Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 Macedonian tourists

Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 Macedonian tourists
Children were among the dead. (AP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 Macedonian tourists

Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 Macedonian tourists
  • Bus was taking tourists home to North Macedonia from Turkey
  • Survivors leapt from burning vehicle, 12 children among the dead — Bulgarian official
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

SOFIA: At least 45 people, including 12 children, died as a bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said.
Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to hospital in Sofia and were in stable conditions, hospital staff said. Bulgaria’s interior ministry said 45 people died, one less than the toll given earlier .
The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire, Bulgarian officials said.
Television footage showed the bus charred and gutted by fire in the middle of the highway.
“We have an enormous tragedy here,” Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev told reporters.
Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said: “People are clustered inside and are burnt to ash.”
“The picture is terrifying, terrifying. I have never seen anything like that before,” he told reporters at the site.
Bulgarian investigative service chief Borislav Sarafov said four buses from a North Macedonian travel agency had entered Bulgaria late on Monday from Turkey.
“Human mistake by the driver or a technical malfunction are the two initial versions for the accident,” he said.
The accident happened on Struma highway about 45 km (28 miles) west of Sofia around 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT).
North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the coach party was returning to Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to Istanbul.
“I am terrified. This is such a huge tragedy,” North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told private television channel BTV.

Topics: Bulgaria

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals
  • Government surveys have estimated that nearly 70 percent of Indians had been naturally infected by July
  • Daily testing has also fallen, dipping below 1 million on Monday compared with a capacity of more than 2 million
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reported 7,579 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the smallest rise in one-and-a-half-years despite huge festival gatherings in recent weeks, thanks to rising vaccinations and antibodies from prior infections.
The country of 1.35 billion celebrated Durga Puja in October and Diwali this month, during which millions of people shopped, traveled and met family, mostly without masks. Mask-wearing is nearly non-existent outside the big cities.
“Even after Diwali, we are not seeing a surge,” said M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology, attributing it mainly to the presence of antibodies in a huge majority of Indians through natural infection.
“I think we are much safer now.”
Government surveys have estimated that nearly 70 percent of Indians had been naturally infected by July, following a record rise in infections and deaths in April and May.
So far, 81 percent of India’s 944 million adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and 43 percent have had two doses. Vaccination for people under 18 has not yet begun.
India has reported a total of 34.5 million COVID-19 cases, second only to the tally in the United States. India’s COVID deaths rose by 236 in the past 24 hours to 466,147.
Daily testing has also fallen, dipping below 1 million on Monday compared with a capacity of more than 2 million.

Topics: India COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
  • More roads have reopened, gas lines have been restored, and stable food supply secured, as emergency workers and volunteers continue to work in flood-affected areas
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia: British Columbia was on the mend on Monday after heavy rains last week flooded infrastructure, displaced thousands and killed at least four in the Canadian province, but officials warned of a "very wet" weather forecast.
More roads have reopened, gas lines have been restored, and stable food supply secured, as emergency workers and volunteers continue to work in flood-affected areas, British Columbia officials said in a briefing on Monday.
"Our response to this emergency is still ongoing and it will be for quite some time," said Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth. "With more rain falling in southern B.C., including for the hard hit Fraser Valley, we have to stay vigilant."
The province declared a state of emergency last week after a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a month's worth of rain in two days, causing floods and mudslides that destroyed roads and houses, cut critical rail lines and shut the Trans Mountain pipeline.
A meteorologist for Environment Canada said on Monday that they are seeing "very active weather for the foreseeable future" and storms are expected to continue over the weekend and into next week.
"The forecast going forward for the south coast is very wet," meteorologist Armel Castellan said in a briefing.
Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state, sent a message of support from across the Atlantic.
"My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recovery and rebuilding," she said in a statement.
Canadian Pacific Railway, operator of one of the two critical east-west rail lines that was forced to close by the flooding, said it would resume operations on Tuesday.
The Trans Mountain pipeline, which ships 300,000 barrel per day of crude and refined products from Alberta to Burnaby, near Vancouver, also said on Monday it was making progress and expected to restart the pipeline in a limited capacity by the end of the week.
Canadian National Railway, which owns the other main closed rail line that leads to Canada's busiest port of Vancouver, did not immediately have an update. On Friday, it said repair work would continue this week.

Topics: Canada Canada floods Canadian province

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday that Venezuela's regional elections were not free and fair, and vowed to keep up pressure on leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington considers illegitimate.
Maduro's forces were said to have won a landslide victory in Sunday's election, which saw the return of opposition parties to the ballot for the first time since 2017.
But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed to detentions of political leaders, bans on opposition candidates, media censorship and manipulation of voter registration.
"Fearful of the voice and vote of Venezuelans, the regime grossly skewed the process to determine the result of this election long before any ballots had been cast," Blinken said in a statement.
"Maduro robs Venezuelans of their chance to shape their own future," he said.
"We call on the Maduro regime to cease its repression and allow Venezuelans to live in the peaceful, stable and democratic country they deserve and have long sought."
Blinken reiterated US support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the United States considers to be the interim president after questioning the legitimacy of Maduro's last election.
European Union observers returned to the country after a 15-year absence and will present a report on Tuesday.
Weakened and fragmented, the opposition was only able to win in three states, although this significantly included oil-rich Zulia, the most populated region in the country whose capital Maracaibo is Venezuela's second-largest city.

Topics: Venezuela election Venezuela Nicolas Maduro

Ethiopia PM says he will lead army ‘from the battlefront’

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

Ethiopia PM says he will lead army ‘from the battlefront’

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
  • Abiy was awarded the Nobel for making peace with neighboring Eritrea, on whose border he fought while stationed in the Tigray region
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step in a devastating yearlong war.
“This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement posted on social media Monday night. With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government declared a state of emergency earlier this month.
An estimated tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and fighters from the country’s northern Tigray region, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office. The United States and others have warned that Africa’s second-most populous country could fracture and destabilize the Horn of Africa.
The statement by the prime minister, a former soldier, did not say where exactly he will go Tuesday. His spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not respond to a request for comment.
“Let’s meet at the battlefront,” the 45-year-old prime minister said.
In response, the spokesman for the Tigray forces Getachew Reda tweeted that “our forces won’t relent on their inexorable advance toward bringing (Abiy’s) chokehold on our people to an end.” The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a months-long blockade of the Tigray region of some 6 million people, but they also want Abiy out of power.
The prime minister’s statement also claimed that the West is trying to defeat Ethiopia, the latest pushback against what his government has described as meddling by the international community. Envoys from the African Union and the US have continued diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a cease-fire to the fighting and talks without preconditions on a political solution.
Shortly after Abiy’s announcement, a senior State Department official told reporters the US still believes “a small window of opportunity exists” in the mediation efforts.
In a year’s time, Abiy’s government has gone from describing the Tigray conflict as a “law enforcement operation” to an “existential war.” With Ethiopia’s military reportedly weakened in recent months, and with its retreat from Tigray in June, ethnic-based regional forces have been stepping up and Abiy’s government has called on all able citizens to join the fight.
The prime minister chaired an executive meeting Monday of the ruling Prosperity Party, and Defense Minister Abraham Belay told state media that “all security forces will start taking special measures and tactics as of tomorrow.” He declined to elaborate.
Abiy’s announcement brought shock from the man who nominated him for the Nobel, Awol Allo, a senior lecturer in law at Keele University in Britain. “The announcement is replete with languages of martyrdom and sacrifice,” he said in a tweet. “This is so extraordinary and unprecedented, shows how desperate the situation is.”
The prime minister in his 2019 Nobel acceptance speech spoke passionately about war: “I crawled my way to peace through the dusty trenches of war years ago. ... I witnessed firsthand the ugliness of war in frontline battles. ... War is the epitome of hell for all involved. I know because I have been there and back.”
Abiy was awarded the Nobel for making peace with neighboring Eritrea, on whose border he fought while stationed in the Tigray region.
The terms of that peace deal have never been made public. Critics of the current conflict allege that the deal was instead an agreement for the two countries to wage war on the Tigray leaders, who were unpopular among many Ethiopians for their repressive 27-year rule despite significant development gains.
Eritrean soldiers have been blamed for some of the worst atrocities in the war, even as Abiy denied for months that they were inside Tigray.

Topics: Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four-year term.
“He is. That’s his intention,” Psaki said as Biden flew aboard Air Force One for a Thanksgiving event with US troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Democrats were rattled by Republican victories in Virginia’s state elections earlier this month and a narrow Democratic victory in New Jersey.
Questions have arisen about the viability of Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 should Biden decide not to run again. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found her with a 28 percent job approval rating.
Biden underwent his first physical examination on Friday since taking office in January and doctors found he has a stiffened gait and attributed frequent bouts of coughing to acid reflux. Doctors said he was fit to serve.
Biden’s political prospects appeared to have been buoyed last week by congressional passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Still being debated is another $2 trillion in spending on a social safety net package.

Topics: Joe Biden

