Nigeria to destroy one million expired COVID-19 vaccines -official

Nigeria to destroy one million expired COVID-19 vaccines -official
People wearing face masks walk inside Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Abuja, Nigeria in 2020. (Reuters/File)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters




  • Some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a remaining shelf life of only weeks
  • Fewer than 4% of adults in Africa's most populous nation of over 200 million have been fully vaccinated
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

ABUJA: Nigeria will destroy around one million expired COVID-19 vaccines, Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said on Monday.
He added that the agency was working with drug regulator NAFDAC to set a date for their destruction.
Nigeria’s health minister Osagie Ehanire said last week some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a remaining shelf life of only weeks, adding to the country’s challenges in vaccinating its people.
Fewer than 4 percent of adults in Africa’s most populous nation of over 200 million have been fully vaccinated.
Shuaib said the country had been accepting vaccines with short shelf lives from international donor nations in an attempt to use them quickly and provide some level of protection for Nigerian due to vaccine scarcity in the past.
Shuaib said Nigeria will no longer accept vaccines with a short shelf life, citing a presidential committee decision.
Last week, Reuters reported that around one million COVID-19 vaccines were estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used.
Still, the World Health Organization’s vaccine director Kate O’Brien said in a briefing on Thursday the proportion of wasted doses is smaller in countries receiving doses through COVAX than in many high-income countries.

Topics: Nigeria COVID-19 Vaccines

US diplomat's wife to face UK court over teenager's death

Updated 19 sec ago




Updated 19 sec ago
LONDON: A US diplomat’s wife is to face criminal proceedings in Britain, charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a teenager, the Crown Prosecution Service said Monday.
Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 when his motorbike collided with a car driving on the wrong side of the road near a US air base in southern England.
Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US technical assistant at the base, left the country shortly afterwards and claimed diplomatic immunity.
The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates Court on January 18, a spokesperson for the CPS, which brings prosecutions in England and Wales, told AFP.
“While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.”
British media said Sacoolas is expected to appear via video-link from the United States but the CPS declined to comment.
The issue over whether Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity or should be extradited and put on trial has dogged Britain’s relations with the United States since the fatal crash.
Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles said she and the family were “very emotional and overwhelmed” at the development.
“It is all that we asked for following Harry’s death,” she said.
In June, Britain’s foreign secretary at the time, Dominic Raab, said the United States would not object to a remote trial.

Tributes pour in for girl, 11, who died after inhaling pest control chemicals in London

Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday. (Handout)

Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Arab News



Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday. (Handout)
  • Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in apartment block
  • ‘She was a very bright girl’ who wanted to be a doctor: Family friend
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Tributes have been paid to a “very bright” 11-year-old girl in the UK who is thought to have died after inhaling pest control chemicals later discovered in her apartment block.

Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday.

A family friend who found them raised the alarm, but Sabrin died on her way to hospital.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is scheduled, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Three other people from the building reported feeling ill and were taken to hospital.

The London Fire Brigade carried out checks in the building and found a “quantity of chemicals” believed to be used for pest control.

Now friends and family have paid tribute to the girl, who had dreams of becoming a doctor.

Family friend Sabbir Ahmad told MyLondon that Sabrin “wanted to make something very good of her life.”

He said: “She was a very bright girl. She was in my home eight or nine days ago and we were discussing her future plans. She was very responsive and told me that she wanted to be a doctor.”

Local MP Apsana Begum said that her “thoughts and prayers” were with Sabrin’s family, and that it was important to find out how the “tragedy” occurred.

Labour Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs described the incident as a “terrible tragedy” and pledged to support the families involved.

Detectives are investigating the death, but it is not currently being treated as a criminal investigation.

Topics: UK London

France seeks to ban 'ultra-right' group behind violent attacks


Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News




  • Zouaves assaulted anti-racism campaigners protesting at rally for presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said he is seeking to dissolve an “ultra-right” group believed to be responsible for attacks on anti-racism campaigners who protested at a rally for presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour.

The Zouaves, who support Zemmour’s anti-immigration and anti-Islam ideology, are believed to have attacked members of SOS Racisme.

The anti-racism campaigners said they had hoped to protest peacefully, but five of their members were injured when people attacked them. Dozens were reportedly arrested following the incident, including members of SOS Racisme.

In footage of that night eight days ago, a man is seen violently punching the head of a young woman wearing a “No to racism” T-shirt. 

Other assailants kicked and threw chairs at protesters. After the meeting, police said they had identified about 50 people linked to the Zouaves who posed for a picture and chanted: “On est chez nous (this is our home),” AFP reported.

Darmanin on Monday said: “I have initiated the procedure to dissolve this de facto grouping that are the Zouaves, which is a group of people who come from either the GUD (a former far-right student union) or Action Française, that is to say, well-known ultra-right movements.”

Jean-Yves Camus, a political analyst from the Jean-Jaurès Foundation think tank, said the Zouaves “have by far one of the most violent pedigrees of all far-right groups.”

They have been linked to a series of violent attacks, including an assault on football supporters waving an Algerian flag in Paris during the 2018 World Cup, and during France’s yellow vest demonstrations.

The public prosecutor has opened an investigation into the violence at Zemmour’s meeting.

Dominique Sopo, president of SOS Racisme, said: “You either have to be drunk with racism or be certain of your omnipotence to be able to act like that in front of cameras.

“It’s absolutely astonishing, and it shows what this candidate is, and what the public he draws is, and who the militants who gathered there are.”

Zemmour is a controversial figure and TV personality whose history of anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric has landed him in hot water with French authorities.

In 2011, he was fined €10,000 ($11,281) for claiming on TV that “most drug dealers are black and Arab,” and in 2018 he was ordered to pay €3,000 for comments about a Muslim “invasion” of France.
France will vote on its next president in April.

Topics: France Zouaves far-right Éric Zemmour

Danish ex-minister convicted in 'child bride' impeachment case


Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters




  • Under Danish and human rights law, couples must be assessed individually
  • A total of 23 couples were separated
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Former Danish immigration minister Inger Stojberg, known for her hard-line stance in that role, was handed a 60-day prison sentence on Monday by an impeachment court for having illegally ordered the separation of under-age couples seeking asylum.
Stojberg was accused of knowingly breaking the law in 2016 by ordering the separation of all asylum-seeking refugee couples where at least one was under 18 years of age, a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.
Under Danish and human rights law, couples must be assessed individually, implying that the minister’s order to separate all underage couples was illegal. A total of 23 couples were separated.
“I’m very, very surprised. I think it is the Danish values that have lost,” Stojberg told reporters. “I wished and still wish to protect these girls.”
The right-wing politician, minister from 2015-19 for the Liberal Party, has repeatedly denied giving any illegal order, saying the aim was to stamp out child marriages and protect underage girls.
Stojberg was considered one of the main architects behind Denmark’s tough immigration policies, such as allowing authorities to confiscate asylum seekers’ jewelry.
“I’m going to take my punishment with my head held high,” she said.
The case started when a Syrian couple complained to the country’s ombudsman in 2016 after they were placed in separate asylum centers. A commission launched to investigate the case, also known as the “child bride case,” concluded that the order was “clearly illegal.”
Twenty five of the 26 judges agreed to convict Stojberg in only the sixth impeachment court of its kind in the Nordic country in more than 170 years and first since 1995.
“We are satisfied with the verdict,” prosecutors Jon Lauritzen and Anne Birgitte Gammeljord told reporters. “It’s a historic case.”
The verdict is final and cannot be appealed.

Topics: Denmark asylum seekers human rights

Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat omicron


Updated 13 December 2021
AFP




  • The UK announced on Sunday evening that it would accelerate the rollout of booster doses, opening them up to all over-18s before next year
  • Denmark is second worldwide only to the UK in confirmed cases of omicron
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Danish health authorities said Monday a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be offered sooner to everyone over 40 to curb the spread of the omicron variant.
“Due to the new and more contagious omicron variant the Danish Health Authority has decided to push the third jab for everyone aged 40 and above, so they get the vaccine four and half months after the second jab,” the health authority said in a statement.
By reducing the interval of the doses, “we will be able to enter the winter with better protection for those at increased risk of severe disease and increased immunity in the population,” director Soren Brostrom said.
A third dose is “safe and effective” as soon as three months after the initial vaccine course, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said last week.
The UK announced on Sunday evening that it would accelerate the rollout of booster doses, opening them up to all over-18s before next year.
Denmark is second worldwide only to the UK in confirmed cases of omicron, with both countries having extensive sequencing of samples to detect variants quickly.
As of Sunday, 2,471 cases of omicron had been identified in the Nordic country of 5.8 million people, where 80.6 percent of the population over five years old has already received two doses of the vaccine.
The omicron variant appears to spread faster than the Delta variant, making vaccines less effective but causing less severe symptoms, the World Health Organization said Sunday, while stressing that the data remains patchy.
In response to the surge in cases, Denmark reintroduced new restrictions last week, closing schools and colleges, curtailing nightlife and promoting remote working.

Topics: Denmark COVID-19 booster omicron

