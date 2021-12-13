You are here

PIF to exceed Q2 objective with assets under management of $480bn 

PIF to exceed Q2 objective with assets under management of $480bn 
WAEL MAHDI

  • The Public Investment Fund is a key player in the Kingdom’s diversification strategy
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is on track to surpass its objective for the second quarter of 2022, and reach SR1.8 trillion in assets under management, the fund’s Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said. 

The Public Investment Fund, or the PIF, is a key player in the Kingdom’s diversification strategy, particularly in achieving the Vision 2030 goals. 

Al-Rumayyan said the fund established a department called national development to focus on supporting local supply chains, and increasing the role of local suppliers in the ecosystem. 

The new department, he told a Saudi budget media forum in Riyadh on Monday, will assess and monitor, on a quarterly basis, the impact of projects and companies on the economy - in terms of job creation, and increasing local content.

Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries 

Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries 
Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries 

RIYADH: Car-booking platform and Uber’s subsidiary Careem is launching its new rapid grocery delivery service in Dubai through Quik, Wamda reported. 

Using a network of hyperlocal dark stores and inventory management, the new service aims to deliver customers everyday grocery items 24/7 in a delivery time of 15 minutes. 

It currently caters to select active service areas of Dubai. 

“Thanks to Careem's customer-centric app and our extensive experience in last-mile delivery, we can optimise the entire delivery supply chain to bring better speed, value, and quality of experience to the market,” Careem’s Head of Groceries Chase Lario said.

Quik aims to expand to most areas in Dubai by early 2022, with over 100 dark stores planned across the region in the next year.  

This happens as UAE’s online grocery market saw a 50 percent increase in 2021, boosted by the pandemic.

Companies in the sector are expected to generate $1.6 billion of revenues by the end of the year.

OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild

OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild
OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild

OPEC on Monday raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 but left its full-year growth prediction steady, saying the omicron coronavirus variant would have a mild impact as the world gets used to dealing with the pandemic.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report it expects oil demand to average 99.13 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2022, up 1.11 million bpd from its forecast last month.

“Some of the recovery previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 has been shifted to the first quarter of 2022, followed by a more steady recovery throughout the second half of 2022,” OPEC said in the report.

“Moreover, the impact of the new omicron variant is projected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges.”

OPEC maintained its forecast that world oil demand will grow by 5.65 million bpd in 2021, after last year's historic decline at the start of the pandemic.

In 2022, OPEC expects further growth in demand of 4.15 million bpd, unchanged from last month, which will push world consumption above 2019 levels.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually unwinding record output cuts put in place last year. Earlier this month, OPEC+ agreed to boost monthly output by 400,000 bpd in January, despite concern about the new variant.

The report showed OPEC output in November rose by 290,000 bpd to 27.72 million bpd led by increases in top two producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq and a recovery from outages in Nigeria.

Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister

Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister
Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry said it looks at long-term and historical periods to ensure oil price outlook is more accurate, according to Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at a budget forum in Riyadh, the finance minister said revenues are calculated based on structural income factors.

Saudi Fransi Capital to pay $13m dividends to Bonyan REIT

Saudi Fransi Capital to pay $13m dividends to Bonyan REIT
Saudi Fransi Capital to pay $13m dividends to Bonyan REIT

RIYADH: Financial services firm Saudi Fransi Capital has announced the distribution of SR52 million ($13.8 million) worth of cash dividends to unit holders of Bonyan REIT Fund.

This will take place between May 1, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2021, according to the bourse filling of the firm, which providesinvestment banking, asset management, debt and equity research services.

Every unit holder will receive a dividend of SR0.32 per unit, representing 3.2 percent of the unit’s initial price.

Ajlan & Bros acquires $213m Riyadh real estate scheme for 4000 homes

Ajlan & Bros acquires $213m Riyadh real estate scheme for 4000 homes
Ajlan & Bros acquires $213m Riyadh real estate scheme for 4000 homes

RIYADH: Some 4,000 new homes are set to be built in eastern Riyadh after Saudi-based clothing manufacturer Ajlan & Bros acquired a SR800 million ($213 million) real estate scheme. 

The site, which sits on an area of 2 million square meters and is located on the Riyadh-Dammam road, Argaam reported citing the company’s statement. 

The company said the scheme will be prepared to the highest modern standards in terms of water and sewage network, and electricity and communications.

Founded in 1979, Ajlan & Bros specializes in traditional and off-the-shelf classic menswear in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The company already has considerable existing investments in the real estate sector in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia in addition to investments in the stock markets of 25 countries.

Earlier, it had entered into a deal to invest SR50 billion into the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program over the next 10 years.

