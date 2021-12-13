Nigeria to destroy one million expired COVID-19 vaccines -official

Tributes pour in for girl, 11, who died after inhaling pest control chemicals in London

LONDON: Tributes have been paid to a “very bright” 11-year-old girl in the UK who is thought to have died after inhaling pest control chemicals later discovered in her apartment block.

Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday.

A family friend who found them raised the alarm, but Sabrin died on her way to hospital.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is scheduled, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Three other people from the building reported feeling ill and were taken to hospital.

The London Fire Brigade carried out checks in the building and found a “quantity of chemicals” believed to be used for pest control.

Now friends and family have paid tribute to the girl, who had dreams of becoming a doctor.

Family friend Sabbir Ahmad told MyLondon that Sabrin “wanted to make something very good of her life.”

He said: “She was a very bright girl. She was in my home eight or nine days ago and we were discussing her future plans. She was very responsive and told me that she wanted to be a doctor.”

Local MP Apsana Begum said that her “thoughts and prayers” were with Sabrin’s family, and that it was important to find out how the “tragedy” occurred.

Labour Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs described the incident as a “terrible tragedy” and pledged to support the families involved.

Detectives are investigating the death, but it is not currently being treated as a criminal investigation.