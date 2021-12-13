You are here

  • Home
  • Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France
This photograph taken on December 12, 2021, shows French president Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation from TV screen at the Elysee palace, after the third referendum in New Caledonia about it's independance. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b8dya

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that “a period of transition” would begin for New Caledonia after voters overwhelmingly rejected independence, adding that “France is more beautiful” with the Pacific islands included.

“A period of transition is beginning. Free from the binary choice of ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, we must now build a common project, while recognizing and respecting the dignity of everyone,” the head of state said in a recorded message.

He said that the country could be “proud” of the process designed to settle the status of the islands under which residents were asked in three separate referendums if they wished to break away from France.

“Tonight France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay part of it,” Macron added.

With all ballots counted, 96.49 percent were against independence, while only 3.51 percent were in favor, with turnout a mere 43.90 percent, results from the islands’ high commission showed. Pro-independence campaigners boycotted the vote, saying they wanted it postponed to September because “a fair campaign” was impossible with high coronavirus infection numbers.

Observers say the result could exacerbate ethnic tensions, with the poorer indigenous Kanak community generally favoring independence over the wealthier white community.

Macron made no direct mention of the boycott, but he admitted that voters were “profoundly divided” and he expressed condolences to “all those who have lost a loved one.”

Topics: Macron France Caledonia

Related

New Caledonia votes on independence from France
World
New Caledonia votes on independence from France
Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor
World
Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada
Updated 10 sec ago

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada
Updated 10 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Run by a 19-year-old student, Project Save Animals has rescued more than 700 animals since 2018.

It was his first animal rescue attempt, and though unsuccessful, the decision changed the teenager’s life and the fates of the hundreds of animals he has since saved.

Animal cruelty was instated as a punishable offense in Pakistan last year, but rescue workers have warned that fines alone fail to deter abuse, which is widespread in the country where protection laws are long outdated and welfare groups lack the resources to treat and shelter abandoned and neglected pets.

Registered as a charity group in Canada, Syed Hassan’s Project Save Animals has four members, including a Canadian national. Since 2018, they have rescued more than 700 animals and relocated them to safe homes.

“In June 2018, at the age of 16, I started this animal rescue work,” Hassan told Arab News, as he recalled his attempt to save the malnourished cat from Tollinton Market.

“We took her to veterinary doctors, but could not save her. That incident ignited the spark and I decided to rescue as many animals as I can.”

The group rescues abused animals, mainly cats and dogs, and puts them in foster care at homes in Lahore. They also run neutering and vaccination programs for strays, as well as awareness campaigns.

Most of their rescue animals have been adopted in Canada, as there is “a very low ratio of adoption of street or non-breed animals,” Hassan said.

“We have rescued more than 721 animals, and all were adopted and are living good lives in their new homes.”

The adoption process is closely supervised, he added. “We keep doing follow-ups with adopters to ensure these animals are properly looked after. We get weekly and then monthly updates about their well-being.”

The main challenge for now is the cost of travel, for which Project Save Animals resorts to crowdfunding. And when the project lacks funds, its members contribute themselves.

Aside from his rescue efforts, Hassan is a first-year student of business administration.

“We have to contribute a lot from our own pockets,” he said. “It costs a great deal to send an animal to Canada.”

FASTFACT

•Run by a 19-year-old student, Project Save Animals has rescued more than 700 animals since 2018.

•Animal cruelty was instated as a punishable offense in Pakistan last year, but rescue workers say fines alone fail to deter abuse.

The organization charges an adoption fee of about $800, but transporting a dog to Canada costs more than $1,700.

Being registered in Canada, Hassan said that the group hopes they will be able to receive grants from the Canadian government in the near future to support their cause.

At home, his struggle still focuses on basic animal rights.

“We, the animal rescuers, urge the government to introduce laws that protect and improve the lives of these innocent beings,” he said.

“The government of Pakistan needs to take animal rights seriously and make laws that protect the weakest of our society.”

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Philippine central bank probes account hacks

Philippine central bank probes account hacks
Updated 7 min 24 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine central bank probes account hacks

Philippine central bank probes account hacks
  • Customers have reported losing thousands of pesos in major online banking fraud
Updated 7 min 24 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The central bank of the Philippines said on Sunday it was looking into a wave of complaints emerging on social media over the hacking of local bank accounts.

Customers of the country’s largest lender, BDO Unibank, have for the past few days been reporting unauthorized transactions to the Union Bank of the Philippines and abroad, as well as accounts being blocked. 

Central bank governor Benjamin Diokno said Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas was working with the banks to address the issue and take remedial steps.

“The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week,” Diokno said in a statement.

“We are in close coordination with Banco De Oro (BDO) as well as Union Bank of the Philippines on this incident to ensure that remedial measures are being undertaken, including reimbursement of affected consumers.”

BDO said it was aware of a “sophisticated fraud technique” that has affected some of its clients.

FASTFACTS

•Customers of the country’s largest lender, BDO Unibank, have for the past few days been reporting unauthorized transactions to the Union Bank of the Philippines and abroad, as well as accounts being blocked. 

•The lenders have not yet estimated how much money was taken, but hundreds of users of a Facebook group created on Saturday to collect complaints over the illegal transactions have each been reporting losing thousands of pesos.

“We assure you that we have already implemented additional security controls to block further attempts and continue to protect bank credentials,” the bank said.

The lenders have not yet estimated how much money was taken, but hundreds of users of a Facebook group created on Saturday to collect complaints over the illegal transactions have each been reporting losing thousands of pesos.

Bankers Association of the Philippines President Jose Arnulfo Veloso urged the public to be more vigilant in light of the rising number of financial cybercrime incidents in the country.

“If you do not give your personal information to others, cybercriminals will never be able to steal your money,” he said. “It is not enough to just know how to avoid cybercriminals. You are our ally when it comes to stopping them from harming other people.”

Topics: Philippines hacks

Related

Philippines denies reports of secret plot to invade Malaysian territory
World
Philippines denies reports of secret plot to invade Malaysian territory
World Bank approves $600m funding for Philippine reforms
Business & Economy
World Bank approves $600m funding for Philippine reforms

UK govt facing new pressure over ‘chaotic’ Afghanistan exit

UK govt facing new pressure over ‘chaotic’ Afghanistan exit
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

UK govt facing new pressure over ‘chaotic’ Afghanistan exit

UK govt facing new pressure over ‘chaotic’ Afghanistan exit
  • Inquiry hears from senior figures after damning whistleblower testimony
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A UK Parliament inquiry has heard fresh evidence of the government’s mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, The Observer has reported.

The new information, which was obtained from various departments and agencies, has reinforced critical testimony from a UK Foreign Office source, whose allegations that incompetence “left people to die at the hands of the Taliban” have dealt a serious blow to the government.

Thousands of emails concerning Afghans in serious danger were left unread amid the Taliban takeover, The Observer reported in August. Critical messages from senior MPs and government ministers were also effectively ignored.

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the inquiry, told the newspaper that senior figures had come forward to detail their accounts of the events.

He recounted information gathered last week from three Foreign Office officials who worked under permanent secretary Sir Philip Barton, who previously admitted to staying on holiday for 11 days after Afghanistan had fallen to the Taliban, which Tugendhat labeled as “completely extraordinary.”

The MP said he is now “more convinced” of the testimony of Raphael Marshall, the junior official whose description of events led to criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis.

“There’s nothing I’ve heard that leads me to believe he is mistaken. He and many like him deserve more than an apology,” said Tugendhat.

“They have demonstrated quite clearly the integrity and the ethical standards we should expect from senior government employees, but are finding those standards in the junior ranks, not the senior ones.”

The inquiry is now examining the new evidence, he added. “Since the hearing on Tuesday, I’ve been approached by individuals from other government departments and, indeed, other agencies offering their own perspectives on the events in the run-up to August and the aftermath,” he said.

“We’re in discussion as to how their evidence may be presented. There is a very wide feeling that this goes to the heart of something that is simply not acceptable, and that Britain deserves better.”

In response to the development in the inquiry, a UK government spokesperson said in a statement: “Government staff worked tirelessly to evacuate more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan within a fortnight.

“This was the biggest mission of its kind in generations and the second largest evacuation carried out by any country. We are still working to help others leave.

“The scale of the evacuation and the challenging circumstances meant decisions on prioritization had to be made quickly to ensure we could help as many people as possible.

“Regrettably we were not able to evacuate all those we wanted to, but our commitment to them is enduring.

“Since the end of the operation we’ve helped more than 3,000 individuals leave Afghanistan.”

Tugendhat said the committee would also discuss the military side of the withdrawal with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

“We’re very keen to speak to the defense secretary, who has agreed to come,” he added. “We want to hear the military perspective on this. We’re very keen to speak to others who may have been involved in different areas. And we need to sit down and go through a lot of evidence.”

Tugendhat said he wants to build a final report on the events before blaming individuals or departments for specific failures.

But he labeled the scenario a “whole government failure” that includes the Foreign Office, Home Office and Ministry of Defense. Allies of Britain in Afghanistan had been abandoned as a result of the events, he warned.

“There are many people on the ground in Afghanistan today who are guilty of nothing more than hoping and wishing for a better future,” he added.

“Yet today, the Taliban victory means that what we’re likely to see is a very serious degradation in the life chances of individuals.

“In many ways we’re already seeing it. We’re seeing girls denied education and we’re seeing women excluded from work. These are very serious attacks on civil liberties.”

Questions also remain over the high-profile evacuation of almost 200 dogs and cats from the war-torn country, Tugendhat said.

Some figures have alleged that the animals were chosen for evacuation in place of people, taking up critical space on aircraft flying out of Kabul.

The animal rescue efforts were led by Pen Farthing, a former Royal Marine who heads the Nowzad Dogs charity.

Marshall, the whistleblower who described the “chaotic” events, alleged that critical resources in Kabul were redirected to the charity at the expense of Afghans, many of whom had worked for years with British forces in the country.

Tugendhat said: “The Foreign Office officials made it clear that there was absolutely no diversion of resources. They also made it clear that the military opened the gates and took time to get those animals in. How those two statements are compatible, I don’t understand.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghans Taliban

Related

UK Afghan refugee scheme starved of resources: Ex-official
World
UK Afghan refugee scheme starved of resources: Ex-official
UK’s Afghan evacuation email hotline still broken, says whistleblower
World
UK’s Afghan evacuation email hotline still broken, says whistleblower

Legal challenge aims to stop UK jailing asylum seekers who steer boats

Legal challenge aims to stop UK jailing asylum seekers who steer boats
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

Legal challenge aims to stop UK jailing asylum seekers who steer boats

Legal challenge aims to stop UK jailing asylum seekers who steer boats
  • The Crown Prosecution Service issued new guidance on English Channel crossing prosecutions after Kakaei’s verdict was overturned
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The British government is facing a legal challenge against its policy of prosecuting asylum seekers who steer boats across the English Channel under smuggling laws.

Immigration Enforcement has brought 67 successful prosecutions related to piloting small boats since the beginning of 2020.

However, after court challenges earlier this year, the Crown Prosecution Service issued new guidance saying that passengers – including those who steered boats– were potentially vulnerable asylum seekers who should not be prosecuted.

Prosecutions have continued despite this guidance, and lawyers for several individuals jailed on smuggling charges will put their cases forward at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

The lawyers will argue that the individuals were attempting to be rescued at sea so they could claim asylum.

Clare Moseley, the director of refugee charity Care for Calais, who has given evidence for recent hearings, told The Guardian’s sister newspaper The Observer that the people steering boats were not criminals making money out of the crossings.

“Some migrants drive the boat in order to get a place on it because they can’t afford to pay a smuggler. These people are victims of conflicts, torture and persecution, they are not criminals,” Moseley said. “In Calais people tell us that they have to take their phone so they can call the coastguard or Border Force from the boat; these people are happy to meet the authorities – their full intention is to claim asylum.”

The appeals were triggered by a case in May 2021, when Iranian Fouad Kakaei had his smuggling conviction overturned at a retrial after spending 17 months in jail. He told UK authorities he had steered the boat to prevent it from sinking.

The Crown Prosecution Service issued new guidance on English Channel crossing prosecutions after Kakaei’s verdict was overturned.

“Recognising migrants and asylum seekers often have no choice in how they travel and face exploitation by organised crime groups, prosecutors are… asked to consider the… public interest factors in charging those merely entering illegally… Passengers of boats and other vehicles should not be prosecuted unless they are repeat offenders or have previously been deported,” the guidance advised.

Prosecutions are still going ahead despite the new guidance, and last week a 36-year-old man was jailed for two-and-a-half years for steering a boat with 25 people across the English Channel.

Earlier this year, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would “ruthlessly stiffen the sentences for anybody who is involved in this kind of people smuggling and trafficking human beings across the channel.”

The UK’s Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration Tom Pursglove said that small boat pilots put the lives of all in the boat “in mortal danger and it is right that we deter further attempts by bringing them to justice.”

“Our new plan for immigration will help prevent these dangerous crossings by introducing tougher penalties for those who risk people’s lives by facilitating illegal immigration,” he added.

The Nationality and Borders Bill, described as the cornerstone of the government's new plan for immigration, was scrutinized in Parliament last week.

The bill could make it easier to prosecute people who cross the channel, as well as increase the sentence to life for the offense of assisting unlawful immigration.

Topics: UK English channel asylum seekers boats

Related

‘I am dead here’: Lebanese join Mideast migrants to Europe
Middle-East
‘I am dead here’: Lebanese join Mideast migrants to Europe
Migrants ‘called British and French coastguards’ before dozens drowned in Channel
World
Migrants ‘called British and French coastguards’ before dozens drowned in Channel

UK Afghan refugee scheme starved of resources: Ex-official

UK Afghan refugee scheme starved of resources: Ex-official
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

UK Afghan refugee scheme starved of resources: Ex-official

UK Afghan refugee scheme starved of resources: Ex-official
  • ‘Cynical’ project ‘to look good’ has yet to launch 4 months after Kabul takeover
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s scheme to promote Afghan resettlement has been starved of appropriate resources, a former official has said, amid concerns that the government has unofficially abandoned the project, The Observer reported on Sunday.
The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme remains in limbo four months after Kabul was captured by the Taliban.
The failure of the project can be attributed to inadequate funding and government support, warned Adam Thomson, a former UK Foreign Office director for Afghanistan, who described the scheme as “cynical” political opportunism that lacked real results.
“It looks like a politically expedient announcement. With the media focus having gone elsewhere, the government has lost political will, lost focus and lost implementation,” he said.
“It’s a tried and tested technique. You announce something, you look good. Then somehow circumstances prevent you from actually achieving your targets.
“The resettlement scheme was a ticket for people to rebuild their life, but it’s just not been resourced appropriately. As far as I can tell, there’s no coordination.”
The scheme’s website reports that it has not yet opened for applications, more than 100 days since its apparent launch.
But in light of criticism over the handling of the ACRS, the UK government last week promised that it was “committed” to it, describing it as “one of the most generous schemes in our country’s history.
“It will give up to 20,000 further people at risk a new life in the UK. We are working across government and with partners such as UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) to design and open the scheme amidst a complex and changing picture. We are committed to working in step with the international community to get this right.”
But similar criticism has been leveled at the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy. A session in Parliament heard that just 84 officials had been assigned to oversee the project, which is designed to resettle Afghans who worked with British forces in the war-torn country.
So far, the scheme has received more than 90,000 applications, suggesting that officials have had to deal with more than 1,000 applications each.
A spokesperson for Adam Smith International, which completed UK government aid programs in Afghanistan over the past two decades, said the failure to open the ACRS has left hundreds in grave danger.
“Almost none of our former staff have had any update or information about their applications since the evacuation finished,” the spokesperson added.

“The ACRS scheme is not yet open. This has left hundreds of our staff from UK projects in a desperate situation in Kabul, without hope and without information.”

Latest updates

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France
Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France
Falconers from nine countries compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in Riyadh
Falconers are flocking from different countries of the world. (SPA)
What We Are Reading Today: Clashing over Commerce by Douglas A. Irwin
What We Are Reading Today: Clashing over Commerce by Douglas A. Irwin
Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada
Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada
Philippine central bank probes account hacks
Philippine central bank probes account hacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.