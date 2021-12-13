You are here

  Omicron spreads faster and weakens jabs: WHO

Omicron spreads faster and weakens jabs: WHO

Omicron spreads faster and weakens jabs: WHO
Shoppers, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus walk along Oxford Street in central London on December 10, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Omicron spreads faster and weakens jabs: WHO

Omicron spreads faster and weakens jabs: WHO
  • The delta variant, first identified in India earlier this year, is responsible for most of the world's coronavirus infections
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization said Sunday.
The delta variant, first identified in India earlier this year, is responsible for most of the world’s coronavirus infections.
But South Africa’s discovery of omicron — which has a large number of mutations — last month prompted countries around the world to impose travel bans on southern African countries and reintroduce domestic restrictions to slow its spread.
The WHO said omicron had spread to 63 countries as of December 9. Faster transmission was noted in South Africa, where delta is less prevalent, and in Britain, where delta is the dominant strain.
But it stressed that a lack of data meant it could not say if omicron’s rate of transmission was because it was less prone to immune responses, higher transmissibility or a combination of both.
Early evidence suggests omicron causes “a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission”, the WHO said in a technical brief.
“Given the current available data, it is likely that omicron will outpace the delta variant where community transmission occurs,” it added.
omicron infections have so far caused “mild” illness or asymptomatic cases, but the WHO said the data was insufficient to establish the variant’s clinical severity.
South Africa reported omicron to the WHO on November 24. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer/BioNTech last week said three doses of their jabs were still effective against omicron.
Countries with sufficient vaccine supplies such as Britain and France have encouraged their populations to receive a third “booster” jab to fight omicron.

Topics: omicron WHO

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Updated 49 min 31 sec ago
AP

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
  • One of the injured was believed to be a young child
Updated 49 min 31 sec ago
AP

One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.
“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”
One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.
Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.
“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.
One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

Topics: Texas Shooting drive-by shooting

Race to find survivors as US tornadoes kill at least 94

People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

Race to find survivors as US tornadoes kill at least 94

People embrace as tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (AFP)
  • Emergency crews worked through the night into Sunday at both locations, and FEMA agents and Red Cross volunteers were on the scene in Kentucky
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

MAYFIELD: United States: US emergency workers on Sunday desperately searched for survivors of ferocious late-season tornadoes that killed at least 94 across several states and left towns in ruins, including in the debris of a Kentucky candle factory, a symbol of the widespread devastation.
But the state’s governor Andy Beshear warned that the search in that facility in Mayfield — a town almost completely wiped out by the twisters — may be in vain, admitting “another rescue” may not happen there.
President Joe Biden has called the wave of tornadoes “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in American history, adding, “We still don’t know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage.”
He sent the heads of the Homeland Security Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to Kentucky to assess the situation, and promised the full gamut of federal aid.
With the death toll all but certain to rise, scores of search and rescue officers were helping stunned citizens across the US heartland sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses.
More than 80 people are dead in Kentucky alone, many of them workers at the Mayfield factory, the Beshear said Sunday as he raised the confirmed toll by 10 fatalities.
“That number is going to exceed more than 100,” Beshear told CNN.
Of the 110 employees working Friday night in the candle factory, “about 40 of them have been rescued and I’m not sure we’re going to see another rescue,” Beshear said.
“I pray for it. It would be an incredible miracle.”
Meanwhile, at least six people died in an Amazon warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville, where they were on the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.
Emergency crews worked through the night into Sunday at both locations, and FEMA agents and Red Cross volunteers were on the scene in Kentucky.
But Edwardsville fire chief James Whiteford — giving the toll at six dead and 45 safely out of the building — told reporters the operation had turned from rescue to focus “only on recovery,” fueling fears the toll will rise.

The storm system’s power placed it in historic company.
Storm trackers said it had lofted debris 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) in the air, and the deadly Mayfield twister appeared to have broken an almost century-old record, tracking on the ground well more than 200 miles (320 kilometers).
As Americans grappled with the immensity of the disaster, condolences poured in, with Pope Francis saying he is praying “for the victims of the tornado that hit Kentucky.”
Biden’s Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in a break from tense bilateral relations, said his country “shares in the grief” of those who lost loved ones.
The catastrophe has shaken many Americans, including officials who have worked through other big storms.
“This event is the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear said Saturday.
“The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life.”

Mayfield, a town of about 10,000 near the westernmost tip of Kentucky, was reduced to “matchsticks,” its mayor Kathy O’Nan said.
Still, she told NBC on Sunday, “there’s always hope” of finding survivors among the missing.
“We hope for a miracle.”
But as a nondenominational church in Mayfield was handing out food and clothing to storm survivors, it was also providing space for the county coroner to do his work, pastor Stephen Boyken of His House Ministries told AFP.
People “come with pictures, birthmarks — they talk now about using DNA samples to identify those who have been lost,” he said.
Troy Propes, CEO of the company that owned the candle factory, defended his decision not to close it as the storm neared.
“We did everything that was supposed to happen,” he told CNN on Sunday. “My heart bleeds for absolutely everyone.”
Mayfield was described as “ground zero” by officials, and appeared post-apocalyptic: city blocks were leveled, historic homes and buildings beaten down to their slabs, tree trunks stripped of their branches and cars overturned in fields.
Some Christmas decorations could still be seen by the side of the road.
David Norseworthy, a 69-year-old builder in Mayfield, said the storm blew off his roof and front porch while the family hid in a shelter.
“We never had anything like that here,” he told AFP.

Reports put the total number of tornadoes across the region at around 30.
At least 14 people were killed in other storm-hit states, including six at the Amazon facility in Illinois.
Four were killed in Tennessee, two died in Arkansas, while Missouri recorded two fatalities. Tornadoes also touched down in Mississippi.
Biden said he planned to travel to the affected areas.
“This is going to be our new normal. And the effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN on Sunday.

Topics: Tornadoes

US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as delta ravaged in 2021

A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as delta ravaged in 2021

A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
  • Among the Group of Seven (G7) wealthiest nations, the United States ranks the worst in terms of per capita deaths from COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, according to the Reuters analysis
Updated 3 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday reached 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as the nation braces for a potential surge in infections due to more time spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus.

The milestone means the US death toll from this one virus now exceeds the entire population of North Dakota.

Even with vaccines widely and freely available, the country has lost more lives to the virus this year than in 2020 due to the more contagious delta variant and people refusing to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Since the start of the year, over 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19, or 57 percent of all US deaths from the illness since the pandemic started.

The deaths this year were mostly in unvaccinated patients, health experts say. Deaths have increased despite advances in caring for COVID patients and new treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies.

It took 111 days for US deaths to jump from 600,000 to 700,000, according to Reuters analysis. The next 100,000 deaths took just 73 days.

Other countries have lost far fewer lives per capita in the past 11 months, according to the Reuters analysis.

Among the Group of Seven (G7) wealthiest nations, the United States ranks the worst in terms of per capita deaths from COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, according to the Reuters analysis.

The death rate in the United States was more than three times higher than in neighboring Canada and 11 times more than Japan.

Even when the United States is compared with a larger pool of wealthy countries with access to vaccines, it ranks near the bottom. Among the 38 members of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the United States ranks 30th. Only Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia Colombia, Poland and Slovenia had more COVID-19 deaths per capita. New Zealand had the least.

When compared with the European Union, the United States has 1.3 times the per capita deaths reported in the last 11 months than the entire bloc.

Among more than 200 nations and territories tracked by Reuters, the United States ranks 36th.

The United States has the highest number of reported total COVID-19 deaths in the world, followed by Brazil and India, according to the Reuters tally. With just 4 percent of the world’s population, the country accounts for about 14 percent of all reported COVID-19 deaths and 19 percent of cases worldwide. The country is set to soon surpass 50 million cases.

New infections in the United States were averaging around 120,000 a day, with Michigan contributing the most cases a day. COVID-19 patients were filling Michigan hospitals at record levels, with three out of four of them unvaccinated, according to Michigan Health & Hospital Association.

Scientists are still evaluating the impact of the new omicron variant and whether vaccines could provide adequate protection against it.

The delta variant remains the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Of the 10 states that reported the most deaths per capita in the last 11 months, eight were from the country’s south – Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia, according to the Reuters analysis.

Roughly 60 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC data showed.

Fears of the new variant have prompted Americans to line up for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines at a record pace. Just under a million people a day received booster doses of one of the three authorized vaccines last week, the highest rate since regulators gave the nod to additional shots.

“We must act together in this moment to address the impact of the current cases we are seeing, which are largely delta, and to prepare ourselves for the possibility of more omicron,” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing on Tuesday.

Topics: Coronavirus Delta omicron

Indian PM’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Indian PM’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

Indian PM's Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Indian PM’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was hacked Sunday with a message declaring his country had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and was distributing the cryptocurrency to citizens.
Modi is a prolific tweeter and is the world’s most popular incumbent politician on the platform, with more than 73 million followers on his main account.
A swiftly deleted tweet from his main @narendramodi handle said the Indian government had officially bought 500 bitcoin and was “and distributing them to all residents of the country,” along with a scam link.
His office tweeted that the account was “very briefly compromised” and that Twitter had since restored control.
It was the second time one of Modi’s Twitter accounts was hacked, after another was taken over last year to send out a tweet urging the public to donate to a fake coronavirus relief fund.
Sunday’s hack ironically comes as India prepares to clamp down on a flourishing cryptocurrency trade with a new law likely to be introduced in parliament this month.
Details of the legislation remain unclear but the government has flagged a broad ban on private digital currencies.
The local crypto market has boomed since the Indian Supreme Court overturned a previous ban last year, with Bollywood actors and cricket stars fronting ad campaigns for local exchanges.
Modi himself said last month that cryptocurrencies could “spoil our youth” and the central bank has repeatedly warned they could pose “serious concerns on macroeconomic and financial stability.”

Topics: Modi cryptocurrency

G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 December 2021
AP

G7 warns Russia of 'massive' consequences if Ukraine invaded

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • The US and it allies worry that the buildup could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens
Updated 13 December 2021
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: The Group of Seven economic powers told Russia on Sunday to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow.
Foreign ministers from the United States, Britain and the rest of the G-7, joined by the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, issued a joint statement declaring themselves “united in our condemnation of Russia’s military buildup and aggressive rhetoric toward Ukraine.”
The G-7 called on Russia to “de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities,” and praised Ukraine’s “restraint.”
“Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response,” the statement said.
Russia’s movement of weapons and troops to the border region dominated weekend talks among foreign ministers from the G-7 wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool.
The US and it allies worry that the buildup could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.
Moscow denies having any plans to attack Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of its own allegedly aggressive designs.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the conference host, said the G-7 was sending a “powerful signal to our adversaries and our allies.”
The statement promised a “common and comprehensive response” but contained no details. Truss said the G-7 was “considering all options” when it came to economic sanctions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “we are prepared to take the kinds of steps we’ve refrained from taking in the past” if Russia didn’t step back.
The US and its allies have played down talk of a military response to defend Ukraine, with efforts focusing on tough sanctions that would hit the Russian economy, rather than just individuals.
In the US, reporters asked President Joe Biden on Saturday about the possibility of sending combat troops to Ukraine, and he said that idea was never considered. “Are you ready to send American troops into war and go into Ukraine to fight Russians on the battlefield?” he said.
Biden, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on a video call last week, said he had made clear that in the event of an invasion, “the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating. Devastating.”
Truss said Biden had made clear to Putin that the US stance “carries the support of the G-7 countries as a whole. And that should be very concerning for Vladimir Putin.”
China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region and the ailing Iran nuclear deal were also on the agenda for the meeting of top diplomats from the UK, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan at the dockside Museum of Liverpool.
Getting a unified response to global crises from the G-7, a group of countries with disparate interests, has often proved tough.
Germany plans on getting gas from Russia soon through the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine — though Blinken said it was hard to see the pipeline becoming operational “if Russia has renewed its aggression on Ukraine, if it takes renewed action.”
“So I think President Putin has to factor that in, too, as he’s thinking about what he’s going to do next,” he said.
Britain, which isn’t dependent on Russian gas, also has criticized the pipeline — but faces tricky questions about London’s financial district and property market, both hubs for Russian money.
UK bank and financial authorities have long been criticized for allegedly turning a blind eye to ill-gotten gains.
Truss insisted Britain has “very strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering rules,” but also suggested that Russian money and Russian gas came at a high price.
“We cannot have short term economic gain at the expense of our long term freedom and democracy,” she said.
G-7 nations are also increasingly concerned about China’s growing economic and technological dominance, especially in developing countries. The G-7 has launched a “Build Back Better World” initiative to offer developing nations funding for big infrastructure projects as an alternative to money from China that, the West argues, often comes with strings attached.
Truss, who also invited ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the Liverpool meeting, said the G-7 was “concerned about the coercive economic policies of China.”
“What we’ve set out is a positive agenda about making sure that countries have alternative sources of investment, alternative sources of trade,” she said. “And that we’re making sure that we abide by — and ensure others are abiding by — the rules based international system” for trade.
A unified stance toward China continues to prove elusive, however, with the US and Britain generally more hawkish than other G-7 members.

Topics: G7 summit Russia Ukraine

