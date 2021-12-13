You are here

Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says

Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says
This undated picture shows members of the Houthi militia brandishing their weapons. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says

Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says
  • The Arab coalition over the weekend launched 35 targeted operations against the Iran-backed Houthis in Marib over the past 24 hours
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen's information minister Moammar Al-Eryani said casualties in the ranks of the Houthi militia are at an all time high, losing hundreds of leaders and members on a daily basis. 
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and proxy Hezbollah are pressuring the Houthi militia to continue the battle despite their heavy losses, Eryani said in a statement to Yemen’s state agency SABA.
The Arab coalition over the weekend launched 35 targeted operations against the Iran-backed Houthis in Marib over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 militants coupled with the destruction of 21 military vehicles.
“Three targeted operations in the western coast were done to support the coastal forces and protect civilians. The western coast operations targeted two Houthi military vehicles and killed more than 15 terrorists,” the coalition said in a series of tweets.

Syria state media says US forces 'kidnapped civilians' near Deir Ezzor

Syria state media says US forces ‘kidnapped civilians’ near Deir Ezzor
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

Syria state media says US forces ‘kidnapped civilians’ near Deir Ezzor

Syria state media says US forces ‘kidnapped civilians’ near Deir Ezzor
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: US forces carried out on Monday at dawn a “large airborne operation” near Deir Ezzor, in eastern Syria, Syrian state news agency SANA said.
The American forces landed in the town of Busayra, east of Deir al-Zor, and “kidnapped a number of civilians,” it said.

There was no independent confirmation of the report.

The province of Deir al-Zor, along the Iraqi border, is a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements into Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad against insurgents seeking to topple his family rule.
US forces are deployed at a base in al-Tanf region, south of Deir al-Zor, as part of combat mission against Islamic State militants who continue to wage a low-level insurgency in Iraq and Syria. 

Oman to administer booster COVID-19 vaccines to 18-plus population

Oman to administer booster COVID-19 vaccines to 18-plus population
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Oman to administer booster COVID-19 vaccines to 18-plus population

Oman to administer booster COVID-19 vaccines to 18-plus population
  • The latest infection numbers in the sultanate reflect a downward trend with less than 25 daily cases during the past month
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s 18-plus population would now be allowed to book boosters in a bid to counter the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. 
The Ministry of Health will announce the target segments and the action plan at a later stage, according to a statement by Oman’s state news agency. 
“Epidemiological reports and analyses about the situation in the Sultanate of Oman point to a minor increase in positive cases, with hospitalizations and intensive care cases maintaining low rates,” the statement said, adding that 93 percent of the target population has already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest infection numbers in the sultanate have hovered at less than 35 daily cases during the past month. Oman also reported Saturday reported zero COVID-19 deaths in over a month. 

 

Lebanon's top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene

Lebanon’s top patriarch says cabinet should reconvene
  • Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown that poses the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

AMMAN: Lebanon's top Christian cleric, Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, on Sunday accused unidentified politicians of using their power to obstruct a resumption of cabinet meetings after a two-month gap, saying they were serving foreign interests.
Lebanon's cabinet, which is focused on re-starting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock much needed foreign aid, has not met since Oct. 12 amid a row over a probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast.
The Aug. 4 2020 Beirut port blast, caused by a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely for years, killed over 200 people but more than a year on no one has been held accountable.
Heavily-armed Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies have pushed to remove the lead investigator of the explosion, accusing him of political bias.
Without naming any political faction, the patriarch said in a Sunday sermon: "We reject completely disrupting holding the council of ministers in breach of the constitution through the power of influence and intent to disrupt to serve outside and suspect goals against the interests of the state and people."
Rai, who has been sharply critical of Hezbollah, also blasted politicians he said were behind obstructing the judicial investigation into the explosion and efforts to hold officials to account for suspected negligence.
Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown that poses the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Rai said a draft capital control law proposed by the government that was sent to parliament would sacrifice millions of dollars of depositors' money to save indebted banks.
"What increases the worries of Lebanese is that the state is trying to sacrifice their deposits for its interests and that of banks," he added.
The patriarch traditionally wields influence in Lebanon as head of the Maronite church, a group from which the president must be drawn under a sectarian power-sharing system.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation
Updated 13 December 2021
AP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation
  • Online videos appeared to show Kayyal lying on the ground, bleeding, after the forces left the neighborhood
Updated 13 December 2021
AP

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted in the West Bank city of Nablus early Monday, the official Palestinian news agency reported.
Citing medics, Wafa news agency identified the slain man as Jamil Kayyal, 31, adding that he was hit by a gunshot in the head.
Israeli media reported that paramilitary Border Police, aided by army soldiers, entered Nablus to arrest a wanted Palestinian and the clashes erupted when a group of Palestinians threw explosives toward the forces. There were no casualties among the Israeli troops, which arrested the wanted man.
The Israeli military referred a request for comment to the Border Police, which did not respond immediately.
Online videos appeared to show Kayyal lying on the ground, bleeding, after the forces left the neighborhood.
The Israeli military often conducts arrest raids in the West Bank, even in territories that are under control of the Palestinian Authority, the internationally recognized entity that has limited autonomy in parts of the area. The near-daily raids are in search for Palestinian militants, and are often followed with clashes that are sometimes deadly.
The Palestinians want the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which Israel captured and annexed in 1967, as part of a future state. Peace negotiations between the two sides ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah

Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah
Updated 13 December 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah

Palestinian local elections might give a small boost to Fatah
  • Local elections for the major cities in A and B areas are scheduled to be held on March 26, 2022
Updated 13 December 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Saturday’s Palestinian local council elections produced a much higher turnout than they did in 2017, according to the head of the Elections Commission Hanna Naser.

Naser told the media on Sunday that 66 percent of eligible voters (405,687) cast their vote in elections for local councils in C areas.

Local elections for the major cities in A and B areas are scheduled to be held on March 26, 2022.

Independent lists (mostly family/tribal oriented) won 71 percent of the vote, while party lists won 29 percent, he said.

In the 2017 elections, only 53 percent of the electorate voted in local council elections.

Naser added that all complaints that were filed were investigated and dismissed as they would not have changed the results in any location.

Rima Nazzal, a member of the secretariat of the General Union of Palestinian Women and an elections expert, told Arab News that the elections gave Fatah a boost that will help them.

“Although the separation of election dates is contrary to the law, the poll results most likely will give Fatah a boost that will help it overcome the loss of support that occurred due to the cancellation of the legislative elections last April 30.”

Nazzal said that Fatah, the Palestinian national movement, won 123 out of the 162 uncontested council lists.

In other lists, it is hard to determine politically who won because most rural communities run local candidates that are not necessarily affiliated or loyal to any particular political movement.

Suheir Ismael Farraj, director of the Bethlehem-based Women and Media Development, also known as TAM, told Arab News that the local council elections were largely tribal in nature.

“In most communities, the winners belong to large family tribes rather than political movements.”

Farraj conceded that in many communities the same person who is a tribal leader is also connected to one of the Palestinian factions.

“For example, in my home village of Khader, the head of the winning list is a tribal leader from the Musa family and he is also connected to the left-wing Fida party. Had he run just on the left-wing party, he would have lost,” she said.

While Fatah fielded by far the largest number of lists, the Democratic Front had 25 lists, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine had six lists, the left-wing People’s Party had five lists and the Palestinian Struggle faction fielded a mere two lists.

According to the head of the Elections Commission, the next stage of local elections will begin with voter registration on Jan. 8, 2022. Electoral lists will be accepted starting Feb. 8, and elections for 66 city councils in areas A and B in the West Bank as well as all 25 councils in Gaza will take place on Feb. 26.

It is not clear yet if Hamas, which is in control of the security situation in Gaza, will agree to hold elections.

Nazzal also told Arab News that she does not expect that women will occupy much more than 20 percent of the allotted seats even though women made up 26 percent of the lists that were presented for the elections.

Palestinian law stipulates that at least 20 percent of any council must be made up of women.

