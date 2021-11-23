You are here

EU lawmakers back step towards curbs on Big Tech
Image: Shutterstock
Reuters

EU lawmakers back step towards curbs on Big Tech
  • Once passed, the landmark law should give the EU unprecedented powers to act quickly against these tech "gatekeepers"
Major EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how US tech giants do business passed a first and significant hurdle on Tuesday.


A key committee of the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved their version of the Digital Markets Act, legislation that will slap far-reaching rules on Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft


Once passed, the landmark law should give the EU unprecedented powers to act quickly against these tech "gatekeepers" and impose a strict list of Do's and Don'ts on their most dominant platforms.


"The current competition rules are not enough," said German MEP Andreas Schwab, who is spearheading the DMA drafting in parliament.


The law will mean "game over for unfair practices ... The legislator makes the rules, not private companies", he added in a statement.


The vote is now set to go to the full European Parliament in December, with its companion law, the Digital Services Act, expected to be passed in January.


These final laws will be negotiated with EU member states, with ministers expected to greenlight their own versions at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday. The hope is to have them in force on January 1, 2023.


The legislative work is heating up a year after the European Commission first made its proposals and sets the scene for painstaking negotiations between the member states and MEPs in early 2022.


The big tech companies and other interests are lobbying furiously to influence the outcome, and member states will weigh in until the end with their own national priorities.


The process was given a shot in the arm with the testimony in parliament earlier this month by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who urged lawmakers to not lose their resolve.


The final negotiations will be presided by France, which has made delivering the new rules into law a major priority of its six-month EU presidency that begins on January 1.

In detail, the parliament's version increases the threshold for designating a company as a gatekeeper, reducing the likelihood that the law would capture companies beyond the US giants.


It beefs up the powers of national competition authorities, with key member states Germany and France eager to not leave all the power to the European Commission in Brussels.


It could also demand a ban on ads targeted at minors, as well as force platforms make some of their services, including messenger software and social media, operable in rival networks.


CCIA, the lobby for big tech, criticised the text, saying that many of the additions added by parliament created "significant risks of unintended consequences for Europe's digital economy."


"We hope the final EU negotiations will ensure that the DMA is workable for all (and) gives companies a fair chance to comply," said CCIA's Kayvan Hazemi-Jebelli.


US tech giant are under pressure to change their ways in Europe.


In the latest salvo, Italy's competition watchdog imposed fines totalling over 200 million euros ($225 million) on Amazon and Apple on Tuesday for infringing EU laws through restrictions which penalised selles of Apple and Beats products.

Topics: economy EU Big Tech Apple Google Amazon Twitter United States

IT expenditure in MENA to grow by 2.6%, reach $1.7bn in 2022: Gartner

IT expenditure in MENA to grow by 2.6%, reach $1.7bn in 2022: Gartner
Arab News

IT expenditure in MENA to grow by 2.6%, reach $1.7bn in 2022: Gartner
Arab News

IT spending in the Middle East and North Africa is set to hit $1.7 billion next year, despite a slight slowdown in expenditure, according to tech research and consulting company Gartner.

The Connecticut-based firm forecast that spending in the sector would rise by 2.6 percent in 2022, compared to a growth rate of 2.7 percent this year. 

Gartner said this rise in expenditure is mainly attributed to Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ “rapid shift” from oil-exporting economic models to knowledge-based economies.

Renewable energy’s more prominent status and falls in oil prices during the pandemic accelerated this shift, as traditional exports started to take a back seat, the report claims.

It also said that workers becoming rapidly digitally literate, the digitalization of sectors such as retail and banking, and the emergence of 5G technology all present opportunities for the IT sector to further grow in 2022.

The communications services segment will account for the largest percentage of IT expenditure in 2022, making up 66 percent according to the forecasts.

The NYSE-listed company added that the IT services sub-sector is projected to grow by the highest rate next year compared to others, going up by 8.6 percent. 

Meanwhile, spending in the devices segment was the only one expected to decline, decreasing by 0.2 percent.

Topics: Gartner IT expenditure

US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
Image: Shutterstock
Reuters

US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
Reuters

The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve to bring down energy costs, in coordination with other countries in China.


The move is an effort to bring down rising gas prices.

Gasoline prices nationwide are averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double their price a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

The U.S. Department of Energy will make the oil available from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in two ways; 32 million barrels will be released in the next few months and will return to the reserve in the years ahead, the White House said.

Another 18 barrels will be part of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created after the 1973 energy crisis. Two sites in Louisiana and two in Texas currently hold oil in caverns hollowed out of salt domes — mountainous salt deposits that are almost entirely underground.


The release will be taken in parallel with other nations including Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom, major energy consumers.

The Indian government also announced it would release 5 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with other buyers. 

Topics: economy Oil Biden administration White House Washington OPEC

BP targets 10% of hydrogen market share, 100 related jobs

BP targets 10% of hydrogen market share, 100 related jobs
Image: Shutterstock
Arab News

BP targets 10% of hydrogen market share, 100 related jobs
  • The firm is among a group of global energy firms ramping up investment in hydrogen
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil and gas giant BP is looking to fill some 100 hydrogen jobs as a first step of the company's plan to capture a 10 percent share of “core” hydrogen markets over the next decade.

"There will also be future waves of recruitment," Vice president, Matthew Williamson told Bloomberg.

The firm is among a group of global energy firms ramping up investment in hydrogen, as they bet the market will thrive with industries and consumers shifting to low-carbon fuels.

BP began a major restructuring last year, which will ultimately result in about 10,000 jobs being lost, to scale back its traditional fossil-fuel activities while ramping up production of cleaner sources of energy.

Topics: economy

Investcorp launches Saudi pre-IPO growth fund

Investcorp launches Saudi pre-IPO growth fund
Arab News

Investcorp launches Saudi pre-IPO growth fund
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Investcorp has launched a Saudi focused pre-initial public offering growth fund to raise $500 million, targeting high growth and underserved business sectors.

Healthcare, consumer, transport and logistics, and business services are among those in the company’s sights, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund will provide investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to growing and market-leading businesses in the Kingdom. 

Investcorp has listed four Saudi businesses on Tadawul, generating $40 billion in potential demand.

“'We have established a track record of partnering with leading family-owned businesses and taking them public on Tadawul making us the only private equity firm to successfully list four businesses on the exchange,” Investcorp’s Head of Private Equity for MENA and Southeast Asia Walid Majdalani said.

Topics: Investcorp

UAE-based fintech LNDDO raises $3m in seed round

UAE-based fintech LNDDO raises $3m in seed round
Image: Shutterstock
Arab News

UAE-based fintech LNDDO raises $3m in seed round
Arab News

LNDDO, a UAE-based Small Medium Enterprise finance provider has successfully raised $3 million in its seed round, Wamda reported.

The funding will be used for the startup’s expansion plans into Egypt and Saudi Arabia next year.

LNDDO is a credit service for SMEs in the UAE to access short-term financing for immediate business needs. It claims to provide a simple application process with a quick turnaround for approved funds. 

The round was backed by a network of key investors led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhboot Al-Nahyan.

 

Topics: UAE Dubai Investment SME SMEs Financing Finance

