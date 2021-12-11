You are here

Egypt to host UN anti-corruption conference

Egypt will host the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption. (Reuters/File Photo)
Egypt will host the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption. (Reuters/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The UN expects the attendance of more than 1,000 people
CAIRO: Egypt will host the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in Sharm El-Sheikh from Dec. 13-17.

The conference will bring together member states, MPs, international, regional and non-governmental organizations, civil society and the private sector to discuss issues related to combating corruption. The UN expects the attendance of more than 1,000 people.

The conference will discuss preventing corruption through education, the role of women in promoting integrity, recovering stolen assets and funds, anti-corruption efforts in Africa, the Arab Network to Combat Corruption and Promote Integrity, and the challenges and opportunities provided by information and communications technology and digitalization.

The states parties to the convention meet every two years to review its implementation and discuss ways to improve cooperation between them to achieve its goals.

NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said that, on Dec. 4, 5 and 8, special forces raided a warehouse in Bir Hassan, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and found 4 million Captagon pills
  • Last month, the ISF thwarted the smuggling of 1.5 million Captagon pills hidden in the base of wooden pallets that had been prepared for export through Beirut
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle huge quantities of Captagon pills in a coffee shipment that was heading to Saudi Arabia through Jordan, it announced Saturday.

“The information division in the Internal Security Forces received a tipoff on the preparation of this smuggling operation,” it said. “Through its investigative procedures, the special forces identified all the members of the smuggling network, including W. A. (born in 1973, Lebanese) and M. H. (born in 1962, Syrian). It appears that the Lebanese smuggler has been previously convicted, as he was detained for smuggling Captagon pills to the Kingdom and was released around a year ago. Orders were given to monitor and detain the network’s members and raid the warehouse where the Captagon was hidden.”

The ISF said that, on Dec. 4, 5 and 8, special forces raided a warehouse in Bir Hassan, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and found 4 million Captagon pills in a shipment of coffee bags that were ready for transportation.

“The first smuggler was detained during his attempt to flee Lebanon to Turkey. A division’s patrol was able to detain the Syrian smuggler in Aramoun, south of Beirut. Upon investigation, they confessed to the crime. The first smuggler said he was in charge of transporting the shipment and keeping it in a safe place.”

Last month, the statement added, security forces thwarted the smuggling of 1.5 million Captagon pills hidden in the base of wooden pallets that had been prepared for export through Beirut. One of the smugglers was detained.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said at the start of the week that he was “following up on the border procedures implemented to combat smuggling.”

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have cut diplomatic and economic ties with Lebanon until “comprehensive reforms are implemented and Lebanon is no longer the source of any terrorist acts and drug scourge that threaten the integrity of the region and the world.”

Kuwait, Italy celebrate 60 years of close ties

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years. (Italian embassy in Kuwait)
Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years. (Italian embassy in Kuwait)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Series of musical concerts, art, architectural exhibitions to be held
  • Italian Embassy publishes book on bilateral relations
ROME: Italy and Kuwait celebrate 60 years of official recognition with a series of musical concerts, art and architectural exhibitions outlining the two nations’ mutual cooperation.

The events kicked off on Saturday and will continue for a week to mark Italy’s recognition of Kuwait in 1961.

Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years that would hopefully continue to “contribute to regional and international stability and security.”

Baldocci said one of the highlights of the week’s events would be the two concerts of the Quartetto Indaco (Indigo Quartet) on Dec. 11 and 12, the first organized by the Italian Embassy together with the International Women’s Group at the National Library of Kuwait, and the second by the embassy at the Yarmouk Cultural Centre.

He added that the concerts would be a welcome reprieve from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and would introduce Kuwaitis to Italy’s musical tradition as part of several events to be held in the new year.

The musical events are taking place in collaboration with the Accademia Musicale Chigiana (Chigiana Musical Academy), which conducted events in Kuwait in November 2019 and February 2020.

This December’s events will mark the official opening of Italy’s musical season in Kuwait, which will feature six concerts of ensembles and soloists, Baldocci added.

Two exhibitions will also be inaugurated on Dec. 14 and 15: An exhibition of Islamic art at the American Cultural Center, and one on urban planning in Kuwait.

To mark the anniversary, the Italian Embassy has published a book titled “Bilateral relations between Italy and Kuwait.”

In the foreword, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio commended the nations’ “mutual solidarity” which saw Rome assist Kuwait during Iraq’s invasion in 1990, and Kuwait support Italy during the pandemic.

Over 190 Houthis killed as Arab Coalition targets militants in Marib

Over 190 Houthis killed as Arab Coalition targets militants in Marib
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 190 Houthi militants were killed after the Arab Coalition carried 26 operations against the group in Marib over the past 24 hours, Al Arabiya TV reported Saturday.  

The attacks in Marib destroyed 20 military vehicles and drone control units, it said. 

 

Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp

Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp
Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp

BEIRUT: The Palestinian Hamas group said Saturday that explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency had reported that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp killing and injuring a number of people. A security official also said the explosions caused casualties but did not give a breakdown.
Hamas in a statement Saturday described the explosions as an “incident” adding that a fire in the refugee camp in the southern port city of Tyre caused limited damage. It gave no word on casualties but residents in the camp said at least one person was killed.
Hamas said the oxygen bottles and containers of detergents stored at the camp were to be distributed as part of its aid work in the camp.
“Hamas condemns the misleading media campaign and the spread of false news that accompanied the incident,” the militant group said in its statement. It added that reports about the cause of the blast and the “deaths of dozens” are baseless.
Immediately after the blasts, Lebanese troops deployed around the camp and briefly prevented people from entering or leaving.
NNA said the state prosecutor in southern Lebanon has asked security agencies and arms experts to inspect the Hamas arms storage site inside the camp.
Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

Bahrain reports first case of omicron

Bahrain reports first case of omicron
Bahrain reports first case of omicron

Bahrain reported on Saturday its first case of omicron, the new mutated version of COVID-19, according to state news agency BNA. 

The person infected with omicron was traveling from abroad, the health ministry said without mentioning which country they traveled from. 

The ministry said it found no contact cases after carrying out a follow-up process.

