Saudi Islamic affairs minister holds talks with Indonesian counterpart in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Saturday held official talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. The two reviewed Saudi Arabia’s efforts in serving Islam and Muslims and spreading the values of moderation.
They also discussed the role of the Kingdom in correcting the understanding of religious discourse, and the printing process of the Holy Qur’an by the King Fahd Complex in Madinah, in addition to efforts in confronting groups that try to exploit Islam to achieve their ideologies.
The talks also discussed activating a previously signed agreement between the two sides in Islamic affairs, spreading the method of moderation and countering extremism, and exchanging expertise in areas that served Islam and Muslims.
Saudi Arabia celebrates UNESCO’s 75th anniversary with a shared vision of cultural advancement
Partners in peace, history and heritage
Updated 21 November 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: It has been 75 years since Saudi Arabia joined UNESCO, and for more than half a century, the Kingdom has developed plans and programs to promote its unique culture and heritage to the world.
In 1945, UNESCO was created in response to the firm belief of nations that in the wake of two world wars in less than a generation, political and economic agreements are not enough to build a lasting peace.
On April 25, 1945, the Kingdom joined UNESCO when it signed the UN Charter that states “to employ international machinery for the promotion of the economic and social advancement of all peoples” in one of its clauses.
Two months later, the founding members of the body for the establishment of UNESCO began working together. Saudi Arabia was a founder state that wanted to advance with the other member states in this advance in relations between states and people.
A year later, the Kingdom took part in UNESCO’s first conference held in France, consolidating its stance to promote and exchange knowledge on culture and heritage, become a global partner, and more.
The foundations laid by King Abdulaziz included accepting and building upon the human experience and serving the development and growth strategy.
Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan tweeted pictures of the signing of the agreement, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s vision of culture and its pivotal role in promoting peace.
HIGHLIGHTS
• 1946 Saudi Arabia among 20 countries that meet in London to establish UNESCO. • 1964 Kingdom appoints its first permanent representative to UNESCO.
• 2003 Kingdom submits the oldest Islamic inscription (Kufic) for inclusion in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.
• 2006 Program established to support the Arabic language, which contributed to its preservation in UNESCO as a major language.
• 2007 Establishment of the first Saudi research chair in UNESCO.
• 2008 Kingdom elected as a member of the Executive Council; Hegra, the Kingdom’s first heritage site, inscribed on the UNESCO list of World Heritage.
• 2009 First Saudi poetry evening held in UNESCO.
• 2010 At-Turaif district in Diriyah becomes second Saudi heritage site registered on UNESCO World Heritage list; Saudi international prize for translation distributed at UNESCO headquarters.
• 2012 Kingdom elected to Executive Council for second time in a row.
• 2014 Downtown Jeddah registered as third site on UNESCO’s World Heritage list; MOU signed between Saudi Arabia and UNESCO to enhance value of dialogue between peoples and religions.
• 2015 Rock art in the Hail becomes Kingdom’s fourth heritage site included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list.
• 2018 Al-Ahsa Oasis becomes Kingdom’s fifth heritage site on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.
• 2019 Saudi Arabia elected member of Executive Board during the 40th general conference.
• 2020 Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin named permanent delegate of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO.
• 2021 Hima cultural area becomes Kingdom’s sixth heritage site on UNESCO World Heritage list.
Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, secretary-general of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, told Arab News: “The participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a UNESCO founding state in the organization’s conference in Paris in 1946 and in the preparatory conference for the establishment of the UN subsidiary in London a year earlier, proves King Abdulaziz’s political and developmental vision, his commitment to peace through common culture, diverse education and genuine culture exchange between people throughout the world. That includes cultural development that puts Saudi society in a global context that believes in common humanitarian principles.”
The notion of global culture is not new to Arabs. According to Al-Samari, Islam originated in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula, and was the first humanitarian and cultural movement to view people and races as equal. Islamic principles are in the heart of Saudi society, reflecting how Saudis view world cultures and peoples.
During his reign, the late king oversaw the signing of agreements between foreign dignitaries, established the foundation for longstanding relations and cultural exchanges, and left his stamp on all Arab, regional and international agreements and external memberships.
“He brought together the internal objectives to restore the state on greater developmental grounds to build a cooperating and integrated society,” said Al-Samari.
Throughout its years, Saudi Arabia offered an interest-free $4.6 million loan to the organization and made a $50,000 contribution to the UNESCO special fund for the advancement of scientific research in Africa.
The Kingdom supported the efforts of UNESCO to boost its experience by utilizing the organization’s educational, cultural and scientific capabilities. UNESCO provided experts and consultants to the Kingdom to develop and manage the country’s cultural heritage, support learning institutions and develop their performance.
In 1966, UNESCO experts helped support the Faculty of Education in Riyadh. Moreover, UNESCO contributed to establishing the teachers’ training college in Riyadh, and supported the Saudi government in its literacy orientation, technical education and educational programs by bringing international experience to the Saudi educational institutions.
Since its inception in 1962, the College of Engineering at King Saud University has benefited from the organization in training engineers and geologists. UNESCO also established the Center for Applied Geology in Jeddah and played a significant role in establishing the social development centers, including the development center in Diriyah and others.
Al-Samari has highlighted the founding king and his sons’ vision: The Kingdom should participate internationally, develop educational and cultural institutions administratively, not compromise practical experiences, develop national human cadres with the most modern theories and become a strong voice in supporting Arab and Islamic matters.
Historian and writer Hamad Al-Salimi told Arab News that the Kingdom was a leader in joining UNESCO and had a solid political presence to serve its aims — the Arab and Muslim causes — through the international organization.
Saudi Arabia’s presence was notable at the organization’s events to serve people historically and culturally.
“That had a positive impact on Saudi Arabia, which includes registering the country’s antiquities and addressing its civilization and cultural heritage, as well as presenting it to all the states that have become aware of the Kingdom’s archaeological features, arts, crafts with historical significance that put the Kingdom at the forefront of the general cultural scene,” said Al-Salimi.
Today, Saudi Arabia has six listed heritage sites, the first of which was the Hegra archaeological site in 2008, followed by At-Turaif district in Diriyah in 2010, historic Jeddah, the gateway to Makkah in 2014, rock art in the Hail in 2015, Al-Ahsa Oasis in 2018 and Hima cultural area earlier this year.
Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the cultural scene in the Kingdom, led by its Culture Ministry, is clear, with the hosting of more than 100 events — varying from culinary arts to calligraphy and archaeology — by the end of the year.
As the year comes to a close, Saudi Arabia has come a long way in the sector, achieving several distinguished titles.
The Kingdom was elected to the vice presidency of the World Heritage Committee last August, while Hima Najran, home to more than 100,000 magnificent petroglyphs, was recognized by UNESCO for its heritage and historical significance.
The organization also recognized Buraidah for its remarkable gastronomy, the second Saudi city to join UNESCO’s Creative Cities network after Al-Ahsa, a World Heritage site. Farasan Islands also joined the UNESCO Man and Biosphere program.
14k residency, labor, border violators arrested across Saudi Arabia
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested almost 14,000 people in one week for breaching residency, work, and border security regulations, an official report has revealed.
During the period Nov. 11 to 17, a total of 6,597 arrests were made for violations of residency rules, while 5,775 people were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,534 on labor-related issues.
The report’s findings showed that among 356 arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 54 percent were Yemeni citizens, 44 percent Ethiopians, and 2 percent other nationalities.
A further 34 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 14 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Ministry of Interior pointed out that anyone found to be helping people gain illegal entry to the Kingdom, and transporting, or providing shelter for them could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Saudi specialists help transform clever ideas into commercial successes
Sustainable Innovations providing start-to-finish product-development services for clients
Updated 40 min 43 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Six Saudis with big ideas aim to help innovators and entrepreneurs bridge the gap between initial concept and the commercialization of products in Saudi Arabia, with the goal of transforming the sector in the Kingdom.
Sarah Algheithy, Hussam Al-Nammary, Sami Barnawi, Sadeq Alnemer, Ismail Alrawi and Ali Alsudairi founded Sustainable Innovations in 2017. The business focuses on solving problems for clients by offering holistic in-house solutions. Their shared passion for the work, along with their technical, mechanical and business expertise, provided the foundation for their company to create its own products and provide start-to-finish product development services.
The initial idea struck them when they worked together on a project to develop a solar-powered car.
“Through this project, we realized that we have the passion and the capability to transform ideas into products that could hit the market and be commercialized,” Algheithy, a renewables engineer, told Arab News.
Aware of the challenges that can arise in translating product ideas into commercial success, the co-founders set out to help bridge the gaps in ways that have a positive impact on the Saudi economy.
“This is the kind of value we want to bring to the Kingdom,” said Algheithy. “We believe that by increasing the number of products we are developing in the Kingdom, we will help to change the Saudi economy to a more knowledge-based economy.”
Sustainable Innovations provides three services — product development, technical consultation and knowledge transfer — in three main categories: The internet of things, renewable energy and materials.
Each of the co-founding engineers is a specialist in their field, and each project they work on is tailored to the needs of the client so that they can integrate the resulting solutions into their businesses and enjoy the economic benefits.
In addition to working with clients, Sustainable Innovations also develops its own in-house products based on gaps in the market identified by its business team.
Revolutionary type 2 diabetes pill introduced in Saudi Arabia
GLP-1 RA controls blood sugar through 4 key mechanisms, removing the need for injections
Updated 21 November 2021
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: In Saudi Arabia, one in five people are diagnosed with the chronic progressive disease type 2 diabetes. This figure is double the global rate, meaning that the disease represents a serious public health issue for the Kingdom.
If ignored, the disease can cause serious medical complications. The usual treatment for controlling blood sugar is regular insulin injections.
Leading global health company Novo Nordisk recently launched the oral medicine to control blood sugar for type 2 diabetes patients. It is now used in the Kingdom and across the Arab world.
The announcement was presented in a press conference in Jeddah with the presence of elite international and local endocrinologists, family medicine consultants, and health specialists.
The pill, GLP-1 RA, is certified by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. The importance of this revolutionary treatment lies in its pill form. Medical director and quality manager of Novo Nordisk, Motaz Yahya, told Arab News: “The treatment of GLP-1 RA has been there in the market a long time ago in injection form, but our team created this innovative pill to help patients with diabetes to have a normal lifestyle.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Kingdom approves pill form GLP-1 RA type 2 diabetes medication.
• Almost 70 percent of type 2 diabetes patients in the world cannot reach the required levels of control.
• GLP-1 RA pill will help people with type 2 diabetes to control blood sugar and lose weight.
GLP-1 also helps patients in three main areas including controlling high blood sugar rates, reducing body weight and avoiding episodes of hypoglycemia. Like other treatments, it also helps patients control the disease at an early stage.
How does the GLP-1 pill work?
Patients with type 2 diabetes have to learn to live with the disease and control it for their whole lives. Dr. Ashraf Ameer, family medicine consultant and CEO of executive medical services at the International Medical Center, said that GLP-1 RA works in the body through four main mechanisms, describing it as a “qualitative leap” in the world of type 2 diabetes medication.
It is administered once daily, Ameer said. “GLP-1 works through four mechanisms, including preventing the liver from secreting the complex glucagon that is secreted in the blood and causes high sugar levels dramatically.
“The second mechanism works to stimulate the cells of the pancreas, the beta-cells, to secrete an amount of insulin, and when this amount is secreted into the blood circulation, it breaks down all the sugars, thus it helps the first mechanism in lowering the level of sugar in the blood.
“The third mechanism helps to empty the stomach by keeping the food in the stomach for a longer period, giving the patient a feeling of early satiety.
“As for the fourth mechanism, GLP-1 stimulates the satiety centers in the brain, which gives the patient a sense of mental satiety,” Ameer said.
Saudi aid agency continues relief work in Pakistan, Yemen, Jordan
KSrelief has continued rolling out water supply and environmental projects in Hodeidah governorate
Updated 20 November 2021
SPA
BALOCHISTAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 3,926 winter bags to those affected by the earthquake in the Harnai district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, benefiting 25,578 people.
The aid is part of the center’s 2021 winter project to help people in need in Pakistan.
In Yemen, KSrelief is aiding people in the Aden, Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Mahra and Hadramaut governorates by delivering tons of food and equipment in 22 trucks in one week.
The aid includes 1,000 tents, 1,750 shelter bags and 7,060 cartons of dates. The distribution comes within the framework of the humanitarian efforts being provided by KSrelief for the Yemeni people.
Meanwhile, the mobile medical nutritional clinics of KSrelief provided treatment services for 4,435 patients in Hodeidah governorate. The laboratory department also received 2,783 individuals while 2,952 were provided with medications.
KSrelief is also supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of five and pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.
The project, which provides therapeutic feeding, healthcare and counseling, has helped 29,976 people in one week.
KSrelief has also continued rolling out water supply and environmental projects in Hodeidah governorate. In one week, 301,000 liters of drinking water and 287,000 liters of non-potable water were pumped into tanks across the region.
In Jordan, the Saudi center continues to provide medical services to Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp. The clinics received 513 patients in one day. It is a small part of the humanitarian assistance that KSrelief provides to Syrian refugees on behalf of Saudi Arabia.