You are here

  • Home
  • OIC chief holds talks in Jeddah with envoys to Saudi Arabia

OIC chief holds talks in Jeddah with envoys to Saudi Arabia

OIC chief holds talks in Jeddah with envoys to Saudi Arabia
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgqkb

Updated 02 December 2021
SPA

OIC chief holds talks in Jeddah with envoys to Saudi Arabia

OIC chief holds talks in Jeddah with envoys to Saudi Arabia
  • Hissein Brahim Taha, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s new secretary-general, met ambassadors from Norway, Chad, Sudan and Nigeria
Updated 02 December 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Hissein Brahim Taha, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, met a number of foreign ambassadors to Saudi Arabia at the organization's General Secretariat in Jeddah this week.

On Wednesday, Norwegian Ambassador Thomas Lid Ball discussed with the OIC chief ways in which cooperation between his country and the organization can be enhanced, and they reviewed international issues of common interest.

Taha expressed his appreciation for Norway’s role in promoting international peace and security and its support for development efforts in OIC member states. Lid Ball praised the OIC for its stature and positive role in the international arena.

Also on Wednesday, Taha welcomed Ambassador Zakaria Fadoul Kitir of Chad. They discussed bilateral relations how they might be developed, in addition to ways of strengthening Islamic solidarity and joint Islamic action.

On Tuesday, Taha held talks with Sudanese Ambassador Adel Bashir and Nigerian Ambassador Yahaya Lawal. They congratulated the new OIC chief on taking office last month and discussed their countries’ relations with the OIC.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha

Related

KSrelief sends 40 tons of liquid oxygen to Tunisia
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief sends 40 tons of liquid oxygen to Tunisia
OIC chief praises Saudi support for Afghans
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief praises Saudi support for Afghans

Nabd Al-Riyadh shows the present Kingdom on the walls of past

Nabd Al-Riyadh shows the present Kingdom on the walls of past
Updated 02 December 2021
Hanouf Al-Balawi

Nabd Al-Riyadh shows the present Kingdom on the walls of past

Nabd Al-Riyadh shows the present Kingdom on the walls of past
  • Nabd Al-Riyadh, which means the pulse of the capital, presents the rich past of the Kingdom since its foundation through more than 400 storytelling visual presentations
Updated 02 December 2021
Hanouf Al-Balawi

RIYADH: Nabd Al-Riyadh, one of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, opened its doors for visitors this week to take them on a visually enhanced journey to explore the history, heritage and culture of Saudi Arabia.

The zone, which is free, was a popular feature of Riyadh Season when it first appeared in 2019. This year it has been given an extra touch of music and shows from all around the world to accompany the Saudi folklore and keep the visitors entertained.

Nabd Al-Riyadh, which means the pulse of the capital, presents the rich past of the Kingdom since its foundation through more than 400 storytelling visual presentations. The zone perfectly embodies Saudi cultural traditions and heritage with an artistic simulation of its history projected on the walls of Masmak Palace.

Abdulhameed Fouzi, a visitor from Tabuk, said that Masmak Palace “is one of the places I really wanted to visit and see in person.”

“Masmak Palace is often where the people pledged allegiance to their kings. This is where everything used to happen in the past,” said Rana Al-Wakeel, another visitor.

The zone offers entertainment for individuals, families, and children with musical performances and art shows that will continue until mid-January 2022.

The events at Nabd Al-Riyadh include the Safat Square, which has sand painting, Rubik’s square painting, “3D” street art, glitter art and theatrical and musical performances, as well as the Safat Caffe, which serves traditional drinks and sweets.

The Al-Masmak Square area includes artistic, theatrical, and interactive performances, while the Nabd Al-Riyadh theatre features more than 30 Saudi and international bands, orchestras and singers.

Topics: Riyadh season Nabd Al-Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Related

The zone contains several open spaces including an area surrounded by palm trees where visitors can discover its various activities. (AN photos by Saleh Al-Ghanim) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season: Groves offers relaxing spa, shopping, entertainment, culinary experience
Winter Wonderland, one of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, is a hit among visitors. Guests have also been entertained in different zones around the capital. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season welcomes 3 million visitors during first month since launch

Probe launched after Saudi Arabia records first omicron variant case

Probe launched after Saudi Arabia records first omicron variant case
Updated 02 December 2021
Rawan Radwan

Probe launched after Saudi Arabia records first omicron variant case

Probe launched after Saudi Arabia records first omicron variant case
  • At this stage, prevention is better than cure and standard precautions must continue to be practiced, says Health Ministry spokesman
Updated 02 December 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has launched a health probe after reporting the country’s first positive case of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Kingdom joined more than 21 other nations in recording an omicron infection after a Saudi national who flew in on a passenger plane from a north African country tested positive.

The individual was placed in isolation, along with a number of other people they had been in contact with, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“An epidemiological investigation has started, and the case was sent to quarantine, where accredited health procedures were followed,” the SPA report said.

During a specially convened Saudi Ministry of Health press conference, ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said there was still much to learn about the new variant and warned against spreading false information about it.

“Health experts across the world and the Kingdom are closely monitoring the situation and more research needs to be done to determine its lethality. At this stage, prevention is better than the cure and standard precautions must continue to be practiced,” he added.

Dr. Abdullah Algaissi, a virologist and assistant professor at Jazan University’s college of medical sciences, recently told Arab News: “Based on what we know from the genetic sequencing, we don’t have information that could tell us if these mutations will make the virus more lethal, more transmissible, if it will impact the immune response either after infection or vaccination. As of now, we don’t know.”

Al-Aly pointed out the importance of people completing vaccination programs and recommended that anyone who had gone six months since having their second jab should receive a booster, especially those aged over 65.

HIGHLIGHT

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly urged people to keep a check on their health status via the ministry approved Tawakkalna app, to self-isolate where necessary, and continue to follow precautionary measures brought in at the start of the pandemic.

Health officials have said that third doses offer increased protection against COVID-19 and can prevent infection or milder illness with symptoms.

According to the US CDC, data from clinical trials showed that a booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series six months earlier or who received a Johnson and Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccine two months earlier.

With an increased immune response, people should have improved protection against COVID-19, including the delta variant. For Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson and Johnson/Janssen, clinical trials also revealed that a booster jab helped prevent COVID-19 with symptoms.

To date, more than 47.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Aly urged people to keep a check on their health status via the ministry-approved Tawakkalna app, to self-isolate where necessary, and continue to follow precautionary measures brought in at the start of the pandemic.

“Masks continue to be a very important protective measure against any infection,” he added.

Health officials are stationed at the Kingdom’s ports to check the temperatures of arriving passengers.

News of the omicron case came as Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on direct travel from India, Egypt, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, and Indonesia although arrivals would need to enter institutional quarantine for five days.

On Wednesday, the Kingdom reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 26 recoveries. One death was recorded, and 39 patients remained in critical condition.

Topics: Omicron COVID-19 variants Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia, UAE confirm first omicron COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, UAE confirm first omicron COVID-19 cases
Saudi tourism minister urges global coordination to tackle omicron
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism minister urges global coordination to tackle omicron

Who’s Who: Turki Abdulaziz Al-Turki, assistant deputy for technical affairs at Riyadh municipality

Who’s Who: Turki Abdulaziz Al-Turki, assistant deputy for technical affairs at Riyadh municipality
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Turki Abdulaziz Al-Turki, assistant deputy for technical affairs at Riyadh municipality

Who’s Who: Turki Abdulaziz Al-Turki, assistant deputy for technical affairs at Riyadh municipality
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Turki Abdulaziz Al-Turki has been assistant deputy for technical affairs at Riyadh municipality since November.

Al-Turki, who has also been a consultant to Riyadh’s mayor since February last year, served as a lecturer at King Saud University from 2012 to 2020.

He assisted in the preoperatory year at the university’s architecture and building science department and helped in evaluating and grading the work of students, including in design studios. He also integrated student design with regulations, policy, sustainability, renewable energy, and ecosystems.

In addition, he prepared and delivered lectures to undergraduate students on topics such as architectural design methods, aesthetics and design, and structure and materials.

For 22 months, starting from March 2017, Al-Turki worked as an architect in Al-Rajhi Holding Co.’s development and construction department, assisting on renovation projects for historical buildings using mud, wood, and sustainable materials.

Between June 2011 and May 2012, he acted as an architect engineer at Goot Resorts, helping in the project management office on the building of new chalets, production of schematic design, design development and construction documents, and valuating contractors, suppliers, and vendors.

From June 2011 to January 2014, he served as a part-time design manager with Zaahib estates development where he designed the company’s projects and organized real estate offers.

Al-Turki gained a bachelor’s degree in architecture and building science from King Saud University in 2011 and four years later attended a master’s preparation and ESL program at the University of Southern California, in the US.

In 2017, he obtained a master’s degree in design research and urban design from the Southern California Institute of Architecture and this year took part in an executive leadership program at Harvard Business School.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Dr. Mubarak Al-Suwailem. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Mubarak Al-Suwailem, secretary-general of the International Camel Organization
Sarah A. Assiri. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Sarah A. Assiri, first secretary at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

DiplomaticQuarter: Angola opens embassy in Riyadh to strengthen bilateral ties

DiplomaticQuarter: Angola opens embassy in Riyadh to strengthen bilateral ties
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Angola opens embassy in Riyadh to strengthen bilateral ties

DiplomaticQuarter: Angola opens embassy in Riyadh to strengthen bilateral ties
  • Bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Angola began in 2007
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Southern African country Angola has recently opened its embassy in Riyadh with the aim of enhancing bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Arab News, Angolan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Frederico Manuel dos Santos e Silva Cardoso said: “For us, it is a very important moment because being here will allow us to better know the Kingdom and its people, administration and businesspersons. This will help in strengthening our bilateral relations.

“Familiarity with the situation here will help boost trade relations between the two sides.”

The ambassador added: “Both Saudi Arabia and Angola are OPEC member states. Our principal relation is that of consultation within the OPEC forum, taking the most important decisions about oil commerce.”

The envoy said that the opening of the diplomatic missions in Riyadh will boost the OPEC partnership between the two countries.

“There are a lot of areas in which both countries could work together. We have a very high potential in agriculture, and we could work together in this area in order to have a mix of investments in both countries,” he added.

The envoy said that Saudi Arabia is also going to open its embassy in Angola soon. Currently, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Zambia is also in charge of Angola.

Bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Angola began in 2007 and were reinforced in 2019 with the visit of a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia to the Southern African nation.

In January of this year, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, during which they reviewed their relations and ways to develop them across various fields.

The opening ceremony of the embassy was attended by a number of Saudi officials and diplomats from embassies in Riyadh.

In his welcome remarks, the Angolan ambassador thanked guests for attending this important occasion and “the Saudi authorities for the warm reception.” He described the opening of the embassy as a significant step toward strengthening the relationship between the two countries and creating an environment in which Angola’s culture and willingness to establish enduring ties with the Kingdom are made known.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Armed Forces Day
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Armed Forces Day
DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy visits British Council’s rebranded Riyadh center
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy visits British Council’s rebranded Riyadh center

KSrelief sends 40 tons of liquid oxygen to Tunisia

KSrelief sends 40 tons of liquid oxygen to Tunisia
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

KSrelief sends 40 tons of liquid oxygen to Tunisia

KSrelief sends 40 tons of liquid oxygen to Tunisia
  • Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet noted that this assistance comes at a critical time when the world is preparing for a new health crisis with the spread of the omicron variant of the virus
  • Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al-Saqr said that the assistance embodies the deep-rooted fraternal ties that exist between the two countries
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

TUNIS: Following a directive from King Salman, KSrelief has sent a shipment of medical aid to Tunisia, including 40 tons of liquid oxygen, part of an eventual supply of 200 tons, to assist the Tunisian medical sector in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet and Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al-Saqr were among those officials present to receive the aid.

The Tunisian health minister expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s medical assistance.

Mrabet noted that this assistance comes at a critical time when the world is preparing for a new health crisis with the spread of the omicron variant of the virus.

For his part, Al-Saqr said that the assistance embodies the deep-rooted fraternal ties that exist between the two countries.

Topics: KSRelief Tunisia omicron coronavirus variant

Related

KSrelief provides aid in Pakistan, Yemen, Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief provides aid in Pakistan, Yemen, Jordan
KSrelief signs deal to support charitable work
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs deal to support charitable work

Latest updates

Unvaccinated expats in Jordan face strict measures, including deportation
Unvaccinated expats in Jordan face strict measures, including deportation
DNA matches body to Alaska man last seen alive in 1979
DNA matches body to Alaska man last seen alive in 1979
WHO warns of ‘toxic mix’ as EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs
WHO warns of ‘toxic mix’ as EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs
Chelsea beats Watford 2-1 to stay top of Premier League
Chelsea beats Watford 2-1 to stay top of Premier League
Russia gas no quick fix for European spot market: Analysts
Russia gas no quick fix for European spot market: Analysts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.