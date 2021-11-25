UK receives record asylum claims as MENA applications jump 

You are here

A migrant holds a placard, which reads I want to come to the UK, on his bicycle, at the makeshift camp called The New Jungle, in Calais, France, Sept. 19, 2015. (Reuters)
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

  • 37,562 applications made in year to September, highest number since 2004
  • Significant proportion of claimants arriving from Iran, Iraq, Syria
Arab News

LONDON: Asylum claims to Britain have shot up to their highest level since 2004, amid a record number of migrants crossing the English Channel, the Home Office has revealed. 

Some 37,562 applications were made in the year to September, with a significant proportion of claimants arriving from Iran, Iraq and Syria. 

The latest figures are higher than any 12-month period since the year to June 2004, when 39,746 applications were made.

Some 25,000 people have crossed the English Channel from France so far this year, almost triple the number of crossings made in 2020.

Despite the high number of applications, 67,547 were still awaiting a decision at the end of September, a 41 percent increase year-on-year, and the highest number of people who are waiting for a decision since records began in 2010.

The number of appeals lodged on asylum decisions was down 30 percent on the previous year to September. It has been falling since 2015. Data from the Home Office reveals that just under half of appeals are successful. 

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Middle East and North Africa (MENA) migrants asylum seekers

Danish naval forces kill four pirates in the Gulf of Guinea

Danish naval forces kill four pirates in the Gulf of Guinea
AFP

  • Danish forces on the frigate the Esbern Snare fired warning shots, and the pirates immediately fired back
  • A piracy hotspot stretching 5,700 kilometers from Senegal to Angola, the Gulf of Guinea saw 195 attacks in 2020
AFP

COPENHAGEN: A Danish naval patrol killed four pirates in an exchange of fire in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria, Denmark’s armed forces said on Thursday.
“No Danish soldiers were injured, but five pirates were shot,” the military said.
“Four of the pirates died. One was injured,” it added.
The incident occurred on Wednesday when the frigate Esbern Snare, which has been patrolling the area since early November, attempted to board the pirate boat.
The Danish forces fired warning shots, and the pirates immediately fired back.
“The Danish soldiers acted in self-defense and returned fire,” the statement said.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference that the soldiers’ intervention had “probably prevented concrete pirate attacks against vessels in the region.”
Frederiksen, who had been scheduled to visit the Danish ship later Thursday during a visit to Ghana, said the Esbern Snare had “made an important and significant contribution to security in the Gulf of Guinea.
The head of the federation of Danish shipowners, Anne Steffensen, praised the intervention.
“The presence of Danish soldiers is absolutely necessary and, even if this appears harsh, piracy has a price,” she said.
After the shooting, the pirate ship sank and the eight pirates were brought aboard the frigate, where a seriously injured one of their number was treated.
A piracy hotspot stretching 5,700 kilometers (3,540 miles) from Senegal to Angola, the Gulf of Guinea saw 195 attacks in 2020.
The same year, 130 of 135 hostage takings at sea occurred in the region, according to the International Maritime Office.
The Danish helicopter-equipped frigate and its 175 sailors “are fulfilling an important task by protecting Danish and other commercial vessels in the region,” Defense Minister Trine Bramsen told news agency Ritzau.
Copenhagen in March announced it was sending the vessel to patrol the zone, where some 40 Danish ships operate daily.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is currently in neighboring Ghana and due to visit the Esbern Snare.

Topics: gulf of guinea Denmark piracy Mette Frederiksen

Thousands join global outcry over violence against women

Thousands join global outcry over violence against women
AFP

  • The rallies took place to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
  • Protesters were also expected to hit the streets in Chile, Mexico and Venezuela.
AFP

MADRID: Thousands of protesters hit the streets of Europe and Latin America on Thursday to demand an end to violence against women.
The rallies took place to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with thousands marching through Madrid and Barcelona, while others gathered in Paris and London and more rallied in Guatemala and Honduras.
Protesters were also expected to hit the streets in Chile, Mexico and Venezuela.
In Spain, where the government has made the fight against domestic violence a national priority, thousands hit the streets of Madrid and Barcelona in a sea of purple flags, while others rallied in Valencia, Seville and other cities around the country.
In the Spanish capital, marchers wearing purple masks, hats and scarves walked behind a huge banner reading “Enough of male violence against women. Solutions now!“
“Not all of us are here, the murdered are missing,” they chanted as they marched past the Cibeles fountain and other historic buildings that had been illuminated in purple, holding signs reading “Not even one more death.”
“On a global level, it remains a scourge and a huge problem,” Leslie Hoguin, a 30-year-old student and actor told AFP.
“It’s high time that patriarchal violence against our bodies, our lives and our decisions came to an end.”
Many were fed up of the ongoing abuse faced by women.
“We are sick of the ongoing violence against us which takes many different forms,” said Maria Moran, a 50-year-old civil servant.
“We want to see prostitution abolished and an end to the murders, the abuse and the rapes.”
Back in 2004, Spain’s parliament overwhelmingly approved Europe’s first law cracking down on gender-based violence.
“Eradicating sexist violence is a national priority,” tweeted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a self-described feminist whose cabinet is dominated by women.
“We will only be a just society when we are done with all kinds of violence against women.”
So far this year, 37 women in Spain have been killed by their partners or ex-partners, and 1,118 since 2003 when the government started keeping a tally.
Nearly one in three women worldwide has experienced physical or sexual violence, mostly by someone they know, according to UN Women, the United Nations’ organization for gender equality.
“Violence against women is a global crisis. In all of our own neighborhoods there are women and girls living in danger,” executive director Sima Bahous said in a video message.
Pope Francis also weighed in.
“Women victims of violence must be protected by society,” he tweeted.
“The various forms of mistreatment that many women suffer are cowardly and represent degradation for men and for all of humanity. We cannot look away.”

Topics: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Barcelona Madrid rallies

WHO says just 1 in 4 African health workers Covid jabbed

WHO says just 1 in 4 African health workers Covid jabbed
AFP

  • "The majority of Africa's health workers are still missing out on vaccines," said WHO's Africa director
  • "It is important to have high vaccine coverage among health workers,” the WHO said
AFP

BRAZZAVILLE: Only a quarter of health workers in Africa are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday warning that majority of the continent’s frontline medical workforce were dangerously exposed.
By contrast, a recent study of 22 predominantly high-income countries revealed that more than 80 percent of health care workers there were fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the WHO.
“The majority of Africa’s health workers are still missing out on vaccines and remain dangerously exposed to severe Covid-19 infection,” WHO’s Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said after revealing just 27 percent of health workers on the continent were jabbed.
“It is important to have high vaccine coverage among health workers not only for their own protection but also for their patients and to ensure health care systems keep operating during a time of extreme need,” the WHO said.
Only one country in Africa had the necessary number of health workers — 10.9 per 1,000 population — while 16 countries had fewer than one per 1,000, according to the WHO.
“Any loss of these essential workers to Covid-19 due to illness or death therefore heavily impacts on service provision capacity,” the WHO said.
The WHO intervention came as scientists in South Africa revealed that they had detected a new Covid-19 variant with “a very high number of mutations,” blamed for an “exponential” surge in infections there.
For the first time since the third wave peak in August, cases in Southern Africa have increased, jumping 48 percent to November 21, compared with the previous week.
“With a new surge in cases looming over Africa following the end-of-year festive season, countries must urgently speed up the rollout of vaccines to health care workers,” said Moeti.

Topics: COVID-19 Africa WHO vaccination

Merkel gives stark warning as Germany’s Covid death toll tops 100,000

Merkel gives stark warning as Germany’s Covid death toll tops 100,000
AFP

  • The outgoing Merkel told reporters that "every day counts" as Germany continues to smash daily coronavirus infection records
  • Germany weathered earlier bouts of the pandemic better than many other European countries
AFP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued an urgent warning on pandemic management on Thursday to the new government coming in to succeed her, imploring it to take quick, decisive measures as the country’s total death toll passed 100,000.
Speaking one day after Olaf Scholz presented his new center-left-led ruling coalition due to take office next month, the outgoing Merkel told reporters that “every day counts” as Germany continues to smash daily coronavirus infection records.
“We need more contact restrictions,” Merkel said, adding that she had “today clearly told” Scholz that “we can still manage this transition period together and look at all necessary measures.”
Calling Thursday a “sad day” over the grim death toll, Merkel, a trained scientist, said she had sought dialogue with Scholz, a Social Democrat, and the leaders of his coalition partners Greens and the libertarian FDP because of the gravity of the situation.
Germany weathered earlier bouts of the pandemic better than many other European countries, but has seen a recent resurgence, with intensive care beds rapidly filling up.
Europe’s largest economy recorded 351 Covid fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 100,119.
The weekly incidence rate also hit an all-time high of 419.7 new infections per 100,000 people, the Robert Koch Institute health agency said.
The escalating health crisis poses a baptism of fire for the new government.
The country has been stuck in political limbo since the September 26 general election, with the popular Merkel governing only in a caretaker capacity.
Her health minister Jens Spahn warned this week that most Germans would be “vaccinated, cured or dead” from Covid-19 by winter’s end, as he urged more citizens to get jabbed.
The spike in Germany comes as Europe has re-emerged as the pandemic’s epicenter, with the continent battling sluggish vaccine uptake in some nations, the highly contagious Delta variant, colder weather sending people indoors and the easing of restrictions.
An AFP tally of official figures showed on Thursday that more than 1.5 million people have died from Covid-19 in Europe.
Scholz began a presentation of his new government’s policy roadmap on Wednesday by announcing new measures to tame the fourth wave.
These included forming a corona response task force based at his office and earmarking one billion euros ($1.12 billion) in bonuses for overstretched health workers on the front lines.
Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock told public broadcaster ARD the incoming coalition would take 10 days, until early December, to decide whether “the protective measures go far enough.”
But that timetable has already been criticized as far too little and too late.
“The latest decisions are like announcing in a flooding catastrophe a plan to hire more swimming teachers and distributing a few water wings and rubber ducks,” Sueddeutsche newspaper fumed.
“The coalition has big plans, but what use are they if we are all locked down over Christmas with thousands dying each day?“
Bavaria Governor Markus Soder called for the next crisis meeting between state and regions, set for December 9, to be held much earlier.
As the fourth wave rages, the German health sector has had to call on hospitals elsewhere in the European Union for help.
Germany last week began requiring people to prove they are vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 or recently tested negative before they can travel on public transport or enter workplaces.
Several of the worst-hit areas have gone further, canceling large events like Christmas markets and barring the unvaccinated from bars, gyms and leisure facilities.
The surge has ignited a fierce debate about whether to follow Austria’s example and make vaccination mandatory for all citizens, with Scholz voicing support for compulsory jabs for health staff.
Germany’s Covid-19 crisis has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate of about 69 percent, compared to other Western European countries such as France, where it is 75 percent.
Meanwhile Bayern Munich football club confirmed on Wednesday that star midfielder Joshua Kimmich and back-up striker Eric Choupo-Moting — both of whom are unvaccinated — have tested positive for the virus.

Topics: Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel COVID-19

Related

Merkel’s husband calls unvaccinated Germans ‘lazy’
Offbeat
Merkel’s husband calls unvaccinated Germans ‘lazy’
‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles COVID-19 surge
World
‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles COVID-19 surge

Scientists raise alarm over COVID-19 variant with ‘horrific’ number of mutations

New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. (Reuters/File Photo)
New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. (Reuters/File Photo)
Arab News

New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Features ‘unusually high number of spike protein mutations’
  • Just 10 infections have been identified, but scientists warn true figure could be higher
Arab News

LONDON: A new variant of COVID-19 has emerged in southern Africa with an “incredibly high” number of mutations, scientists have warned.

It is feared that the variant, officially named B.1.1529 and first identified in Botswana, could drive further transmissions of the disease.

Very few cases, just 10, have been identified so far, all of them related to southern Africa.

The first three cases were identified in Botswana, and six more were found in South Africa. The last was identified in Hong Kong, in a traveler who had returned from South Africa.

The variant has an unusually high number of variations, which may allow it to evade natural and vaccine-induced immunity.

Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, said the variant could be “of real concern” as its 32 spike protein mutations could enable it to more easily evade the immune system.

Peacock said on Twitter that the variant “very, very much should be monitored due to that horrific spike profile,” which has the potential to make it more contagious than previous variants.

He added: “Export to Asia implies that this might be more widespread than sequences alone would imply.

“Also, the extremely long branch length and incredibly high amount of spike mutations suggest this could be of real concern.

“It’s worth emphasizing that this is at super low numbers right now in a region of Africa that is fairly well sampled. However, it very very much should be monitored due to that horrific spike profile.”

New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. Some, however, have proved to be devastating — such as the delta variant, first identified in Britain, which went on to become the dominant strain in the UK and many other places because of its higher infection rate.

Another scientist, Prof. Francois Balloux, director of UCL’s Genetics Institute, told The Independent newspaper that the new strain could be a result of an infection in an immunocompromised person, such as one with HIV/AIDS, and that this could explain its highly irregular genetic formation.

“I would definitely expect it to be poorly recognized by neutralizing antibodies relative to alpha or delta. It is difficult to predict how transmissible it may be at this stage,” Balloux said.

“So far, four strains have been sequenced in a region of sub-Saharan Africa with reasonable surveillance in place.

“It may be present in other parts of Africa. For the time being, it should be closely monitored and analyzed, but there is no reason to get overly concerned unless it starts going up in frequency in the near future.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 variants Africa

