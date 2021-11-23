You are here

Sudan PM says he returned to safeguard economic gains

Sudan PM says he returned to safeguard economic gains
A Sudanese boy sits on a protester’s shoulders during Sunday’s demonstration calling for a return to civilian rule in Khartoum. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

Sudan PM says he returned to safeguard economic gains

Sudan PM says he returned to safeguard economic gains
  Hamdok: 'We are committed to democratic path, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly'
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday that maintaining the economic gains from the past two years was among the reasons he had decided to return to his post, under a deal with the military nearly a month after he was removed in a coup.

In an interview at the Khartoum residence where he had been held under house arrest following the Oct. 25 military takeover, Hamdok said he believed a technocratic government he is expected to appoint would have a chance to improve living standards.

Prominent political parties and Sudan’s powerful protest movement have opposed Hamdok’s decision to sign the agreement with the military on Sunday, with some calling it a betrayal or saying it provided political cover for the coup.

“Among the reasons for my return is preserving the economic gains and the economic opening to the world,” Hamdok said.

Since Hamdok was first appointed prime minister in 2019 under a power sharing deal following the overthrow of Omar Bashir, Sudan has carried out economic reforms including the lifting of fuel subsidies and a managed float of its currency.

The reforms, monitored by the International Monetary Fund, won Sudan approval for forgiveness on much of its more than $50 billion in foreign debt — a deal that was thrown into doubt by the coup.

The World Bank and some bilateral donors paused badly needed economic assistance after the military takeover.

“We will continue our contacts with international financial institutions, and the new budget that will begin in January will proceed on the path of economic reform and open the do or to investment in Sudan,” Hamdok said.

The civilian coalition that had been sharing power with the military before the coup and its former ministers said they rejected the agreement, citing a violent crackdown on anti-military protests over the past month.

But Hamdok said a new, technocratic government could help improve Sudan’s economy, which has suffered a prolonged crisis involving one of the world’s highest rates of inflation and shortages of basic goods.

It could also work toward completing a peace deal signed with some rebel groups last year to end years of internal conflict, Hamdok said.

“Implementing the Juba agreement and completing the peace processes with groups that did not sign the Juba agreement are at the top of the new government’s agenda,” he said.

After the deal between the military and Hamdok was announced on Sunday, protesters who had previously championed Hamdok began shouting slogans against him. Hamdok said he signed it to prevent further bloodshed.

“We are committed to the democratic path, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and greater opening to the world,” he said on Monday.

Topics: Sudan Sudanese economy abdalla hamdok

Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen's capital

Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen’s capital
Updated 29 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen’s capital

Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen’s capital
Updated 29 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday that it had carried out airstrikes in Yemen’s capital.

The coalition cautioned civilians in Sanaa from approaching or gathering near the targeted locations in the Dhahban neighborhood of the city.

The strikes hit sites storing ballistic missiles, said the coalition, accusing the Iran-backed Houthi militia of endangering Yemeni civilians by using them as human shields.

Residents told Reuters the strikes targeted two military sites.

The coalition said on Monday that the Houthi militia in Yemen have turned Sanaa airport into a military base for experiments and cross-border attacks.

Saudi Arabia is targeted by the militia nearly daily using explosive drones, which are often easily destroyed by the Kingdom’s air defenses.

Houthi attempts to target civilians has been labeled as war crimes by the Kingdom.

The Arab coalition has been supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government regain full control of the country after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

 

 


 

Topics: Yemen

Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus cases rise

Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus cases rise
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus cases rise

Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus cases rise
  The children's vaccine drive kicked off on Monday in a Tel Aviv square, where a small number of parents quietly lined up with their children to get shots
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel began rolling out Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds on Monday hoping to beat down a recent rise in coronavirus infections.
A fourth wave of infections that hit Israel in June began subsiding in September. But over the past two weeks the "R", or reproduction rate of the virus, that had remained below one for two months began climbing and has now crossed that threshold, indicating the virus could again be spreading exponentially.
Daily cases have also crept up over the past few days, with half the confirmed infections presently among children age 11 and younger.
The children's vaccine drive kicked off on Monday in a Tel Aviv square, where a small number of parents quietly lined up with their children to get shots. The campaign will go nationwide on Tuesday.
"The kids go to school, they (mix) with (other) kids, and they are doing a lot of social activities. We are very excited (to) vaccinate them and get (back) to normal life," said Katy Bai Shalom, whose son and daughter were vaccinated Monday.
Receiving their shots in front of television cameras, some of the children smiled and laughed, while others teared up and held on to their parents.
Israel's 9.4 million population is relatively young, with around 1.2 million children in the 5-to-11 age group. By November, that group comprised more than a third of new cases, according to health ministry data. Scientists and officials have been doubtful the country can reach "herd immunity" unless children are vaccinated.
Policy makers also say that the vaccination of younger children is meant first and foremost to protect their individual health and not just to stop the transmission of the virus.
In the past week they have stressed that although COVID-19 is rarely severe among young children and many show no symptoms at all, it can carry risks in the longer term.
Israel's health ministry estimates that one in 3,500 children infected with the coronavirus will later develop Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in which parts of the body become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin and gastrointestinal organs. Most children who suffer from the condition require intensive care treatment and 1-2% die.
Officials have also noted the risk of lingering symptoms, such as sleep disruption, muscle pain, loss of smell and taste, headaches and a cough, commonly known as "long Covid".
A survey by the health ministry of more than 13,000 children showed that around 11% had suffered lingering symptoms, with about 1.8% to 4.6%, depending on their age, continuing to experience symptoms six months after becoming ill.
A poll by Israeli healthcare provider Maccabi found that 41% of parents to children age 5 to 11 were positive they will vaccinate their children, while 21% were still undecided and 38% will not vaccinate their children.
Israel has recorded 1.3 million total confirmed cases and more than 8,000 dead since the start of the pandemic.
Around 57% of Israel's population is fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry, which means they have either received a third shot or it has not yet been five months since they received their second.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Kings of Bahrain, Jordan agree to continue cooperating on Arab causes and regional security

Jordan’s King Abdullah II (L) meets with Bahrain’s King Hamad upon his arrival at the Sakhir Air Base on Nov. 22, 2021. (Jordanian Royal Palace/Yousef Allan/AFP)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II (L) meets with Bahrain’s King Hamad upon his arrival at the Sakhir Air Base on Nov. 22, 2021. (Jordanian Royal Palace/Yousef Allan/AFP)
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Kings of Bahrain, Jordan agree to continue cooperating on Arab causes and regional security

Jordan’s King Abdullah II (L) meets with Bahrain’s King Hamad upon his arrival at the Sakhir Air Base on Nov. 22, 2021. (Jordanian Royal Palace/Yousef Allan/AFP)
  The two leaders reiterated the Palestinian cause remains a central Arab issue and called for efforts to reach a two-state solution to be stepped up
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday stressed the need to continue to coordinate and consult on issues of mutual concern, the foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.
“The two leaders noted the centrality of the Palestinian cause, calling for stepping up efforts to reach a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, as a strategic option to end the conflict,” according to a statement issued by Petra, the Jordan News Agency.
King Abdullah, accompanied by Queen Rania, was in Manama for an official visit. The royal couple was greeted on arrival at Sakhir Air Base by King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.
The Jordanian king praised the strong bilateral ties between the countries and highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation in all sectors. He commended Bahrain’s stances in support of Arab causes and its steadfast efforts to maintain Arab unity.

King Hamad also praised the deep-rooted ties between the nations, the advanced level of cooperation, and the contributions made by the Jordanian community in Bahrain in all sectors. He commended Jordan’s efforts to arrange the safe return of Bahraini students and nationals to their home country during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in combating the pandemic and limiting the spread of the virus, and thanked King Abdullah for the facilities Jordan provided to the Bahraini embassy in Amman, the Bahrain News Agency reported.
Both leaders said they were satisfied with the levels of bilateral trade and the advanced level of economic and trade ties. They called for continued coordination in efforts to counter terrorism and sustain security and stability.

The talks also covered the latest developments in Syria, with King Abdullah reiterating his country’s support for efforts to preserve the country’s sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity and the unity of its people.
In addition the two monarchs stressed the need to work to stop foreign interference in regional affairs, and to enhance bilateral cooperation to stabilize regional security and stability and protect international navigation in the Arabian Gulf from any threats that affect the movement of global trade, BNA said.

Topics: Jordan Bahrain King Hamad King Abdullah II

Jordan, Israel, UAE ink energy-for-water agreement

Jordan, Israel, UAE ink energy-for-water agreement
Updated 23 November 2021
Raed Omari

Jordan, Israel, UAE ink energy-for-water agreement

Jordan, Israel, UAE ink energy-for-water agreement
  Deal will set in motion feasibility studies for the mega project as of the beginning of 2022
Updated 23 November 2021
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan, Israel, and the UAE on Monday signed a declaration of intent to begin deliberations over the feasibility of an energy-for-water project.

Omar Salameh, spokesperson of the Jordanian Water Ministry said that the signing of the declaration was “neither a technical nor legal agreement” and it only means that the three sides will start the feasibility studies for the mega project as of the beginning of 2022.

Stopping short from giving further details, Salameh only said that resource-poor Jordan is to receive 200 million cubic meters of water annually under the project, adding that the joint venture will not be implemented without obtaining the stipulated amount of water.

The spokesperson explained that Jordan is among the poorest countries in the world for water, with a water deficit expected to hit 45 million cubic meters in 2022. He added that Jordan’s annual water resources are less than 80 cubic meters per person, below the international threshold of 500 cubic meters per person.

Salameh also said that Jordan obtains a total of 35 million cubic meters of water from Israel under the 1994 Wadi Araba Peace Treaty and another 10 million cubic meters outside the peace deal between the two countries.

Jordan signed an agreement with Israel in October to purchase an additional 50 million cubic meters of water outside the framework of the peace agreement and what it stipulates in regard to water quantities.

In a recent report, the US news website Axios said that a massive solar farm in the Jordanian desert under the project that will generate clean energy to be sold to Israel in return for desalinated water.

According to Axios, the solar farm will be built by the UAE government-owned alternative energy company, Masdar.

The plan calls for the solar farm to be operational by 2026 and will be designed to produce 2 percent of Israel’s energy by 2030, with Israel paying $180 million per year — divided between the Jordanian government and the Emirati company.

Axios also claimed that the project has been pushed by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Jordanian Ammon news website said that the declaration of intent was signed on Monday by Jordanian Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Najjar, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Al Mheiri, and Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kerry and Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister for industry and advanced technology and the special envoy for climate change, according to the website.

 

 

Topics: UAE Israel Jordan

Yemenis arrange online campaign to highlight Houthi violations against children

Yemenis arrange online campaign to highlight Houthi violations against children
Updated 22 November 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenis arrange online campaign to highlight Houthi violations against children

Yemenis arrange online campaign to highlight Houthi violations against children
  Millions of youngsters 'deprived of their right to education, health care and a normal life as a result of militia's terror'
Updated 22 November 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemenis, including human rights activists, journalists and government officials, have organized a campaign on social media to call attention to continuing Houthi crimes against children in Yemen. 

Coinciding with World Children’s Day, campaigners said that the Iran-backed Houthis had recruited large numbers of children into the war and indoctrinated many others, while thousands of children were killed or wounded due to land mines planted by the militia. 

Mohammed Jumeh, Yemen’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, said that the continuing bloody military operations by the Houthis in the central province of Marib had forced Yemeni children to sleep in the desert without shelter or food.

Houthis indoctrinated, trained and armed thousands of Yemeni children and later sent them to the battlefields to fight their opponents, he said.

“While free nations celebrate the #ChildrenDay2021, Houthis caused the displaced infants to sleep on the sand with no shelter in the northeastern province of Marib. Moreover, they have been arming tens of thousands of children and sending them to fronts,” the Yemeni official said on Twitter. 

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said that since the Houthi military takeover of power in late 2014, millions of children had been unable to attend school, receive health services or enjoy a peaceful life. 

“The world is silent in the face of Iranian-backed Houthi militia crises against millions of children in Yemen who have been deprived of their right to education, health care and a normal life, as a result of the war triggered by the coup.”

Yemeni activists say that the online campaign targets not only local and international rights groups and the world in general, but seeks to educate the public in the Houthi-controlled areas about the militia’s crimes. 

Zafaran Zaid, a Yemeni human rights activist and lawyer, who was sentenced to death in absentia by a Houthi-run court in June, participated in the campaign by sharing graphic images of child amputees who lost legs after walking on land mines laid by the Houthis.

“Disclosing the (Houthi) crimes could influence the general people who follow this Iranian project due to media disinformation,” Zafaran told Arab News, arguing that the campaign would also correct information disseminated outside Yemen about the nature of the war in Yemen.

“Many people think of it as a war between Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They do not know that this is a terrorist organization that destroyed the state,” she said. 

The online campaign to highlight Houthi abuses is happening as Yemen’s Joint Forces on Monday announced moving into new Houthi-controlled districts in the provinces of Hodeidah and Taiz.

A local military official from the Joint Forces told Arab News that their units had pushed into Al-Jarahi district in Hodeidah province for the first time since the beginning of the war after clashes with the Iran-backed Houthis.

Other forces reportedly clashed with the Houthis in Maqbanah district in Taiz province. 

Backed by air support from the Arab coalition, the Joint Forces, an umbrella term for three major military units in the country’s western coast, have been making rapid progress in the two provinces since Friday when they launched an offensive to seize control of strategic highlands in Taiz and Hodeidah. 

In the central province of Marib, local military officials said on Monday that army troops and allied tribesmen repelled several Houthi attacks in flashpoint sites south of Marib.

Appeal 

The UN Security Council’s five permanent ambassadors to Yemen on Monday urged the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council to constructively work with the internationally recognized government for the sake of quick and unhindered implementation of the Riyadh Agreement that could end hostilities in southern Yemen.

The heads of the P5 missions said in a joint statement that they discussed with the STC leader Aidarous Al-Zubaidi in Riyadh the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and major developments on the ground.

“The P5 Heads of Mission encouraged the STC to be a constructive partner as part of the Yemeni government for the sake of the Yemeni people,” the P5 said in the statement.

Topics: Yemenis Houthis Yemeni children

