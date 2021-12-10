You are here

Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor

Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a thump up sign as he welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Friday. (AP)
AP

  • The leaders held a joint news conference during Scholz's first trip abroad
  • Scholz plans to go from France to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO officials
PARIS: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday as their governments worked to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The leaders held a joint news conference during Scholz’s first trip abroad following his coalition government’s swearing-in on Wednesday. They said they would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week on the sidelines of a European Union summit in Brussels.
“We all view the situation on the Ukrainian border with concern,” Scholz said. “We’re clear that the inviolability of borders in Europe is one of the principles that all in Europe must accept for our common security … This rule goes for everyone.”
Scholz plans to go from France to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO officials. Macron said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to talk next week.
“Our first goal is to avoid any useless tension,” Macron said. “Our will ... Europeans and Americans, is to show that we are very vigilant about the situation, but that there must be no escalation, in any way.”
US President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent years, France and Germany have played mediator roles in the conflict.
Biden has pressed Putin to pull back a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border that has created growing concern in Washington and European capitals, as well as in Ukraine itself.
Macron spoke with Zelenskyy over the phone on Friday, and said France and Germany are determined to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a statement from the French presidency.
Macron and Scholz discussed other bilateral and European issues Friday, including the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Macron has made boosting growth and jobs a priority of France’s upcoming six-month EU presidency, which starts in January.
Scholz, who was previously Germany’s finance minister, noted that he and Macron both have tried to show “what is possible in Europe when we work together.” Europe’s 750 billion-euro ($846 billion) pandemic recovery fund “is an emphatic symbol of the possibilities connected with this,” he said.
“And so I am very confident that we can solve the tasks that lie ahead of us — this is about continuing to make possible and maintain the growth that we set on track with the recovery fund, and at the same time providing for solid finances,” Scholz said.
Scholz, a 63-year-old center-left politician, became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor this week, opening a new era for the EU’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
His government is composed of a coalition of his center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

NATO chief rejects Russia demand to bar Ukraine entry

NATO chief rejects Russia demand to bar Ukraine entry
LONDON: NATO chief Stoltenberg on Friday rejected Russia's demand to bar Ukraine entry to the organization, adding every Russian aggression against Ukraine would "come at a high price."

Report reveals shocking extent of Islamophobia in UK healthcare system

A survey of dozens of Muslim healthcare workers, conducted jointly by the Muslim Doctors Association and campaign group The Grey Area, found evidence of discrimination. (AFP/File Photo)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Report reveals shocking extent of Islamophobia in UK healthcare system

  • Study finds 4 in 10 Muslims working in the NHS have faced Islamophobic rhetoric from colleagues
  • Only about 1 in 10 know of a Muslim who has been appointed to a senior leadership position
LONDON: A new report details the shocking extent of Islamophobia and marginalization faced by Muslim members of staff in the UK’s National Health Service.

A survey of dozens of Muslim healthcare workers, conducted jointly by the Muslim Doctors Association and campaign group The Grey Area, found evidence “of discrimination, racism and Islamophobia” in the nation’s cherished public healthcare system.

According the report, which was published this week, “Muslim HCPs (Healthcare Professionals) experience bias at work from both colleagues and patients.” It added that almost four in 10 workers had experienced verbal abuse about their faith from colleagues.

In addition, “the majority of Muslim HCPs have experienced othering and stereotype threat associated with identity concealment and inability to bring their full selves to work,” the report said, and “two-thirds do not feel comfortable raising concerns at work.”

Aside from outright abuse, Muslims also face softer barriers to advancement in their NHS careers, the researchers found.

“Almost nine in 10 Muslim HCPs do not know Muslims in leadership and management positions and over two-thirds can not identify role models whom they can relate to and give them confidence in career progression,” according to the report. “Almost half have reported they have had thoughts of leaving their profession,” it added.

One anonymous survey respondent said: “I had zero days sick leave in three years. I took one day sick and I got a call from a colleague saying people, including my boss, were talking about me behind my back that I was faking it. I went back to work the next day despite not being ready.”

Another said that they “heard directly from patients that I am not to be trusted as I am a Muslim.”

The report includes a series of recommendations on how the NHS could improve its policies to better accommodate Muslim staff and stamp out Islamophobia within the sprawling organization.

It encourages hospitals and other healthcare facilities to appoint more Muslims to senior positions to ensure proper representation, and to create an “Islamophobia zero-tolerance policy.”

The report said: “The NHS has a zero-tolerance policy to abuse and discrimination and this must be implemented, with perpetrators held accountable. Zero-tolerance policies should also explicitly include Islamophobia. Where Muslim colleagues report incidents of Islamophobia, these must be taken seriously, with safe psychological passages for raising concerns.”

It also called on the NHS to look beyond its own organization to tackle the Islamophobia within it.

“Change is not possible unless the policy environment changes,” the report said. “This requires authentic allies to push their MPs and government to adopt a definition for Islamophobia and to challenge the negative media stereotyping of Muslims, which fuels bias, prejudice and discrimination.”

Swiss gear up for tighter rules as COVID cases keep climbing

Swiss gear up for tighter rules as COVID cases keep climbing
  • Government might even shut restaurants, bars and fitness clubs
  • Health Minister laid out two alternative proposals in the wake of a sharp upswing in cases in recent months
GENEVA: Facing a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Swiss government is preparing to step up mask requirements and increase restrictions on people who haven’t been vaccinated or recovered from the illness.
Government might even shut restaurants, bars and fitness clubs.
The count of daily deaths linked to the pandemic hit its highest level since January on Friday.
Health Minister Alain Berset laid out two alternative proposals in the wake of a sharp upswing in cases in recent months, in a country where about two-thirds of the population is fully vaccinated — fewer than in some of its Western European neighbors.
One would in essence withdraw the “negative test” criterion that allows people who have not recovered or been vaccinated from attending some events, and would require mask-wearing and seated-only consumption of food and drinks indoors. Another, tougher alternative would shut all public indoor areas where masks can’t be worn all the time –- notably dining areas, discos, fitness clubs and bars.
The situation is “not uplifting,” Berset said, adding: “We’re getting back to a place where we don’t want to be.”
The two proposals will be considered and the government will decide in coordination with local leaders and others which path to take in coming days. The government had already tightened COVID restrictions just a week earlier.
The public health office reported Friday more than 10,100 new cases over the previous 24 hours in the country of 8.5 million, with a daily average over the latest seven days of more than 9,200 – up from less than 1,000 in early October. A total of 51 deaths linked to the pandemic were reported from Thursday to Friday, the largest daily tally since a spike in January.
That’s still far less than the previous record-high toll in late 2020 and early 2021, when 80 to 90 or more people were dying each day.
Berset said the situation in hospitals was worsening, with personnel increasingly tired and intensive care units facing greater pressure.
Switzerland’s Vaud canton, or region, announced Friday that anyone over aged 16 would be eligible for a booster dose of approved vaccines at least six months after the first jabs. That comes as the 10-19-year-old age bracket has been by far the one most hit by new infections in Switzerland in recent weeks.
Some supermarket chains have begun limiting the numbers of people who can be allowed inside their stores in recent days, and the army has been called out in small numbers so far to help support vaccination efforts in the Jura canton along the French border.

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX
  • A total of up to 136.5 million doses would be supplied to Gavi, Moderna said
  • Moderna also said it would speed up supply of 20 million doses to COVAX
DUBAI: Moderna said on Friday it would supply an additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Gavi vaccine alliance for distribution through the COVAX facility in the second quarter of 2022.
With the additional doses, a total of up to 136.5 million doses would be supplied to Gavi, Moderna said.
The COVAX initiative is co-led by Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Moderna also said it would speed up supply of 20 million doses to COVAX to make 54 million doses available to the vaccine-sharing scheme by the end of 2021.
These doses were a part of Moderna’s previous agreement with Gavi and were originally scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, the company said.
The Gavi vaccine alliance retains options that allow it to purchase up to 650 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine for delivery through 2022, Moderna said.

Pope to Catholic jurists: Respect basic human rights

Pope to Catholic jurists: Respect basic human rights
  • Francis said recognizing and protecting the rights of the weakest in a court setting doesn’t stem from a governing concession
  • His comments focused on protecting the rights of the poor, the sick and the weak in legal settings
ROME: Pope Francis told Catholic jurists on Friday that they must strongly defend basic human rights in their work, even as his own prosecutors stand accused of violating the basic rights of the defense in a big Vatican fraud trial.
In a meeting with Italian Catholic jurists, Francis said recognizing and protecting the rights of the weakest in a court setting doesn’t stem from a governing concession, but rather from recognition of the dignity that every human being enjoys.
“The respect of the person and human rights, especially on the continent that doesn’t hesitate to promote them to the world, must always be safeguarded, and the dignity of everyone placed before everything,” Francis said, citing his own speech a few days ago to migrants in Greece.
Francis’ comments, and before him those of the Vatican secretary of state, focused on protecting the rights of the poor, the sick and the weak in legal settings. But they came as the Vatican trial of 10 people, including a cardinal, is poised to resume next week amid fresh defense arguments that Vatican City’s prosecutors violated basic rights of the defendants.
The trial concerns the Vatican’s 350-million-euro investment in a London property deal. Prosecutors accuse some Vatican officials and Italian businessmen of fleecing the Holy See and of extorting 15 million euros from it to get control of the property. Francis’ own role in the deal has come under scrutiny since several witnesses have said he approved negotiating an exit deal with the businessman accused of extortion.
Already, the tribunal president has ordered prosecutors to throw out their indictments for four of their suspects and start over because they failed to respect basic procedural steps during the investigation meant to protect the rights of the accused.
The tribunal president has also repeatedly ordered prosecutors to turn over to the defense the videotaped recordings of a key suspect-turned-star witness so the suspects can adequately prepare their defense. The prosecutors initially refused, then deposited most of the tapes but with cuts that in some cases amounted to an hour. The tribunal president is due to rule next week on defense demands that the complete tapes be turned over.
Excerpts of those tapes were leaked to an Italian newspaper last week, prompting nine defense lawyers to denounce the leaks as the latest violation of defense rights. Their joint statement suggested they believe the leak may have come from the prosecutors’ office itself.
The prosecutors’ two-year investigation was marked by several leaks to Italian media from unnamed “judicial sources,” most of them targeting the lone cardinal on trial, Cardinal Angelo Becciu.
Francis, who as an absolute monarch wields supreme legislative, judicial and executive power in the Vatican, forced Becciu to resign and publicly stripped him of his rights and privileges as a cardinal, based on what he said was an accusation of embezzlement. Becciu’s downfall came nearly a year before he was indicted on the embezzlement accusation and other charges. Becciu denies wrongdoing.
Prosecutors have insisted they respect the defense rights and have expressed incredulousness at the defense motions, while acknowledging some procedural errors. While initially promising to turn over the tapes to the defense, the prosecutors then argued that doing so would compromise privacy and could lead to leaks. More recently, they said they needed to cut the tapes to preserve the integrity of ongoing new investigations.

