Jennifer Lopez stays true blue to Arab designers in Elie Saab gown
On Sunday, Lopez graced the red carpet in Los Angeles wearing a sky blue number by Elie Saab. (AFP)
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Jennifer Lopez stayed true to her well-documented love of Arab designers by sauntering down the red carpet in Los Angeles in a sky-blue gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab.

Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar,” which was directed by George Clooney and stars Lopez’s beau Ben Affleck, in an ethereal dress by Saab. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

 

Hailing from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2021 couture collection, the elegant gown featured a plunging neckline and was belted at the waist. The semi-sheer, light-as-air fabric was a fresh choice amongst a sea of stiffer winter gowns that have graced Hollywood runways as of late. 

In fact, much of the collection was breathable and frothy. Presented in July, the line featured lashings of tulle, organza, and chiffon and focused heavily on princess cuts and floral embellishments.  Saab presented Lopez’s dress of choice with a matching, heavily embellished bomber jacket which the star opted to forgo on the red carpet this week. 




Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar” in an ethereal dress by Saab. (eliesaab.com)

The singer and actress is known for her love of Arab designers, and has made several appearances this year alone in standout looks by the likes of Lebanese designers Georges Hobeika, Zuhair Murad and Saab himself. She has also proven to be a fan of Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen, having been spotted in the talent’s iconic footwear on many occasions.

In August, Lopez sported a mint green look, styled by Rob Zangardi, from Saab’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The ankle-length gown with lacy floral detailing featured an oversized bow around the neck. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In September, she made headlines across the world for confirming her romance with former beau Affleck with a couple’s appearance on the Venice Film Festival red carpet — and she did so in a white mermaid gown by Hobeika, complete with dazzling trimming and a deep neckline. 

Despite her dalliances with a variety of regional designers, Lopez is perhaps most famous for her love of Zuhair Murad. 

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a past interview with Venture Lifestyle.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show, and I was so jet-lagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in,” explained the hitmaker. “He had this beautiful show and I was like, ‘who is this guy?’

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship. He’s a beautiful man, a beautiful designer,” Lopez added.

Topics: Jennifer Lopez Elie Saab

Updated 13 December 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Updated 13 December 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: China-based artist and curator Colin Siyuan Chinnery is presenting his work for the first time in Saudi Arabia as part of the country’s Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale held in the JAX district of Diriyah, outside Riyadh.

Unfortunately, he will not get to see his work on show due to strict quarantine re-entry restrictions in Beijing, where he is based.

“It’s such a shame I can’t come out,” he told Arab News. “But I’m happy that my work will be shown to people that I would normally have no opportunity of communicating with. I think that’s the most interesting thing for me — the opportunity to communicate with people that otherwise I’d have no way of communicating with.”

Colin Siyuan Chinnery is presenting his work for the first time in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

The artist is presenting a 19-minute sound and video installation titled “Voluntary Garden,” which will be on display from Dec. 11, 2021 until March 11, 2022, when the event finishes.

The multi-media art project is a four-channel video installation that weaves musical elements together and was first displayed at Beijing’s Fusion Art Center in 2019 and UCCA Center for Contemporary Art.

“This project is not necessarily about building bridges or overcoming differences, but in a way, that’s what I was doing. A British artist working in China and exhibiting in Saudi Arabia has that kind of cultural complexity through this kind of work,” Chinnery said regarding why he chose to show this specific installation in the Kingdom.

The artist’s work will be on display from Dec. 11, 2021 until March 11, 2022. (Supplied)

For the project, Chinnery invited 39 individual musicians to perform on a small platform floating on top of a pond in a traditional Suzhou-style courtyard near the Forbidden City in Beijing. The artist asked each musician — whose style ranged from Chinese folk music and classical to jazz and rock — to play whatever they wanted to as a response to the recordings of the other musicians who played before them.

The resulting work was a collage of performances that made it seem as though the musicians were collaborating with each other.

“I didn’t want to change the music in any way,” said Chinnery, who used to sing in a band in Beijing during the early 1990s. “I didn’t manipulate its tone, rhythm, speed or anything like that. But I chose the overlaps very carefully so that each time the musicians overlapped with each other, they worked perfectly as if they were collaborating.”

Topics: Colin Chinnery Riyadh Diriyah Biennale

Updated 13 December 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Updated 13 December 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

JEDDAH: Tackling examination nerves and an unfeeling patriarchy, Kurdish auteur Shawkat Amin Korki turns his movie, “The Exam,” into a crime caper with all the thrills that go with the genre. 

Korki, who started his journey filming life in Kurdistan with “Crossing the Dust” and “Kick Off,” presented one of his most incisive accounts packaged into a neat feature at Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival. He has laced his work with exciting ingredients and explored the social implications of men’s dictatorial attitudes and how it affects the life of young girls. 

Korki presented one of his most incisive accounts packaged into a neat feature at Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival. (Supplied)

Korki and co-writer Mohamed Rezi Gohari use two young women to narrate a story of desperate woe that pushes the pair into unlawful ways. Teenager Rojin (Vania Salar) has been given an ultimatum by her widowed father, Aziz (Hama Rashid Haras) — she either gets through a crucial examination which will qualify her for a scholarship to study further or get married to a man she hates. Having already attempted suicide after the disappearance of her boyfriend, she resigns herself to the impending doom that will follow Aziz’s own plans to take a wife. There is a pre-condition: Rojin must be married off before that. 

Her elder sister, Shilan (Avan Jamal), leads a life of suffocated misery, having been married to Sardar (Hussein Hassan Ali), who is suspicious and possessive to the core. Shilan does not want a similar fate to befall Rojin and sets out to help her get through the test, adopting the most unscrupulous of methods to achieve this.

The film gives us a lucid look at gender issues, economic inequity and social distress in a region that has seen conflict and intense suffering over many years. The story is set in the eastern city of Sulaymaniyah, and it seems to have taken place around 2017 with the ouster of Daesh from Mosul. We are never shown any war, but are privy to it through radio broadcasts and fleeting conversations. 

The film gives us a lucid look at gender issues, economic inequity and social distress in a region that has seen conflict and intense suffering over many years. (Supplied)

The film is a strong addition to the growing basket of works which underline female emancipation, and how young women are fighting oppressive male tendencies in societies ruled and dominated by them.

“The Exam” boasts a series of tense, pulse-pounding moments when it looks like Rojin’s misdeeds will be exposed. Running parallel to this suspense is black humor and the question whether women like Rojin have the right to choose their own paths, even if comes packaged with unethical practices. Performed with delightful alacrity and captured by Director of Photography Adib Sobhani , who takes recourse to long shots and moody lighting to get the feel of uncertainty and tension, “The Exam” is a powerful study of how brutish behavior provokes rebelliousness.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival The Exam

Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

EILAT: Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe in the Israeli city of Eilat early Monday, with several contestants defying pressure to boycott in support of the Palestinians.

The 70th edition of the annual pageant, held in Israel for the first time, has also faced complications from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandhu took the top prize in the Red Sea resort. (AFP)

Sandhu took the top prize in the Red Sea resort with Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira first runner-up and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane taking the second runner-up spot.

South Africa’s Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts had urged its contestant to stay away from Eilat, citing “atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians.”

The call echoed Palestinian groups who pleaded with contestants to avoid the event.

The 80 contestants included Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima. (AFP)

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel wrote: “We urge all participants to withdraw, to avoid complicity in Israel’s apartheid regime and its violation of Palestinian human rights.”

The 80 contestants also included Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani, whose majority Muslim nations normalised ties with Israel last year.

The 80 contestants included Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani. (AFP)

In an interview with AFP in Jerusalem late last month, the outgoing Miss Universe Andrea Meza, of Mexico, said the pageant should steer clear of politics.

“Miss Universe isn’t a political movement, nor a religious one. It’s about women and what they can offer.”

Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia, nations that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, have not sent contestants but both cited complications related to the pandemic, not Israel’s rights record.

Topics: Miss India Miss Universe

‘Champions,’ an authentic Saudi story, highlights the love for the game of football and how the coach helps train the team of young players and get them into shape for a game. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
‘Champions,’ an authentic Saudi story, highlights the love for the game of football and how the coach helps train the team of young players and get them into shape for a game. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 13 December 2021
Rawan Radwan

‘Champions,’ an authentic Saudi story, highlights the love for the game of football and how the coach helps train the team of young players and get them into shape for a game. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • Festival favorite ‘Champions’ a cinema sector breakthrough, says actor Yassir Al-Saggaf
Updated 13 December 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: A Saudi film that earned a standing ovation at its Red Sea International Film Festival screening has been described by its lead actor as a “a story for everybody.”

“Champions” is a Saudi remake of one of the Spanish box office hit “Campeones,” a sports comedy about a basketball coach who works with a team of mentally disabled players. The film won best picture at the Spanish Film Academy Goya Awards 2018.

In the Saudi version, actor Yassir Al-Saggaf plays the part of an arrogant assistant football coach, Khalid, ordered by a court to do community service coaching of players with intellectual disabilities.

In a sit-down with Arab News, the Saudi actor said that the film is a “wake-up call for those unwilling to break out of their rigid ways.”

He added: “The children affect the way the coach thinks, the way he lives, and the way he acts around people. He’s arrogant, but these kids make him softer, more calm, more understanding, and you can see that throughout the movie.”

Based on Spanish director Javier Fesser’s hit film, the Saudi adaptation is directed by Manuel Calvo.

Besides Al-Saggaf, the diverse cast of young actors includes Omar Al-Zahrani, Khalid Al-Harbi and Fatima Al-Banawi.

Speaking on the sidelines of the RSIFF, Al-Saggaf shared his experience filming the movie, which took nine months to complete.

A love of football is at the heart of the film, the actor said, with the coach helping to train the team of young players and get them into shape for a game.

HIGHLIGHT

‘Champions’ received a standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival.

“However, he finds his rigid ways can’t be applied due to the humble nature of the young group, prompting him to find other ways to go for the win.”

Hard work by the Al-Saggaf and his fellow cast members, as well as the entire production team, has paid off, with the film earning a standing ovation at its RSIFF screening.

The actor said that the success of the film could be due to the fact that the character of Khalid is found in every society.

“They need to see this movie as a reality check and a means to change their way of thinking. It’s a good message,” he added.

Though the film is a version of the Spanish original, Al-Saggaf told Arab News that one of the most important considerations in making “Champions” was ensuring that it was an authentic Saudi story.

“When we first sat down to discuss the film, I asked that we have Saudis in every role in the making of the film. There’s a director, and there’s a Saudi ad (assistant director), even if it’s a second ad. If there is a Spanish role, there is a Saudi shadow as a way to transfer the know-how,” he said.

In the Kingdom’s youthful film sector, “Champions” shows how shared knowledge and experience can be achieved by exchanging expertise.

“By such transfer of knowledge, the group of people who made ‘Champions’ can do it alone. Tomorrow we will have tens of projects from around the world, and Saudis can shadow these major roles, and you’ll have great Saudi movies in the next coming years.”

He’s arrogant, but these kids make him softer, more calm, more understanding, and you can see that throughout the movie.

Yassir Al-Saggaf, Saudi actor

Al-Saggaf said that the crew behind the film met all the goals required to make the film a success.

“Champions” is just one of many roles for Al-Saggaf, a TV presenter and radio host with a string of acting gigs to his name.

Al-Saggaf said that he plans to continue acting so that he can prove himself in the Kingdom’s budding film sector.

According to the actor, the film “made a point, putting me out there as a Saudi actor. I can keep adding content in the sector as long as I’m doing it right. I’m adding to the entertainment sector and giving back to society.”

Meanwhile, the launch of the Kingdom’s first international film festival has raised the sector to another level, giving Saudi filmmakers the chance to compete for a place in the spotlight.

“The Saudi movie sector needs a lot of content,” Al-Saggaf said.

“Today we have already opened the doors with RSIFF right here in Jeddah. These doors are open for all filmmakers who are passionate about this industry, and today we come in with one of the first Saudi movies with a different direction in regards to content and cast. You can see the diversity between Yassir, Fatimah and the kids,” he said.

“The story is all about how these children have health problems, but still act normal. They can do anything they want and live just like everybody else,” Al-Saggaf added.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival RSIFF

JEDDAH: Egyptian film star Youssra has told an audience at the Red Sea Film Festival of her hopes for the future of Saudi cinema.

Her comments came during an interview with Saudi actor Yassir Al-Saggaf on the seventh day of the Jeddah-based event.

Considered one of the most famous and popular movie stars in the history of Arab film, the icon of Egyptian cinema has starred in more than 80 films and won more than 50 awards at Egyptian, Arab and international film festivals.

She co-starred in 17 films with famous Egyptian comedian Adel Imam. “I am so lucky to have this big number of films with him. Adil and I — the chemistry between us is of a high level, and that is one secret for success, that each actor should feel and act upon. To engage with your work partner is to produce a good scene,” she told the audience.

Youssra shared with the audience her secret to creating realistic drama, based on a lifetime of acting experience.

“To get an excellent film, there must be harmony, love and understanding between a film director and an actor,” she said.

“A director has to have a vision and hold on to the actor in difficult situations.”

One example of that was her experience working with internationally renowned film director Yusuf Shaheen, she said. While shooting for a film, Youssra discovered that she was pregnant, preventing her from taking part in the film. But Shaheen paused filming for one year until the actress was ready to return to work.

Youssra said: “Acting is not easy, it is a diverse experience. Each film, each person I met added something to my personality and you need to try as many experiences as you can, so you become successful. You also need to fail, which will allow you to taste what it means to be a success.”

The star stressed that actors should acquire specific skills to survive in the industry: “Acting might require you to stay on duty for more than two days at times. Thus, you have to be assured, calm and comfortable before you start acting in a scene.

“There has to be a level of trust between you, the crew and the cameraman. You should trust that they will make sure you look your best while filming. If not, they will advise you to rest.”

Peter Scarlet, the former artistic director of the San Francisco International Film Festival for 19 years, was among the audience at the RSIFF event.

Like many fans of the iconic star, Scarlet has followed Youssra’s career and supported her throughout.

Addressing the panel, he said: “I had the pleasure of hosting and introducing Youssra in San Francisco and New York. Youssra, you were and are not only a great star and actress, but I think the best ambassador for cinema — Arab cinema.”

She replied: “Thank you Peter. Through you I was introduced to the whole world.

“I consider myself very lucky to have had the chance to work with all the big names, such as Omer Aldhareef, Noor Alshareef, Mahmoud Yassin and more,” she said.

Youssra has spent the past week joining in the RSIFF festivities. She noted the enthusiasm and care she found in Saudis of all ages and finished with an important piece of advice for the audience: “Be patient. Do not rush to stardom and love your career for what it is.

“Try and fail, and learn how to choose the right time, and the circumstances of your career. Remember, no one jumps to success.

“I want to see Saudi films that speak to the world, not to a certain region, so the world understands what and who you are.”

 

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival RSIFF YOUSSRA

