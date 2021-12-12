Singer Lewis Capaldi delights UAE crowd as new performers announced for F1 finale show

ABU DHABI: Scottish singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi on Saturday returned to the stage after two years of not performing in front of a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capaldi sang to his fans at the Yasalam After-Race Concert series at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, organizers announced that Martin Garrix and DJ Snake will perform on Sunday, just one day after US rock band the Foo Fighters pulled out of the finale show due to “medical” reasons.
On Saturday night, fans were delighted by Capaldi’s stellar performance.
“Abu Dhabi, how are you doing?” he asked his thousands of supporters, who stood in Etihad Park to watch his performance. “It is very, very good to be here. This is the first gig that we’ve all played in front of you people in over two years. So, thank you very much. We are going to try and have some fun.”
“There are thousands of people here, so I'll try my best to make sure every single one of you has a good time,” the music sensation told the crowd. “We are a little bit nervous and maybe a little bit rusty, but … I’m sure we will have a lovely evening all in all.”
The 25-year-old music sensation had the Yas Island audience of motor racing and music fans singing along as he belted out songs from his debut album “Divinely Uninspired to A Hellish Extent,” including “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “One” and “Headspace.”
Half way into his performance, the singer told the audience: “It feels good to be back,” as they cheered for him.
Capaldi ended on a high with the crowd singing along in a sea of phone lights and lung-bursting screams to “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved.”
The star’s fan base at the concert featured all ages, from children and teenagers to adults.
Among the audience was a father who attended the show with his young daughter Lauren Woolford. “It’s an incredible atmosphere at Lewis Capaldi concert with my daughter Lauren, who loves the songs and the way they’ve set it up,” Adam Woolford told Arab News.
Another fan, Rachel Kennedy, said: “It’s so amazing being here with our home boy! Come on the Scots,” while her friend Lauren Clark added, “It’s amazing seeing Lewis here in the UAE doing it for Scotland! We love you!”
Earlier in the evening, Capaldi’s Scottish compatriot Greg Pearson underlined the strength of the local music scene as he entertained the crowd with a warm-up set, before talented Berlin-based songstress Mougleta had her moment in the spotlight, performing her eclectic brand of pop.