  Saudi economy in 'era of acceleration of change': IT minister

Digital transactions in Saudi Arabia topped SR400 billion ($106.63 billion) in 2021 as the Kingdom’s economy bounced back from the pandemic, according to the minister of communication and information technology.

Speaking at a forum in Riyadh to mark the announcement of Saudi Arabia’s budget, Abdullah Al-Swaha said the Kingdom was living in an “era of acceleration of change.”

He added: “We maintained more than 1 million jobs, more than SR400 billion in digital transactions, and in 2021, we have had a major focus on growth and transformation and the real journey started to build our digital economy.

“We have launched the biggest program in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) to support technology, (with) SR2.5 billion in the national program for developing technology.

“Adopted technologies and the local content and technical sectors has grown to 11 percent during the past four years, because of our leadership’s support.”

The budget shows that Saudi Arabia is expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2022.

Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion.

Spending is estimated to come in at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

budget 2022 Saudi Arabia

Transparency in Saudi mining sector is key to attracting investments, says minister

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef on Monday said transparency is the key to attracting investments in the Kingdom’s mining sector.

Speaking at a post-budget forum in Riyadh, Alkhorayef said Saudi Arabia is committed to the environmental, social, and governance concepts in all 

sectors including mining.

He said mining is the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s development plan.

The number of mining complexes in Saudi Arabia has reached 360, according to recent official data.

The minister said the Kingdom has launched several initiatives to boost the sector and to streamline it to attract more investments.

In January earlier this year, the Kingdom moved to capitalize on the vast wealth hidden below ground in Saudi Arabia with the establishment of a mining fund and support for geological surveys and exploration program activities.

Studies have estimated $1.3 trillion in reserves of phosphates, gold, copper, zinc, nickel, rare earth metals, and other minerals.

The Kingdom has already attracted major international investors, including US firm Alcoa Corp., which has a 25.1 percent stake in Ma’aden Bauxite and Alumina Co., and Ma’aden Aluminium Co., as part of $10.8 billion joint venture with Saudi miner Ma’aden, located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in the eastern province.

Saudi Budget 2022

Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m

Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m
Updated 54 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m

Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m
Updated 54 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s largest steel producer Al Ezz Dekheila purchased 18 percent of Egyptian Steel Company’s total equity in a deal worth 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($160 million).

The purchase has been made from the founding partner Ahmed Abou Hashima and his company Egyptian Steel, according to an EGX filing. 

The fair value of the share has been set at 1,192 Egyptian pounds by the independent financial advisor, Eagle Financial Consulting Company. 

The acquisition means that Al Ezz Dekheila will possess a total market share of 76 percent, consolidating further its control over the iron and steel market in Egypt, according to Alahram. 

Ezz Steel returned to profit with a net income of 3.76 billion Egyptian pounds during the first nine months of 2021, compared to a net loss of 4 billion Egyptian pounds last year. 

Al Ezz Dekheila, a subsidiary of Ezz Steel, is Egypt’s largest steel manufacturing facility, with a total capacity of 3.2 million tonnes of finished steel products annually. 

Last year, Egypt was ranked 20th among the world’s top steel producers, being the only Arab country on the list, according to a report published by the World Steel Association.

Al Ezz Dekheila Egypt Steel

Halliburton considers a stake in Iraq oil field from Exxon 

RIYADH: US-based oil field service company Halliburton is in talks with Exxon Mobil about the sale of a stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq. 

Iraq will step in to buy the stake, if the talks with Halliburton fail, but it wants a US partner for Exxon’s stake, Bloomberg reported, citing the country’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. 

“Basra Oil wants to acquire Exxon’s stake, but to maintain the balance of partners and market, we support a US partner,” Abdul Jabbar said.

Earlier, Halliburton stated that reports the company is interested in buying Exxon’s stake are inaccurate. 

Halliburton emerged as a potential buyer of the 32.7 percent stake in West Qurna-1 some months ago.

Energy giant Exxon has been recently dissatisfied with West Qurna due strict contractual terms, OPEC supply constraints, and the current political instability. 

Abdul Jabbar said that COVID’s new strain hasn’t much impacted global oil demand. He is expecting OPEC+ to increase production by 400,000 barrels next month.

He expects to sign a deal with Chevron Corporation in the first quarter of 2022 on a potential investment in the southern city of Nasiriya.

Halliburton Exxon Iraq Oil

Saudi housing body aims to build 300,000 units in 5 years

Saudi housing body aims to build 300,000 units in 5 years
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has identified housing as one of its key projects under the Vision 2030, and Minister Made Al-Hogail said the ministry’s plans have not been affected by the pandemic. 

In fact, the ministry is aiming to build 300,000 housing units over the next five years, in partnership with the private sector, Al-Hogail said in a forum In Riyadh on Monday. 

The Saudi housing minister said they supervise more than 50,000 residential neighborhoods across the Kingdom, and they will focus on improving urban spaces to “improve the quality of life of citizens.”

The ministry is keen to focus spending on roads, parks, public facilities, as well as environmental safety and hygiene. 

As part of the Saudi Green Initiative announced in October, the ministry planted more than 4 million trees, and is now looking over 6,100 gardens. 

To improve the ministry’s services, Al-Hogail said they have invested in their digital transformation through their “Ballad platform,” where around 115 services could be done electronically. They plan to increase this to 225 services by the end of 2022.

Saudi Arabia Housing Vision 2030 Saudi Budget 2022

Fitch hits Turkish banks with rating cuts as new finance minister takes reigns

Fitch hits Turkish banks with rating cuts as new finance minister takes reigns
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the outlooks of more than 20 Turkish banks just weeks after Ankara appointed a new finance minister.

Nureddin Nebati was appointed treasury and finance minister on Dec. 2 by President Erdogan and has taken the reigns of an ailing economy marred by a tanking currency.

Fitch said on Friday: “The negative outlooks on banks with ratings driven by state support reflect the sovereign outlook, and the risk of a further weakening of the authorities’ ability to provide support in case of need.

“We believe that the risks to macroeconomic and financial stability and external financing could increase the likelihood of government intervention in the banking system.”

President Erdogan has long faced criticism for conducting political interventions in the state’s central bank, including by pressuring officials or firing them and replacing them with his political allies.

Fitch explained that the hit to Turkey’s sovereign rating was “driven, among other factors, by the Central Bank of Turkey’s premature monetary policy easing cycle, and the prospect of further rate cuts, or additional economic stimulus ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

“Together these factors have led to a deterioration in domestic confidence — reflected in a sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira and rising inflation, creating risks to macroeconomic and financial stability and potentially re-igniting external financing risks.”

The Lira has slumped 46 percent against the US dollar this year, making it the worst-performing currency tracked by Bloomberg.

Erdogan has remained focused on keeping interest rates despite the Lira’s collapse, believing that the low rates will drive economic growth, and new Finance Minister Nebati appears to be in favor of Erdogan’s low-interest strategy.

Before taking his new post, he made a series of tweets supportive of the policy, saying the current-account deficit was the economy’s biggest problem and that rates should be cut against supply-side inflation.

Turkey Fitch Ratings

