UK grime artist Stormzy hits the stage at the Abu Dhabi F1

“Let’s dance, have fun and make lots of memories we can all take away and keep forever,” Stormzy told the crowd as he revealed it was his first visit to Abu Dhabi to huge cheers from the audience.
Stormzy, the first British rapper to perform a headlining slot at Britain’s Glastonbury festival in 2019, also performed his acclaimed hits “Big For Your Boots” and “Vossi Bop.”
Two artists from Flash Entertainment’s Regional Artist Spotlight (RAS) — UAE-based Somali rapper Freek and Syrian crossover rapper and singer Moh Flow hit the stage for warm up sets ahead of the highly anticipated show.
US rock band Foo Fighters cancel Abu Dhabi F1 concert
DUBAI: US rock band the Foo Fighters cancelled their Saturday night gig at the Yasalam After-Race Concert series at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
“Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, The Foo Fighters will not be performing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yasalam After-Race Concert on Sunday, December 12,” the Yas Marina Circuit tweeted Saturday.
From Eva Longoria to the Kattan sisters, celebrities raise $1m for charity in UAE
DUBAI: Several Arab and international celebrities used their star-power on Thursday in Abu Dhabi to raise over $1 million for social welfare and health projects in the region and across the world, as part of the Global Gift Gala project.
The stars who attended included US-Iraqi entrepreneurs and beauty moguls Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan, who are ambassadors of the Global Gift Gala, US actress and philanthropist Eva Longoria, the honorary chair of the event, US-Somali model Halima Aden, and Australian-Lebanese model Jessica Kahawaty.
The money will be used to aid the Lebanese Red Cross, the medical service of the Lebanese Army, and the Global Gift Foundation’s programs worldwide. The Global Gift Gala includes artists, singers and athletes who are not paid to raise funds for charity.
The actress wore a one-shouldered sparkling gold gown from UK fashion house Vivienne Westwood. She accessorized with jewelry from Lebanese jeweler Fawaz Gruosi.
Huda Kattan
The founder of Huda Beauty wore a form-fitting pink dress with a thigh-high slit. She posed on the red carpet with her husband Christopher Goncalo, her daughter Nour and her sister Mona.
Mona Kattan
Mona opted for a tight beige dress with decorative silver sequins. This was Mona’s first public appearance with her new fiancé, Dubai-based businessman Hassan El-Amin, since their engagement earlier this month.
Halima Aden
The hijab-wearing model wore a sequin suit in black. Halima recently appeared in an Instagram Story with Huda praising her: “You give so many girls hope.”
The model, entrepreneur and influencer wore a glitzy black dress by Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti. She opted for chunky green earrings, designed by Gruosi, to complete her look.
She shared a picture of her appearance on social media with the caption: “Last night at the Global Gift Gala in Abu Dhabi we raised over $1m that will go towards supporting children around the world including my dearest Lebanon.”
Anastacia
The US singer wowed the audience with a nostalgic rendition of her classic song “I’m Out of Love.”
Anastacia wore two outfits: The first was a floor-length off-the-shoulder dress in dark purple, while her second look — which she wore for her performance — featured sparkling straight-leg pants with a leather jacket and a black cowgirl-inspired belt.
The US star performed a string of hits, including “8teen” and “Twenty One,” at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Fans enjoyed a rollercoaster of emotions with songs such as “Another Sad Love Song,” “American Teen” and “Saved.”
Khalid’s performance was the first out of a series of concerts that will take place until Dec. 12.
Other performers at the event will include Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and the Foo Fighters, who will perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Khalid has collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars on hit singles such as “Love Lies” (with Normani) and “Eastside” (with Halsey and Benny Blanco), as well as hits with artists including Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Marshmello.
The must-see sets at MDLBEAST’s SOUNDSTORM 2021 in Saudi Arabia
Our pick of the EDM lineup for MDLBEAST’s four-day music festival in Riyadh, which starts Dec. 16
RIYADH: Following the success of 2019’s inaugural MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM festival, it’s clear that organizers MDLBEAST haven’t rested on their laurels. The 2021 version of the music festival promises to raise the bar for Saudi’s nascent live entertainment scene still higher, with a stellar lineup of EDM talent that ranges from crowd-pleasing mainstream superstars, through an assortment of seminal OG pioneers that will have even the most precious of hipsters tipping their (on-trend) hats to the programmers, to local talent getting the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage of their lives. On top of all that, there will also be performances from 11 of the Arab world’s biggest pop stars, from Nancy Ajram and Elissa to Tamer Hosny and Amr Diab.
This year’s event is preceded by a three-day music conference, called XP, which aims to “drive cultural and economic change in the Middle Eastern music industry.” That’s something regional musicians have heard countless times over the past 10 years, with little actually improving for them, so skepticism is understandable. But XP is certainly pulling out all the stops to try and ensure that there’s a different outcome this time around, with major industry players drawn from the region and internationally contributing their expertise in “workshops, panel discussions and roundtables, networking opportunities and music activations.” As promised, the conference will also address cultural topics, including how to tackle the widespread societal perception, regionally, that music isn’t a ‘real’ career.
“We are entering the most exciting time for the music industry in the Middle East, ever,” XP program director Nada Alhelabi said in a press release. “The opportunity is enormous, the potential is being unlocked, and what we need is a moment for the industry to come together to seize this chance with both hands. XP is that moment.”
Exciting though XP is for the industry, it’s SOUNDSCAPE that will be the main draw, of course. Here, we run through our picks of the performances you shouldn’t miss in Riyadh this week. With over 150 artists performing this is just a small selection, but even if you don’t catch anyone else over the three days, these sets will guarantee you a good time.
SUPERSTAR DJs
The seemingly omnipresent David Guetta (pictured) will, of course, be performing in Riyadh (and probably every other dance festival organized around the world for the next five years). But there’s a reason Guetta features on so many lineups; love him or hate him, there’s no denying the French DJ-producer’s uncanny ability to give the public what the public wants. He’s been straddling the dance-pop divide with unerring skill for well over a decade now, and shows no signs of slowing down, having been named the number one DJ by DJ Mag in both 2020 and 2021. For pure pop thrills on the dancefloor, Guetta can’t be beaten. Dutch trance legend Armin van Buuren has actually topped the DJ Mag annual poll more times than Guetta, with five number one positions to his name, while his compatriot Afrojack (real name Nick Leonardus van de Wall) is one of the most high-profile (relatively) young pretenders to Guetta’s throne. The Dutch dominance of EDM is on show at SOUNDSTORM, with Tiesto (Tijs Michiel Verwest) — often cited as the “Godfather of EDM,” for his mastery of house music — and Martin Garrix (who topped the DJ Mag poll in 2016, 2017 and 2018) also performing. There are big names, too, from the other side of the Atlantic on the bill, with US superstars Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers, and Canada’s multi-Grammy nominee Deadmau5 (Joel Thomas Zimmerman) all featuring. Someone who doesn’t quite qualify for superstar status yet, but is definitely one to watch, is Russian DJ-producer and singer Nina Kraviz. In a heavily male-dominated scene, Kraviz has made waves with her pristine-but-energetic take on techno and house music.
OLD-SCHOOL LEGENDS
In a region that doesn’t always demonstrate a full appreciation of its cultural imports, it’s refreshing to see that the festival’s programmers have found room in the SOUNDSTORM lineup for a number of DJs widely recognized as pioneers of the dance music scene, and without whose efforts today’s superstars would likely still be playing underground gigs in warehouses, rather than earning millions of dollars a year. Groundbreaking UK DJ-producer Carl Cox (pictured), for example, whose method of three-deck mixing made him one of the figureheads of the British rave scene, in which he became one of the first ‘celebrity DJs.’ His career began in the Eighties, around the same time that — over in America — Kevin Saunderson and Jeff Mills (who became known as The Wizard for his technical skills) were helping to establish Detroit techno as the dominant sound in dance music. Joining them on the SOUNDSTORM roster is Germany’s Sven Vath — a leader not just in his homeland’s underground electronic music scene, but one of those responsible for turning Ibiza into dance music’s go-to party venue.
LOCAL HEROES
Just a few years ago, the only opportunities Saudi DJs and musicians had to play live in the Kingdom were at private parties. At SOUNDSTORM, several local artists will have the chance to showcase their talent on the same stage as their heroes, to a crowd of thousands. The MDLBEAST team deserve credit for recognizing the hard work of artists such as Saudi veteran Tarek Antabi, who’s been championing house music for more than 20 years. Along with fellow Saudis Baloo, Dish Dash, Hats & Klaps, Jeme, and female DJ-producer Cosmicat (Nouf Sufyani, seen here performing at SOUNDSTORM in 2019) as well as Bahrain’s Zone+ and others, he’ll be showing that Khaleejis know how to move a crowd with the best of them.
‘Memory Box’ views the Lebanese Civil War through a teenager’s eyes
Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige’s film, based on the former’s war-time correspondence, is showing in Jeddah this month
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: For years in the 1980s, filmmaker and artist Joana Hadjithomas corresponded with her best friend Corinne in Paris from war-torn Beirut. “We wrote every day from ’82 to ’88,” says Hadjithomas. “We recorded tapes, wrote letters, wrote notebooks, and what is very interesting is that they were very, very precise. I could read all the events as they happened.”
There was no postal service in Lebanon at the time, so Corrine’s father would take the notebooks and diaries with him every time he visited his family in France. On his return, he would bring his daughter’s own tapes and notebooks back and hand them to Hadjithomas. This continued for six years before the friends eventually lost contact. Then, 25 years later, they met again at the opening of Hadjithomas and her partner Khalil Joreige’s “Lebanese Rocket Society” exhibition. Eventually, they would return each other’s personal archives.
It was then that Hadjithomas and Joreige, who have been working together since 1997, realized the archive had to be made into a film. So they took elements from it, including sounds and sentences, combined them with Joreige’s photographs of Lebanon in the 1980s, and began to create a fictional narrative around them.
That narrative centers on Maia, a single mother from Montreal, and her daughter Alex, both of whom are suddenly confronted with memories of Maia’s past as a teenager during the Lebanese Civil War.
“What was important, for us, was that Joana realized she was remembering something different to what was in her notebooks,” says Joreige. “Her memory had changed. So it suddenly became very interesting to look at (the archive) through the eyes of a young girl who lives in Canada and imagines the 80s, imagines the war, imagines Lebanon, without any references. And by looking in secret at her mother’s notebooks, she begins to fantasize about this past.”
For Hadjithomas, it was the little details that had changed. “You remember your life, of course, but you think that you were getting along with a member of your family very well, or that you had your first cigarette at age 15, but then you read that this is not exactly true,” she says. “I couldn’t lie to myself, because the notebooks are very (clear). I had a very precise idea of everything I wanted to say.”
The result of the duo’s work is “Memory Box,” a Lebanese, French, and Canadian co-production that had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year and is part of the Arab Spectacular section of the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival this month.
“One of the main subjects of our work is the writing — or rewriting — of history; the way we reconstruct representations of the past,” says Hadjithomas. “So we felt it was very interesting to work around those thematics in the film. What do you transmit of your own stories and your own teenage years to your children? How does that transmission occur? But also, how history is written and in what way all these anecdotes and small stories can be useful in understanding the bigger story. Because in the notebooks you have the historical background but you don’t have history in itself. You don’t understand events that are related to the war, but you understand daily life.”
“Meaning, in the notebooks you don’t understand anything about the war,” adds Joreige. “You understand the intensity – this will to live, to be able to party despite everything.”
“That was another thing that was really interesting,” continues Hadjithomas. “It was not about trauma; it was about love and having fun. In all my notebooks, it’s about wanting to live. This is another way to talk about wars, especially wars that last a long time, like the Lebanese Civil War. It was a war where we continued to live, and where we needed to continue to live.”
Like all directors who have attempted to make films in Lebanon during the past two years, the duo faced innumerable challenges. Although the film was shot in 2019, the editing took place during the revolution, and both the global pandemic and the Beirut Port explosion caused considerable trauma.
“It was very painful and sad to be editing, because this film was, in a way, created as a transmission to our daughter and to her generation,” says Hadjithomas. “Because we always felt that history was very important — especially in Lebanon, with this lack of shared history preventing us from living our present and thinking about our future. Then suddenly the city collapsed and the country collapsed, and it’s really very strange and painful to live that.”