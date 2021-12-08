You are here

Egypt sends medical aid to South Sudan

Egypt sends medical aid to South Sudan
FILE - Egypt sends a second military plane carrying medical aid to South Sudan. (Courtesy: Egyptian Ministry of Defense)
Updated 08 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Cairo: Egypt’s military announced that under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, tons of medical and pharmaceutical aid have been sent to South Sudan.

The aid, transported by a military plane, was provided by the Ministry of Health and Population.

Officials in South Sudan expressed their appreciation for Egypt’s support, which they said strengthens bilateral relations.

During floods that swept South Sudan earlier this year, Egypt sent aid such as food and medical supplies.

Topics: Egypt aid South Sudan

Updated 58 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

  • Poland has sealed off the region along its frontier with Belarus to outsiders as it has sought to keep out thousands of people from the Middle East and Africa
  • Humanitarian groups reported that the Iraqi girl was separated from her parents after they breached the border into Poland on Monday
Updated 58 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

WARSAW: A four-year-old Iraqi migrant girl went missing in an icy forest after being separated from her parents in a scuffle with Polish border guards, humanitarian groups said as they pressed for access to the border region to help find the child.
Poland has sealed off the region along its frontier with Belarus to outsiders as it has sought to keep out thousands of people from the Middle East and Africa who traveled to Belarus in the hope of crossing into European Union territory.
The EU accuses Belarus of flying them into the country and then pushing them to cross into Poland and — to a lesser extent — Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Minsk over human rights abuses.
Humanitarian groups reported on Wednesday that the Iraqi girl, called Eileen, was separated from her parents after they breached the border into Poland on Monday night.
They said the parents handed their daughter to another adult migrant when Polish border guards approached and pushed them back into Belarus, and the girl was last seen with the person accompanying her near the Polish frontier village of Nowy Dwor.
“This girl is probably either already dead or will die very soon. The most dramatic thing is that if it was a Polish child, the whole country would be looking for her,” Kasia Kosciesza from the Families without Borders charity group said.
“The search should have started as soon as they knew of the situation...Chances are diminishing, night is setting in again and temperatures will start falling, so if we want to rescue her, it needs to happen immediately.”
Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska said servicemen started searching for the girl as soon as they received information she was missing around midday on Tuesday.
“Extra patrols were directed to the area where the girl was supposed to be. We also searched from the air using helicopters, but we found no one,” Michalska said.
Campaigners said the authorities’ efforts were inadequate.
Under new rules introduced after a state of emergency in the migrant crisis expired last week, activists who are not resident in the border area cannot enter to help with any search.
International organizations have accused Poland’s right-wing nationalist government of breaching humanitarian standards in forcing some migrants back into Belarus, a charge Warsaw denies.

Topics: Iraqi migrants belarus Poland

Updated 08 December 2021
AFP

  • “This morning we collected 100 terrorists” held by the Syrian Democratic Forces, General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari told AFP
  • The SDF alliance has led the anti-Daesh fight with the support of a coalition led by Washington
Updated 08 December 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities Wednesday repatriated 100 Iraqi fighters from the Daesh group who were being held by Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, a senior Iraqi security official said.
“This morning we collected 100 terrorists” held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters in Syria, General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari told AFP.
The militants “have been handed over to the intelligence services for questioning,” said Shammari, deputy commander of Joint Operations which coordinates between Iraqi security forces and the international anti-militant coalition.
The SDF alliance has led the anti-Daesh fight with the support of a coalition led by Washington.
It previously handed over about 100 Iraqi Daesh fighters to Baghdad in February and again in September, according to Iraqi security sources.
The Syrian Kurdish administration, which controls large swathes of northeast Syria, has at times been reluctant to communicate on issues related to Daesh fighters or their families held by Kurdish forces in prisons or camps in Syria.
In 2019, the SDF had handed over about 900 Iraqis to Baghdad, most of them captured while trying to flee the last remaining Daesh strongholds in Syria, according to Iraqi judicial sources.
Daesh, after occupying vast territories in Syria and Iraq from 2014 to 2017, suffered one setback after another.
In late 2017, Iraq announced “victory” after driving the Daesh from all urban areas. By March 2019, the Daesh had lost all its strongholds in Syria.
Some 1,600 Iraqis suspected of having fought for Daesh are still being held by the SDF, according to a UN report.
Thousands of civilians are also being held in internally displaced people’s camps such as Al-Hol, which houses more than 60,000 people, half of whom are Iraqis.
Iraq has already prosecuted thousands of its nationals for membership in the Daesh, a crime punishable by death under an anti-terrorism law.
Hundreds have been sentenced to death, but few executions have been carried out as the prison administration has to obtain a presidential order to put them to death.

Topics: Iraq Syria Daesh militants

Updated 08 December 2021
Reuters

  • "This is really the last chance for Iran to sign up,” said Liz Truss
Updated 08 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British foreign minister Liz Truss urged Iran on Wednesday to sign up to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying it was “the last chance” to do, just a day before talks were expected to resume.
“This is really the last chance for Iran to sign up and I strongly urge them to do that because we are determined to work with our allies to prevent Iran securing nuclear weapons,” she told the Chatham House think tank.
“So they do need to sign up to the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) agreement, it’s in their interests to do so.”

Topics: British foreign minister Liz Truss Iran UK nuclear deal

Updated 08 December 2021
Arab News

  • The coalition also carried out 16 operations in Marib, killing over 95 Houthi fighters
Updated 08 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Wednesday it intercepted and destroyed two drones in Yemeni airspace, one of which was monitored and launched from Sanaa airport.
“We are in the process of implementing strict operational measures to deal with the sources of the threat,” Saudi state TV reported citing the coalition.
Earlier on Wednesday, the coalition said it carried out 16 operations targeting the Houthi militia in Marib in the last 24 hours.
It said 95 militants were killed and 11 Houthi military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.
The coalition has stepped up operations targeting Houthi military targets after an increase in cross-border attacks in recent days aimed at Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom’s defense ministry said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a hostile air target in the early hours of the morning that was headed toward the western region.
Spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said that the ministry “is taking all necessary measures and precautions to protect the security and safety of the Kingdom and protect its national capabilities, as well as civilians and civilian objects.”
He also said that the ministry “will take deterrent and resolute measures to stop such cross-border hostilities.” a statement on Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition Houthi

Updated 08 December 2021
Reuters

  • The High State Council’s statement comes less than three weeks before the vote
  • The electoral commission has not yet announced a final list of candidates for the presidential race
Updated 08 December 2021
Reuters

TRIPOLI: A Libyan political body on Wednesday called for a Dec. 24 presidential election to be delayed to February amid growing jostling over the rules and legal basis of a vote aimed at ending a decade of instability.
The statement by the High State Council (HSC), an advisory body installed through a 2015 peace agreement but not recognized by all other Libyan political entities, comes less than three weeks before the vote.
In Libya’s complex, fractured political environment the extent of the HSC’s powers is debated, but its statement adds to the doubts surrounding the election.
The electoral commission has not yet announced a final list of candidates for the presidential race following a fractious process of court appeals over the eligibility of the 98 who registered to run.
The arguments over some highly divisive candidates, including major figures from Libya’s conflict, have already threatened to torpedo the contest.
Those disputes revealed deeper disagreements over the basis for a voting process that has already diverged from both the UN-backed roadmap that set the vote and a controversial election law issued in September by the parliament speaker.
The roadmap envisaged the election as a way to end disputes over the legitimacy of Libya’s rival political bodies, which were formed during earlier transitional periods following the 2011 revolution that ousted Muammar Qaddafi.
The HSC was drawn from members of a national assembly elected in 2012 who rejected the results of a 2014 election that created the current parliament, the House of Representatives (HoR).
Despite the 2015 political agreement that enshrined a legislative role for the HoR and an advisory role for the HSC, they do not formally recognize each other, though they have held sporadic peace negotiations in Morocco.
Some Libyans fear the disputes over the current election process could trigger a similar crisis to that surrounding the 2014 vote, when Libya split between warring eastern and western factions with parallel administrations in Tripoli and Benghazi.
The HSC statement on Wednesday said the presidential and parliamentary elections should both take place on the same day, as was originally demanded by the UN roadmap.
Laws issued in September and October by HoR speaker Aguila Saleh, a presidential candidate, set a first round presidential vote for Dec. 24 but delayed the parliamentary vote.
Saleh’s critics accuse him of issuing the laws without a quorum or a proper vote in parliament and after intimidation against some members. Saleh and his allies deny wrongdoing and say the laws were passed properly.

Topics: Libya presidential elections

