You are here

  • Home
  • Famous Argentine polo team in Saudi deal to turn AlUla into regional equestrian hub

Famous Argentine polo team in Saudi deal to turn AlUla into regional equestrian hub

Famous Argentine polo team in Saudi deal to turn AlUla into regional equestrian hub
AlUla Desert Polo will take place on February 11-12, 2022 will take place in the the shadows of the ancient site of Hegra. (RCU)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3tus

Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

Famous Argentine polo team in Saudi deal to turn AlUla into regional equestrian hub

Famous Argentine polo team in Saudi deal to turn AlUla into regional equestrian hub
  • Royal Commission for AlUla, La Dolfina partnership agreement will see sporting legend become advocate for heritage site
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla and the famous La Dolfina Polo Team have announced a long-term partnership deal aimed at turning the Saudi heritage site into a regional hub for equestrian activities and a destination for horse enthusiasts from around the world.

As part of the agreement, Adolfo Cambiaso, founder of La Dolfina and widely regarded as the world’s greatest ever polo player, will also become a destination advocate for AlUla.

The team also said it would be returning to AlUla to compete in the 2022 Desert Polo event after a successful debut at the inaugural competition in January last year, the country’s first official polo tournament.

AlUla Desert Polo (slated for Feb. 11 to 12 next year) will take place in the unique, purpose-built desert arena in the shadows of the ancient site of Hegra.

Cambiaso said: “When we travelled to AlUla for the first Desert Polo, we were blown away by the breathtaking landscape of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the stunning desert of AlUla.

“We learnt that the relationship of the Arabian Peninsula and horses extends for thousands of years as found in the archaeological inscriptions on the rocks in and around AlUla.

“Through the stunning intricately carved tombs at Hegra and the open-air library of Jabal Ikmah, we can understand how humans began to tame these magnificent creatures, and the role of the horse in the development of civilized human beings,” he added.

The linkup, supported by the Saudi Polo Federation, plans to bring together expertise from both sides through a new model of sport partnership built around the three main cornerstones of cultural and equestrian synergies, a shared commitment to excellence, and the development of the sport of polo in the Kingdom.

The Argentine-based team, described as “a perfect team” due to its 40-goal handicap, made history by winning three consecutive Triple Crowns (the Tortugas Open, Hurlingham Open, and Argentine Open in 2013, 2014, and 2015). La Dolfina is the only team in polo history to hold the record.

“We were very lucky to be amongst the first to experience these sites before it was an open destination throughout the full year, and now we look forward to returning.

“Desert Polo was an incredible event that not only introduced polo to Saudi Arabia but also helped the polo world discover Saudi with new eyes through AlUla. Seeing the commitment and passion to develop in polo, and sports in general, is a mission we share and want to help with,” Cambiaso said.

Phillip Jones, the RCU’s chief destination management and marketing officer, said: “Our role is to preserve and develop AlUla as a global destination for cultural heritage and eco-tourism with a long-term plan that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage, while establishing AlUla as an attractive location to live, work, and visit.

“Aligning with the No. 1 polo player in the world allows us to fuse our history of horsemanship and Adolfo’s expertise in polo to preserve our heritage and promote equestrian sports in the nation.

“The horse heritage story is real and rich and deep in AlUla, and we look forward to our role in raising the profile of the sport in the country,” he added.

Amr Zedan, chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, said it was an “honor” to be partnering with La Dolfina.

“We have had great support from Adolfo and all the La Dolfina players and look forward to continuing our collaboration to build the world’s most successful polo team,” he added.

Topics: polo Saudi Arabia AlUla

Related

Saudi Arabia makes history with AlUla Desert Polo match
Sport
Saudi Arabia makes history with AlUla Desert Polo match
First desert polo tournament kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla as part of Winter at Tantora
Sport
First desert polo tournament kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla as part of Winter at Tantora

Lewis Hamilton keeps title dream alive with victory in thrilling, stop-start Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) reacts with his trophy flanked by second-placed Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) on the Jeddah podium. (AFP)
Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) reacts with his trophy flanked by second-placed Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) on the Jeddah podium. (AFP)
Updated 06 December 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Lewis Hamilton keeps title dream alive with victory in thrilling, stop-start Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) reacts with his trophy flanked by second-placed Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) on the Jeddah podium. (AFP)
Updated 06 December 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

JEDDAH: Lewis Hamilton won a thrilling, topsy-turvy Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday after an epic battle with title rival Max Verstappen to ensure his title challenge remained alive going into the final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

The victory for the British driver in an incident-heavy race means the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers are now level on points in the world championship standings ahead of the finale in the UAE.

Hamilton got off to a perfect start off the line, while Verstappen appeared to be struggling to get power down in the early stages. But the momentum shifted toward the Dutchman when Haas driver Mick Schumacher hit a barrier, which eventually red-flagged the session after an initial safety car.

Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas were called into the pits under the safety car but Verstappen stayed out and took the lead of the race once the red flags waved, allowing him to pit and change tires still out in front.

On the restart, Hamilton retook the lead amid a close encounter with Verstappen, who the seven-time champion claimed forced him off the track.

Just a few laps later, there was another red flag after Sergio Perez, George Russell and Nikita Mazepin all collided at the rear of the field.

The battle between the two title hopefuls had heated up even more when Verstappen received a five-second penalty due to a controversial move on Hamilton, who accused the Dutchman of “brake-testing’” him.

--------

PLAY THE ARAB NEWS F1 GAME HERE

--------

Race officials decided that Verstappen’s move was illegal, which after some negotiation between FIA race director and the teams put Alpine’s Esteban Ocon into the lead for third start of the race, with Hamilton in second and Verstappen in third.

Verstappen then took the lead again with Hamilton following through, and tempers in the garages were fraying when they collided late in the race.

Bottas kept the pressure on a slowing Ocon and snatched the third and final podium spot on the final lap in what was his penultimate race for Mercedes.

Hamilton was full of praise for the efforts of his team after the race, while saying he “did not understand” why Verstappen had braked and that the incident was “confusing..”

“I’ve been racing a long time and that was incredibly tough, he said. “I tried to be as sensible and tough as I could be and with all my experience just keeping the car on the track and staying clean.

“It was difficult. We had all sorts of things thrown at us so I’m just really proud of everyone and great with the crowd.

“Red Bull have some raw pace, it was hard to overtake them, we’ve done an amazing job and Valtteri did a great job for the team and this is for all the guys and girls back in the factory.

“It has been an amazing event I felt very welcome here and people have been lovely here. The track is phenomenal, very difficult physically and mentally but you would not want it any other way.”

Verstappen was in a more philosophical mood, calling into question some of the decisions made by officials

“It was quite eventful, a lot of things happened, which I don’t fully agree with, but it is what it is,” he said.

“I tried to give it my all, I don’t think the tires were lasting, I was lacking a bit of rubber at the end, nevertheless, still second.

“I slowed down, I wanted to let him by, I was on the right but he didn’t want to overtake and we touched. I don’t really understand what happened there.

“It will be decided (at Abu Dhabi), hopefully we have a good weekend.”

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Motorsport F1 Formula 1 Formula One Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (Reuters)
Sport
Lewis Hamilton clinches pole position for inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Update AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix raceday in Jeddah
Sport
AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix raceday in Jeddah

Saudi crown prince attends F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. (SPA)
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince attends F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. (SPA)
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made an appearance at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The race, which was the first ever F1 to be held in the Kingdom, was won by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic spectacle at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

Ahead of the start of the race, the crown prince toured the pitlane and was seen waving to chanting fans at the historical event on the Jeddah seafront.

The race has captivated sports fans in the Kingdom, as one of the world’s most iconic motor racing tournaments was held in a Saudi city for the first time.

The crown prince wished the players well, praising the level of competition on display, before announcing the start of the race.

The victory keeps Hamilton in the hunt for the F1 title as the teams travel to the UAE for the final race of the championship.

Prince Mohammed was accompanied by a number of dignitaries including Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad. He was also accompanied by Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, President of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, and President of the International Automobile Federation Jean Todt.

Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also attended the race, along with a number of other senior officials and guests.

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Related

Update Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) reacts with his trophy flanked by second-placed Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) on the Jeddah podium. (AFP)
Sport
Lewis Hamilton keeps title dream alive with victory in thrilling, stop-start Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Update Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (Reuters)
Sport
Lewis Hamilton clinches pole position for inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Countdown to big Saudi race has F1 fans awaiting serious action

Countdown to big Saudi race has F1 fans awaiting serious action
Updated 06 December 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Countdown to big Saudi race has F1 fans awaiting serious action

Countdown to big Saudi race has F1 fans awaiting serious action
  • Locals and international visitors applaud Kingdom’s success in inaugural Formula One Grand Prix
Updated 06 December 2021
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: With just hours left until the big race, the Jeddah Formula One weekend has stolen the hearts of locals and visitors as the open-sea circuit promises and delivers a spectacle for fans.

F1 fans from all over the world made their way to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit by the Red Sea for the Kingdom’s inaugural Grand Prix and the penultimate race of the season, taking place on Sunday as the fifth night race on the calendar.

“Well, honestly, coming here I wasn’t expecting to see what I saw today. This is something we’ve been waiting for, for a long time,” said Almogherah Al-Ghalib, a local F1 fan who works in the marine sector. “The organization, the views and the lighting is awesome — and just to see all these people here in this historical event is something that words cannot explain.”

Organizers at the venue welcomed people to scenes that personified the buzz that has been building up since construction on the track commenced in April. With many events, activities and concerts taking place, fans were dazzled both on and off the track.

“This is my first time in Saudi Arabia, so I didn’t really know what to expect but it’s been super positive ever since I arrived,” said Sam Fane, an automotive YouTuber from the UK. “I’ve been very well looked after through amazing hospitality, and I tried some nice Arabian coffee, which I very much enjoyed.”

--------

PLAY THE ARAB NEWS F1 GAME HERE

--------

Months of planning went into the eagerly anticipated race. However, many foreign media outlets released reports before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix claiming that the track would not be finished on time. But the Kingdom responded through action, delivering on its promise to give the fans a show.

“I think this place is absolutely stunning, I have to say. You have a beautiful sunset like the one that’s going on behind me and the background of the F1 track is pretty amazing. Everywhere I look, it’s beautiful. It’s a great place to have an F1 race and I’m sure a great place to visit even when the F1 is not going on,” Fane said.

“I think we’re all excited for what’s hopefully going to be an epic race,” he added.

With doors to the venue having been open since Friday, the sun has been bright and shining, the Red Sea glistening and the fans flocking to catch the action of the nail-biting championship between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and up-and-coming driver Max Verstappen, who will be pushing their cars to the limit during tonight’s potential title-decider.

“I'm British, so obviously I have to be a Lewis Hamilton fan. It’s been a very exciting season in F1 this year.” Fane told Arab News. “While I want to it to go down to the wire, I’m a Lewis fan all the way.”

At 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, it is lights out and away we go.

“Honestly, words cannot explain or express how I feel today. It’s a transitional period here in Saudi Arabia, and we’re glad to be here,” said Al-Ghalib.

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula One STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (SAGP) Jeddah Corniche Circuit Formula One F1 Jeddah

Related

Update AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix raceday in Jeddah
Sport
AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix raceday in Jeddah
The Kingdom’s first female racing driver, who is also a Race Ambassador for the grand prix, spoke to Arab News ahead of Sunday’s raceday. (Supplied)
Sport
Formula One is transforming Jeddah, says Saudi trailblazer Reema Juffali

Formula One is transforming Jeddah, says Saudi trailblazer Reema Juffali

The Kingdom’s first female racing driver, who is also a Race Ambassador for the grand prix, spoke to Arab News ahead of Sunday’s raceday. (Supplied)
The Kingdom’s first female racing driver, who is also a Race Ambassador for the grand prix, spoke to Arab News ahead of Sunday’s raceday. (Supplied)
Updated 06 December 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Formula One is transforming Jeddah, says Saudi trailblazer Reema Juffali

The Kingdom’s first female racing driver, who is also a Race Ambassador for the grand prix, spoke to Arab News ahead of Sunday’s raceday. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ambassador says event proves how passionate Saudi Arabia is about top-level motorsport
Updated 06 December 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

JEDDAH: Saudi trailblazer Reema Juffali is delighted with how hosting the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah has brought an “energy” to the city and confirms how passionate Saudis are about the sport.

The Kingdom’s first female racing driver, who is also a race ambassador for the grand prix, told Arab News ahead of Sunday’s race that the event is having a “massive” impact on the city.

“I mean everyone, the city, my friends and family, everyone is so excited,” she said. “You can feel the energy having an international event like this, with everything it brings, from the concerts and the events, that ripple effect Formula One has is massive,” she said.

“And I understand that now firsthand, especially the fact that I know what my city is and, now, how it’s changed with the Formula One here.

“I guess just the buildup to this weekend, today the race day, we’ve seen quite a few different things over the weekend and every day it has been very, very busy. Usually, you find some days a little less busy, but from the Friday, as soon as the gates opened, getting around you’re weaving through people.

“And I’ve been to other events and it’s generally not that busy on the Friday, so it just shows you how excited the Saudis are and how much they’re looking forward to it.”

Juffali said she feels honored and blessed to be chosen as a race ambassador and to be representing her country on an international level. She told Arab News how important telling her story will be in inspiring Saudi children to get involved in motorsport.

“I think that is what kind of brought this on, and my experience in racing single seaters has been my career and life for the past three years, so it felt like a fitting role for me and something that I very much look forward to taking on,” she said.

“A lot of it has been sharing my story, connecting with Saudis and Arabs alike, giving them a chance to dream of getting into Formula One, making that a dream for them.

“And nice to see, as well, another side to this sport because it’s not just racing, there’s a whole other world, there’s media, engineering, hospitality — it brings so much with it.

“So, I see that as my role, spreading that awareness and allowing people to understand what the sport entails,” she added.

At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, world championship leader Max Verstappen can potentially clinch the title, but Juffali is hoping the battle between him and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton can be extended for one more week beyond Jeddah, with the season concluding in Abu Dhabi next week.

“It’s going to be interesting. I think we saw that Max was quite eager in qualifying, but you also saw that he has the speed, so it is there,” she said. “It depends on overtaking, but I think that Lewis could potentially be at a disadvantage starting at the front.

“We don’t know that for sure, but it seems like it’s not going to be as simple in terms of overtaking, so I think if he has a good start and it’s a clean race, and we don’t get safety cars (he has a chance).

 

 

“But the more the race is interrupted, the more Max will have a chance, I think. In the end, it’s about getting the championship done in the next race, at least for myself, I want to see it go to the end,” she added.

Away from the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia and the glamor of F1, Juffali reflected on her season driving in the UK in the British F3 championship the past year — the first in which she felt she could say she was “an actual racing driver” — and told Arab News that, while she felt she did not reach her full potential on the track, she took away many other victories and lessons from the season.

“My driving was a lot more consistent, I was in the pack, always there or thereabouts and close to a good position,” she said. “Often, something would happen, whether it was a mistake from my side or I got unlucky. So, overall, I don’t think my performance reflected my ability.

“But in terms of confidence, in terms of how I’ve grown as a driver... I felt that connection with the car, what it felt like to be able to translate to my engineer and communicate these things.

“So, there were definitely merits and it was a very enjoyable year, and I will take those to the next stage, which I will hopefully announce soon. Stay tuned, you’ll hear more about it.”

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Motorsport Saudi Arabia Reema Juffali

Related

Inspirational Reema Juffali named ambassador for the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah
Sport
Inspirational Reema Juffali named ambassador for the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah
Saudi racing star Reema Juffali takes major career strides at end of British F3 Championship season
Sport
Saudi racing star Reema Juffali takes major career strides at end of British F3 Championship season

AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix raceday in Jeddah

AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix raceday in Jeddah
Updated 06 December 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix raceday in Jeddah

AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix raceday in Jeddah
  • Stay tuned for the F1 action throughout the evening
Updated 06 December 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

JEDDAH: The eyes of the sporting world turned to Jeddah on Sunday as the inagural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix revved into action under the lights along Jeddah's Corniche coast.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the race from pole position after Saturday's qualifying session, while his world championship title rival Max Verstappen could only finish second, in what was a topsy-turvy contest.

The Dutchman had held an eight-point advantage over the British legend in the championship standings going into the race, but will now have to battle it out for glory in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

See how the action of the evening unfolded below. (All times AST)

22:45 - IT'S ALL OVER! Lewis Hamilton wins a dramatic, thrilling and at times crazy Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

22:20 - The two at the front touch - Verstappen and Hamilton are still running on the track but the Brit ran into the back of the Red Bull driver, and Verstappen had been told to give the position back to Hamilton before the collision.

21:55 - Just as we get going again, we end up with another yellow flag and a Virtual Safety Car after Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda hits the wall...

--------

PLAY THE ARAB NEWS F1 GAME HERE

--------

21:40 - After some to-ing and fro-ing between the FIA race director and the teams, they have accepted the order of Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on the restart...

21:20 - And it's another red flag, as multiple cars are involved in a crash at the restart...

21:15 - And due to the damage to the tyre wall, the red flag came out, which meant Verstappen who hadn't pitted took the lead of the race and will restart at 21:15 local time at the front of the pack...

20:50 - And we have a yellow flag on the course, Mick Schumacher has hit a wall. And tells the team over radio he is okay...

20:35 - GO! It's a great start for Lewis Hamitlon as Verstappen just didn't look like he was got the pace off the line, but he's coming back into it...and fast!

20:25 - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman got a tour of the pitlane ahead of the national anthem ceremony and the start of the race.

 

 

20:10 - With concerns overnight about the gearbox of Max Verstappen, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, told Sky Sports: "It has passed all the tests we would normally do so we have to believe in our measurements and our tools. We have to go for it, Max has been driving beautifully, just a shame to not convert that (into a pole) but there is a lot of racing to be done."

19:50 - A nice moment on the track, as the drivers and teams take a moment of silence to honor the late Frank Williams, former principal of his namesake team and who had a long association with Saudi motorsport.

19:30 - With the race just an hour awayF1 fans from all over the world made their way to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit by the Red Sea for the Kingdom’s inaugural Grand Prix. Read more from the fans below...

READ MORE

The countdown to big Saudi race has F1 fans awaiting serious action. Click here for more.

18:45 - It was a dramatic F2 race, the event which is run before the Formula 1, as Enzo Fittipaldi and Theo Pourchaire have a huge collision on the starting grid. Both drivers were transferred to a local hospital concsious, and the race was run with half points being awarded.

17:30 - Fans are streaming in, and we still have three hours left until lights out. Teams are busy in the pitlane making last minute changes and fine tuning the cars before the big race.

15:45 - In case you missed it, Arab News spoke to Saudi trailblazing female racing driver Reema Juffali ahead of the race, see what she makes of Jeddah hosting Formula One and who she thinks will win below...

READ MORE

Formula One is transforming Jeddah, says Saudi trailblazer Reema Juffali. Click here for more.

15:00 - Saudi Arabia's sport minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal was impressed with what he saw on Friday, and is looking forward to the big race today...

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Related

Update Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (Reuters)
Sport
Lewis Hamilton clinches pole position for inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Update AS IT HAPPENED: Hamilton clinches pole position in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualification
Sport
AS IT HAPPENED: Hamilton clinches pole position in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualification

Latest updates

UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals
Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sends letter to UAE president
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sends letter to UAE president
Former UK TSB Bank chief driving force behind new money-sharing app 
Former UK TSB Bank chief driving force behind new money-sharing app 
Egypt organizes trip to introduce tourist sites to Russian travel operators
Egypt organizes trip to introduce tourist sites to Russian travel operators

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.