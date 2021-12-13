You are here

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister
One in 10 Saudi jobs will be in the tourism industry by the end of next year, according to the Kingdom’s minister for the sector.

Speaking at a forum in Riyadh to mark the unveiling of the 2022 budget, Ahmed Al-Khatib said SR500 million ($133 million) will be spent training male and female citizens in the tourism industry.

He revealed the government was preparing a road map to raise the readiness of nine tourist destinations and 42 targeted tourist sites.

Reflecting on the work of his ministry, Al-Khatib said: “We established the Tourism Development Fund, and this fund is very important to support the private sector. 

“Its role is to give long-term loans at very low costs to the private sector to invest in tourism.

“In 2021 alone, the Fund financed 29 projects with a total investment of SR8 billion. These investments have commitments to create 17,000 jobs for Saudi men and women.”

Al-Khatib claimed Saudi Arabia is one of the 10 most powerful countries in domestic tourism.

The budget shows that Saudi Arabia is expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2022.

Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion.

Spending is estimated to come in at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

saudi tourism budget 2022

100 applications for sports projects in Kingdom under review, says minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport is reviewing 100 applications from private investors to open different sports projects in the Kingdom, said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Speaking at a post-budget media forum in Riyadh on Monday, the sports minister said his ministry approved 30 new licenses for different sports projects in the private sector.

The ministry owns 170 local clubs and it plans to increase this with private investors, he added saying, the Kingdom wants to raise the contribution of sports to the gross domestic product to 1.2 percent by 2030.

Saudi economy in 'era of acceleration of change': IT minister

Digital transactions in Saudi Arabia topped SR400 billion ($106.63 billion) in 2021 as the Kingdom’s economy bounced back from the pandemic, according to the minister of communication and information technology.

Speaking at a forum in Riyadh to mark the announcement of Saudi Arabia’s budget, Abdullah Al-Swaha said the Kingdom was living in an “era of acceleration of change.”

He added: “We maintained more than 1 million jobs, more than SR400 billion in digital transactions, and in 2021, we have had a major focus on growth and transformation and the real journey started to build our digital economy.

“We have launched the biggest program in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) to support technology, (with) SR2.5 billion in the national program for developing technology.

“Adopted technologies and the local content and technical sectors has grown to 11 percent during the past four years, because of our leadership’s support.”

The budget shows that Saudi Arabia is expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2022.

Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion.

Spending is estimated to come in at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

Transparency in Saudi mining sector is key to attracting investments, says minister

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef on Monday said transparency is the key to attracting investments in the Kingdom’s mining sector.

Speaking at a post-budget forum in Riyadh, Alkhorayef said Saudi Arabia is committed to the environmental, social, and governance concepts in all 

sectors including mining.

He said mining is the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s development plan.

The number of mining complexes in Saudi Arabia has reached 360, according to recent official data.

The minister said the Kingdom has launched several initiatives to boost the sector and to streamline it to attract more investments.

In January earlier this year, the Kingdom moved to capitalize on the vast wealth hidden below ground in Saudi Arabia with the establishment of a mining fund and support for geological surveys and exploration program activities.

Studies have estimated $1.3 trillion in reserves of phosphates, gold, copper, zinc, nickel, rare earth metals, and other minerals.

The Kingdom has already attracted major international investors, including US firm Alcoa Corp., which has a 25.1 percent stake in Ma’aden Bauxite and Alumina Co., and Ma’aden Aluminium Co., as part of $10.8 billion joint venture with Saudi miner Ma’aden, located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in the eastern province.

Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m

Egypt’s largest steel producer Al Ezz Dekheila purchased 18 percent of Egyptian Steel Company’s total equity in a deal worth 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($160 million).

The purchase has been made from the founding partner Ahmed Abou Hashima and his company Egyptian Steel, according to an EGX filing. 

The fair value of the share has been set at 1,192 Egyptian pounds by the independent financial advisor, Eagle Financial Consulting Company. 

The acquisition means that Al Ezz Dekheila will possess a total market share of 76 percent, consolidating further its control over the iron and steel market in Egypt, according to Alahram. 

Ezz Steel returned to profit with a net income of 3.76 billion Egyptian pounds during the first nine months of 2021, compared to a net loss of 4 billion Egyptian pounds last year. 

Al Ezz Dekheila, a subsidiary of Ezz Steel, is Egypt’s largest steel manufacturing facility, with a total capacity of 3.2 million tonnes of finished steel products annually. 

Last year, Egypt was ranked 20th among the world’s top steel producers, being the only Arab country on the list, according to a report published by the World Steel Association.

Halliburton considers a stake in Iraq oil field from Exxon 

RIYADH: US-based oil field service company Halliburton is in talks with Exxon Mobil about the sale of a stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq. 

Iraq will step in to buy the stake, if the talks with Halliburton fail, but it wants a US partner for Exxon’s stake, Bloomberg reported, citing the country’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. 

“Basra Oil wants to acquire Exxon’s stake, but to maintain the balance of partners and market, we support a US partner,” Abdul Jabbar said.

Earlier, Halliburton stated that reports the company is interested in buying Exxon’s stake are inaccurate. 

Halliburton emerged as a potential buyer of the 32.7 percent stake in West Qurna-1 some months ago.

Energy giant Exxon has been recently dissatisfied with West Qurna due strict contractual terms, OPEC supply constraints, and the current political instability. 

Abdul Jabbar said that COVID’s new strain hasn’t much impacted global oil demand. He is expecting OPEC+ to increase production by 400,000 barrels next month.

He expects to sign a deal with Chevron Corporation in the first quarter of 2022 on a potential investment in the southern city of Nasiriya.

