Red Sea International Film Festival
Director Fatima Al-Banawi puts on a fashionable show at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Fatima Al-Banawi has proven she is a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet. (Getty Images)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi filmmaker and actress Fatima Al-Banawi is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with both in terms of fashion and film at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

The star has made a number of red carpet appearances at the festival so far in an array of gowns by designers from across the Arab world, including one show-stopping look by a Saudi label.

Before that, Al-Banawi dazzled fans and photographers in a sea blue gown by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad, complete with billowing sleeves, ruffled details and panels of elegant sheer material.

“Lots of smiles and moments of gratitude to our dreamy youthful days, to the resilient forces, to the collective energies, to hearts that beat with stories… and stories to tell,” she captioned a carousel of photos posted on Instagram at the time.

Styled by Cedric Haddad, the star finished off the look with sparkling jewelry by Cartier, which is only fitting considering the French fine jewelry fashion house unveiled Al-Banawi as its Middle East ambassador in June.

Next up, Al-Banawi — who directed part of an omnibus film titled “Becoming” that recently screened at the festival — was photographed wearing a form-fitting red gown by Saudi label Honayda.

Designer Honayda Serafi has seen her gowns sported by the who’s who of Hollywood, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lupita Nyong’o, so it is only fitting that Al-Banawi opted to champion the label on a jaunt down the red carpet in Jeddah.

The one-shoulder look featured exquisite embroidery on the neckline and draped material on its single sleeve. The striking color was a bold choice for Al-Banawi, who pulled it off with panache.

“Five female directors, five producers, and an umbrella of executive producers overlooking and structuring from top, it was worth the wait. Tonight, our work becomes complete with an audience! What a humbling and rewarding moment,” the director posted alongside a clutch of photos detailing her journey down the red carpet at the screening of “Becoming.”

Other outfits she has shown off at the festival so far include a tiered lacy look in dusty pink, as well as a dramatic monochromatic gown with an oversized ruffle on one shoulder at the “Daughters of Abdulrahman” premiere on Dec. 10.

The multi-hyphenate studied Psychology at Jeddah’s Effat University and then went on to pursue her master’s degree in Theological Studies at Harvard.

She first gained prominence for her role in the 2016 drama “Barakah Meets Barakah.”

She also starred in Egyptian Netflix series “Paranormal.”

In 2020, she directed her first short film “Until We See Light.” That same year, she co-wrote, co-directed and starred in “Al-Shak,” a Shahid Original series, which she shot fully from home during the pandemic. 

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival Fatima Al-Banawi

Updated 12 December 2021
Hams Saleh

Updated 12 December 2021
Hams Saleh

ABU DHABI: Scottish singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi on Saturday returned to the stage after two years of not performing in front of a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Capaldi sang to his fans at the Yasalam After-Race Concert series at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, organizers announced that Martin Garrix and DJ Snake will perform on Sunday, just one day after US rock band the Foo Fighters pulled out of the finale show due to “medical” reasons.

On Saturday night, fans were delighted by Capaldi’s stellar performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

“Abu Dhabi, how are you doing?” he asked his thousands of supporters, who stood in Etihad Park to watch his performance. “It is very, very good to be here. This is the first gig that we’ve all played in front of you people in over two years. So, thank you very much. We are going to try and have some fun.”

“There are thousands of people here, so I'll try my best to make sure every single one of you has a good time,” the music sensation told the crowd. “We are a little bit nervous and maybe a little bit rusty, but … I’m sure we will have a lovely evening all in all.”  

The 25-year-old music sensation had the Yas Island audience of motor racing and music fans singing along as he belted out songs from his debut album “Divinely Uninspired to A Hellish Extent,” including “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “One” and “Headspace.” 

Half way into his performance, the singer told the audience: “It feels good to be back,” as they cheered for him. 

Capaldi ended on a high with the crowd singing along in a sea of phone lights and lung-bursting screams to “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved.”

The star’s fan base at the concert featured all ages, from children and teenagers to adults.  

Among the audience was a father who attended the show with his young daughter Lauren Woolford. “It’s an incredible atmosphere at Lewis Capaldi concert with my daughter Lauren, who loves the songs and the way they’ve set it up,” Adam Woolford told Arab News. 

Another fan, Rachel Kennedy, said: “It’s so amazing being here with our home boy! Come on the Scots,” while her friend Lauren Clark added, “It’s amazing seeing Lewis here in the UAE doing it for Scotland! We love you!” 

Earlier in the evening, Capaldi’s Scottish compatriot Greg Pearson underlined the strength of the local music scene as he entertained the crowd with a warm-up set, before talented Berlin-based songstress Mougleta had her moment in the spotlight, performing her eclectic brand of pop. 

Topics: Lewis Capaldi Yasalam After-Race Concerts Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Updated 12 December 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

  • Jomah was born in Jeddah and relocated to Scotland when he was two years old
Updated 12 December 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Hakeem Jomah debuted his latest horror flick “Kayan” during the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, taking place in Jeddah from Dec. 6-15.
The film had its world premiere on Dec. 10.
“I had several scripts pitched to me, but none of them really resonated,” the Saudi doctor-turned-director said. “So I asked if I could write my own script. And what I enjoy writing tends to be horror and psychological thrillers.”
Thus, “Kayan” was born.
The film, which was shot over the span of two weeks in Egypt, is Jomah’s second. It tells the story about a couple far from home stuck in tense circumstances out of their control.
Starring Saudi actors Summer Shesha and Ayman Almutahar, the entire film takes place in a single night at a hotel.
“I think we shot something very raw,” Jomah said. “We didn’t have any tripods. We didn’t have any lighting. Our film is very reliant on long, drawn-out shots where we go from the lobby all the way up to the room on the stairs. Our lenses are super tight so you feel like you are those characters. You see what they see, you feel what they feel.”

The director admitted that the film may not be “everyone’s cup of tea,” but said that it is something he would want to watch.
“Ultimately it is a story about grief and acceptance,” he said. “It’s a very divisive film. I know it’s going to be, but all great stories are divisive stories.”
“Kayan” is the first exclusive film supported by streaming service MBC Shahid. “MBC really rolled the dice on me. I really give them props for that because they had no reason to believe that I would make something that was not a disaster. And they gave me all the space to create something I wanted,” the director mused.

Hakeem Jomah debuted his latest horror flick ‘Kayan’ during the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival.

Jomah’s film was not going to be part of the Red Sea International Film Festival’s line-up. Initially, he was just supposed to make a trailer, but then received a call from the festival organizers asking if he could deliver the entire film.
“So we went into intensive, hardcore editing. We’ve been working tirelessly night and day to make that happen.”
Jomah said that he is “honored, excited and nervous” to take part in the inaugural festival.
“Joining my friends and my colleagues on such an international front is a true feat from where we were five years ago. And every one of the local filmmakers on the roster is an honor to be in the trenches with,” he said.
“If you had told me a few years ago that Joe Wright would be premiering his latest film in Jeddah, it would have been unbelievable. We get to be among some of the world’s most seasoned filmmakers as colleagues and participants in what is bound to be the epicenter of film in the Middle East this year,” the filmmaker said.
Jomah was born in Jeddah and relocated to Scotland when he was two years old. His family moved back to Saudi Arabia where he continued his education and eventually enrolled in medical school to become a doctor.
A cinephile at heart, the director, who growing up would fly to Dubai with his family to watch films, decided to pursue filmmaking seriously in 2016.
“It was one fateful day when ‘Barakah meets Barakah’ came out. And it was the first Saudi film to get international renown. And for me, ‘Saudi film’ and ‘international renown’ were things I’d never thought I’d hear in the same sentence so it kind of pushed me to make something,” he said.
He traveled to the supposedly haunted Madayen Saleh ruins in the north of the Kingdom to shoot his first film alongside the only other person he knew who loved film as much as he did — his wedding photographer. He called up Saudi actor Khaled Yeslam to star as the lead.
“I didn’t have the know-how to make a film,” he recalled. “It took us eight months to edit that movie because we didn’t know how to edit.”
“Madayen” was rejected by several international film festivals, before it was picked up by the Hong Kong Independent Film Festival.
It was also screened at the Arab Film Festival in Los Angeles, which Jomah, who was still practicing as a doctor at the time, had to take unpaid leave to attend.
“The first time it was screened to a Saudi audience they went pretty crazy for it,” Jomah said. “I realized I wanted to (make films) forever when I was sitting in the theater with all Saudis and they didn’t know I was the filmmaker. I was just a guy in the audience. And when the first jump scare happened and everyone gasped, and then they started laughing as they do, I realized that it was a very euphoric sensation where I did a thing and people reacted positively to it.”
It wasn’t until shortly after Saudi Vision 2030 reform program was announced that Jomah decided to quit his job in the ER and pursue filmmaking full-time. “I saw this as a chance to be part of the kingdom’s cinematic identity,” he explained.
The filmmaker revealed that he will continue to create horror films, a genre he feels is lacking in Saudi Arabia. “I feel a trap we used to fall in a lot of the time was we created something that romanticized our region to Western audiences. I just want to see genre films. I want to see stories. I don’t want to see this hyper-orientalist kind of spotlight on us. I would love to see a Saudi superhero. Not everything has to be so deep and meaningful.”
Indeed, sometimes it just has to be frightening.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival

Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

With the end of the Cold War, the victory of liberal democracy was thought to be absolute. Observers declared the end of history, confident in a peaceful, globalized future. But we now know this to be premature.
Authoritarianism first returned in Russia. In the last six years, it has crept from east to west as nationalism inflames Europe.
But this threat to the West also presents an opportunity to better understand the pillars of our own political order. In this book, Timothy Snyder goes beyond the headlines to expose the true nature of the threat to democracy, according to a review on goodreads.com. Snyder restores our understanding of the basis of our way of life, offering a way forward in a time of terrible uncertainty.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US rock band the Foo Fighters cancelled their Saturday night gig at the Yasalam After-Race Concert series at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, The Foo Fighters will not be performing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yasalam After-Race Concert on Sunday, December 12,” the Yas Marina Circuit tweeted Saturday.

“The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events,” the statement added.

British grime music artist Stormzy and US singer Khalid have delighted fans in Abu Dhabi for a weekend of stellar music performances so far.

Five-time Grammy-nominated artist Khalid made his UAE debut at the Yasalam After-Race Concert series on Thursday, performing his hits “American Teen” and “Saved.”

Stormzy, the first British rapper to perform a headlining slot at Britain’s Glastonbury festival in 2019, hit the stage on Friday with his acclaimed hits “Big For Your Boots” and “Vossi Bop.”

Scottish star Lewis Capaldi will perform on Saturday night.

Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: British grime music artist Stormzy delivered a rousing performance on day two of the Yasalam After-Race Concert series at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday night.

Accompanied by DJ TiiNY, Stormzy had the crowd rapping along to his hits “Big Michael,” “Audacity” and “Cold,” all prime examples of the superstar’s sharp wordplay and fiery lyrics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

“Let’s dance, have fun and make lots of memories we can all take away and keep forever,” Stormzy told the crowd as he revealed it was his first visit to Abu Dhabi to huge cheers from the audience.

Stormzy, the first British rapper to perform a headlining slot at Britain’s Glastonbury festival in 2019, also performed his acclaimed hits “Big For Your Boots” and “Vossi Bop.”

Two artists from Flash Entertainment’s Regional Artist Spotlight (RAS) — UAE-based Somali rapper Freek and Syrian crossover rapper and singer Moh Flow hit the stage for warm up sets ahead of the highly anticipated show.

Topics: stormzy Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021

