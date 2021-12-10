You are here

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign four agreements: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds a press conference with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani in Manama. (BNA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds a press conference with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani in Manama. (BNA)
Updated 10 December 2021
  • Prince Faisal says Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council approved 65 initiatives
  • Abdullatif Al-Zayani says they are looking forward to the 42nd Gulf summit in Riyadh
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday said that the Kingdom and Bahrain have worked hard to complete the objectives of the AlUla agreement, the Al Arabiya reported.

Prince Faisal said that the two kingdoms signed four agreements during Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s official visit to Manama, which comes a week ahead of the annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh next week.

The AlUla declaration was issued following the previous GCC summit in the historic Saudi city of AlUla in January, and marked a new era in Gulf relations.

Speaking during a press conference with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Prince Faisal said that the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council approved 65 initiatives during its meeting.

He praised the depth of relations, cohesion, coordination and unity between the two kingdoms and said the talks between the crown prince and King Hamad “reflected a determination to strengthen these bonds and enhance the level of coordination in all fields, especially in the economic, development, investment, and political domains,” the Bahrain News Agency reported.

Al-Zayani said the talks between the two leaders affirmed that the Bahraini-Saudi relations truly set a model of distinguished ties that are based on strong foundations of brotherhood, interdependence, cooperation, understanding, and joint coordination on all issues.

He also said that King Hamad was proud of the honorable historic stances that Saudi Arabia always takes toward Bahrain and its people, and its continuous support at various levels.

Al-Zayani added that the Bahraini monarch also commended the Kingdom’s efforts and good endeavors to develop the process of joint Gulf action, and praised Prince Mohammad for the development and progress in Saudi Arabia.

He said that they are looking forward to the 42nd Gulf summit on Dec. 14, under the chairmanship of King Salman, and for its fruitful outcomes, to strengthen Gulf solidarity and achieve more cooperation and integration.

‘Saudi film is ready to do great things,’ says Egyptian star Laila Eloui

‘Saudi film is ready to do great things,’ says Egyptian star Laila Eloui
  • Screen idol urges Kingdom’s new generation of filmmakers to ‘step up and take center stage’
JEDDAH: Egyptian film and television stars have long been a source of inspiration for Saudis, but none more so than Laila Eloui, the award-winning actress who has made more than 70 movies in a career stretching back decades.

With her dramatic fashion sense, good looks and striking blonde curls, Eloui was a favorite among an emerging generation who rarely missed a chance to watch their idols on small box screens while growing up in the 1980s and 1990s.

After making her screen debut in the 1970s, the actress co-starred in films, comedies and dramas alongside some of the greatest names in Egyptian entertainment history, including Ahmed Zaki, Farooq Al-Fishawi, Adel Imam, Kamal Al-Shinawi, Hussain Fahmi, Laila Siddqi, Mervat Amin and Isaad Younis.

Eloui’s performances made her a household name, and brought a string of Egyptian and international festival awards.

Now, speaking on the fourth day of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Eloui has inspired a new generation of Saudi filmmakers to step up and take their turn in the limelight.

“Everyone can sense the change that’s happening here,” she said. “It’s a change for the better, it’s a change for more innovation, and I believe that there will be great things coming from the younger generation of directors, actors and actresses and more.”

She added: “You must grasp your opportunity because you will be the makers of change in the Arab and Saudi film industry.”

Eloui was speaking as part of a series of masterclass sessions featuring talks and question-and-answer discussions with film industry leaders.

The Egyptian actress took center stage on Thursday, and with an infectious smile told how proud and happy she was to see the Saudi community’s engagement with the festival, as well as the popularity of films, talks and workshops.

Eloui discussed the challenges she has faced throughout her career, and described acting as one of the most demanding professions “as it requires great skill to control one’s actions and reactions, and play a character different to your own.”

She offered insights into some of her most important film roles, and said that even after 40 years in the industry her love of acting remains strong.

Speaking of the challenges facing up-and-coming actors, especially when it comes to screenplays, Eloui said that reading a script differed from one decade to the next.

“I grew more knowledgeable, understood the scenarios better, and visualized the scenes clearly over time. It needs to be gained through patience and learning.”

When she first started, it was a struggle, “but I learned how to love each character. You learn to love each work that comes your way and you embrace the story and your role in it.”

Eloui added: “My role as an actress is to complete the film. Breaking into character will come easier if you understand your role, and therein lies the true magic of a writer and director. Once the message is clear, you won’t need to make any additions to it as an actress.”

She added that “it doesn’t hurt to improvise sometimes and add your two cents to the character you’re playing,” adding that “it works best if you have a good understanding of the story and a good relationship with the director.”

“It’s a working relationship and we complete each other. That’s how success is made.”

Eloui recalled her role in the 2001 television drama “Hadith Al-Sabah Wal Masaa” (“Morning and Evening Talk”) with Abla Kamel, Dalal Abdul Aziz and Khaled Al-Nabawi. The drama was based on a novel by Nobel prizewinner Naguib Mahfouz and followed the lives of an Egyptian family through generations.

The script was impeccably written, and is still widely appreciated by fans and industry professionals, she said.

“When a drama is written clearly and in the best form, you can’t help but ensure its perfection in every way. From the actors to production to the set, the lighting and costumes, all these components complete one another — it’s a full circle.”

Eloui stressed the importance of listening to a director. “Actors are actors and have their vision; but they must show their skills, and accept instructions and a director’s guidance,” she said.

“The more cooperation there is between artists in a film, the better the outcome.”

  • One of the early hits of the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival is ‘Quareer,’ an anthology film featuring the work of five young, female Saudi directors
  • It tells five separate stories of Saudi women, exploring themes of abandonment, neglect, control, abuse and shame in a conservative society
JEDDAH: As the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival approaches the half-way point, one of the early hits has been a film that showcases the work of five emerging female Saudi talents.

“Quareer” is an anthology that tells five separate stories about Saudi women, exploring themes of abandonment, neglect, control, abuse and shame in a conservative society.

It is the graduation project of five young filmmakers who studied together at Jeddah's Effat University’s Visual and Digital Production department: director and producer Ragheed Al-Nahdi, director and writer Norah Almowald, director Ruba Khafagy, director and writer Fatimah Alhazmi and director Noor Alameer.

The film had its world premiere at the festival on Dec. 8 and a second screening on Dec 9. Tickets sold quickly and it was reportedly the first film to sell out. There will be a third screening on Dec.15, the festival’s final day.

Inspired by the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad that men should be kind to women, “Quareer” is a drama that tells stories about Saudi women of various ages, from different time periods, and the challenges they face as they risk everything to carve out their own places in the world.

Khafagy told Arab News that she is honored to to be working with such a creative and dedicated team of friends.

“We have been together since our freshman year and we have been working on this film since 2015,” she said. “We’re proud of the result and the journey itself.

“The support we received from filmmakers and RSIFF is huge and unbelievable because, according to the festival, ‘Quareer’ was the first film to be sold out on premier day. Fully booked screens and an amazing audience — we could not wish for more.”

Almowald said the film explores a number of controversial topics and, as a result, it was difficult for the directors to present their ideas and they were rejected at first. But nothing could prevent them from realizing their vision, she added, as they all believe that great directors think big from the start.

“The idea was big for a beginner team of directors … the project was huge,” she said. “However, many international directors, great immortal ones in the history of filmmaking and cinema, started their career path through their graduation projects, including German, French and American directors.

“Independent films have a particular nostalgia … as they work their best to deliver a voice, a message or a color with the least cost possible. ‘Quareer’ is an independent film, as we and those who believed in our talent, from families and friends, have to fund it. I am so proud of how the whole team insisted on continuing with the story until it became a reality.”

In 2018, when cinemas began to reopen in Saudi Arabia after a long absence, and the launch of the Red Sea International Film Festival this year, there were no domestic festivals or other local platforms to support and share the work of young Saudi talents.

“Most student filmmakers opted to publish their graduation films online for more clicks and an audience,” said Almowald. “However, those options were not really preferable to our team as we hoped for a really wide audience and we wanted to hear feedback about our film from people face to face.”

After the directors shot their films, came the complex editing and post-production process, and for this they did receive help.

“Thanks to the Red Sea Development Fund for funding our post-production stage,” said Almowald. “This support gave us the chance to get the best outcome of our film.”

Al-Nahdi told Arab News that she and her fellow directors are proud to be part of the first Saudi film festival.

“Frankly speaking, we have been dreaming of having cinemas in the country,” she said. “Now we not only have cinemas, we have a whole film festival here in Jeddah, on the coast of the Red Sea. We are proud to have such an international film festival in the heart of the Kingdom.

“This is our first step. We hope to represent our country with many more films in the future.”

Saudi, Bahraini crown princes chair 2nd Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council

Saudi, Bahraini crown princes chair 2nd Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council
  • The two sides pledged to strengthen joint work and activate a number of initiatives
RIYADH: The crown princes of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Thursday chaired the 2nd Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council meeting at Sakhir Palace in the capital, Manama.

Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Bahrain from Qatar earlier on Thursday, as part of a whirlwind tour of neighboring Gulf countries aimed at bolstering ties.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad “welcomed his brother, Prince Mohammed, and his accompanying delegation to their second country, Bahrain,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.

He praised the historic relations that bind the two kingdoms and their people, stressing his country’s keenness to develop and consolidate bilateral cooperation to broader horizons.

Prince Mohammed stressed the importance of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council and its subcommittees “as an effective tool” to elevate relations for further progress and to benefit and invest in the available opportunities.

The two sides also reviewed the report issued by the council’s General Secretariat, and the outputs, recommendations and initiatives of the committees’ meetings.

Both sides “expressed their satisfaction with the positive results achieved in the meetings and the recommendations and initiatives reached, which will enhance the existing cooperation in various field,” the statement said.

Riyadh and Manama agreed to “continue to strengthen cooperation and consultation on regional and international issues and push their political efforts for further security, stability and prosperity.

An agreement was reached on a number of initiatives to coincide with the scheduled political consultations between the foreign ministers of the two kingdoms, and work to counter extremist ideology among the Saudi and Bahraini youth and dry up its sources of funding.

The two sides pledged to strengthen joint work and activate a number of initiatives in the fields of security, military, cybersecurity, trade, economy, climate change, renewable energy, infrastructure, education, sports, culture, health, media and entertainment, and tourism.

Riyadh to become international hub of critical thinking

Riyadh to become international hub of critical thinking
  • Themed as ‘Unpredictability,’ the event to focus on the challenges facing humanity
RIYADH: Saudi culture chiefs have revealed plans to establish Riyadh as a global hub of philosophical thinking.

The Kingdom is currently playing host to the three-day Riyadh International Philosophy Conference, the first event of its kind to take place in the country.

Some of the brightest minds from the world of philosophy have gathered in the Saudi capital to focus on the challenges facing humanity, under this year’s conference theme “Unpredictability.”

Mohammed Alwan, chief executive officer of the Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, told Arab News that the Kingdom had major sector ambitions to support philosophy and criticism.

“We have an entire program dedicated to support this activity that has been underrepresented in our society for different reasons. We believed in its importance.

“We intend to establish Riyadh as a center of philosophical thinking by holding this conference annually. We want to send a message to local people interested in philosophy about the most updated and different topics of philosophy, not just controversial topics or those limited to contradicting our beliefs,” he said.

The CEO pointed out that philosophy played an essential role in any vibrant and flourishing cultural scene.

On the large number of attendees at the conference, which ends on Friday, he added: “Most of the workshops and panels were fully occupied. We’re happy that there is such a commitment to philosophy from the people interested in it. It keeps us further motivated to provide more.”

Alwan noted that the “Unpredictability” theme had meant that no controversial topics had been raised during the conference.

“We kind of established this new norm being acceptable and being open to different kinds of ideas, and we can argue and defend our beliefs in an open discussion if something pops up that is not in alignment with our norms in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Some of the event’s sessions focused on children and included discussions on the philosophical education of youngsters, running conference workshops for kids, and ways to further encourage young people to philosophize and think abstractly.

“Philosophy is not only for adults. It is actually fun. It is something that we practice every day, even without noticing.

“We philosophize a lot of issues that we face on a daily basis. It could be a game, something we enjoy doing and enjoy thinking and contemplating. We plan to support more events catered toward children in the future, that hopefully they can enjoy,” Alwan added.

He said that one of the aims of the conference had been to raise awareness in schools and universities in line with the Ministry of Education’s introduction of philosophy to the curriculum in public schools. “That is something we aspire to do, and we are happy to help and cooperate with the ministry if help is needed.”

Alwan added that the commission was working to offer a varied calendar of events related to philosophy through partnerships with specialist organizations and said a raft of conferences, book fairs, and literature, publishing, and translation events were already in the pipeline for 2022. “We are going to have a very successful year, full of activities.”

Saudi Arabia will respond to global humanitarian appeals and support UN efforts, says top official

Saudi Arabia will respond to global humanitarian appeals and support UN efforts, says top official
  • UNCERF was launched to establish funding processes for humanitarian aid crises and help responders to deliver life-saving assistance whenever and wherever crises occur
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has made major contributions towards combating poverty, hunger and the effects of natural disasters on communities around the world, a senior Saudi representative at the UN has said.

Sulafa Moussa, a member of the permanent delegation of Saudi Arabia to the UN and chairperson of the Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural issues, was speaking at a high-level meeting at the UN to mark the 15th anniversary of the organization’s Central Emergency Response Fund.

She said the Kingdom confirmed its willingness to respond to global humanitarian appeals and to support the efforts of the UN and programs such as the World Food Program aimed at preventing famine and drought in affected countries to save the lives of millions of people and children.

UNCERF was launched to establish funding processes for humanitarian aid crises and help responders to deliver life-saving assistance whenever and wherever crises occur.

Contributions for 2021 amounted to $592.4 million from 53 member and observer states, three international organizations and regional authorities, and two private sector and civil society bodies.

Moussa said that the Kingdom continues to provide generous support to the World Health Organization to combat COVID-19.

As well as direct support to several countries through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Kingdom extends its support to countries by assessing different situations through specialized project sectors such as food scarcity, health, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, education, logistics and telecommunication.

As of November 2021, KSrelief has 1,806 ongoing and completed projects alongside 144 partners for 77 beneficiary countries.

Moussa said in her speech that Saudi Arabia continues to support humanitarian work and has never stood idly by amid the crises that the countries of the world are going through, some of them arising from wars and conflicts and some due to factors of nature, time and place.

At the end of her speech, Sulaf Moussa stressed the Kingdom’s continued cooperation and support for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

