Saudi aid agency to cover Albanian students' expenses

Saudi aid agency has signed an agreement to cover the annual expenses of orphans and needy students in Albanian Islamic sheikhdom schools. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency has signed an agreement to cover the annual expenses of orphans and needy students in Albanian Islamic sheikhdom schools. (SPA)
Updated 01 December 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency to cover Albanian students' expenses

Saudi aid agency has signed an agreement to cover the annual expenses of orphans and needy students in Albanian Islamic sheikhdom schools. (SPA)
  • This agreement comes within the framework of the humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom to support the educational process for the most vulnerable and needy groups in various countries
Updated 01 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has signed an agreement to cover the annual expenses of orphans and needy students in Albanian Islamic sheikhdom schools, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Under the terms of the agreement, the center will cover tuition fees, housing and transport costs, in addition to securing school uniforms for 154 students in Tirana and Elbasan.
The agreement was signed by the center’s assistant supervisor-general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, and the head of the Islamic Sheikhdom of Albania, Sheikh Boyar Sepahyu.
This agreement comes within the framework of the humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom to support the educational process for the most vulnerable and needy groups in various countries, as it believes in the importance of education in the advancement of nations and societies.
The two countries are focusing on further boosting their ties.
In October, the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met the speaker of the parliament of Albania, Lindita Nikolla, in Tirana.

During the meeting, Nikolla stressed the strength and the depth of the relations that bind her country with the Kingdom.
She praised the great development and openness to the world that the Kingdom enjoys thanks to the efforts of its leadership.
Nikolla hoped for further cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
Al-Asheikh stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to build and strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation with Albania in relation to Islamic affairs.

The winter bags aid is part of the KSrelief’s project to help people in need in Pakistan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues relief work in Pakistan, Yemen, Jordan
Saudi aid agency carries out health projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency carries out health projects in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s flight ban ends for travelers from India, Egypt, Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s flight ban ends for travelers from India, Egypt, Pakistan
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's flight ban ends for travelers from India, Egypt, Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s flight ban ends for travelers from India, Egypt, Pakistan
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ban on direct travel from a number of countries came  to an end on Wednesday, as the country continues to relax travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Travelers from six countries — India, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil and Vietnam — can now arrive in the Kingdom without having to spend 14 days outside those countries before entering Saudi Arabia.

The travelers will need a valid PCR certificate and register on the Qdoom platform 72 hours before their flight departs.

They will also need to enter institutional quarantine for five days when they arrive, regardless of their immunization status outside the Kingdom, and will need to take tests on the first and fifth days of their quarantine.

Though Saudi Arabia has eased travel from some destinations, it has been forced to implement new restrictions on some African countries after a concerning new coronavirus variant, omicron, was detected in South Africa last week.

Update Saudi Arabia halts flights from total of 14 African nations due to omicron variant
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia halts flights from total of 14 African nations due to omicron variant
Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to and from South Africa and six other African countries. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from 7 African countries due to new COVID-19 variant

What’s on in December in Saudi Arabia’s crowded cultural calendar

What’s on in December in Saudi Arabia’s crowded cultural calendar
Updated 01 December 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

What's on in December in Saudi Arabia's crowded cultural calendar

What’s on in December in Saudi Arabia’s crowded cultural calendar
  • First up will be Misk Art Week, annual weeklong program to be held at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Arts Hall in Riyadh
  • Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale is probably the biggest attraction of the Kingdom’s upcoming cultural season
Updated 01 December 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: In common with other parts of the world, art, culture, and entertainment took a back seat in Saudi Arabia during the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, with infection rates under control in the Kingdom thanks to a successful immunization campaign, a two-year period of event closures and cancellations has finally ended.

Take December, which promises to be an especially action-packed month in the Saudi cultural calendar, with events running the gamut from in-person exhibitions and concerts to grand openings, many of which had been rescheduled since the onset of the pandemic.

First up will be Misk Art Week, opening at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Arts Hall in Riyadh on Dec. 1. This annual weeklong program of exhibitions is being staged by the Misk Art Institute, operating under the auspices of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Then comes the first edition of Riyadh Art, billed as the largest public civic arts initiative of its kind in the world. Running from Dec. 5 to 8, it will feature 12 programs launched by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to transform the Saudi capital into “a gallery without walls.”

Meanwhile, over in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, the Jameel Art Center is scheduled to open its long-awaited, multidisciplinary arts complex, Hayy Jameel, on Dec. 6.

Also coming to Jeddah in December is the annual Red Sea Film Festival. The Dec. 6 to 15 event, first launched in 2019, prides itself on featuring emerging talents from Saudi Arabia, the Arab region, and the developing world.

Then, to crown it all, the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opens on Dec. 11 in the new JAX district of Diriyah, home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, the first capital of the House of Saud dynasty founded in the 15th century. The event — Saudi Arabia’s first — will run until March 11.

Culture is an integral part of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, launched five years ago to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil as well as to embrace sectors such as tourism, technology and the creative industries.

Philip Tinari, director and chief executive officer of the Beijing-based UCCA Center for Contemporary Art and the lead curator behind the Diriyah biennale, told Arab News: “This is an art scene on the brink of greatly increased prominence and much of that has to do with government initiatives at all kinds of levels.

“Another big part of it has to do with this generation of artists who, maybe before these changes, were living abroad and have now decided to move home where they are finding new vectors of support.”

Before the COVID-19 outbreak morphed into a pandemic in early 2020, Saudi Arabia was gearing up to become a global destination for the arts.

Seasonal festivals were already popping up throughout the country and the ancient northwestern city of AlUla was staging a variety of concerts, conferences, and open-air exhibitions.

The cultural explosion was triggered partly by the Kingdom’s decision to open up to foreign tourists in September 2019 with a new electronic visa scheme. However, as the health crisis went global a few months later, the country was forced to close its doors once again.

Now that international travel has resumed with COVID-19 protocols in place, the cultural floodgates are open once more and visitors to the Kingdom are spoilt for choice.

• The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale is the biggest attraction of Riyadh’s crowded cultural season.

• Hayy Jameel, designed by architectural studio waiwai, is Art Jameel’s new dedicated home for the arts in Jeddah.

Hayy Jameel is among the most hotly anticipated openings of the year. Designed by the multi-award-winning architectural studio waiwai, Art Jameel’s new dedicated home for the arts in Jeddah has been billed as a dynamic, creative hub for the community.

Antonia Carver, director of Art Jameel, told Arab News: “Hayy Jameel has been in the planning for more than 20 years, but it couldn’t have come to fruition at a timelier moment.

“The launch of our creative neighborhood accompanies an incredibly exciting calendar of events. The opening season opens to the public from Dec. 6 and unfolds through the spring, as cultural partners launch their spaces and we open the indie Hayy Cinema, making the complex Jeddah’s true home for the arts.”

In any event, the creative arts environment in Saudi Arabia is maturing fast, boosting demand for dedicated spaces for exhibitions, screenings and performances.

Carver said: “It needs independent, community-oriented endeavors working alongside the larger-scale government-led initiatives.

“The Ministry of Culture and other government entities are actively encouraging the not-for-profit sector and organizations like Art Jameel, given our mandate to give back to Saudi and support artists and nurture creative communities.

“To balance out the current breakneck pace of development, and demands on Saudi artists, we’re also aiming to foreground opportunities to develop long-term research, ideas, and skills; to explore and document local histories; develop contextual learning resources in Arabic; and to cross-pollinate the various creative art forms, bringing together visual arts, film, performance, architecture, design, and more.”

While Jeddah positions itself as one of the region’s foremost cultural destinations, Riyadh refuses to be outdone. First up in the Saudi capital’s cultural calendar is Misk Art Week.

Reem Al-Sultan, CEO of Misk Art Institute, told Arab News: “The fifth edition of Misk Art Week unites emerging and established artists in Saudi Arabia and across the globe with experts in critical and cultural discourse.

“Misk Art Institute offers an insightful array of multidisciplinary practices and international perspectives, providing a unique, educational experience to both the participating creatives and to the public engaging with these compelling conversations.”

Opening just a few days later will be Riyadh Art, staged by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, of which the Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium is part. The program includes an awards ceremony and will convene 20 sculptors from Saudi Arabia, the Arab region, and around the world.

Khalid Al-Hazzani, an architect and the RCRC’s director of projects, told Arab News: “Riyadh Art continues to transform the city into a gallery without walls with the launch of the Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium, its second initiative.

“As art and culture reflect the spirit of a city, we look forward to contributing to Riyadh’s vibrant art season this December and offering a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and exchange.”

The Riyadh Art Project is just one of the city’s four mega-projects launched by King Salman on March 19, 2019. Dubbed a milestone in Riyadh’s mission to become one of the world’s most livable cities, the initiative will involve the installation of more than 1,000 artworks across the metropolis.

The Diriyah biennale is undoubtedly the biggest attraction of the crowded cultural season. Developed by a team of international curators led by Tinari, the event will feature works by around 70 artists examining the theme, “Feeling the Stones.”

The biennial event will alternate each year between a contemporary art and an Islamic art exhibition under the auspices of the Diriyah Foundation, chaired by Prince Badr Al-Saud.

“I think the Diriyah biennale will consolidate much of the progress that has been made,” Tinari said, referring to Saudi Arabia’s cultural awakening.

“What is really special about it is the scale — spread across 12,000 square meters of newly converted warehouse space that will be dedicated to this event moving forward.

“I hope that the Diriyah biennale will become a benchmark for the scene more generally and that other kinds of art events will congregate around it.”

Red Sea Fund announces support for 26 Saudi projects

Red Sea Fund announces support for 26 Saudi projects
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

Red Sea Fund announces support for 26 Saudi projects

Red Sea Fund announces support for 26 Saudi projects
  • In its first cycle, the fund carefully selected 90 ‘game-changing’ films from over 650 submissions
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Red Sea Fund will support 26 Saudi films in a list of 90 carefully selected projects from the Arab World and Africa.
Following over 650 submissions, the fund on Tuesday announced its final selection of the much-anticipated projects, aiming to create a game-changing generation of filmmakers.
The grants will be given to 37 films in development, 33 live projects, and 28 films in post-production.
Of the projects to receive funding, 11 hail from Africa, 60 from the Arab region, and 26 from Saudi Arabia.
The exciting and unique selection includes 59 feature fictions, 18 feature documentaries, 10 short fictions, five feature animations, three episodic series, and two short animations.
The fund will also back 28 talented Saudi film directors, 54 percent of whom are female.
The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation established the fund in June to back 100 feature films, short projects, and episodics by directors from the Arab world and Africa.
The fund was supported earlier this year by the Saudi Film Commission to help a larger pool of talented filmmakers from the Kingdom and the Arab region bring their work from script to screen.
Three committees of industry professionals were formed for each section of the funding: Development, production, and post-production support.
Edouard Waintrop, artistic director of the Red Sea International Film Festival and head of the committee awarding funds for post-production, said: “There is a wealth of undiscovered talent in Saudi Arabia and across the Arab world. As pioneers and believers in the importance of cinema and film in driving inspiration, creativity, and innovation, we are very proud to enable these brilliant artists to showcase their work by investing in their talents and empowering them to realize their dreams through the Red Sea Fund.
“These exceptional cinematic works will challenge people’s perceptions of traditional cinema and revive the film industry in KSA and the region.”
He continued: “We truly cannot wait to see these selections come to fruition and find their way to the big screen.”

Star-studded Indian film ‘83’ to have world premiere during Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah
Lifestyle
Star-studded Indian film ‘83’ to have world premiere during Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival announces films for ‘Next Generation’ section
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival announces films for ‘Next Generation’ section

Erdogan: Turkey will work to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia

Erdogan: Turkey will work to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

Erdogan: Turkey will work to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia

Erdogan: Turkey will work to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia
  • The Turkish president also promised developments with Egypt
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will work to enhance its relations with Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya reported.

In May, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Makkah.

They agreed to “work on positive issues on our common agenda and to hold regular consultations,” Cavusoglu said, adding: “Our close cooperation will contribute to stability, peace and prosperity in the region.”

The president’s remarks were made on Tuesday during an interview on state-owned news channel TRT World.

Commenting on recent improvement in Turkish-UAE relations, Erdogan said: “The step we took with the UAE is important and historic, and I will visit the UAE in February.”

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed visited Ankara last week in his first official trip to Turkey since 2012.

The UAE announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, after the crown prince held talks with the Turkish president.

Erdogan also said in the interview: “We will witness developments with Egypt in the near future.”

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone launched from Sanaa airport

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone launched from Sanaa airport
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone launched from Sanaa airport

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone launched from Sanaa airport
  • The coalition also destroyed an explosive-ladened boat in the Red Sea
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed and explosive drone launched from Sanaa airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The drone was downed in the governorate of Amran in Yemen.

The coalition also hit Houthi units, who they said were moving weapons.

The drone was assembled and rigged by the Houthi air defense unit at the airport, the coalition said.

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses often destroys the militia’s drones, which are launched from northern Yemen.

In a separate incident reported early Wednesday, the coalition destroyed an explosive-ladened boat in the Red Sea, saying the vessel set sail from Hodiedah governorate.

They said the Houthis’ threat to freedom of navigation at sea endangers regional and international security.

On Tuesday, the coalition hit Iranian Revolutionary Guard experts in Yemen’s capital.

The operation complies with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, the coalition said.

The Arab coalition has hit a number of sites in the capital in the past few weeks in an effort to deteriorate the capabilities of the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Houthi attempts to target civilians has been labeled as war crimes by the Kingdom.

The Arab coalition has been supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government regain full control of the country after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The war, which has now lasted for seven years, has cost thousands of Yemenis their lives and has forced many more to depend on humanitarian assistance.

Yemen’s Marib will not fall to Houthis, says Hadi
Middle-East
Yemen’s Marib will not fall to Houthis, says Hadi
Arab Coalition carries out 15 strikes against Houthi militants in Marib
Middle-East
Arab Coalition carries out 15 strikes against Houthi militants in Marib

Saudi Arabia’s flight ban ends for travelers from India, Egypt, Pakistan
Saudi Arabia’s flight ban ends for travelers from India, Egypt, Pakistan
Beijing wanted to ‘break’ Australia -US Indo-Pacific adviser
China’s preference would have been to break Australia. (Shutterstock)
What’s on in December in Saudi Arabia’s crowded cultural calendar
What’s on in December in Saudi Arabia’s crowded cultural calendar
Red Sea Fund announces support for 26 Saudi projects
Red Sea Fund announces support for 26 Saudi projects
More than third of world has never used Internet: UN
In this photo taken on March 6, 2020, primary school teacher Billy Yeung edits a video lesson he recorded in an empty classroom in Hong Kong. (AFP)

