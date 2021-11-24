You are here

  • Home
  • NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft

NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft

NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
The so-called DART spacecraft soared into the night sky from the Vandenberg US Space Force Base. NASA via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43y6y

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft

NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
  • NASA mission to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defense system
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: A spacecraft that must ultimately crash to succeed was launched late on Tuesday from California on a NASA mission to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defense system, designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential doomsday collision with Earth.

The DART spacecraft soared into the night sky at 10:21 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday (1:21 a.m. Eastern/0621 GMT Wednesday) from Vandenberg US Space Force Base, about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles, carried aboard a SpaceX-owned Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch was shown live on NASA TV.

The DART payload, about the size of a small car, was released from the booster minutes after launch to begin a 10-month journey into deep space, some 11 million kilometers from Earth.

Once there DART will test its ability to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into it at high speed to nudge the space boulder off course just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.

Cameras mounted on the impactor and on a briefcase-sized mini-spacecraft to be released from DART about 10 days beforehand will record the collision and beam images of it back to Earth.

The asteroid DART is aimed at poses no actual threat and is tiny compared with the cataclysmic Chicxulub asteroid that struck Earth some 66 million years ago, leading to extinction of the dinosaurs. But scientists say smaller asteroids are far more common and pose a greater theoretical danger in the near term.

DART’s target is an asteroid “moonlet” the size of a football stadium that orbits a chunk of rock five times larger in a binary asteroid system named Didymos, the Greek word for twin.

The team behind DART, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, chose the Didymos system because its relative proximity to Earth and dual-asteroid configuration make it ideal for observing the results of the impact.

The plan is to fly the DART spacecraft directly into the moonlet, called Dimorphos, at 24,000 kilometers per hour, bumping it hard enough to shift its orbital track around the larger asteroid.

Cameras on the impactor and on a briefcase-sized mini-spacecraft released from DART about 10 days beforehand will record the collision and beam images back to Earth. Ground-based telescopes will measure how much the moonlet’s orbit around Didymos changes.

The DART team expects to shorten Dimorphos’ orbital track by 10 minutes but would consider at least 73 seconds a success. A small nudge to an asteroid millions of miles away would be sufficient to safely reroute it.

DART is the latest of several NASA missions of recent years to explore and interact with asteroids, primordial rocky remnants from the solar system’s formation 4.6 billion years ago.

Last month, NASA launched a probe on a voyage to the Trojan asteroid clusters orbiting near Jupiter, while the grab-and-go spacecraft OSIRES-REx is on its way back to Earth with a sample collected last October from the asteroid Bennu.

The Dimorphos moonlet is one of the smallest astronomical objects to receive a permanent name and is one of 27,500 known near-Earth asteroids of all sizes tracked by NASA.

Although all none poses a foreseeable hazard to humankind, NASA estimates many more asteroids remain undetected in the near-Earth vicinity.

The DART spacecraft, cube-shaped with two rectangular solar arrays, is due to rendezvous with the Didymos-Dimorphos pair in late September 2022.

NASA put the entire cost of the DART project at $330 million, well below that of many of the space agency’s most ambitious science missions.

Related

UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter
Middle-East
UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter
Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket
Offbeat
Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Merkel’s husband calls unvaccinated Germans ‘lazy’

Merkel’s husband calls unvaccinated Germans ‘lazy’
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

Merkel’s husband calls unvaccinated Germans ‘lazy’

Merkel’s husband calls unvaccinated Germans ‘lazy’
  • Germany's Covid-19 resurgence has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate
  • "It is astonishing that a third of the population does not follow scientific findings," Merkel's husband, Joachim Sauer, said
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

FRANKFURT: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s husband on Tuesday accused unvaccinated Germans of “laziness,” as the country grapples with a dramatic rise in coronavirus infections that has fueled debate about making jabs mandatory.
Germany’s Covid-19 resurgence has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate compared with other Western European nations like France, Italy or Spain, with just 68 percent of the population fully jabbed.
“It is astonishing that a third of the population does not follow scientific findings,” Merkel’s husband, Joachim Sauer, said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica and picked up by German daily Die Welt.
“In part, this is due to a certain laziness and complacency of Germans,” said Sauer, who seldom speaks in public.
“The other group are people who follow a personal conviction, a kind of ideological reaction to what they consider a vaccination dictatorship,” Sauer said, a cohort he said also included doctors and scientists.
Like his famous wife, Sauer is a quantum chemist, and was in Italy on an academic visit.
The couple keep a low profile and Sauer rarely speaks to the media.
Sauer added that Germans’ vaccine hesitancy was all the more regrettable given the “miracle” of how quickly safe and effective jabs were developed during the pandemic.
Sauer’s comments come a day after Merkel warned that Germany was not doing enough to curb the “highly dramatic” fourth wave of the pandemic.
The outgoing chancellor, who is acting in a caretaker capacity and will likely be replaced by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz next month, has repeatedly urged Germans to get vaccinated.
Sluggish vaccine uptake and rapidly filling intensive care beds have led to growing calls for Germany to follow Austria’s example and make coronavirus jabs compulsory.
Although Merkel’s federal government has always ruled out doing so, the mood has started to shift in recent days, particularly in Germany’s hardest-hit regions.
Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder, from Merkel’s conservative camp, and his Baden-Wuerttemberg counterpart Winfried Kretschmann, from the Green party, issued a joint plea for mandatory jabs in the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper.
Society will “pay an ever higher price for a small part of the population” rejecting the vaccine offer, they warned, stressing that mandatory jabs were necessary “to give us back our freedoms.”
Hesse premier Volker Bouffier, whose state is home to the city of Mainz where the Pfizer/BioNTech jabs were co-developed, also came out in favor of compulsory Covid-19 jabs.
Merkel’s center-right CDU party, which is gearing up for a stint as the opposition, urged the incoming Scholz-led coalition government to tell the German public where they stood on the issue.
In one novel attempt to entice Germans to get jabbed, a foundation in Frankfurt has invited more than 200 homeless people to turn up for free curry sausages and get inoculated at the same time.
Separately, local officials in Hanover said Tuesday they would give away 1,000 tickets to the January 23 second-division football game between Hannover 96 and Dynamo Dresden to those getting their first or booster jab in coming days.
Germany added 45,326 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute health agency.
A further 309 people died, bringing the total toll since the start of the pandemic to just under 100,000.
Germany’s weekly incidence rate stood at 399.8 new infections per 100,000 people, an all-time high.

Topics: Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel COVID-19 vaccination

Related

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles COVID-19 surge
World
‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles COVID-19 surge
German state Bavaria cancels all Christmas markets over virus
World
German state Bavaria cancels all Christmas markets over virus

‘House of Palestine’ opens in famous global Californian park

‘House of Palestine’ opens in famous global Californian park
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

‘House of Palestine’ opens in famous global Californian park

‘House of Palestine’ opens in famous global Californian park
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

SAN DIEGO: California’s Balboa Park is home to the House of Pacific Relations, a village of international cottages. Inside each one is a museum to the history and culture of a specific country. Recently, nine new countries were added including the House of Palestine.

“The addition and construction of the nine new countries was led by a group of Palestinian professionals: lawyers, engineers and architects,” said Susan Hamideh, the House of Palestine’s Cultural Event Coordinator. “We are very proud to be here to represent not only Palestine but every pan-Arab country.”

The House of Palestine joins The House of Pacific Relations as the only Arab country officially represented in the park. Here visitors from around the world can learn and experience these cultures with public festivals, food samples and museum-displays.

“We have on the wall photos from the national archive museum in Washington, D.C. from pre-1948. We also have documents that belong to community members of their families pre-1948 as well,” she told us. 

“We have a cultural display as well we have Palestinian embroidery we have pottery from Gaza and we are still collecting artifacts from Palestine and from community members as well.”

The addition of Palestine to the House of Pacific Relations has been a slow process starting in 2002. But now the Palestinian flag joins the many international flags flying in the skies above California.

“As Palestinians, we always face obstacles and hurdles, but as persistent people, we always achieve what we want to achieve,” Hamideh said. “It took 20 years to get this far and this was with the help of people from around the world whether Palestinian Arabs or just friends of Palestinians from around the globe.”

 

 

Topics: Palestine San Diego

Related

Special Californian skydive school helps Arabic speakers take the plunge video
Offbeat
Californian skydive school helps Arabic speakers take the plunge
California high school celebrates date links to Middle East video
Offbeat
California high school celebrates date links to Middle East

Peppa Pig saves UK PM Johnson when lost for words

Peppa Pig saves UK PM Johnson when lost for words
Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

Peppa Pig saves UK PM Johnson when lost for words

Peppa Pig saves UK PM Johnson when lost for words
Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he appeared to lose his place in notes during a speech to business leaders before relating an anecdote about his visit to a Peppa Pig theme park.
Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed and repeatedly said “forgive me” as he briefly interrupted his speech to the Confederation of British Industry.
He recovered, though, swiftly, talking about technology unicorns and then a visit to Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children’s TV show.
“Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World,” Johnson told the business executives. “I love it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place: it has very safe streets, discipline in schools.”
“Who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer or possibly a Picasso-like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks both in America and China?”

Topics: Boris Johnson Peppa Pig Cartoon UK

Hailstorm blankets Saudi northern city

Hailstorm blankets Saudi northern city
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Hailstorm blankets Saudi northern city

Hailstorm blankets Saudi northern city
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Parts of northern Saudi Arabia were covered in a fine layer of hail and snow on Sunday as temperatures plummeted to approximately 7C. 

Images circulating on social media showed the a white landscape in the city of Qurayyat, in Al Jawf Province. The Saudi city is 30 kilometers away from the border with Jordan. 

In one video hail can be seen falling from the sky. 

A Saudi National Center for Meteorology report said thunderstorms accompanied by light winds and hail showers would fall across Al-Jawf, the northern borders and Tabuk, extending to the coastal areas of the Medina region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Dubai to host the Middle East’s first-ever snow volleyball tournament
Dubai to host the Middle East’s first-ever snow volleyball tournament

Historic development: Afghanistan’s disappearing box cameras

In this photo taken on October 13, 2021, Afghan photographer Haji Mirzaman (R) stands next to his homemade wooden box camera. (AFP)
In this photo taken on October 13, 2021, Afghan photographer Haji Mirzaman (R) stands next to his homemade wooden box camera. (AFP)
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

Historic development: Afghanistan’s disappearing box cameras

In this photo taken on October 13, 2021, Afghan photographer Haji Mirzaman (R) stands next to his homemade wooden box camera. (AFP)
  • The golden age of box cameras in Afghanistan came when compulsory national service was introduced in the 1950s, meaning thousands of recruits needed photos for military identity cards
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

KABUL: Haji Mirzaman was just a teenager when he started taking photos using a homemade wooden box camera in his cousin's studio in downtown Kabul.
He took black-and-white portraits of people for passports, identity cards and other documents using his "magic box" on a sidewalk, producing prints in a couple of minutes.
Now in his 70s, he says the instant camera -- or "kamra-e-faoree" as it is known in Dari -- has survived wars, invasions and a Taliban ban on photography, but is now in danger of disappearing because of digital technology.
"These cameras are retired now," he told AFP at his small house in Kabul as he set up the box on its wooden tripod.
"I am just keeping this last remaining camera."
The box is both camera and darkroom, and to show how it works Mirzaman put photographic paper and developing liquid inside the device in preparation for a shot.
He then briefly removed the lens cover and instantly created a negative.
Reaching inside the box through a light-proof funnel, he processed the negative and then developed a print.

Afghan photographer Haji Mirzaman (R) takes a portrait of a boy with his homemade wooden box camera known as a "kamra-e-faoree" on a sidewalk in Kabul. (AFP)

In a few minutes, the photo was ready.
"Nowadays, photographers all use digital cameras... fewer and fewer people know how this camera works," he said.

The boxes were made by local carpenters, he said, but the lenses were imported.
The golden age of box cameras in Afghanistan came when compulsory national service was introduced in the 1950s, meaning thousands of recruits needed photos for military identity cards.
The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and forbade images of people, allowed Mirzaman to take official photos with his box camera.
After the group's ouster, the machines thrived again when millions of students returned to schools and ID cards were made compulsory.
Since their return to power in August, the hardline Islamists have made no public declaration on taking pictures -- and young fighters are frequently seen snapping photos of each other, or selfies, with their mobile phones.
Mirzaman has taught all four of his sons photography, but none now uses box cameras.
The family's last remaining kamra-e-faoree is now on display outside their studio -- a striking reminder of Afghanistan's photographic history.

Topics: kamra-e-faoree Afghan box camera

Related

Child snatchers caught on camera as 8-year-old taken from mother’s side in Egypt
Middle-East
Child snatchers caught on camera as 8-year-old taken from mother’s side in Egypt
Apple’s new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
Business & Economy
Apple’s new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins

Latest updates

NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
Saudi non-oil exports rise 28.4% in Q3 2021
Saudi non-oil exports rise 28.4% in Q3 2021
SAMA greenlights merger of insurers Amana Cooperative, Enaya 
SAMA greenlights merger of insurers Amana Cooperative, Enaya 
New Zealand to start reopening borders to world from January
New Zealand to start reopening borders to world from January
Sudan’s Hamdok says investigation launched into violations against protesters
Sudan’s Hamdok says investigation launched into violations against protesters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.