Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's Kuwait visit reaffirms a historic friendship

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Kuwait visit reaffirms a historic friendship
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah welcomes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his GCC tour. (Supplied)
Updated 11 December 2021
NOOR NUGALI

  • Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have enjoyed close and cordial relations reaching back decades, assisting one another in times of crisis
  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Kuwait confirms “solid and historical depth” of relations, says ambassador
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Kuwait on Friday marked the final leg of his tour of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the lead-up to the annual GCC Summit, to be held in Riyadh on Dec. 14.

He previously visited Kuwait in his official capacity as deputy crown prince in May 2015, and again in Sept. 2018 after becoming the crown prince in June 2017.

The visit came six months after a meeting between him and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah when the latter traveled to Riyadh for talks.




Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (Supplied)

On arrival in Kuwait City on Friday, Crown Prince Mohammed was received by Sheikh Mishal. He was later received by the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The emir bestowed the Order of Wisam Mubarak Al-Kabir on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his efforts “to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and understanding between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have enjoyed close and cordial relations reaching back decades, assisting one another in times of crisis, engaging in reciprocal trade and tourism, and collaborating on defense and diplomatic matters. 

They routinely coordinate their actions under the umbrella of the GCC in accordance with the bloc’s common visions and strategic goals, with a view to achieving integration between member states in different fields.




Kuwait Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah bestows upon Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the Order of Wisam Mubarak Al-Kabir for his efforts in strengthening the bonds between GCC countries. (Supplied)

A similar cooperative spirit informs their roles at the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the UN and various international bodies.

“Today, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, deputy prime minister and minister of defense — may God protect him — arrives in his second homeland, the sisterly State of Kuwait,” Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid Al-Saud, the Saudi ambassador to Kuwait, said in a statement ahead of Prince Mohammed’s arrival.

“It is the second official visit of his royal highness since assuming the position of crown prince. (The visit) is an extension of the successive visits of the leaders of Saudi Arabia to their brothers the rulers of the State of Kuwait, which confirms the strength and distinction of relations between the two countries, and that it has a solid and historical depth since the era of the founder King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al-Saud — may his soul rest in peace.

“The importance of this visit comes as a continuation of his highness’s current tour of the GCC states and ahead of the 42nd Gulf Summit to be held in Riyadh on Dec. 14. This confirms the keenness of his highness — may God protect him — on the unity of Gulf cohesion, unifying stances towards regional, Arab and international issues, and raising the level of joint cooperation between the GCC states in various fields.




Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received by Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (Supplied)

“It is expected that many regional and international issues and developments that are in the interest of the region and its peoples will be discussed.”

The Saudi royal family has a fondness for Kuwait that can be traced to an act of generosity reaching back over a century. 

In 1891, when Riyadh was seized by King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al-Saud’s rival, Ibn Rasheed, the family and their supporters were given refuge in Kuwait.

In 1902, when King Abdulaziz recaptured Riyadh, the Al-Saud ruling family returned to Najd from Kuwait and reinstalled the Saudi State, later to unify the country.

The Uqair Protocol of December 1922 delineated neutral zones between Mandatory Iraq, the Sheikhdom of Kuwait, and the Sultanate of Najd — the fledgling Kingdom that would later become Saudi Arabia.




Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (Supplied)

It was the discovery of oil in 1938 in the Burgan Field, just north of the neutral zone on the Saudi-Kuwait border, that would change relations between the two kingdoms forever, with their leaders both agreeing to share the find. In 1965, the neutral zone between the two states was again renegotiated, while the maritime border was redrawn in 2000. 

These shared interests have made Saudi Arabia and Kuwait natural partners, and contributed to the creation of the six-member GCC in 1981, thereby transforming a historic friendship into an institution able to promote economic and security cooperation. 

This solidarity proved critical on Aug. 2, 1990, when Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein sent his armed forces to invade Kuwait. Now it was Saudi Arabia’s turn to offer Kuwait’s royal family and its fleeing officials sanctuary, as Iraqi troops annexed the country, seizing control over some 20 percent of the world’s oil reserves. 

US President George H. W. Bush condemned the Iraqi invasion and began assembling a coalition of 35 nations, including Saudi Arabia, to help liberate Kuwait. Soon US forces established bases in the Gulf in preparation for the planned counterattack. In Jan. 1991, the coalition launched Operation Desert Storm.

Saudi jets and ground forces took part in several battles to repel Iraqi cross-border incursions and Scud missile attacks. By the end of February, Kuwait had been liberated. 

Since then, common defense and security have been a high priority among GCC members. As recently as 2017, Kuwait hosted military drills involving US, Saudi and other Gulf armed forces.

In Dec. 2020, a month before the Gulf dispute was formally resolved with the help of Kuwaiti mediation and the signing of the AlUla Declaration, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah thanked Saudi King Salman for the Kingdom’s role in promoting security and stability in the region. 

However, the Saudi-Kuwaiti relationship goes far beyond oil, security and diplomacy. The two countries share many of the same core values, culture and even familial ties. These similarities in outlook have allowed them to entwine their development agendas.

One thing Kuwait is very well known for is its dynamic retail sector, making it a top shopping destination for everything from fashion to supercars. Kuwait’s largest shopping mall, The Avenues, is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia over the next four years with two new outlets in Riyadh and Alkhobar. 

The move reflects the shared vision of both nations to diversify their economies away from dependence on fluctuating prices and finite days of oil and to instead embrace high-tech and creative industries, luxury tourism, small entrepreneurs, and the green energy transition. 

A lot has changed in both countries over the past century, transformed from nomadic societies to steel and glass cityscapes. But throughout that transformation — and through thick and thin — they have remained good neighbors and firm allies. 

Crown prince GCC tour

Contemporary art biennale opens in Saudi capital

Contemporary art biennale opens in Saudi capital
Updated 38 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Contemporary art biennale opens in Saudi capital

Contemporary art biennale opens in Saudi capital
Updated 38 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opened in Riyadh on Friday, promising to showcase Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning creative communities.

It will spotlight more than 40 works from 27 local artists, along with pieces from international creatives.

The works, ranging from paintings and installations to performances, will be displayed in various mediums.

The biennale seeks to introduce Saudi contemporary art within a rich dialogue and present its visions on the international scene. It also aims to encourage audiences in Saudi Arabia to learn more about the world of contemporary art.

The biennale will run from Dec. 11 to March 11, 2022, in the Jax neighborhood of Diriyah. 

Diriyah is home to Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site, which was the first capital of the Saudi dynasty, founded in the 15th century.

The event will support the “local cultural movement, consolidating its position as an essential part of Saudi society’s lifestyle,” said Rakan Al-Touq, vice president of the board of trustees of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation.

“The Ministry of Culture and the Diriyah Biennale Foundation were keen to organize a biennale that meets international standards,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The biennale aims to enhance the role of culture in economic development and contribute to the creation of cultural exchange and international cooperation opportunities, Al-Touq said.

This is the Kingdom’s first international contemporary art biennale, providing a platform for discovery and connection to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing cultural scene and creative communities.

Established in 2020 with the support of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation has assumed a critical role in nurturing creative expression and instilling an appreciation for culture, the arts, and their transformative power.

Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the foundation, said: “The partnership with the art curators had the biggest role in the organization of the first edition of the biennale.” 

She added that the biennale was organized under the leadership of Philip Tinari along with an international team of art curators. 

Tinari, the director-general and CEO of the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in China, said: “We are grateful for this unique experience, which brought us together with the participating artists, and very excited to unveil 29 new artworks.

“We also hope that this event will lead to a deeper engagement with international contemporary art in the Kingdom,” he added.

The event will also feature the artwork that won the Ithra Art Prize, which is awarded to emerging Saudi and Saudi-based artists.

Nadia Kaabi-Linke won the fourth installment of the prestigious award, and her artwork proposal will make its debut at the biennale.

“I chose to work with the symbol of the arrow as a symbol for economic growth, but at the same time I am using it to represent an exit sign, an exit from what we know, our comfort zones which is the world that is leading us to our extinction,” Nadia Kaabi-Linke told Arab News in August.

The foundation will organize two of Saudi Arabia’s first art biennales: this year’s Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale and a second biennale in 2022, which will focus on Islamic arts.

Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale

Saudi crown prince concludes GCC tour with Kuwait visit

Saudi crown prince concludes GCC tour with Kuwait visit
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince concludes GCC tour with Kuwait visit

Saudi crown prince concludes GCC tour with Kuwait visit
  • The prince had been in Bahrain and sent a cable of thanks to its rulers after his departure
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Kuwait on Friday having completed a short visit to the country after earlier leaving Bahrain, during his tour of Gulf countries aimed at bolstering relations.

On arrival, Prince Mohammed was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He was later received by the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who bestowed upon the crown prince the Order of Wisam Mubarak Al-Kabir for his efforts “to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and understanding between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During talks, the two sides agreed to strengthen economic, investment and defense ties. They also commended the establishment of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council, established to better achieve progress in the areas of cooperation and advance strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides affirmed their determination to develop cooperation and coordination militarily as well as joint security cooperation and coordination.

The Saudi and Kuwaiti sides both agreed on a commitment to climate policies and to cooperate in implementing the Middle East Green initiative launched by Prince Mohammed. They also agreed to commit to renewable energy and the development of its technologies and projects to contribute to the sustainability of energy supplies globally.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait re-emphasized a commitment to the Al-Ula Declaration, issued in January, to ensure the solidarity and stability of the GCC area and strengthening the regional role of the member states.

They discussed several regional issues, including the Palestinian peace process, the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s envoy to Yemen, as well as the situation in Lebanon, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Sudan. They agreed that a political solution is the only solution to the Syrian crisis.

The Saudi and Kuwaiti delegations also stressed the importance of dealing seriously and effectively with Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program with all its components and repercussions.

The crown prince sent a cable of thanks to the Emir and the crown prince of Kuwait on his departure.

“It gives me great pleasure, as I leave your brotherly country, to express to your highness my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generosity I received and the accompanying delegation hospitality,” SPA reported the cable as saying.

“Your Highness, the joint discussions that we held confirmed the strength of the ties between the two brotherly countries and the desire to deepen cooperation and strengthen and strengthen relations in all fields, for the interest of the two brotherly peoples under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah — may God protect them both.

“Wishing Your Highness continued health and happiness, and the State of Kuwait and its brotherly people further progress and prosperity, and accept my greetings and appreciation,” the cable added.

Crown prince GCC tour

Saudi gamers

