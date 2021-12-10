You are here

Saudi crown prince’s Bahrain visit puts a time-tested relationship in the limelight

Saudi crown prince’s Bahrain visit puts a time-tested relationship in the limelight
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Bahrain’s ruler King Hamad on the fourth leg of his tour of Gulf countries aimed at bolstering relations. (Saudi Press Agency)
Updated 8 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

  • Saudi Arabia imported Bahraini goods worth $140m in Oct. 2021, making it the island kingdom’s biggest export customer
  • Reopening of King Fahd Causeway and launch of COVID-19 ‘health passports’ have aided trade and tourism recovery
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Bahrain, his latest stop on a tour of the Gulf states, is expected to cement ties between the two kingdoms, with both witnessing strong reciprocal trade and a burgeoning tourism sector.

Ahead of the visit, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a written message to Bahrain’s King Hamad regarding bilateral relations, and ways to support and enhance ties between the two kingdoms, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The message was delivered by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, during a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, in the capital, Manama.




Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain’s ruler King review historical and fraternal relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing cooperation. (Saudi Press Agency)

During the meeting, Prince Faisal conveyed King Salman’s greetings to King Hamad, and his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the kingdom and the Bahraini people.

Saudi Arabia, the largest GCC market, is just 40 minutes from Bahrain via the King Fahd Causeway, and has long ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports, importing goods worth $140 million in October 2021 alone.

The UAE was second that month, with $98 million, and the US third, with $87 million, according to the foreign trade report from Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority.

The King Fahd Causeway is among the most significant construction achievements in the region. Since its opening in 1986, it has helped to strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Around 390 million users have traveled along the causeway since it opened.

The two kingdoms have long enjoyed fruitful economic ties. Tourism and trade links between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia grew 43 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020. And the reopening of the causeway in March 2021, following its lengthy closure at the height of the global pandemic, has given the two economies a significant boost.

Forecasts suggest the reopening of the causeway has contributed $2.9 billion to Bahrain’s economy this year, based on average tourism spending in 2019, according to the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bahrain attracted nearly 11 million visitors, including 9 million tourists, in 2019. Saudis accounted for 88 percent of Bahrain’s visitors, with most traveling via the causeway. 

Although trade between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has continued throughout the pandemic, tourism has been severely affected. To aid the post-pandemic recovery, the two kingdoms closed ranks in the fight against COVID-19.

In November, the Information and eGovernment Authority and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a “health passport,” which ensures that citizens and residents traveling between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia meet criteria set by both countries to combat the virus.

The pandemic response is not the only example of the two countries working together. They routinely coordinate their actions under the umbrella of the GCC in accordance with the bloc’s common visions and strategic goals, with a view to achieving integration between member states in different fields.

A similar cooperative spirit informs their roles at the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the UN and various international bodies.

After a period of turbulence, Bahrain’s economy has vastly improved in recent months thanks to a package of fiscal reforms aimed at improving non-oil revenues, and cutting state spending and support from its regional allies. In November, S&P Global Ratings revised Bahrain’s outlook to “stable” from “negative.”




Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, left, with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his delegation during a meeting in the capital on Dec. 9, 2021. (Bahrain News Agency via AFP)

Bahrain’s public debt climbed to 133 percent of gross domestic product last year from 102 percent in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. S&P forecasts Bahrain’s budget deficit, which was 16.8 percent of GDP last year, to average 5 percent between 2021 and 2024, excluding the impact of a possible hike in value-added tax.

Rated below investment grade in 2018 owing to a credit crunch, Bahrain received a combined package of $10 billion from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.

That money was linked to a set of fiscal reforms, but after the COVID-19 crisis strained its finances, Bahrain in September postponed plans to balance its budget by two years and announced plans to increase a value-added tax.

“The Bahraini government recently announced additional fiscal reforms to strengthen non-oil revenue and rationalize expenditure. These measures, along with the more supportive oil price environment, should improve the sovereign’s fiscal position,” S&P said in a statement.

The agency said it expects the government to benefit from additional financial support from its Gulf allies, if needed.

In numbers

• Saudis make up 88 percent of Bahrain’s visitors

• Bahrain attracted 9m tourists in 2019

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE recently reiterated their support for Bahrain’s plans to balance its budget, a move expected to help the country in the debt capital markets despite delays in plans to fix its heavily indebted finances.

This does not mean Bahrain has lowered its ambitions. In November, it announced plans to invest $30 billion in over 20 new projects, with the construction of five new offshore cities, according to Bahrain News Agency.

The strategic project plan will see infrastructure development, including a new causeway connecting Bahrain to Saudi Arabia. Bahrain will also establish a 109 km metro system, the 22.5 km Northern Road. The strategy is designed to create jobs and boost economic growth in Bahrain.

Bahrain also aims to increase oil refining capacity from 267,000 to 380,000 barrels per day through its Bapco Modernization Program, the largest industrial project in the kingdom’s history.

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen army liberates land, hits Houthi targets

Yemen army liberates land, hits Houthi targets
  • Dozens of Houthis were killed in heavy fighting with government troops west and south of Marib amid intensifying airstrikes by the Arab coalition, according to state-owned news agency SABA
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen government forces liberated a large swathe of land in Maqbna district, northwest of Taiz governorate, after heavy clashes with the Iran-backed Houthis as the Arab coalition struck more militia sites across Yemen.
Backed by air cover from the Arab coalition, government troops pushed deeper into Houthi-controlled territory, retook the mountain chain overlooking Saqm in Shamir, the last of which was the strategic Qebna mountain. The army also freed the villages of Hudaydah and Tufaili from the Houthi militia.
Meanwhile, battles continue raging south of the city of Marib between the government-backed forces and the Houthi militia.
Dozens of Houthis were killed in heavy fighting with government troops west and south of Marib amid intensifying airstrikes by the Arab coalition, according to state-owned news agency SABA.
The Arab coalition launched on Wednesday a series of attacks against Houthi targets overnight, destroying a communications system in the Al-Bani district and a weapons depot in Sanaa.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal resume amid tensions

Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal resume amid tensions
Updated 10 December 2021
AP
AFP
Reuters

Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal resume amid tensions

Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal resume amid tensions
  • US warns banks doing business with Tehran
Updated 10 December 2021
AP AFP Reuters

VIENNA: Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday after a few days’ pause, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized.
EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who chaired Thursday’s meeting of all the deal’s remaining signatories — Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — said afterward that he felt “a renewed sense of purpose on the need to work and to reach an agreement on bringing the (agreement) back to life.”
Mora said: “Whether that will be confirmed and endorsed by negotiations on the details, we will see in the coming days,” adding that the positive impression “has to be tested.” He said that it is becoming “more imperative” with time to reach an agreement quickly.
Mora said participants are approaching the task “with the realism necessary to get an agreement, because it’s difficult, because there are different positions, because some points are still extremely open.” He added: “We have to close them, and we don’t have all the time of the world.”
The US has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.
Washington plans to send a delegation led by Robert Malley, the special US envoy for Iran, to Vienna over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the US will send a senior government delegation to the UAE next week to meet with banks over concerns about Iran sanctions compliance, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.
The move suggests Washington is looking to crank up economic pressure on Tehran amid Western doubts about Tehran’s determination to salvage the accord.
The US delegation, which will include the head of the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, will warn banks that have business with Iran and are not in compliance with the sanctions.
A State Department spokesperson said the US had evidence of noncompliance, and that the banks could later be sanctioned or penalized over their dealings.
Russia’s Ambassador to the UN in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the TASS agency that Thursday’s talks had “removed a number of misunderstandings that had created some tension,” but did not elaborate.
The current round of talks is the seventh since they started in April.
Iranian officials have insisted they are “serious about the talks.”
“The fact that the two sides are continuing to talk indicates that they want to narrow the gaps,” said Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri.
The EU’s top foreign policy official Josep Borrell asked Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to “respond to worries concerning its current nuclear program,” which has intensified in recent months.

Israeli foreign minister arrives in Cairo to strengthen relations

Israeli foreign minister arrives in Cairo to strengthen relations
Updated 09 December 2021
AP

Israeli foreign minister arrives in Cairo to strengthen relations

Israeli foreign minister arrives in Cairo to strengthen relations
  • Yair Lapid meets Egypt’s President El-Sisi, Foreign Minister Shoukry in presence of intelligence chief
Updated 09 December 2021
AP

CAIRO: Israel’s foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the country’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, for talks that reflected budding ties between Egypt and Israel’s new government. Egypt’s intelligence chief also participated in the meetings.

Egypt, the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Lapid presented a plan to develop Gaza’s economy in return for assurances of quiet, and eventually disarmament, by Hamas. It said the plan must address “the issue of captives and missing persons.”

Lapid also discussed Israeli efforts to strengthen the rival Palestinian Authority, whose forces were toppled by Hamas in 2007. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas governs only limited autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Lapid raised Israel’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and expressed his country’s desire to ramp up cooperation with Israel in the civilian fields of economics, energy, agriculture, and trade, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“Egypt is an especially important strategic partner for Israel,” Lapid said. “My goal is to strengthen our security, diplomatic, and economic relations with Egypt. It’s important to continue to work on the peace between our two nations.”

FASTFACT

Egypt, the first Arab country to reach a peace deal with Israel, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas.

Upon his arrival, Lapid was welcomed by El-Sisi, who stressed his country’s commitment to a two-state solution and to achieving a “comprehensive and just” peace in the Middle East, according to a statement released by El-Sisi’s office.

During separate talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Lapid handed over 95 stolen Egyptian archaeological items that were seized in Israel.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said a smuggler was caught with some of the items in 2013 at the airport when arriving from a flight from Egypt. More than 90 others were found at a Jerusalem antiques store the same year.

It said the items included hieroglyphic inscriptions on stone, a fragment of a wooden sarcophagus, inscriptions on papyrus, figurines of Egyptian goddesses and other figures placed inside tombs as burial offerings. Israel released a photo of Lapid and Shoukry in front of a table filled with the artifacts.

Egypt and Israel reached a historic peace accord in 1979. Relations have generally been cool between the countries, though behind-the-scenes security cooperation remains strong. There have been growing signs of overall cooperation in recent months.

Topics: Israel Egypt

Yemen army kills Hezbollah military expert in Marib

Yemen army kills Hezbollah military expert in Marib
Updated 10 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen army kills Hezbollah military expert in Marib

Yemen army kills Hezbollah military expert in Marib
  • The Houthis are being supported by thousands of fighters, including many from Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq
Updated 10 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Hezbollah military leader fighting for the Iran-backed Houthis has been killed in clashes with government forces in the central province of Marib, Yemen’s information minister revealed on Thursday.

In a tweet, Moammar Al-Eryani said that expert adviser Akram Al-Sayed died when Yemeni army troops shelled Houthi positions south of Marib, inflicting a blow to a Houthi militia push to seize control of Marib city.

The Houthis are being supported by thousands of fighters, including many from Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Al-Eryani called on the international community and UN Security Council permanent members, “to condemn this blatant interference, which undermines de-escalation efforts in Yemen, continues bloodshed, and exacerbates humanitarian suffering of Yemenis.”

The minister urged an intensification of sanctions against Lebanese Hezbollah and demanded that the government in Lebanon curb the influx of Hezbollah fighters to Yemen.  

The Yemeni government has long accused Iran of deploying fighters from its proxy militias in the region to reinforce the Houthis.

In August, the Yemeni government announced the death in a coalition airstrike in Serwah of an Iranian military officer who was providing the Houthis with frontline military advice in Marib.

Last year, Arab coalition warplanes killed two Hezbollah military experts in Yemen during airstrikes on a training camp outside Houthi-held Sanaa.

Meanwhile, sources in Marib reported an increasing number of attacks by the Houthis on government troops over the past two weeks which had been concentrated on a chain of mountains known as Al-Balaq, on the southern edges of Marib. Heavy fighting had left dozens of combatants dead on both sides, they said.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry denied Houthi claims that the group had seized control of strategic eastern parts of Al-Balaq saying that army troops and allied tribesmen had repulsed attacks. 

Several civilians were wounded on Thursday when two missiles fired by the Houthis ripped through Al-Hamma camp that hosts 264 internally displaced families on the outskirts of Marib, the government’s Executive Unit said.

It added that the number of displaced people living in Marib city and its surrounding areas had increased to 2,231,460 after 96,328 people had fled districts south of Marib since early September.

Topics: yemen army Hezbollah Marib Houthis

