You are here

  • Home
  • Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh

Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh

Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh
1 / 4
Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, has opened his first restaurant in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh
2 / 4
Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, has opened his first restaurant in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh
3 / 4
Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, has opened his first restaurant in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh
4 / 4
Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, has opened his first restaurant in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5kwzw

Updated 24 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi and Zaid Khashogji

Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh

Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh
  • Items on the menu like the porterhouse bring Salt Bae himself to the table
  • As of 2021, the chef has branches in Turkey, Greece, the US, the UK, the UAE, Qatar, and now Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi and Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: When you think about the restaurant Nusr-et, what comes to mind is salt, meat and a great show. And this is what you get when visiting Nusr-et in Riyadh U Walk, an area known for its high-end dining experiences.

Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, opened his first restaurant branch in the Kingdom last week and his 28th overall. 

Arab News paid a visit to see what he had prepared.

Customers are met with a warm and inviting atmosphere upon entering, with friendly and smiling staff. Walking through and looking around, there are golden, embossed and emblazoned items everywhere. The walls, the furniture, the bar, and even some items on the menu tell you exactly whose restaurant this is.

“It’s marvelous, the food, the show, everything. The guy (Nusret) performs, he’s a phenomenon,” Guillaume Rochette from France told Arab News. “Only he could warrant SR1,000 ($267) a head for one dish, but it’s fantastic. I ordered the ribeye, mashed potato, the Nusr-et signature salad and, of course, the baklava.”

When going to a restaurant famous for its meat, vegetarian dishes would not necessarily be thought of as its forte. But Nusr-et’s signature salad fared well, dressed with walnuts and a balsamic vinaigrette, ticking all the boxes and filling you up just enough to prepare your stomach for the star of the show.

Tender, juicy and rich with fat that flavors the beef, the Wagyu porterhouse steak is the one to order. At a steep price point of SR1,500, the portion size is large and can be shared between two or three people.

Items on the menu like the porterhouse bring Salt Bae himself to the table, where he showcases his knife skills on your steak and, of course, executes his signature salt sprinkle at the end.

Some of the other popular meat dishes include the meat sushi, the meat spaghetti, and the Ottoman steak, with the cook on all prepared to the liking and taste of the customer.

In addition to preparing and seasoning the meat, Gokce also likes to take pictures with diners, which makes for a more special experience.

The name of the restaurant chain is a play on his own name and the word “et," meaning meat in Turkish.

As of 2021, the chef has branches in Turkey, Greece, the US, the UK, the UAE, Qatar, and now Saudi Arabia.

The restaurant has received mixed reviews since it opened in London and divided people on its prices.

Rochette, who co-founded his own hospitality company, said: “The whole key (concept) Nusr-et has achieved here is driving sales by delivering quality. Sure, it’s expensive but it’s quality.”  

The atmosphere at Nusr-et is classy during the day, with movie-themed soundtracks like “The Godfather” playing in the background. At this time, you can expect a quieter and more intimate experience before it starts to get busier around 7:00 p.m.

“Saudis like going out late, it’s always more exciting at night,” Rochette said. “It’s not a place you want to be early for, I think you want to enjoy the buzz later on.”

After the lights dim, around 8:30 p.m. and more people have arrived, the place comes alive.

“It was my first time here at the Riyadh branch and it was very enjoyable, very good meat. It’s a great experience everyone should try at least once,” the Frenchman said.

Topics: Riyadh Nusr-Et Nusret Gokce Salt Bae

Related

Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe goes by the moniker Salt Bae on social media. (AFP)
Lifestyle
Celebrity chef Salt Bae leaves London to open restaurant in Riyadh
SALT set to delight foodies in Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season
Lifestyle
SALT set to delight foodies in Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season

9 Arab films submitted for an Oscar award at the 2022 Academy Awards

9 Arab films submitted for an Oscar award at the 2022 Academy Awards
“The Tambour of Retribution” (Saudi Arabia). Supplied
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

9 Arab films submitted for an Oscar award at the 2022 Academy Awards

9 Arab films submitted for an Oscar award at the 2022 Academy Awards
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Since its inception, only 11 Arab films have been nominated for the Best International Feature Film – formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film – at the Oscars.

But now, there has been an explosion of Arab films emerging from the Middle East and North Africa that highlight the region’s diversity and creativity.

At the Academy Awards, set to take place on March 27 2022, a handful of Arab films have been submitted to contend in the Best International Feature Film category. The films hail from across MENA territories, from Saudi Arabia and Lebanon to Algeria and Morocco.

With a little over two months left before the five candidates for Best International Feature Film are announced in February, read on for all of the Arab films vying for an Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.

“The Tambour of Retribution” (Saudi Arabia)

Saudi director Abdulaziz Al-Shallahi’s film tells the coming of age of Dyle, son of Sayyaf, who refuses to take over his father’s profession: An executioner. The feature film was chosen by the Saudi Film Commission, and was nominated by the Saudi Academy Awards Committee.

“Souad” (Egypt)

Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ayten Amin, this drama explores how social media affects the lives of young girls approaching adulthood.

“Amira” (Jordan)

Directed by Mohamed Diab (“Clash”, “678”) the film revolves around Amira, a 17-year-old Palestinian who has lived her life believing she was conceived with the smuggled bodily fluid of a Palestinian prisoner serving a life sentence in an Israeli jail.

“Casablanca Beats” (Morocco)

The film is based on the director’s own childhood experience and was the first fully Moroccan film to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

“The Stranger” (Palestine)

Palestinian director Ameer Fakher Eldin’s debut feature is about an unlicensed doctor who encounters a wounded man in the war in Syria.

“Heliopolis” (Algeria)

The Djafer Gacem-directed Algerian drama is based on the real-life events of May 8, 1945, where French colonial forces attacked thousands of Algerians in the city of Guelma.

“Golden Butterfly” (Tunisia)

Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Abdelhamid Bouchnak, this drama tells the story of Moez, a policeman who meets a little boy with whom he embarks on a journey that is part fantasy and part reality.

“Europa” (Iraq)

Local mercenaries are ruthlessly hunting down migrants at the Turkish-Bulgarian border in Iraqi director Haider Rashid’s drama, which is the country’s first Oscar submission in two years.

“Costa Brava, Lebanon” (Lebanon)

Director Mounia Akl’s impassioned debut starring actors Nadine Labaki and Saleh Bakri is set amid a raging climate crisis in near-future Lebanon.

Topics: 2022 Oscars

Elisa Sednaoui touches down in Egypt following book launch

Elisa Sednaoui touches down in Egypt following book launch
Elisa Sednaoui Dellal is a model, actress, philanthropist and filmmaker. File/Getty
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Elisa Sednaoui touches down in Egypt following book launch

Elisa Sednaoui touches down in Egypt following book launch
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: With the last two years plagued by COVID-19, traveling has been an unfulfilled wish for many. But now that borders have re-opened and countries are welcoming visitors back, people are more inclined to book a flight and hop on a plane. Egyptian-Italian-French model and humanitarian Elisa Sednaoui landed in Cairo on Wednesday, her first time in the Egyptian capital in two-years.

“Made it to Cairo,” she captioned a video of the city’s skyline, which she posted on her Instagram Stories. “For the first time in two years,” she added, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram/@elisasednaoui

The Italy-born model and philanthropist spent the first six years of her childhood in Zamalek, Cairo, and would visit at least three-times year, she says.

Though she is based in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old is very much connected to her Egyptian roots.

Last year, Sednaoui unveiled her debut collection of leather carryalls, pouches and backpacks and decided to pay sartorial homage to her roots by decorating each bag with crocodiles and an interpretation of the Abyssinian cat — a representation of the Ancient Egyptian sun deity, Ra.

She also founded Funtasia, a non-profit social enterprise based in Luxor, in 2014.

Funtasia creates grassroots programs for children and youth empowerment to help foster compassionate innovators.

Today, it operates in more than 15 different locations in public schools in Italy and Egypt. Funtasia has supported more than 5,900 children and trained more than 700 adults in both countries, according to the organization’s website.

This week, the model released a children’s book in Italian, “Le Mie 9 Intelligenze.”

Sednaoui describes the book as “playful activities for children and parents that offer opportunities to strengthen emotional intelligence, self and other awareness and behavior.”

Author is just the latest title to add to her expanding CV.

In addition to being a model, philanthropist, designer and actress, Sednaoui is also a film director.

She co-directed with Martina Gill the documentary “Kullu Tamam” (Everything is Good), a 2012 film that tells the story of how Egyptians from rural areas responded to the uprisings in the Middle East.

Topics: Elisa Sednaoui

What We Are Reading Today: The War for Gaul: A New Translation by James J. O’Donnell

What We Are Reading Today: The War for Gaul: A New Translation by James J. O’Donnell
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The War for Gaul: A New Translation by James J. O’Donnell

What We Are Reading Today: The War for Gaul: A New Translation by James J. O’Donnell
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

A translation that captures the power of one of the greatest war stories ever told—Julius Caesar’s account of his brutal campaign to conquer Gaul. Imagine a book about an unnecessary war written by the ruthless general of an occupying army—a vivid and dramatic propaganda piece that forces the reader to identify with the conquerors and that is designed, like the war itself, to fuel the limitless political ambitions of the author. Could such a campaign autobiography ever be a great work of literature—perhaps even one of the greatest?

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Keeping At It
books
What We Are Reading Today: Keeping At It
What We Are Reading Today: Seashells of Southern Florida
books
What We Are Reading Today: Seashells of Southern Florida

Lady Gaga announces new beauty launch wearing Lebanese label Lama Jouni

Lady Gaga announces new beauty launch wearing Lebanese label Lama Jouni
The singer-turned-actress is set to star in Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated ‘House of Gucci.’ File/AFP
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Lady Gaga announces new beauty launch wearing Lebanese label Lama Jouni

Lady Gaga announces new beauty launch wearing Lebanese label Lama Jouni
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lady Gaga took to social media to unveil the latest launch from her beauty line, Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga, via a campaign video on Instagram. In the clip, the US pop star and actress can be seen wearing a design from Dubai-based Lebanese womenswear designer Lama Jouni.

The “Bad Romance” hitmaker announced the launch of the Italian Glam Highlighter Brush from the aptly titled the Casa Gaga Italian Glam Collection wearing a black off-the-shoulder creation with long sleeves, which she paired with solitaire earrings and a statement cocktail ring.

Jouni founded her eponymous label in November 2013 in Paris. She initially moved to the French capital in 2007 to pursue her dream of establishing a name in the fashion industry internationally by studying at Parsons Paris.

Her journey continued after her studies when she trained at some of the most respected fashion houses such as Balmain, Rad Hourani and Reed Krakoff, which helped her develop her own unique style of bold, feminine designs.

Her creations have been worn by the likes of Lebanese singer Dana Hourani, Egyptian actress Nelly Karim and Italian social media influencer Valentina Ferragni, to name a few.

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is no stranger to Middle Eastern designers.

In fact, the “House of Gucci” actress, who stars as the infamous Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci convicted with his murder in the highly anticipated Ridley Scott film out Nov. 24, has sported regional designers on red carpets, during performances and on screen on plenty of occasions, such as Emirati fashion house Khyeli and Saudi-led label Ashi Studio.

Just recently, the actress and singer stepped out wearing a crystal-embellished dress by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

Additionally, she counted the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia as one of the closest people to her. Who can forget the custom white, shimmering frock paired with red rubber gloves that she wore to the 2015 Academy Awards?

The 35-year-old was understandably devastated when he passed away in Paris in 2017, taking to Instagram to pay tribute to the iconic couturier.

She also went on to honor the designer at the American Music Awards, which took place just one day after his passing.

Topics: Lady Gaga

What We Are Reading Today: Ballad of the Bullet by Forrest Stuart

What We Are Reading Today: Ballad of the Bullet by Forrest Stuart
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Ballad of the Bullet by Forrest Stuart

What We Are Reading Today: Ballad of the Bullet by Forrest Stuart
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

How poor urban youth in Chicago use social media to profit from portrayals of gang violence, and the questions this raises about poverty, opportunities, and public voyeurism.
Amid increasing hardship and limited employment options, poor urban youth are developing creative online strategies to make ends meet. Using such social media platforms as YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, they’re capitalizing on the public’s fascination with the ghetto and gang violence.
But with what consequences? Ballad of the Bullet follows the Corner Boys, a group of 30 or so young men on Chicago’s South Side who have hitched their dreams of success to the creation of “drill music.” Drillers disseminate this competitive genre of hyperviolent, hyperlocal, DIY-style gangsta rap digitally, hoping to amass millions of clicks, views, and followers — and a ticket out of poverty. But in this perverse system of benefits, where online popularity can convert into offline rewards, the risks can be too great.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Empire of Democracy by Simon Reid-Henry
books
What We Are Reading Today: Empire of Democracy by Simon Reid-Henry
What We Are Reading Today: Impossible Engineering by Chandra Mukerji
books
What We Are Reading Today: Impossible Engineering by Chandra Mukerji

Latest updates

Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh
Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh
Libya election body rejects Qaddafi son’s presidential bid
Seif Al-Islam Qaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar, attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroom in Zintan, Libya. (Reuters/File Photo)
4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
From protection to prevention, how Saudi Arabia’s stance on violence against women has changed
From protection to prevention, how Saudi Arabia’s stance on violence against women has changed
Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr Port in Iraq
Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr Port in Iraq

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.