You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea’s coronavirus surge exceeds 7,000 for third straight day

South Korea’s coronavirus surge exceeds 7,000 for third straight day

South Korea’s coronavirus surge exceeds 7,000 for third straight day
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said health workers confirmed three more omicron infections on Friday, brining the tally to 63. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2k5d3

Updated 10 December 2021
AP

South Korea’s coronavirus surge exceeds 7,000 for third straight day

South Korea’s coronavirus surge exceeds 7,000 for third straight day
  • Officials tightened restrictions starting Monday, banning private social gatherings of seven or more people in the greater capital area
Updated 10 December 2021
AP

SEOUL: New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country’s goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during a virus meeting that the country could be forced to take “extraordinary” measures if the virus doesn’t slow soon. Officials issued administrative orders requiring hospitals around the country to designate 2,000 more beds combined for COVID-19 treatment.
Kim said the government will also speed up the administration of booster shots by shortening the interval period between the second and third vaccine injections from the current four or five months to three months starting next week.
The delta-driven spread in recent weeks has been accompanied by a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, many among people in their 60s or older whose immunities have waned after being inoculated early in the vaccine rollout that began in February.
Officials tightened restrictions starting Monday, banning private social gatherings of seven or more people in the greater capital area and requiring adults to verify their vaccination status at restaurants and other indoor venues. But Kim said such measures haven’t yet showed an effect in slowing transmissions.
“If it becomes clear that we aren’t succeeding in reversing this crisis situation within the next few days, the government will have no other choice but to employ extraordinary anti-virus measures, including strong social distancing,” said Kim, South Korea’s No. 2 behind President Moon Jae-in.
Deputy Health Minister Lee Ki-il said officials may further reduce the limit on social gatherings and restore business-hour restrictions at restaurants and bars that were lifted in November if things continue to look bad next week.
“We will try our best to avoid a lockdown,” Lee said during a briefing.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said around 5,300 of the 7,022 new cases reported Friday were from capital Seoul and the nearby metropolitan area, where the virus has hit hardest. The country’s death toll is now at 4,130 after 53 virus patients died in the past 24 hours, while 852 others were in serious or critical conditions.
South Korea has also tightened its borders to fend off the new omicron variant since identifying its first cases last week that were linked to arrivals from Nigeria. The KDCA said health workers confirmed three more omicron infections on Friday, bringing the tally to 63.
Scientists say it’s not yet clear whether omicron is more contagious or dangerous than previous strains of the virus.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Related

South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening
World
South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening

Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo

Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo

Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo
  • In November, Washington sanctioned two Cambodian officials for corruption allegations linked to a US-funded naval base
  • Hun Sen has repeatedly denied his country would host the Chinese military at the base
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
PHNOM PENH: Cambodian leader Hun Sen ordered the country’s military to destroy any US weaponry or dump it in warehouses on Friday, after Washington imposed an arms embargo over human rights concerns and Phnom Penh’s close ties with China.
The US on Wednesday imposed an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing concerns about human rights and corruption in the southeast Asian nation as well as China’s activities there.
The actions taken by the US State and Commerce departments aimed to restrict access to “defense articles and defense services” by Cambodia’s military and intelligence agencies, according to a statement.
But Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen downplayed the quality of US weapons and equipment on Friday.
“I order all army units to immediately review arms and military items that Cambodia currently has. (We) must recall all US arms and military items if there are any — put them in warehouses or destroy them accordingly,” he said in a Facebook post.
“(The US arms embargo) is a warning message to the next generation of Cambodians who lead the government that if they want an independent defense sector, please don’t use US weapons.”
“A lot of those who use US arms lost wars,” the Cambodian strongman said, citing Afghanistan.
In November, Washington sanctioned two Cambodian officials for corruption allegations linked to a US-funded naval base.
Cambodia’s longtime leader is one of China’s closest partners in Asia, and his government has been dismantling facilities at the Ream base that were built partly with American money and hosted to US exercises.
The Sihanoukville-base on the Gulf of Thailand has been a running sore in US-Cambodia relations in recent years, with Washington suspecting it is being converted for use by China.
Hun Sen has repeatedly denied his country would host the Chinese military at the base.
Beijing has been increasingly exerting territorial claims in the South China Sea and East China Sea, raising tensions with numerous Asian nations, but Cambodia has increasingly appeared to be an ally.

Omicron means COVID-19 curbs back for UK’s 3m Muslims

Omicron means COVID-19 curbs back for UK’s 3m Muslims
Updated 34 min 9 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Omicron means COVID-19 curbs back for UK’s 3m Muslims

Omicron means COVID-19 curbs back for UK’s 3m Muslims
  • Rise in cases of new variant means face masks now required in places of worship
  • ‘I think everybody understands the reasoning,’ CEO of mosque tells Arab News
Updated 34 min 9 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: New rules introduced to curb the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the UK mean that British Muslims will once again see restrictions in mosques across the country.

The new rules, announced on Thursday and beginning on Friday, mean that people of all faiths will now have to wear face masks in their places of worship.

The rules are a response to the rapidly growing number of omicron cases in the UK, which is believed to be significantly more infectious than previous variants.

“It’s a little sad we’re in the position we’re in with the new variant, but I think everybody understands the reasoning,” Kamran Hussein, CEO of Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid — one of Britain’s largest mosques — told Arab News.

“There’s a lot more trust now from the community in the experts who are putting out this information. I don’t think it’s too much of a change at this stage for the community.”

He said the rapidly growing COVID-19 caseload — for omicron and the currently dominant delta variant — means it was “almost inevitable” that further restrictions would be put in place.

“I don’t think the community will take it in a negative manner,” he added. “They accept the reasoning behind it. They understand that it’s to protect them and their families.”

Hussein said his mosque has canceled three major events scheduled to take place over the weekend and coming weeks because they would have drawn far too many people to take place safely.

“There hasn’t been any backlash — people are starting to understand the reasoning. People know we need to get ahead of the curve,” he added.

“We can’t always wait for someone else to tell us what to do, because sometimes those decisions are made a little too late.”

Zaynab Siddiqui, 22, who normally attends London mosques, told Arab News: “I don’t want to spend another Ramadan or another Eid in lockdown, so if these new restrictions mean that doesn’t happen, and they protect the elderly, then I’m in favor of them.”

Britain has experienced three lockdowns over the course of the pandemic, and mosques have been shut for months at a time.

The first and most severe lockdown occurred at the same time as Ramadan, leaving families celebrating at home.

Topics: UK omicron COVID-19

Related

Jordan detects its first two cases of omicron variant
Middle-East
Jordan detects its first two cases of omicron variant
UK: omicron spreading quickly; time to work from home again
World
UK: omicron spreading quickly; time to work from home again

UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat

UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat

UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat
  • Britain witnessed 2 attacks in quick succession, prompting rise in official threat level
  • 32 late-stage terror plots foiled in last 4 years
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British authorities have foiled seven late-stage terror plots over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show, prompting police to urge public vigilance during the holiday season.

A total of 32 late-stage terror plots have been foiled in the last four years, Counter Terrorism Policing told Sky News.

Since March 2017, 18 attacks related to Islamist extremism have been disrupted, 12 linked to right-wing extremism and two to left-wing, anarchist or “single-issue terrorism.”

The UK has been rocked by two high-profile incidents in the last few months: One in which MP David Amess was murdered by an Islamist, and another in which a suicide bomber detonated his vest outside a Liverpool children’s hospital, killing himself only.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the CTP, said the public would be “well aware of the fact that the UK has suffered two terror attacks in quick succession, with the national threat level raising to severe — meaning an attack is highly likely.

“All of this combines to paint a picture of a sustained and high-tempo threat, which our world-class police, security and intelligence services are doing everything in their power to combat.”

He said people “need to be vigilant” and “alert,” and cooperation between the police and the public is “vital.”

Police have also sounded the alarm over the rising number of children being arrested for terror offenses.

Home Office figures showed that the number of people committing terror offenses fell across the board for all groups, whether right-wing, Islamist or other — apart from children.

In the 12 months leading up to Sept. 30, 2021, a total of 25 children were detained for terror crimes — eight more than the preceding year. Children accounted for 13 percent of all terror-related arrests.

Haydon expressed concern that children are “becoming an increasing proportion of our arrests” in light of the figures, “but it doesn’t have to be this way. Ideally, we would identify when a young person is being led down the path towards terrorism activity and use the Prevent program to try and put them on a different path.”

Topics: Britain

Related

Number of white terror suspects double that of Asians in past year, UK figures show
World
Number of white terror suspects double that of Asians in past year, UK figures show
UK raises terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast
World
UK raises terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano
Updated 10 December 2021
Reuters

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano
  • At least 43 people have died and hundreds have been injured since the eruption
Updated 10 December 2021
Reuters

PENANGGAL: Indonesian Muslims gathered for Friday prayers in an evacuation center on the slopes of Mount Semeru, where thousands of people remain in limbo after a series of eruptions in the past week by the volcano left thousands homeless.
The 3,676-meter (12,060 foot) volcano erupted spectacularly on Saturday, sending a towering cloud of ash into the sky and dangerous pyroclastic flows into villages below.
In the Penanggal evacuation center, Abdul Ghofar joined several hundred others displaced by the disaster for Friday prayers in a makeshift mosque set up using a tent in a field.
“I usually pray at my village ... I can’t believe this is what has happened to me,” said Ghofar, 47, who recounted hearing a loud boom on the day of the eruption before a black cloud of ash turned everything dark in his village of Curah Kobokan.
Ghofar, who was working as a food vendor, thought he and his mother might die, but then some light appeared in the sky and they managed to flee without any possessions.
He said his cousin, who worked as a sand miner near the volcano, was still missing and he was now waiting to be relocated.
At least 43 people have died and hundreds have been injured since the eruption, while more than 6,000 people were evacuated, with many now uncertain whether they will ever be able to live in the area again.
In a field kitchen set up at the evacuation center, volunteers chopped vegetables and cooked rice and eggs, to place in around 2,000 food parcels a day for the people sheltering in the area.
Sukur, 70, who uses one name, was among a number of the displaced sheltering in a tent at the center this week.
“In this situation we feel happy as well as sad. Happy because we are gathered with many people, but sad because we remember now we don’t have a house,” said Sukur, who despite the difficult conditions was dressed immaculately in a blue batik shirt and a traditional Indonesian peci hat.

Topics: Indonesia

‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets

‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets

‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets
  • The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators staged a “silent strike” Friday, closing businesses and emptying the streets of cities and towns across the country to protest against military rule.
The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters and more than 1,300 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.
The streets of downtown Yangon — Myanmar’s commercial hub — were deserted, with no street vendors and little traffic, AFP correspondents said.
The famous Shwedagon pagoda, a Buddhist site usually bustling with visitors and pilgrims, was also quiet.
“Restaurants, shops, and the main market are all closed,” a resident of second city Mandalay SAID on condition of anonymity.
“There have been no street vendors since this morning, no early morning walkers.”
Pictures in local media also showed empty streets in the southeastern city of Mawlamyine and in towns across northern Sagaing region.
The US embassy in Yangon advised its citizens to stay off the streets Friday, citing a heightened risk of violence by security forces against any gatherings or protests.
Mass demonstrations that rocked Myanmar’s cities and towns immediately after the coup were met by a brutal and indiscriminate crackdown by the military.
Those still taking to the streets to protest now do so in smaller flashmobs lasting just minutes in order to avoid arrest.
Myanmar soldiers rammed a car into one such rally in Yangon last Sunday, killing five people, according to local media.
The junta said only three protesters were injured.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Update Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack
World
Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack
Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army
World
Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army

Latest updates

UAE’s Masdar and UK’s EDF eye a $700m loan
UAE’s Masdar and UK’s EDF eye a $700m loan
Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo
Cambodian PM orders US weapons destroyed after arms embargo
Saudi Arabia signs energy agreement with Singapore 
Saudi Arabia signs energy agreement with Singapore 
Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program pays out another $506.5m
Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program pays out another $506.5m
Saudi Arabia e-commerce sector expected to surpass $13bn by 2025
Saudi Arabia e-commerce sector expected to surpass $13bn by 2025

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.