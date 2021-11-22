CNN Marketplace Middle East highlights digital transformation in region

DUBAI: CNN’s anchor and correspondent Eleni Giokos, international correspondent Jomana Karadsheh, and Jerusalem correspondent Hadas Gold are presenting this month’s CNN Marketplace Middle East exploring how technology is transforming the region.

The global show was extended to cover the business landscape in the Middle East region earlier this year.

Giokos presents the show from the annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where global leaders gathered last month to discuss innovations and solutions to pressing problems.

The biggest names in technology and innovation have been making their presence known in Saudi Arabia, as they look to the Middle East as their next frontier for growth. Karadsheh reports on how the Kingdom is attracting businesses to the Kingdom, with the construction of the world’s first cognitive city, NEOM.

Jonathan Bradley, CEO of NEOM Tech and Digital Holding, explained the concept of such a city: “When we go to a cognitive city, we mean one that is predictive, that is proactive — in other words, eliminates friction from your life.”

Bradley also talked about why he thinks companies are investing in Saudi Arabia. With 60 percent of Saudis under the age of 25, and cloud penetration growing at 40 percent year-on-year, “it’s a growth story,” he said.

In Dubai, Giokos met the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Al Olama to discuss the country’s digital transformation. He spoke about how advances in technology will affect people in the coming years: “We are going to see human beings be able to do their jobs better. They’re going to have a lot more time on their hands, and they’re going to be a lot happier; that is the ultimate goal.”

“Our goal as a government is to use all of these tools, whether it’s AI, blockchain, or any other technology to improve the human life in the UAE,” he said.

Gold visited Israeli company TytoCare, an on-demand medical service that allows consumers to bring the doctor’s office to their home. The company’s modular smart device allows people to perform eight types of medical exams at home and share the results with their health providers from anywhere, at any time.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down most in-person medical visits, Tytocare experienced exponential growth. CEO and co-founder Dedi Gilad explained the gap in the market that the company fills, saying that the company gets its edge from data analytics.

“We created for the first time this very basic, but (previously) inaccessible data. Those sound recordings of the heart, the lungs, the imaging of the ear, the throat, and so forth, were not existing in a digital way anywhere,” he told Gold.