French fishermen block Calais port over fishing license row

French fishermen block Calais port over fishing license row
French fishing crews are threatening to block French ports and traffic under English Channel to disrupt the flow of goods to the UK, in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licenses. (AP)
Updated 26 November 2021
Reuters

  • In an effort to disrupt trade, several trawlers manouevered to force the DFDS and P&O ferries to reduce speed and hold outside the port
  • The blockade, which lasted 90 minutes, marked an escalation in the post-Brexit row between London and Paris over fishing rights in Britain's coastal waters
Updated 26 November 2021
Reuters

CALAIS, France: French fishermen blockaded the port of Calais on Friday, temporarily preventing two ferries carrying trucks and passengers from entering, in protest against the UK’s failure to issue more licenses to fish in British waters.
In an effort to disrupt trade, several trawlers manouevered to force the DFDS and P&O ferries to reduce speed and hold outside the port, a major entry point to the continental market for British goods.
The blockade, which lasted 90 minutes, marked an escalation in the post-Brexit row between London and Paris over fishing rights in Britain’s coastal waters.
Britain says any licenses that are being withheld lack the correct documentation to issue them.
The two ferries outside the port on Friday reduced their speed until their path was clear, the MarineTraffic app showed.
The protest then shifted to the Channel Tunnel where the fishermen held up goods moving to and from Britain through the Channel Tunnel rail link.
Dover — Calais is the shortest sea route between Britain and the European Union — just 23 miles (37 km) — and has been one of Britain’s main arteries for European trade since the Middle Ages.
Before Brexit and the pandemic, 1.8 million trucks per year were routed through Calais.
Earlier in the day, fishermen blocked a small British cargo, the Normandy Trader, from docking in the Brittany port of Saint-Malo. France says Jersey, a British Crown Dependency, has also failed to issue licenses due to its fishermen under a post-Brexit deal.
The one-hour Saint-Malo protest and the larger action further east along France’s coast risk reigniting a dispute between the two countries over a mutual licensing system for fishing vessels.
They are also embroiled in a row over cross-Channel migration.
With Britain’s exit from the European Union, the two sides agreed to set up a licensing system for granting fishing vessels access to each other’s waters.
Paris says London and the Channel Island of Jersey, a British crown dependency, are not honoring the agreement.
Britain says it is respecting the post-Brexit arrangements.
In October, France briefly seized a British scallop dredger off its northern coast for allegedly operating without a legitimate permit, and both countries have this year sent patrol vessels to waters off Jersey.
President Emmanuel Macron has accused Britain of pushing his country’s patience and said the government would not yield in the dispute.
Fishing rights dogged Brexit talks for years, not because of its economic importance but because of its political significance for both Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Separately, the French government said Britain’s Home Minister Priti Patel was no longer welcome at a Sunday meeting on immigration with other European officials following criticism of France by Johnson over its handling of cross-Channel migration.
The meeting is to address how to curb the flow of migrants after 27 people drowned trying to reach British shores on Wednesday.

Topics: France UK English channel Brexit fishermen Calais

UK bans Hamas in its entirety as ‘terrorist group’

Palestinian students supporting the Hamas movement take part in an election campaign near the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP/File Photo)
Palestinian students supporting the Hamas movement take part in an election campaign near the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

UK bans Hamas in its entirety as 'terrorist group'

Palestinian students supporting the Hamas movement take part in an election campaign near the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Friday designated all of Hamas an “Islamist terrorist group,” warning that its members and those who support the group could face stiff jail terms.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the group that rules the Gaza Strip, has been banned in Britain since 2001 but the interior ministry extended the ban to its political entities.

London said last week it was no longer possible to make a distinction, assessing that Hamas “commits, participates in, prepares for and promotes and encourages terrorism.”

“The Islamist terrorist group Hamas has today become a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK in its entirety following parliament's approval,” the Home Office said.

“This means that members of Hamas or those who invite support for the group could be jailed for up to 14 years.”

Israel has welcomed the move, which follows similar action by the United States and the European Union.

But Hamas itself has called the UK move “a crime against our Palestinian people and all their history of struggle.”

Topics: UK Hamas Palestine Gaza terrorism

Cyprus arrests man in connection with alleged kidnap of Israeli boy -police

Cyprus arrests man in connection with alleged kidnap of Israeli boy -police
Updated 26 November 2021
Reuters

Cyprus arrests man in connection with alleged kidnap of Israeli boy -police

Cyprus arrests man in connection with alleged kidnap of Israeli boy -police
  • Italian prosecutors believe Gabriel Abutbul Alon helped the grandfather of six-year-old Eitan Biran to take the boy back to Israel
  • Alon and Eitan's grandfather Shmuel Peleg are accused of having driven the boy from Italy to Switzerland
Updated 26 November 2021
Reuters

NICOSIA: A man has been arrested in Cyprus in connection with the alleged kidnapping of an Israeli boy who was the only survivor of a cable car disaster in Italy in May, police said, after Italian authorities issued an international warrant for him.
Italian prosecutors believe Gabriel Abutbul Alon helped the grandfather of six-year-old Eitan Biran to take the boy back to Israel in September without the consent of the paternal aunt he was living with.
The boy’s parents, younger brother and 11 other people died in the cable car crash in northern Italy.
Alon and Eitan’s grandfather Shmuel Peleg are accused of having driven the boy from Italy to Switzerland, where they chartered a private jet onward to Israel.
“The arrest occurred yesterday in Limassol ... on an Interpol warrant,” a Cyprus police source said.
Alon was taken on Friday to a district court, which said it would decide on Monday whether he should remain in custody. A lawyer for Alon could not be immediately reached for comment.
Shmuel Peleg’s decision to take the boy to Israel triggered a cross-border custody battle between him and the paternal aunt.
An Israeli tribunal upheld a petition to send him back to Italy, but its top court has halted procedures as it reviews a request to appeal against the decision.
The prosecutor’s office in the Italian city of Pavia was not immediately available to comment.

Topics: Cyprus Israeli boy Italian cable car kidnap

Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown

Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown
Updated 26 November 2021
Reuters

Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown

Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown
  • Caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte was meeting with his Cabinet to make a final decision on what measures are needed
  • The current wave of Dutch cases, running above 20,000 infections per day for the past week, has continued despite restrictions
Updated 26 November 2021
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government was set to announce new measures on Friday including early closure of bars, restaurants and most stores to stem a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 infections that is threatening to overwhelm the healthcare system.
Caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte was meeting with his Cabinet to make a final decision on what measures are needed to ensure that hospitals, stressed by a flood of new coronavirus patients, do not run out of capacity in intensive care units.
Rutte was due to hold a televised news conference announcing the decision at 1800 GMT.
The current wave of Dutch cases, running above 20,000 infections per day for the past week, has continued despite restrictions including the reintroduction of face masks and closure of bars and restaurants after 8 p.m. imposed by Rutte's government earlier this month.
The surge in the Netherlands, one of several European countries to be hit by a wave of infections, is also occurring even though 85% of the adult population have been vaccinated, with infections now rising most quickly among schoolchildren, who are not vaccinated.
A report on Thursday by national broadcaster NOS said the country's top healthcare panel had advised Rutte to close restaurants and non-essential stores by 5 p.m. -- and against closing schools. But some experts argue that school closures are needed as part of a short, near-total lockdown to regain control of the situation.
A government proposal, not yet policy, to restrict unvaccinated people from public places prompted three nights of rioting https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/dutch-pm-lashes-out-idiots-after-third-night-violence-2021-11-22 last weekend.
National security officials were meeting Friday to prepare for possible protests after the new measures are announced.
Dutch hospitals have been steadily curtailing care amid the rising coronavirus cases, with non-essential operations being cancelled or postponed from this week in order to free up beds in ICU units. Some patients have been transferred to neighbouring Germany.
The Dutch associations of house doctors and neighbourhood nurses said on Friday they too are becoming overwhelmed.
We "are doing everything we can to continue to offer the most necessary care," they said in a joint statement. "That's only possible if we postpone or don't give some normal care."

Topics: Netherlands Dutch government COVID-19 Restrictions

Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to India in rare trip abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to India in rare trip abroad
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to India in rare trip abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to India in rare trip abroad
  • Putin has only left Russia once during the pandemic – to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva in June
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India next month, in only his second trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, the Kremlin said Friday.
Moscow said the Russian leader will go to India on December 6 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Putin has only left Russia once during the pandemic — to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva in June.
In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin and Modi will hold talks on furthering the “privileged strategic partnership” between Russia and India.
It said the pair will discuss their “joint work” within the G20, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) — an eight-member group that promotes itself as an antidote to Western geopolitical dominance.
The talks are expected to be centered around the deliveries of Russia’s S-400 air defense systems and Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines to India.
India is a major buyer of Russian military hardware. In 2018, it ordered Moscow’s S-400 missile defense system despite the threat of US sanctions over the $5.4-billion deal.
India — home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer — has also authorized Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, in a boost to its inoculation drive.
Earlier this month, Moscow said its foreign and defense ministers will be in New Delhi in December to meet their Indian counterparts.

Topics: Russia Vladimir Putin

Furious France scraps UK migrant talks after ‘unacceptable’ letter

Furious France scraps UK migrant talks after ‘unacceptable’ letter
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

Furious France scraps UK migrant talks after 'unacceptable' letter

Furious France scraps UK migrant talks after ‘unacceptable’ letter
  • Relations between the two neighbors are already seen as their most tense in decades
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson publishes letter to French leader in full on his Twitter account
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

PARIS: France on Friday scrapped planned talks with the UK about migrant crossings after an “unacceptable” letter from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pushing relations to new lows after 27 people died in the Channel.
The anger in Paris was sparked by Johnson’s decision to send a letter to French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening proposing ways to stop migrants crossing from France to Britain, then publishing it in full on his Twitter account.
“I am surprised by methods when they are not serious. One leader does not communicate with another on these questions on Twitter, by public letter ... No, No,” Macron told a press conference in Rome.
Relations between the two neighbors were already seen as their most tense in decades following a series of disputes over Brexit, but the personal criticism of Johnson represents a further turn for the worse.
Analysts say the lack of trust and goodwill will make it more difficult to mount a coordinated response to the growing numbers of people seeking to cross the narrow but treacherous waterway separating the countries.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin canceled planned talks with his British counterpart Priti Patel, informing her that she was no longer invited to talks at the weekend with other European ministers.
In a message seen by AFP, Darmanin told Patel the letter was a “disappointment” and “making it public made it even worse. I therefore need to cancel our meeting in Calais on Sunday.”
“We consider the British Prime Minister’s public letter to be unacceptable and contrary to the discussions we had with our counterparts,” added a French source close to Darmanin said, asking not to be named.
Johnson wrote that he had “long been profoundly concerned” about a tragedy in the Channel and “such a catastrophe has now happened” following an accident on Wednesday that saw 27 people drown when their inflatable boat sank.
As well as reiterating a request to send British security forces to France for joint patrols — a sensitive issue for Macron — he also asked France to immediately start taking back all migrants who land in England.
Speaking to the BFM TV channel, government spokesman Gabriel Attal called the letter “threadbare in its substance and completely inappropriate in its form.”
The idea of sending back migrants to France “is obviously not what we need to resolve this problem,” he added.
“You could ask now whether Boris Johnson regrets leaving Europe because as soon as there’s a problem he considers it Europe’s job to solve it,” he said, targeting Johnson’s role as a key architect of Brexit.
Macron said Sunday’s meeting in the port of Calais with German, Dutch and Belgian interior ministers, as well as the European Commission, would go ahead without the UK.
London asked Paris to reconsider the snub. “It’s in our interests. It’s in their interests,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC.

Topics: France UK

