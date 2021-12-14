You are here

Israel demands speedier delivery of refueling planes from US

Israel demands speedier delivery of refueling planes from US
Benny Gantz, left, and Naftali Bennett in the Knesset, Jerusalem, Israel, June 2, 2021. (Reuters)
  • KC-46 tankers are key to launching airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities
  • But $2.4bn order for eight aircraft unlikely to be ready before late 2024
LONDON: Israel has demanded that the US speed up its delivery of refueling planes that could be crucial to launching airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

But American and Israeli officials have told The New York Times that the aircraft are back-ordered and no delivery is expected before late 2024.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz last week urged a more rapid production of the KC-46 tankers when he met US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other senior officials in Washington.

Tehran’s nuclear program has improved exponentially since former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, despite Israeli military and intelligence efforts to sabotage Iran’s weapons pipeline through covert attacks on facilities.

Israeli officials have claimed that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has cleared the way for training on aerial attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities while arguing that attempts to renew the deal with Tehran would only lead to the regime enhancing its capability to create a bomb.

The tankers it ordered from the US in March are central to this exercise as they are used to refuel bombers in the air, allowing Israel to fly sorties over Iran and return home in one flight — a capability it currently lacks.

Boeing has received a $2.4 billion contract for eight of the planes, with the first delivery scheduled for late 2024.

But there are competing demands from the US Air Force, which hopes to expand its reach in the Indo-Pacific region as tensions rise with China.

The KC-46 aircraft would hugely improve Israel’s 50-year-old fleet of tankers, which are technically incapable of the mission that Bennett is reportedly planning.

US officials told The New York Times that they do not believe an attack is imminent. They added that Bennett was likely saber-rattling in an attempt to secure tougher terms in an anticipated deal between Tehran and Western powers.

Topics: Israel United States of America (USA) KC-46 tankers benny gantz Lloyd Austin Naftali Bennett

Egypt announces Gaza reconstruction projects

Egypt announces Gaza reconstruction projects
  • The most prominent of the six projects is the development of the waterfront at the corniche, northern Gaza
  • There is also the construction of residential communities across three cities
CAIRO: Egypt has announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza Strip's reconstruction, which includes six major projects.

Ibrahim Al-Sheneqi, who is head of the Egyptian Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, said at the inauguration ceremony of the second phase that the country’s political leadership had stressed the need to seek the help of Palestinian labor, contractors, and Palestinian companies capable of implementing the projects.

“The foundations of reconstruction that were agreed upon by the two sides were laid to ease the burdens on the Palestinian people as an Egyptian contribution and to complement the Egyptian pivotal role toward the Gaza Strip,” he said.

The first stage included the removal of rubble, which was completed in 65 days, with 85,000 cubic meters of rubble removed.

The most prominent of the six projects is the development of the waterfront at the corniche, northern Gaza.

There is also the construction of residential communities across three cities. The first is called Dar Misr 1 in the Zahra area, the second city Dar Misr 2 is in Jabalia, and Dar Misr 3 is in the town of Beit Lahia.

This phase includes a project to develop important intersections in the squares of Al-Shujaiya and Al-Saraya by constructing two bridges to break the bottlenecks in the two areas.

The undersecretary of the ministry of public works and housing in Gaza, Naji Sarhan, said the announcement of the start of the second phase was taking place in conjunction with the arrival of an Egyptian engineering delegation.

He added that the delegation’s visit was in the context of discussing the plans and implementation work underway in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after Israeli attacks in May this year.

Sarhan indicated in press statements that the ministry was discussing with the Egyptian delegation during the Gaza visits how to speed up the reconstruction process, the next steps for reconstruction, and the establishment of residential complexes.

He expected that Egypt would start the reconstruction process by constructing the three housing complexes (the American School in northern Gaza, the veterans’ area in Karama, and Al-Zahraa in the middle), which is more than the 3,000 housing units previously announced by Egypt.

Sarhan confirmed that Israeli attacks had caused direct material losses of $450 million, as well as indirect losses.

The damages to the housing sector were the demolition of nearly 1,650 housing units in total. More than 60,000 housing units suffered partial damage.

He said the direct damage to infrastructure and economic, agricultural, educational and health facilities was estimated at about $150 million, about $95 million in the economic development sector and $30 million in social development, stressing there were no commitments to completely rebuild demolished residential towers until now.

Egypt, which brokered a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian factions, sent an engineering delegation to the Gaza Strip in mid-September to discuss reconstruction projects and advance their implementation.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi previously announced a financial grant of $500 million to support the reconstruction of Gaza.

Topics: Gaza Egypt Egyptian Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza

Israeli official says Syria must not have chemical weapons

Israeli official says Syria must not have chemical weapons
  • Stern, a retired military general, hinted that Israel could not accept such weapons in the hands of its enemy to the north
  • Israeli officials have declined to comment on the Washington Post report
TEL AVIV, Israel: Israel’s intelligence minister said Tuesday that Syria cannot be allowed to obtain chemical weapons, after a report emerged that Israel targeted the country’s chemical weapons facilities.
In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Elazar Stern would not directly comment on the report in the Washington Post that said that Israel struck Syria on two occasions — once this year and once last year — in a bid to block attempts to rebuild its chemical weapons stockpile. But Stern, a retired military general, hinted that Israel could not accept such weapons in the hands of its enemy to the north.
“We have a neighbor who has already proved that it doesn’t hesitate to use chemical weapons even against its own people,” he said. “(Syrian President Bashar) Assad must not have chemical weapons.”
Israeli officials have declined to comment on the Washington Post report.
Military affairs commentators in Israel, who often are briefed by top defense officials, said the timing of the report was not a coincidence and comes as negotiators are meeting with Iran in Vienna to try to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran has close ties with Syria and has sent troops to back the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s decade-long civil war.
“It was a signal to all of the actors, Iran and the United States, that Israel is serious about acting against the development of non-conventional weapons by its enemies,” wrote Yossi Yehoshua in the Yediot Ahronot daily.
Israel has long opposed the 2015 nuclear deal between global powers and Iran, which granted Iran relief from economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Instead, it has called for an accord with even tighter safeguards on Iran’s nuclear program and addresses other Iranian military behavior, such as its missile program and support for anti-Israel militant groups like Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Israel also supports a “credible” military threat against Iran as leverage.
Israel believes Iran is trying to develop a nuclear weapon — a charge Iran denies.
One of the strikes cited by the Washington Post, on June 8, was reported by Syrian state media as an Israeli aerial attack near the Syrian capital Damascus and in the central province of Homs, that prompted a response from Syrian national air defenses. There was no mention in official media of what was targeted in the strikes, although loud explosions were heard in Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group that closely monitors the war in Syria, reported Israeli planes struck military targets in the countryside of Homs and Damascus. It said the targeted sites included a scientific research center in the vicinity of the village of Khirbet Al-Tineh, northwest of Homs, in addition to an ammunition depot likely to belong to Hezbollah, south of Homs. The strikes killed 11 soldiers, including a colonel, it said.
Unconfirmed reports published by pro-Assad media at the time identified the colonel as a leading chemist at the Scientific Studies and Research Center, Gen. Ayham Sueleiman Ismail.
The center is a government agency described by the Syrians as a facility for the advancement of scientific research in the country but has been long described by Syria watchers as an outfit for the development of chemical, biological and other weapons.
Israel is believed to have struck facilities associated with the SSRC on numerous occasions in the past.
Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013, pressed by Russia after a deadly chemical weapons attack that the West blamed on Damascus. By August 2014, the Assad government declared that the destruction of its chemical weapons was completed, but its initial declaration of chemical stockpiles and production sites to the OPCW has remained in dispute. OPCW investigators have blamed three chemical attacks in 2017 on President Bashar Assad’s government.
Earlier this year, the UN’s disarmament chief, Izumi Nakamitsu, told the Security Council that Damascus’ declaration of its chemical stockpiles and chemical weapons production sites nearly eight years ago remains incomplete.

Topics: Israel Syria chemical weapon

Egypt launches training program for government officials in cooperation with UAE

Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development. (WEF/File Photo)
Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development. (WEF/File Photo)
  • Scheme aims to improve delivery of public services through better leadership
  • Program is in line with Egypt Vision 2030, planning minister says
CAIRO: Egypt has launched a new program in cooperation with the UAE designed to improve leadership in government and the delivery of public services.

Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development, said the 10-day program, titled “Government Leaders and Service Development,” was for administrative staff working in supply and social rehabilitation offices, comprehensive centers for people with disabilities, real estate and documentation offices, post offices, technology centers in Cairo and Giza, and the General Investment Authority.

She said it aimed to develop the leadership skills of the participants in line with the future direction of the Egyptian government and Egypt Vision 2030, and to enable employees to apply those skills in the services sector.

Al-Saeed added that the scheme would allow Egyptian employees to apply methods developed in the UAE to deal with challenges and deliver quick and tangible solutions.

At the launch of the program, Khaled Mostafa, Egypt’s permanent undersecretary of the ministry of planning, said it came within the framework of the cooperation protocol signed between Egypt and the UAE in 2018 in the field of government development.

One of the main features of that deal was the Egypt Award for Government Excellence, along with building capabilities and training programs, he said.

Mostafa pointed to the importance of the agreement in improving the quality of life of citizens and providing effective government services.

He added that improving service delivery mechanisms would improve access to such services and their quality.

As Egypt improved its competitiveness, it would attract more investors, international partners and projects, which would in turn create more job opportunities, Mostafa said.

Topics: Middle East Egypt UAE

20% of Tunisians want to emigrate, poll finds

20% of Tunisians want to emigrate, poll finds
  • According to the study, nearly one person in five (19.9 percent) of those polled, aged 15 and older, said they would like to emigrate to live, work or study abroad
  • The study found that Europe (mainly France, Italy and Germany) was the top destination mentioned by seven in 10 potential migrants, followed by North American and Arab countries
ROME: One in five Tunisians would like to leave the country to find a better future, a report released by the Tunisian National Institute of Statistics has revealed.

The report was published in cooperation with the National Observatory on Migration and funded by the EU as part of the ProGreS Migration program.

It presents the main results of the first research on international migration conducted in the country between July 2020 and March 2021, providing an insight into migration from Tunisia’s perspective.

According to the study, nearly one person in five (19.9 percent) of those polled, aged 15 and older, said they would like to emigrate to live, work or study abroad.

However, only 14.3 percent of those who expressed a desire to leave said that they had already adopted a plan to do so.

The main reasons given for wanting to emigrate were to look for work, to find better working conditions and the hope of building a better life.

The study found that Europe (mainly France, Italy and Germany) was the top destination mentioned by seven in 10 potential migrants, followed by North American and Arab countries.

The willingness to emigrate varied significantly between genders — 25.6 percent of men compared to 14.7 percent of women.

The survey also revealed that the intention to emigrate decreased with age. While younger people expressed a strong desire to leave Tunisia, adults were less interested in going abroad — from 39.5 percent of 15 to 29-year-olds to 2.2 percent among people in their 60s.

The intention to emigrate increased with the level of education (from 2.7 percent among the illiterate to 29.5 percent among those with a higher level of education) and was even higher among those who had completed a professional training course (32.5 percent).

As far as marriage status was concerned, singles and separated or divorced were more willing to leave — 36.6 percent, 19.9 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively. Interest was significantly lower among those who had lost a spouse (2.2 percent) and married couples (9.3 percent).

The report said that unemployment represents a key factor for Tunisians wanting to leave: 35.8 percent of the unemployed polled said they wanted to go, as against 18.5 percent of the employed.

Read the full report analyzing all possible aspects of migration in Tunisia.

Since the beginning of this year more than 10,000 Tunisians have arrived in Italy despite joint efforts of the Tunisian and Italian governments to control the departures of migrants from the North African country.

When the political turmoil began in Tunisia, at the end of July, Italian intelligence services estimated that more than 15,000 Tunisians could reach Italy by the end of the year if the situation in the country did not improve.

Topics: Tunisia Italy Migration

Egypt ranks first in Africa in Global Knowledge Index

Egypt ranks first in Africa in Global Knowledge Index
CAIRO: Egypt ranked first in Africa and 53rd globally out of 154 countries in the Global Knowledge Index, jumping 19 places compared to last year when it came in at 72nd.

The index measures global knowledge as a comprehensive concept closely related to sustainable development and the various dimensions of contemporary human life.

It comes under the umbrella of the joint initiative, known as the “Knowledge Project,” between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the UN Development Program.

Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar remarked that Egypt’s progress in the index reflects the development of higher education, scientific research and innovation in the country.

Topics: Egypt

