DUBAI: Yemen's information minister Moammar Al-Eryani said casualties in the ranks of the Houthi militia are at an all time high, losing hundreds of leaders and members on a daily basis.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and proxy Hezbollah are pressuring the Houthi militia to continue the battle despite their heavy losses, Eryani said in a statement to Yemen’s state agency SABA.
The Arab coalition over the weekend launched 35 targeted operations against the Iran-backed Houthis in Marib over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 militants coupled with the destruction of 21 military vehicles.
“Three targeted operations in the western coast were done to support the coastal forces and protect civilians. The western coast operations targeted two Houthi military vehicles and killed more than 15 terrorists,” the coalition said in a series of tweets.
Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says
https://arab.news/643jp
Houthi casualties at all time high, Yemeni minister Al-Eryani says
- The Arab coalition over the weekend launched 35 targeted operations against the Iran-backed Houthis in Marib over the past 24 hours
DUBAI: Yemen's information minister Moammar Al-Eryani said casualties in the ranks of the Houthi militia are at an all time high, losing hundreds of leaders and members on a daily basis.