Jennifer Lopez stays true blue to Arab designers in Elie Saab gown

DUBAI: US superstar Jennifer Lopez stayed true to her well-documented love of Arab designers by sauntering down the red carpet in Los Angeles in a sky-blue gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab.
Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar,” which was directed by George Clooney and stars Lopez’s beau Ben Affleck, in an ethereal dress by Saab.
Hailing from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2021 couture collection, the elegant gown featured a plunging neckline and was belted at the waist. The semi-sheer, light-as-air fabric was a fresh choice amongst a sea of stiffer winter gowns that have graced Hollywood runways as of late.
In fact, much of the collection was breathable and frothy. Presented in July, the line featured lashings of tulle, organza, and chiffon and focused heavily on princess cuts and floral embellishments. Saab presented Lopez’s dress of choice with a matching, heavily embellished bomber jacket which the star opted to forgo on the red carpet this week.
The singer and actress is known for her love of Arab designers, and has made several appearances this year alone in standout looks by the likes of Lebanese designers Georges Hobeika, Zuhair Murad and Saab himself. She has also proven to be a fan of Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen, having been spotted in the talent’s iconic footwear on many occasions.
In August, Lopez sported a mint green look, styled by Rob Zangardi, from Saab’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The ankle-length gown with lacy floral detailing featured an oversized bow around the neck.
In September, she made headlines across the world for confirming her romance with former beau Affleck with a couple’s appearance on the Venice Film Festival red carpet — and she did so in a white mermaid gown by Hobeika, complete with dazzling trimming and a deep neckline.
Despite her dalliances with a variety of regional designers, Lopez is perhaps most famous for her love of Zuhair Murad.
The “Let’s Get Loud” singer previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a past interview with Venture Lifestyle.
“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show, and I was so jet-lagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in,” explained the hitmaker. “He had this beautiful show and I was like, ‘who is this guy?’
“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship. He’s a beautiful man, a beautiful designer,” Lopez added.