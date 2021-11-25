You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladeshi COVID-19 jab to start human trials soon

Bangladeshi COVID-19 jab to start human trials soon

Bangladeshi COVID-19 jab to start human trials soon
Bangavax is a new generation single-dose (messenger) mRNA vaccine that, similar to the Pfizer and Moderna ones. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7w5j

Updated 15 sec ago

Bangladeshi COVID-19 jab to start human trials soon

Bangladeshi COVID-19 jab to start human trials soon
  • Producer expects to introduce single-dose mRNA vaccine to market mid-2022
Updated 15 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s first homegrown coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine will start human trials next month following ethical approval from the country’s top medical body, its developer said on Wednesday.
Bangavax is a new generation single-dose (messenger) mRNA vaccine that, similar to the Pfizer and Moderna ones, introduces a piece of mRNA that corresponds to a viral protein and triggers an immune response to produce virus antibodies.
Developed by Dhaka-based Globe Biotech Ltd., the vaccine was approved for production by the country’s drug regulator last year. 
On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Medical Research Council gave ethical permission to GBL to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine after it had completed tests on monkeys.
Dr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, GBL’s quality and regulatory affairs manager, told Arab News: “If everything goes well, we hope to start the human trial sometime early next month.
“We received permission from the Bangladesh Medical Research Council to conduct the human trial and now we will apply to the Directorate General of Drug Administration early next week for producing the vaccine in our laboratory.”
He noted that the company expected to receive the drug regulator’s approval by the end of next week.
“Our mRNA vaccine performed very well during animal trials and generated 100 percent efficacy, which neutralized the COVID-19 virus within one week of inoculation. This is a single-dose vaccine, and similar technology was used for producing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” he added.
While the Pfizer and Moderna jabs need to be frozen, posing storage and logistical challenges in developing countries, Bangavax can be kept for 30 days in temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius.
Trials conducted by its producer have so far shown its effectiveness against 11 strains of COVID-19, including the highly contagious delta variant which earlier this year wreaked havoc in South Asia. 
Bangavax’s first human trial will be conducted with 64 volunteers at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka over a period of 35 days.
Prof. Mamun Al-Mahtab Shwapnil, the university’s hepatology department chairman who will act as principal investigator for the trial, told Arab News: “The volunteers will be under observation at hospital for a couple of days to see if any side effects are there. Sufficient preparations are there to meet any kind of emergency situation.
“We are expecting to complete phase one of human trials by the end of December. Later on, phases two and three will be conducted with a larger sample size of more than 100, and 35,000 people, respectively. If all goes well, we hope to bring the vaccine to market by the middle of next year,” he said.
At every stage of the trial, GBL will be expected to share its results with the World Health Organization.
Prof. Dr. Muzaherul Huq, former WHO regional adviser in Dhaka, told Arab News: “An expert committee of the WHO will analyze the findings and if the committee is satisfied with the research outcomes, only then will it recommend the emergency use authorization.
“When the vaccine gets permission for local use, any other countries in the world may import it for their citizens.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation
Updated 13 min 49 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation
Updated 13 min 49 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police said on Wednesday that the local authorities would proceed with their investigation into alleged abuses and extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs,” despite the decision by International Criminal Court (ICC) to suspend its probe.
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has carried out an antidrug campaign that, according to official records, has led to the deaths of more than 6,000 Filipinos. ICC prosecutors estimate the death figure to be between 12,000 and 30,000.
The ICC in September authorized a full investigation into the antidrug campaign, which it said appeared to have been “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population” and could amount to crimes against humanity.
Last week, the Hague-based court announced it had suspended the investigation to assess a deferral request from the Philippine government, triggering protests from rights groups and relatives of the people killed in the antidrug drive.
“The investigation continues here through the Department of Justice,” police spokesperson Col. Roderick Alba said in a statement, adding that authorities “respect the opinion of various organizations that are calling for the resumption of the investigation of the Philippines’ drug war before the ICC.”
The Philippines Justice Department has been probing dozens of police officers suspected of criminal abuse in antidrug operations after a UN Human Rights Council report said last year the drug war was an “illegal, murderous state policy.”
Last month, the Justice Department said it had found rights abuse instances in 52 deaths reviewed under the local investigation.
The justice department probe has been criticized by Human Rights Watch. Asia director Brad Adams said last week that the probe was meant merely to “stave off ICC action.”
While it had agreed to suspend the investigation, the ICC said on Tuesday that the Philippines must provide “tangible evidence, of probative value and a sufficient degree of specificity, demonstrating that concrete and progressive investigative steps have been or are currently being undertaken.”
In response to the announcement, Duterte’s acting spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said the government had “yet to receive a formal request with regard to this matter.”
“We reiterate our position that the ICC has no jurisdiction to probe our campaign against illegal drugs,” he said. 
Duterte pulled Manila out of the ICC in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe into the war on drugs, but according to the court, it still has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

Ethiopia says prime minister has gone to the battlefront

Ethiopia says prime minister has gone to the battlefront
Updated 11 min 55 sec ago
AP

Ethiopia says prime minister has gone to the battlefront

Ethiopia says prime minister has gone to the battlefront
  • France, Germany and Turkey have told their citizens to leave immediately as rival Tigray fighters advance
Updated 11 min 55 sec ago
AP

NAIROBI: Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister has gone to the battlefront, his government announced Wednesday, after the leader said martyrdom might be necessary in the yearlong war with rival fighters approaching the capital.
State media showed no images of Abiy Ahmed, a 45-year-old former soldier, and his spokeswoman Billene Seyoum dismissed a request for details on his location as “incredible.” He arrived at the front Tuesday, according to a government spokesman.
Tens of thousands of people have died in the war between Ethiopian federal and allied troops and fighters from the country’s Tigray region. The prospect of the ancient nation breaking apart has alarmed both Ethiopians and observers who fear what would happen to the often turbulent Horn of Africa at large. Countries including France, Germany and Turkey have told their citizens to leave immediately.
Abiy was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize just two years ago for sweeping political reforms and for making peace with neighboring Eritrea. His trajectory from winning the Nobel to now potentially heading into battle has shocked many.
But a move to the front would follow the tradition of Ethiopian leaders including Emperor Haile Selassie and Emperor Yohannes IV, who was killed in battle in 1889, said Christopher Clapham, a retired professor associated with the University of Cambridge.
“It strikes me as a very traditional Ethiopian exertion of leadership,” Clapham said. “It might be necessary to rescue what looks like a very faltering Ethiopian military response.”
The Tigray forces, who had long dominated the national government before Abiy came to power, appear to have the momentum. They’ve approached the capital of Addis Ababa in recent weeks with the aim of strengthening their negotiating position or simply forcing the prime minster to step down.
While unusual, a leader’s move to the front has occurred elsewhere in Africa, but at times with deadly results: Chad’s president, Idriss Deby Itno, was killed while battling rebels in April, according to the military.
“The situation is extremely dangerous,” said Adem Abebe, researcher with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. “If (Abiy) gets hurt or killed, it’s not just the federal government that will collapse, the army will as well.”
The prime minister announced earlier this week that he would go to the battlefront, saying that “this is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed.”
The deputy prime minister is handling the government’s day-to-day operations in the meantime, spokesman Legesse Tulu said Wednesday.
Abiy also invited Ethiopians to join him — the latest call for every able citizen in the country of more than 110 million people to fight. There have been reports of hurried military trainings and allegations of forced conscription in recent months, while analysts have warned that, with the military apparently weakened, ethnic-based militias are stepping up.
“He may be seriously considering becoming a martyr,” said the man who nominated Abiy for the Nobel, Awol Allo, a senior lecturer in law at Keele University in Britain.
Allo said the move fits with the prime minister’s view of himself and his sense that he was destined to lead. But he also didn’t rule out the possibility that Abiy may have simply left the capital for a safer location — not the front — and was directing the war from there.
The Tigray forces have said they want Abiy out, among other demands. Abiy’s government wants the Tigray forces, which it has designated as a terrorist group, to withdraw to their region as part of their conditions.
“Unless there is some kind of divine intervention, I don’t see any chance for a peaceful resolution through dialogue because the positions are highly polarized,” said Kassahun Berhanu, professor of political science at Addis Ababa University, who added he believed Abiy’s announcement about going to the front is “aimed at boosting popular morale.”

Related

In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
World
UN to evacuate families of staff in Ethiopia as alarm grows
At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN
World
At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
  • Two of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday and all four are suspected of a link to the sunken boat, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin
  • The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated manslaughter after the sinking, the deadliest to date in the channel
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

PARIS: France's interior minister said four suspected traffickers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being linked to a deadly migrant boat sinking in the English Channel that killed at least 31 people.
Two of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday, and all four are suspected of a link to the sunken boat, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais.
The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated manslaughter after the sinking, the deadliest to date in the channel.
Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on the boat. Authorities found 31 bodies and two survivors. One person appeared to still be missing.
A joint French-British operation to search for survivors was still under way Wednesday evening.
While the incident was the deadliest day in the channel to date, Darmanin noted other deadly incidents in the past and lashed out at “criminal traffickers” driving thousands to risk the crossing.
The nationalities of the travelers was not released.
Britain's prime minister convened a meeting of the government's crisis committee, and France's interior minister rushed to see survivors in a Calais hospital. The two governments have long been at odds over how to prevent the increasingly dangerous migrant crossings, with both sides blaming the other for not doing enough.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked, appalled and deeply saddened."
A French naval boat spotted several bodies in the water around 2 p.m. and retrieved an unknown number of dead and injured, including some who were unconscious, a maritime authority spokesperson said.
Three French patrol boats were joined by a French helicopter and a British helicopter in searching the area, according to the French maritime agency for the region.
Jean-Marc Puissesseau, head of the ports of Calais and Boulogne, told AP that he spoke to one of the rescuers who brought some of the bodies to the Calais port.
“Traffickers are assassins,” he said. “We were waiting for something like this to happen.”
While deaths are occasionally reported on the crossing, such a large number of people losing their lives in one boat is rare.
The victims' nationalities were not immediately released. People fleeing conflict in Afghanistan, Iraq, Eritrea and Sudan have been among those gathered along towns in northern France seeking to cross to Britain.
“Strong emotion after the drama of numerous dead in the sinking of a boat of migrants in the channel,” Darmanin tweeted. He slammed migrant smuggling networks that organize such journeys.
The Dunkirk prosecutor’s office said it opened an investigation for aggravated manslaughter in the wake of the tragedy.
The number of migrants using small boats to cross the channel has grown sharply this year, despite the high risks that are worsening in autumn weather. A number of people are also believed to have reached Britain in small boats on Wednesday.
More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey in small boats this year — three times the total for the whole of 2020.
With changeable weather, cold seas and heavy maritime traffic, the crossing is dangerous for the inflatables and other small boats that men, women and children squeeze into.
French and British authorities have picked up thousands of migrants off both the French and British coasts in recent weeks in scores of rescue operations.
“How many more times must we see people lose their life trying to reach safety in the UK because of the woeful lack of safe means to do so?" said Tom Davies, Amnesty International U.K.’s refugee and migrant rights campaign manager.
“We desperately need a new approach to asylum, including genuine Anglo-French efforts to devise safe asylum routes to avoid such tragedies happening again," he added.
Johnson said more needed to be done to “break the business model of the gangsters who are sending people to sea in this way.”

Topics: English Channel migrants England France

Related

Kurdish-Iranian family who drowned in English Channel crossing named
World
Kurdish-Iranian family who drowned in English Channel crossing named
71 migrants intercepted in English Channel: authorities
World
71 migrants intercepted in English Channel: authorities

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback
Updated 24 November 2021
AFP

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback
  • French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi to sign an action plan that he said will strengthen the two ‘countries’ strategic partnership’
  • Jakarta has shown interest in procuring submarines, corvettes and other military equipment as tensions with Beijing continue to simmer
Updated 24 November 2021
AFP

JAKARTA: France and Indonesia strengthened a strategic partnership agreement on Wednesday that includes bolstering defense ties as Paris regroups in the Indo-Pacific after the collapse of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia.
Paris was furious after Australia ditched the submarine deal in September, saying it had been given no warning that Canberra was negotiating a new defense pact with the US and Britain, which left France rethinking its alliances in the Indo-Pacific.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta to sign an action plan that he said will strengthen the two “countries’ strategic partnership” and improve ties “in defense and maritime affairs.”
During the two-day visit, Le Drian also met with Indonesia’s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who leads Jakarta’s ongoing negotiations for the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets, but no deal was announced.
Jakarta has also shown interest in procuring submarines, corvettes and other military equipment as tensions with Beijing continue to simmer.
Australia said it had decided to obtain nuclear-powered submarines in a new defense alliance, named AUKUS, with the United States and Britain, to counter a rising China, which has been building up its own navy and testing decades of US military dominance across Asia.
France has since looked to bolster alliances with its long time partners, Japan and India, but has also turned its attention to Southeast Asian nations, including Indonesia, for deeper strategic ties in the Pacific region.

Topics: Jean-Yves Le Drian Joko Widodo Retno Marsudi Indonesia France AUKUS

Related

France’s Macron says Australia PM lied over submarine deal
World
France’s Macron says Australia PM lied over submarine deal
Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece
World
Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over
Updated 24 November 2021
Rueters

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over
  • Macron reiterated concerns over the rule of law and "called on the Polish government to find a solution that safeguarded the core values of the European Union"
  • Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are on the front line of what the EU says is a crisis engineered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Updated 24 November 2021
Rueters

PARIS/WARSAW: France assured Poland of European Union support in its stand-off with Belarus on Wednesday, but reminded Warsaw it needed to resolve a row with the bloc over its values and the rule of law.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met French President Emmanuel Macron as part of a diplomatic effort to rally support for a tough response to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called an attempt by Belarus to use migrants to destabilize the EU.
While reaffirming his solidarity with Poland, Macron reiterated concerns over the rule of law and “called on the Polish government to find a solution that safeguarded the core values of the European Union,” his office said.
With thousands of people fleeing the Middle East and other hotspots stranded on the EU’s eastern border, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are on the front line of what the EU says is a crisis engineered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
He has denied EU allegations that Belarus has flown migrants into the country and then pushed them across EU borders.
At the same time, Brussels is locked in a long-running dispute with Warsaw over the independence of Poland’s judiciary, press freedoms and LGBT rights.
The row came to a head in October when a Polish court ruling questioned the supremacy of EU law, which was seen in Brussels as a challenge to the bloc’s unity and stoked fears that Poland could eventually leave.
Morawiecki, is due to meet Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and her prospective successor Olaf Scholz on Thursday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday.
“The prime minister is now talking to the EU leaders, starting with Paris, President Macron, to keep the unity of the European Union ... and be prepared for further actions,” Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Reuters.
Warsaw says that while the number of migrants at the frontier has fallen, repeated border crossing attempts showed Minsk had not given up plans to use migrants as a weapon.
Morawiecki said he discussed a potential strengthening of sanctions against Belarus with Macron, whose office said he reaffirmed his desire to keep up the pressure on Lukashenko.
Exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya called for the EU to do more to isolate Lukashenko and ensure that economic sanctions, imposed in July, remain strong.
“Let us be firm,” she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “We must not let lobbyists block the necessary sanctions. Let’s close all remaining loopholes.” The EU hit Belarus with sanctions after Lukashenko’s violent crackdown on protests against his disputed re-election last year. Diplomats say the latest package of sanctions agreed in response to the border crisis should be approved and adopted in early December, with a working deadline of Dec. 2.
As the Polish Border Guard reported more attempts by migrants to force their way across the border, Warsaw’s concern, shared by its neighbors, is that the months-long tensions could escalate into a wider, regional conflict.
Ukraine, which says it fears being drawn into the crisis and has accused Russia of massing its troops nearby, said it had launched an operation to strengthen its frontier, including military drills for anti-tank and airborne units.
While the international community blames Lukashenko for fomenting the crisis, human rights activists say Poland has contributed to the migrants’ suffering with its actions.
Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday that Poland shared responsibility with Belarus for the dire conditions.
It cited cases of migrants separated from family members taken in for medical treatment or who made it across the border only to be pushed back without being able to apply for asylum.
“Men, women, and children have been ping-ponged across the border for days or weeks in freezing weather, desperately needing humanitarian assistance that is being blocked on both sides,” Lydia Gall, senior Europe and Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

Topics: France Emmanuael Macron Migrant crisis in Poland-Belarus EU

Related

Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report
World
Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report
Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants
World
Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants

Latest updates

Sudan PM calls for halt to post-coup sackings
Sudan PM calls for halt to post-coup sackings
Manchester City take top spot in Champions League group, PSG through despite defeat
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L), French striker Kylian Mbappe (C) and Brazilian striker Neymar (R) react after City equalize during the UEFA Champions League Group match between City and Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia ‘attaches great importance to promotion, protection of human rights’: Envoy
Saudi deputy representative to the UN Mohammed Al-Ateeq delivers a statement at a high-level UN General Assembly meeting on the UN Global Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking in New York. (SPA)
What We Are Reading Today: Reading Old Books: Writing with Traditions by Peter Mack
What We Are Reading Today: Reading Old Books: Writing with Traditions by Peter Mack
Princess Nourah Prize opens nominations for 4th edition to honor outstanding Saudi women
Princess Nourah Prize opens nominations for 4th edition to honor outstanding Saudi women

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.