — and global bodies like the United Nations were already working to strike a balance between harmful content and free expression online.
But time was running out to agree on rules of what was permissable.
“We should be starting yesterday,” Payne told a panel at the Sydney Dialogue virtual event alongside Facebook Inc’s global affairs boss.
“We do have to be very clear that the rule of law that applies offline has to apply online. Rules of the road are what enable road users to stay safe, same with users online. Being able to identify the difference between free speech and malicious disinformation ... is important,” she added.
Misinformation and government-sponsored attempts to stoke social disharmony online have become a hot political issue with critics accusing platforms like Facebook of failing to stop democracy being skewed by the content they host.
A former Facebook employee went public last month as having leaked documents which she said showed the company put profit over public safety, despite public pronouncements to the contrary, and enbled the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in the United States by turning off safety systems.
Facebook head of global affairs Nick Clegg told the panel it was up to governments to set misinformation rules.
“It is clearly not right that people like me, or sometimes (Facebook founder) Mark Zuckerberg or others, are having to make decisions about what sort of content can stay up or be taken down,” said Clegg, a former British deputy prime minister.
“Not all regulation is good, but of course regulation needs to be introduced.”

Topics: Australia online misinformation

WPP/Grey appoints new chief client officer at Procter & Gamble AMEA

Grey Group has appointed Sarah Trombetta as the chief client officer for Procter & Gamble (P&G) across Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA). (Supplied)
Grey Group has appointed Sarah Trombetta as the chief client officer for Procter & Gamble (P&G) across Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA). (Supplied)
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

WPP/Grey appoints new chief client officer at Procter & Gamble AMEA

Grey Group has appointed Sarah Trombetta as the chief client officer for Procter & Gamble (P&G) across Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA). (Supplied)
  • Sarah Trombetta will service the P&G account in the region and form part of the company’s global leadership team
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

SINGAPORE: Grey Group has appointed Sarah Trombetta as the chief client officer for Procter & Gamble across Asia, Middle East & Africa. Trombetta will be part of WPP/Grey’s P&G global leadership team, working closely with Nirvik Singh, the international president and global COO of Grey Group, and Debby Reiner, president of Grey Global Clients & business leadership for P&G, WPP.

Trombetta takes over from Yashaswini Samat, a 28-year Grey veteran who will support the business transition till the end of the year.

In her new role, Trombetta will be in charge of establishing the strategic direction of the P&G business across key regions, leading the integrated strategies and creative ambitions for P&G’s portfolio of brands.

With more than 20 years’ experience in advertising across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Australia, Trombetta joins from her last role as CEO of Red Havas, where she spent two years in charge of the network’s flagship Australian market.

The move marks a return to WPP/Grey for Trombetta, as she was CEO of Grey Hong Kong from 2015 to 2019. Under her leadership, the agency transformed its end-to-end digital marketing services solutions for Greater China’s largest clients, bringing social commerce, advertising, retail, and activation together to deliver growth for brands such as P&G (Pantene, Gillette, Olay, Downy, Always), HSBC, Hong Kong Tourism Board and GSK.

Before this, she held board-level positions in Asia-Pacific and the UK at H+K Strategies, another WPP global agency.

“She is an awarded agency leader, who has had success building global brands in multiple countries, and her track record for transformation and growth is highly impressive,” said Singh.

He also thanked Yashaswini Samat, who is “leaving an outstanding legacy.” He added: “She has made a big impact throughout our network and inspired the next generation of Grey P&G leadership. I wish to thank her for all her hard work, mentorship, guidance, and loyalty through the years and wish her well in all her future endeavors.”

Commenting on her return to the group, Trombetta said, “This role brings together an irresistible blend of diverse business markets, iconic global brands, and the chance to reunite with world-class talent who I have always known to bring a lot of heart to the work and each other.”

She will begin her new role on Nov. 22.

Topics: media WPP Procter & Gamble

YouGov reveals top 10 brands in Saudi Arabia

YouGov reveals top 10 brands in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

YouGov reveals top 10 brands in Saudi Arabia

YouGov reveals top 10 brands in Saudi Arabia
  • Local brands dominate rankings in Kingdom this year
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Research company YouGov has released its Best Brand Rankings 2021 revealing the top 10 brands in terms of overall “brand health” among residents of Saudi Arabia.

The brands were ranked based on how well they are delivering against their brand promises on key attributes and on the categories “impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommend and reputation.”

This year’s list sees national airline Saudia at the top with a score of 51.9, dethroning dairy company Almarari, which slipped to fourth place (scoring 48.7). Despite travel restrictions and the grounding of flights for extended periods because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents’ perception of Saudia as a brand has improved enough to see it climb two places from last year.

Local fast-food chain Albaik dropped one place to third this year, with a score of 50.3, despite seeing its brand health score improve from last year.

Apple scored 41.4 to climb four places to fifth, while its competitor Samsung moved up two places to eighth despite recording a similar score to last year (40.0).

YouTube’s score (39.8) dropped considerably from last year, meaning the popular video streaming platform dropped four places to ninth.

This year saw three new entrants in the top 10: Adidas scored 50.3 to debut in second place; Al-Rajhi Bank scored 40.3, coming in seventh; and Galaxy — the chocolate brand owned by Mars — sneaked into 10th place with a score of 38.8.

YouGov also released a Top 10 of the brands that have seen the most improvement over the last year. Saudi Telecom topped that list, having improved its score by 6.1 points to 30.9, followed by online retailer Noon, which added five points to its 2020 score of 12.8.

Several food and beverage brands also featured on the ‘Most Improved’ list, including McDonald’s (+4.6), Vimto (+3.1), KFC (+2.8), and Herfy (+2.7).

In addition to being one of the top 10 brands in the 2021 KSA rankings, Saudia and Al-Rajhi Bank also feature in the top 10 improvers, with changes of +4.4 and +4.2 respectively.

Topics: Saudi Arabia YouGov rankings

Mediaquest names Obeida Danhach new CEO

Mediaquest names Obeida Danhach new CEO
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

Mediaquest names Obeida Danhach new CEO

Mediaquest names Obeida Danhach new CEO
  • Move comes as part of company’s diversification and expansion efforts
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Mediaquest, the content and marketing division of Akama Holding, has announced the promotion of Obeida Danhach to CEO, effective immediately.

Prior to her new role, Danhach was the publisher in charge of Marie Claire’s regional editions, Haya, Buro 24/7 Middle East, and the Arab Luxury World conference, among other media brands.

Danhach takes over from Alexandre Hawari, who relinquishes this position to focus on his role as CEO of Akama Holding. “Akama Holding, which creates, acquires, invests in and develops powerful media brands and tech companies, was built on Mediaquest, our foundation business. Seeing it transform so deeply is a great source of pride and I know that in Obeida’s hands, this new era will prove very successful,” said Hawari.

Danhach has been with the company since 2007, working for nine years in business development roles and five years as a publisher. During this time, she has played a significant role in tripling the size of Mediaquest’s lifestyle portfolio and diversifying its revenue streams. Today, the media brands are leaders for the region’s female audience, with a combined reach of 2.6 million across print and digital platforms.

Under her leadership, Mediaquest will accelerate its diversification and expansion process. As CEO, she will oversee Mediaquest’s move into its third decade, transforming it into a marketing services company focused on the female audience in the Middle East.

Using the insights and relationships it has gained over the years, the company will reposition itself to provide data-driven, content, creative, tech, and consulting services to brands seeking to capitalize on this powerful audience.

“The digital transformation of media doesn’t stop at the delivery of content online. That’s merely the beginning of a far longer and exciting new journey, powered by data, audience and market intelligence, technology, and our subject matter experts,” said Danhach.

Topics: Mediaquest Marie Claire

Google agrees 5-year deal to pay AFP for online content: executives

Google agrees 5-year deal to pay AFP for online content: executives
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

Google agrees 5-year deal to pay AFP for online content: executives

Google agrees 5-year deal to pay AFP for online content: executives
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

Paris, France: Google and Agence France-Presse on Wednesday said they had signed a “pioneering” five-year deal under which the world’s biggest Internet search company will pay an undisclosed sum for content in Europe.
The agreement following 18 months of negotiations is the first by a news agency under the 2019 European directive on so-called neighboring rights, which are at the heart of multiple disputes between web giants and the media.

Topics: Agence France-Presse Google

