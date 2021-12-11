Saudi project clears 292k Houthi mines in Yemen

JEDDAH: The Saudi government has deactivated 291,931 landmines in Yemen laid by Houthi militia, to clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting that country’s embattled citizens.
The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen dismantled 1,578 mines in the first week of December.
This figure includes 17 anti-personnel mines, 518 anti-tank mines, 1,027 unexploded ordinances and 16 other explosive devices.
The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.
The demining has taken place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.
More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. There is also support provided for those injured by these devices.
In July, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.6 million.
