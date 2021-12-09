You are here

  • Home
  • US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap

US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap

US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhyx9

Updated 13 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap

US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap
Updated 13 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Initial jobless claims in the US fell to 184,000 in the week ending Dec. 4 after it rose in the previous week, data from the country’s Department of Labor showed. This was the lowest level since 1969.

Additionally, the advance insured unemployment rate hit 1.5 percent in the week ending Nov. 27, up by 0.1 percent from the previous week.

The insured unemployment rate is an indicator of joblessness which measures the number of people receiving unemployment insurance as a share of the labor force.

Germany’s trade

German exports increased by a yearly 8.1 percent in October to hit €121.3 billion ($137.3 billion) while imports went up 17.3 percent to reach €108.5 billion, provisional data from the country’s Federal Statistics Office revealed.

Exports were now 3.8 percent greater than pre-pandemic levels while imports were 13.5 percent higher.

Exports to the EU were higher by 11.6 percent when compared to the same month last year but sales to the UK dropped by 11.5 percent

Inflation and interest rates

Annual inflation in Russia hit 8.4 percent in November as it reached its highest level in six years, data from the country’s official statistics agency showed. 

A hike in the country’s interest rate is now expected to control inflation, according to Bloomberg. The bank might raise the rate by more than the usual 25 basis points.

The inflation rate in November was slightly higher than the previous month’s 8.13 percent. Food prices went up by 10.8 while costs of non-food items were 8.32 percent higher.

In addition, tighter government control triggered a slowdown in Chinese producer prices as they went up by an annual rate of 12.9 percent in November, easing from the previous month’s 26-year high of 13.5 percent, official data showed.

The loss of steam reflects the efficacy of the government’s policies of controlling commodity prices and supply shortfalls in the previous period. Also, consumer prices went up by a yearly rate of 2.3 percent, up by 0.8 percent from a month earlier, to hit its highest level since August 2020. 

In other inflation-focused news, a drop in vegetable prices helped slow Egypt’s inflation in November, with the rate dropping from 7.3 percent to 6.2 percent, data by the country’s official statistics agency, Capmas, showed.

The cost of the foodstuff declined by 12.6 percent compared to the 22.8 percent surge it experienced in the previous month.

Mexico’s yearly inflation rate surged to a 20-year high, hitting 7.37 percent in November, official data showed. In October, consumer prices rose by a lower 6.24 percent. 

This could push the country’s central bank to lift its interest rate again, Reuters reported. The rate currently stands at 5 percent, following four hikes in a row.

Moreover, Brazil decided to raise its borrowing costs by 150 bps to stand at 9.25 percent. The central bank said that it made this decision due to the rise in inflation expectations.

Meanwhile, Canada’s central bank maintained its interest rate at 0.25 percent. The bank expects the inflation rate to be high in the first half of the next year before falling to 2 percent in the second half.

Topics: Economic Wrap Germany

Related

Japan’s economy shrinks by 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
Japan’s economy shrinks by 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021: Economic wrap
UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap

Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend

Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend

Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Al Sharjah’s Executive Council approved on Thursday a three-day weekend following the introduction of a new working system in the UAE.

The changes by the city’s government see a shift to a four day working week, running from Monday to Thursday, with the weekend becoming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The official working hours of government agencies will also be changed to 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the implementation of the new system starting from January 1, 2022.

These decisions come in line with UAE vision to enhance its competitive position in various sectors in a way that supports the business environment and the economic market.

The move came following other emirates' decision to transition to a four-and-a-half day working week, as it effectively moved its weekend to Saturday and Sunday. 

Topics: Al Sharjah UAE

Related

UAE stock exchanges shift to Monday-Friday workweek
Business & Economy
UAE stock exchanges shift to Monday-Friday workweek

US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 

US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 
Updated 11 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 

US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 
Updated 11 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US mortgage loan company Fannie Mae has reached $100 billion in its green bond issuances, which it claims to be a major milestone in “greening the US housing stock.” 

The company began issuing green multifamily mortgage-backed securities over 10 years ago to support both sustainable and affordable housing through its “Green Building Certification” program and “Green Rewards” scheme.

“More than a decade ago, we pioneered green housing mortgage finance to make multifamily housing more energy-efficient, resulting in tangible and meaningful benefits for building owners and residents,” Michele Evansee, an executive vice president at the US-listed firm, said. 

The securities particularly finance homes and communities that meet energy-efficiency and water-saving benchmarks.

Fannie Mae claims their bonds have saved 9.5 billion British thermal units of energy, 8.5 billion gallons of water, and 634,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions across 872,000 properties. 

“Fannie Mae is working to accelerate the greening of US housing supply and help reduce the carbon footprint of housing,” Laurel Davis, the company’s senior vice president, said.

Topics: Fannie Mae Green Bond

Related

Fannie Mae posts $2.9bn profit in Q2; paying $2.9bn dividend
Business & Economy
Fannie Mae posts $2.9bn profit in Q2; paying $2.9bn dividend

SABIC chief urges cross-sector collaboration to tackle climate change

SABIC chief urges cross-sector collaboration to tackle climate change
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC chief urges cross-sector collaboration to tackle climate change

SABIC chief urges cross-sector collaboration to tackle climate change
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The head of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation — known as SABIC — has urged the petrochemical industry to work with other sectors to help deliver ambitious carbon neutral goals.

Speaking at the Annual Forum of the Gulf Petrochemical and Chemical Association in Dubai, Yousef Al Benyan said now was the time for the industry to “redefine, reshape and reinvent” itself.

Al Benyan said that while players around the world are moving quickly toward clean energy, more effort is needed to match global trends.

"Decarbonization and circularity are not just for one company or even for one industry. They are for the whole of society and the economy. The solution has to be generated through collaboration not only within the chemical industry but also across multiple industries in the value chain,” he said.

Al Benyan also announced the approval of the GPCA board decision to rotate its annual forum among the capitals of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, starting with Riyadh next year.

Topics: SABIC

Related

Saudi Energy Ministry to help SABIC develop renewable energy projects
Business & Economy
Saudi Energy Ministry to help SABIC develop renewable energy projects
Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap

Lebanon’s Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits

Lebanon’s Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits
Updated 44 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon’s Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits

Lebanon’s Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits
  • The rate was previously set at 3,900 pounds
  • The central bank also set a withdrawal ceiling of $3,000 per month equivalent in Lebanese pounds
Updated 44 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank said on Thursday it had set a new rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar for withdrawals from bank deposits denominated in dollars but which can now only be accessed in the local currency.
The rate was previously set at 3,900 pounds, which implied a “haircut” or loss of more than 80 percent at the current market rate of around 25,000 pounds per dollar. The new rate represents a haircut of around 70 percent.
The central bank also set a withdrawal ceiling of $3,000 per month equivalent in Lebanese pounds for account-holders, who have been unable to freely access their savings since the collapse of the financial sector in 2019.
The central bank had maintained a pegged rate of 1,500 pounds per dollar until summer 2019, when it unofficially allowed the currency to become untethered after accumulating tens of billions of dollars in losses.
The pound has since lost more than 90 percent of its value, throwing the majority of Lebanon’s population into poverty and leading to shortages of basic goods such as medicines in the formerly middle-income country.
The central bank officially maintains a rate of 1,500 but almost all goods trade at the market rate.

Topics: Lebanon Central Bank Dollar

Related

Lebanese caught between old and new $100 banknotes
Middle-East
Lebanese caught between old and new $100 banknotes
IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday
Business & Economy
IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday

Egypt to list army companies on stock exchange soon: sovereign fund CEO

Egypt to list army companies on stock exchange soon: sovereign fund CEO
Updated 54 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt to list army companies on stock exchange soon: sovereign fund CEO

Egypt to list army companies on stock exchange soon: sovereign fund CEO
Updated 54 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is planning an initial public offering of two of its army’s companies, the CEO of the country's sovereign fund has said.

Ayman Soliman told Asharq the fund is currently in the final stages of legal restructuring of Safi and Wataniya to make them eligible for listing on the Egyptian stock exchange.

Safi supplies the Egyptian market with bottled mineral water while Wataniya specializes in supplying and distributing petroleum products.

Both companies are subsidiaries of the National Services Products Organization, which is part of Egypt’s armed forces.

Soliman emphasized that the main condition before listing on the bourse is to identify a strategic investor to manage the companies’ operational activities.

The official added that the offering pipeline includes more companies that are to be disclosed after finalizing their legal restructuring.

Topics: Egypt Markets

Related

Vegetable price cuts helps slow Egypt’s inflation in November
Business & Economy
Vegetable price cuts helps slow Egypt’s inflation in November
Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise for 13th consecutive month, hitting $40.9bn
Business & Economy
Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise for 13th consecutive month, hitting $40.9bn

Latest updates

US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap
US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap
omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests ‘less severe’: WHO
omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests ‘less severe’: WHO
Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend
Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend
US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 
US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 
SABIC chief urges cross-sector collaboration to tackle climate change
SABIC chief urges cross-sector collaboration to tackle climate change

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.