Riyadh, Dubai celebrate World Week of Italian Cuisine

Updated 22 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The Italian embassy in Riyadh is celebrating the World Week of Italian Cuisine from Nov. 22-28 with a series of themed dinners celebrating the country’s famous dishes.

The selected audience includes individuals from the Saudi political, cultural and entrepreneurial scenes, the diplomatic corps in Riyadh and the Italian community living in the Kingdom.

Along with signature Italian dishes, the dinners will feature a display of excerpts from the virtual exhibition “Caruso, Di Stefano, Corelli. The legendary Italian voices.” The project by Italy’s foreign ministry was produced by the Teatro alla Scala Foundation and Museo Teatrale alla Scala in Milan, and directed by Mattia Palma.

It celebrates the 100th anniversary of the death of world famous tenor Enrico Caruso and the birth in the same year of Giuseppe Di Stefano and Franco Corelli, two unforgettable protagonists of the national and international opera scene.

The exhibition can be viewed online on teatroallascala.org and italiana.esteri.it, the portal of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dedicated to the promotion of Italian culture, creativity and language.

The events will also celebrate Dante Alighieri on the 700th anniversary of the most prominent Italian poet’s death. The “Divine Comedy” author’s prodigious life and work will be highlighted by an installation, which will showcase the key messages of the Florentine poet’s literary immense production that still resonate to this day.

The dinners will all be hosted at the residence of Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone.

They will also feature an exhibition by several Italian companies operating in the Kingdom, such as Montegrappa, Versace, Ferragamo and Etro.

In Dubai, a special cooking class dedicated to authentic Italian food culture — organized by the Italian embassy in cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency and the local General Consulate at La Scuola Italian cooking school at Eataly in Dubai Mall — recorded a significant turnout.

The celebration of traditional, authentic Italian food was held on Nov. 21 and focused on the iconic dish ravioli pummarola and burrata. A question and answer session was also held on the techniques and ingredients used the dishes, before attendees sat down to enjoy traditional Italian aperitivo.

Renowned for its sustainable, traceable and responsible models of consumption and production, the Italian food cultivation industry employs 1.4 million people. Italy has the largest number of certifications of origin of agri-food products in the EU.

The country’s top exported products are olive oil, coffee, pistachios, cheese, wine, pasta, processed vegetables, fish and meat.

Other popular items include free-from products, coffee, juices, dairy products, chocolates and sauces.

“Italy is known across the globe for its unique and top-quality products, and I’m also delighted to see that the Mediterranean diet is also becoming more widely recognized for its health benefits,” said Italian Ambassador to the UAE Nicola Lener.

“Italy has one of the most dynamic and advanced food and beverage industries in the world. This is thanks to our long-standing tradition in production, as well as our focus on cutting-edge technologies in the traceability of products, sustainable manufacturing and environmental protection. In fact, I’m proud to say that Italy is now home to 60,000 organic farms.”

What We Are Reading Today: Ballad of the Bullet by Forrest Stuart

What We Are Reading Today: Ballad of the Bullet by Forrest Stuart
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Ballad of the Bullet by Forrest Stuart

What We Are Reading Today: Ballad of the Bullet by Forrest Stuart
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

How poor urban youth in Chicago use social media to profit from portrayals of gang violence, and the questions this raises about poverty, opportunities, and public voyeurism.
Amid increasing hardship and limited employment options, poor urban youth are developing creative online strategies to make ends meet. Using such social media platforms as YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, they’re capitalizing on the public’s fascination with the ghetto and gang violence.
But with what consequences? Ballad of the Bullet follows the Corner Boys, a group of 30 or so young men on Chicago’s South Side who have hitched their dreams of success to the creation of “drill music.” Drillers disseminate this competitive genre of hyperviolent, hyperlocal, DIY-style gangsta rap digitally, hoping to amass millions of clicks, views, and followers — and a ticket out of poverty. But in this perverse system of benefits, where online popularity can convert into offline rewards, the risks can be too great.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Empire of Democracy by Simon Reid-Henry
books
What We Are Reading Today: Empire of Democracy by Simon Reid-Henry
What We Are Reading Today: Impossible Engineering by Chandra Mukerji
books
What We Are Reading Today: Impossible Engineering by Chandra Mukerji

Co-curator Wejdan Reda discusses goals of Saudi’s first contemporary art biennale

Co-curator Wejdan Reda discusses goals of Saudi’s first contemporary art biennale
Updated 22 November 2021
Hams Saleh

Co-curator Wejdan Reda discusses goals of Saudi’s first contemporary art biennale

Co-curator Wejdan Reda discusses goals of Saudi’s first contemporary art biennale
Updated 22 November 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Diriyah Biennale Foundation will present Saudi Arabia’s first contemporary art biennale from Dec. 11 to March 11, 2022 in the JAX district of Diriyah, just outside of Riyadh.

In an interview with Arab News, the co-curator of the event Wejdan Reda said that the main goal for the biennale was to provide a platform for Saudi artists and “put them on par with international artists.”

The researcher said that the event aims to create a dialogue between local and international talents, “as well as provide a platform for Saudi viewers and Saudi audiences to view works from around the world but in their home country.”

“It is important to have this distinctive moment every year for the Saudi audiences to get exposed to various art from around the world,” Reda said.

The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale spans more than 25,000 square meters in the heart of the industrial Ad-Diriyaha area. 

Planning for the event began in 2019. The biennale was initially scheduled to take place in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed the organizers’ plans. 

“Shortly after we were assigned, in late 2019, the pandemic started to take place and pushed our plans. But I think it was actually beneficial as it gave us more time to think about the commissioned works and allow us to further reflect on the plans for the biennale,” Reda said. 

The event has been developed by a team of international curators led by Philip Tinari, director and chief executive of UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, China. Tinari is an American writer, critic, art curator and expert in Chinese contemporary art.

Reda said that working with Tinari was “amazing.”

“I learned a lot about Chinese art, and I was happy to share the knowledge that I have acquired over the past years about the local Saudi artists and their practices, and showcasing the cultural understandings that we have,” she said. 

“It was wonderful to have that cultural exchange and that dialogue throughout the past two years with him and the wider curatorial team.”

Among the participating artists is a strong selection of Chinese artists. “Considering that Philip is the director, and he has a long standing with a lot of the Chinese artists there, it was important to incorporate many of those artists in the show as it is also considered a new type of art in Saudi,” Reda said.  

The biennale will unfold in six sections, with works from national and international artists examining the theme “Feeling the Stones,” which is inspired by the phrase “crossing the river by feeling the stones” — an expression used around the world, Reda said. 

“(It) describes the change and the transformation, in specific to economic change, cultural change and social change, and therefore in a sense the biennale focusses on this idea of the aesthetic of change,” she said.

Last month the foundation announced the names of more than 60 artists from around the world who are set to showcase their work at the event. 

“In our search for regional, Saudi and international artists, we based our search on their practices of course (and) what could highlight some of the questions we are raising through the curatorial brief,” Reda said.   

The selected artists include Omar Abduljawad (Saudi Arabia, 1989), Sarah Abu Abdallah (Saudi Arabia, 1990), Hmoud Al Attawi (Saudi Arabia, 1986), Manal AlDowayan (Saudi Arabia, 1973), Fahad Al Hejailan (Saudi Arabia, 1957-2018) and Lulwah Al-Homoud (Saudi Arabia, 1967).

Reda is a Saudi contemporary art curator, researcher and the founder of Sahaba, a consultancy agency dedicated to supporting the art community through providing specialized curatorial and artistic consulting services.  

Over the past seven years she has worked on multiple exhibitions locally and internationally, including curating “Intimate Dimensions (2020),” a group exhibition exploring the notion of constructed spaces and existing built environments, and co-curating “Every Second in Between” (2018), a large-scale public art installation by artist Kyung Hwa Shon in White City, London. 

Topics: Wejdan Reda Saudi Arabia Diriyah Biennale Foundation

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival opens box office

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival opens box office
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival opens box office

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival opens box office
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival opened its box office on Monday for films that will screen at the event from Dec. 6-15.

The festival’s movies are divided into 11 sections: Competition, Short Film Competition, International Spectacular, Arab Spectacular, Festival Favorites, New Saudi/ New Cinema (Feature), New Saudi/ New Cinema (Shorts), Treasures, Next Generation, Immersive and Episodic.

Films that will screen during the 10-day celebration of cinema include “Memory Box” by Beirut-born director duo Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, “Huda’s Salon” by Palestinian director Hany Abu-Assad, “Bara El Manhag” by award-winning Egyptian writer and director Amr Salama, and “Route 10” by Saudi filmmaker Omar Naim.

Guests can purchase their tickets here.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival

Dior celebrates launch of new men’s fragrance with influencer-filled bash at AlUla

Dior celebrates launch of new men’s fragrance with influencer-filled bash at AlUla
Dior took over AlUla on Sunday night to celebrate the launch of its new fragrance for men. Instagram
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Dior celebrates launch of new men’s fragrance with influencer-filled bash at AlUla

Dior celebrates launch of new men’s fragrance with influencer-filled bash at AlUla
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A cavalcade of social media influencers and fashionistas descended upon AlUla on Sunday to celebrate the launch of Dior Beauty’s Sauvage scent, including Mahmoud Sidani, more commonly known to his legion of followers as “Mr. Moudz,” Emirati twins Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, Mohamed Al-Habtoor, Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja and actor Rawkan Binbella, among others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahmoud (@mrmoudz)

The influencer-filled bash was staged outdoors against the backdrop of AlUla’s stunning cliffs and mountains, with “Dior” projected onto the landmark’s famous Elephant Rock.

Guests were treated to a dinner followed by a live performance from UAE-based blues singer Jay Abo, who wowed the audience with his mesmerizing vocals and guitar solos.

Instagram/@abdulla

The scene immediately evoked the image of Dior brand ambassador Johnny Depp playing an electric guitar in the middle of the desert in the Sauvage ad campaign, which came out this summer.

“I really feel so grateful being here,” Sidani told his 215,000 Instagram followers. “The sights we saw today left me speechless… I didn’t realize how much I missed traveling before this trip. Seeing new places, meeting new faces, hearing their stories — and sharing some of my own.”

The new scent, conceived by master perfumer Francois Demachy, was inspired “by the desert in the magical hour of twilight,” so it only makes sense for the Parisian label to stage the event at AlUla.

Indeed, the UNESCO World Heritage Site has become a hotspot for fashion houses.

Last year, Mônot creative designer Lebanese Eli Mizrahi produced a campaign in the historic site featuring supermodels Kate Moss, Mariacarla Boscono, Candice Swanepoel, Jourdan Dunn, Amber Valletta, Xiao Wen and Alek Wek.

Meanwhile, Piaget’s Ramadan campaign for their latest Possession collection was partly filmed in AlUla.

‘Planet of Clay:’ A story about freedom and heartbreak during wartime 

‘Planet of Clay:’ A story about freedom and heartbreak during wartime 
Updated 22 November 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Planet of Clay:’ A story about freedom and heartbreak during wartime 

‘Planet of Clay:’ A story about freedom and heartbreak during wartime 
Updated 22 November 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: A finalist for the 2021 National Book Award for Translated Literature, journalist and novelist Samar Yazbek’s “Planet of Clay” is a first-person account of Rima Salem Al-Mahdawy who is living through the Syrian war.

Born and raised in Damascus, Rima cannot speak but has an innate instinct to walk. For her own safety, however, she is always tied to a person or object. When the landscape around Syria begins to changes, with new checkpoints, anti- and pro-government protests in the streets, and a siege, her constraints become a danger to her and those around her. The world is large and confusing, the people she loves: Her mother, brother, and Sitt Souad, are few in number and they keep disappearing. Translated into English by Leri Price, Rima’s story is one of coping, of fantasy, and of miscommunications.

Readers meet Rima as she writes a diary of her life in a cellar. She remembers her past with her mother and brother in Damascus all the way to Douma. She has always been different and people confuse her for being mentally unstable instead of trying to understand her. Just like “The Little Prince,” Rima’s has fragmented her life into secret worlds: Her house in the Jaramana Camp in southern Damascus, the school library where Sitt Souad teaches her everything she knows, the house between Zamalka and Ghouta with her brother Saad, and Douma with Hassan. 

Rima’s account is overwhelmingly isolated, an impending doom hovers overhead like the planes and the bombs that they drop. Rima writes to drown out the sounds of war, dealing with trauma in the midst of it. There is a feeling of the temporary and transient, as if life will vanish and the story will end at any moment, even before the reader can understand what is happening, even before the narrator knows the end. Yazbek gives a hauntingly realistic account of life being preserved by paper, to be witnessed instead of lived.

The things Rima sees, the violence of war and desperation, the siege, the anti-governmental protests her brother frequents and her mother cries about, the adults who are tried for treason and the children caught in the aftermath, are all a mystery to her. Here, children are forced to grow up fast and run from death. To remember her past, she must relive her trauma that is embedded in the people and places she loves. Dealing with themes that are close to the author’s heart, Yazbek brilliantly weaves a story about freedom and of heartbreak during wartime.
 

Topics: Planet of Clay

