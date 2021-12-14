You are here

Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed
We celebrate International Human Rights Day 2021 under the theme Equality: That “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” This takes place on Dec. 10, to commemorate the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 73 years ago. 

The declaration consists of a wide range of human rights and fundamental freedoms that we are all entitled to enjoy wherever we are in the world. The declaration guarantees our rights without any discrimination based on nationality, place of residence, sex, ethnic origin, religion, language or any other status.

Over the years, the declaration has been accepted as a contract between governments and their people. Almost all countries have accepted it.

The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization considers that education, culture, and science are among the most important rights to be shared among people, because every individual has the right to study, learn, and enjoy culture and the arts so that peoples progress towards a bright future. 

ALECSO is keen to make all possible efforts to contribute to the development of the best educational and scientific programs in the belief that science and learning are the cornerstones of the development and prosperity of peoples. 

The question now is: Can an economy based on human rights provide the necessary needs for human beings? 

The biggest global challenge facing our time, especially in the Arab world, is the lack of basic human needs. Addressing this challenge effectively requires measures rooted in human rights, a renewed political commitment, and the involvement of all stakeholders. 

Sustainable economics based on justice, human rights and the right to sustainable development in its three aspects: economic, social and environment, are essential to building a new society, economy and environment based on human rights, and this supports societies in a better, more equitable and sustainable manner for the generations of today and tomorrow. Therefore, an economy based on human rights must form the basis of the new social contract. 

We are richer now in terms of “sustainable social development” because we are currently living in a geopolitical transition period. We are going through successive financial and health crises that have long-term and multidimensional effects, especially on millions of young people. 

Unless their rights are protected, including decent jobs and social protection, the COVID-19 generation is at risk of falling prey to the harmful effects of deepening inequality and poverty. 

This also shows the importance of sustainable environmental development, as environmental degradation, especially climate change, pollution, and the destruction of nature, greatly affect individuals, groups and peoples who live in fragile conditions and lack a clean and healthy environment. 

These effects exacerbate pre-existing inequalities and negatively impact the human rights of today and tomorrow’s generations. 

I am now talking about human rights in the Arab world in light of the spread of the pandemic and other disasters. 

In July 2021, United Nations reports on the impact of the crisis on the countries of the Arab world stated that the region, in which about 436 million people live, initially maintained rates of infection and death rates below the global average, but things soon became “a cause for concern,” due to the inadequate primary healthcare in many countries. 

The pandemic has also exacerbated decades-old challenges, such as violence and conflict, inequality, unemployment, poverty, inadequate social safety nets, and inadequately responsive systems. The double shock of the pandemic and low oil prices prompted the International Monetary Fund to cut its economic forecast for East and North Africa to its lowest level in 50 years. 

The number of poor people is expected to reach 115 million, which represents a quarter of the region’s population.

The International Monetary Fund says that many of the new poor are mainly from the middle classes. If the poverty rate persists for a long time, political and social stability will be threatened. Especially since many countries in the region have taken exceptional measures to confront the pandemic but have often used the pandemic as an excuse to impose excessive restrictions. 

Ladies and gentlemen, there is nothing more appropriate than human rights to prevent conflicts, violence and disturbances, and to build resilience through equality, inclusion and non-discrimination. 

Human rights have the power to address the root causes of conflicts and crises, by addressing grievances, eliminating inequality and exclusion, and allowing people to participate in the decisions that affect their lives. 

Societies that protect and promote human rights for all are more robust and resilient societies and are better prepared through human rights to manage disasters, including from the consequences of global warming, and to respond to unexpected crises such as the pandemic. 

Equality, inclusion, and non-discrimination are central to sustainable development. Realizing human rights for all ensures that people receive the human rights benefits of development, but, when certain people or groups of people are excluded or face discrimination, inequality inevitably leads to a cycle of conflict and crisis. 

I ask God that the celebration of Human Rights Day 2021 will be an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights in rebuilding the world we want, and the need for global solidarity, our interdependence, and our common humanity. 

Saudi Response Plus Medical Services successfully provided complete medical cover solutions to the recently concluded Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the prestigious sporting event held in Jeddah. 

To ensure medical cover and safety at all times for this prestigious international sporting event, Saudi Response Plus Medical had mobilized a very strong contingent of world class medical professionals equipped with a strong fleet of ambulances.

The Saudi Response Plus Medical’s mobilization comprised 10 on-site clinics, 20 ambulances and more than 250 medical staff (doctors, paramedics, nurses and EMTs).

Wynand Wyngarrdt, chief of RPM EMS who led this exercise, said: “The journey to the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was definitely a challenging one but our skilled staff overcame all the adversities with flying colors, even after working 20+ hours a day their spirit was unbreakable. We were especially delighted to be able to work and interact with the local doctors and trauma specialists from Saudi Arabia.

“Nothing can compare the feeling of pride and satisfaction after having completed the event successfully and team coming together and performing exceptionally well.” 

Major Tom Louis, CEO Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Saudi Response Plus has actively been associated with providing the highest standard of medical services for many prestigious international sporting events like the Formula1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. 

It has always been our endeavor to deliver the highest standard of medical support through our internationally qualified doctors, paramedics and EMTs duly equipped with the best technology and equipment. We are fully equipped and capable of mobilizing to any part of the world to provide similar support for sporting and cultural events of such magnitude.”

As part of the global expansion initiatives of Lulu Group, the top retailer in the MENA region opened its latest Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh.

The 24th Lulu Hypermarket in was officially inaugurated by Adnan M. Al-Sharqi, Deputy Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia; Majed M. Alghanim; H.E. Ausaf Sayeed, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Yusuff Ali M.A; chairman of LuLu Group and other officials.

Located on Ali Ibn Abi Talib Branch Road in Riyadh, the Hypermarket has a total built-up area of 150,000 sq. feet and is home to a wide variety of globally sourced products from food to fashion, health and beauty to home accessories among others.

Its product range is backed up by the Group’s own food sourcing and manufacturing facilities across 22 countries, which ensures well-stocked warehouses and uninterrupted food supply at the most competitive prices.

“As Saudi Arabia is set to grow and diversify its economy for Vision 2030, we will continue to put our expansion plans and business investments afoot for creating business and trade synergy across the country. Highest gratitude to the visionary leadership for continuous growth and long-term reform,” said Ali.

“We are proud of the way LuLu has grown its store dynamics to reflect the millennial customer’s wants. Today, there is a greater emphasis on global variety and good health. People want to know how their food is grown and prepared – by presenting a selection that embraces healthy trends, freshness, organic sources and tapping an extensive imported product range alongside our platform for produce “Proudly Grown in KSA,” I believe LuLu ticks all the boxes,” added Ali.

In the midst of the pandemic, LuLu has played a very crucial role and ensured uninterrupted supply of food and non-food products, while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, health and safety of both its customers and employees. Enhanced sanitization programs and social distancing norms are being adhered as per industry protocols.

Also present on the occasion were Shehim Mohammed, Lulu Saudi director; Hatim contractor, regional director of Lulu Riyadh and other senior officials.

As we take in the enormity of the challenge of waste collection and recycling, and the need for sustainable packaging, there are exciting advances taking place in the circular economy and entrepreneurial startups that are designing the next generation of cleaner, greener packaging technology and waste management systems. In the MENA region, the appetite for progress is evident given initiatives such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Circular Carbon Economy Program, and the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy 2021-2030.

According to EcoMENA, Saudi Arabia produces 15 million tons of municipal solid waste per year and this figure is expected to increase to 30 million tons per year by 2033. In response to this, the Public Investment Fund is planning to launch the Saudi Recycling Company, a waste management body that will be empowered to set up and support domestic recycling projects across the nation. Currently, only 10 percent of Saudi’s waste is recycled, however as part of its Vision 2020, the government, together with the Saudi Recycling Company, aims to drastically increase the recycling rate to 85 percent.

 In addition to raising consumer awareness of the need for sustainable solutions, the problem also requires financial, business and professional support for these startups to be able to test, price and most importantly scale their inventions to meet the demands of the industry. None is more prevalent than in the food and beverage packaging space and globally it is encouraging to see governments and corporations join forces to find effective solutions to pressing global problems.

 One such initiative is the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator which has been active since 2017 and has recently launched the inaugural MENA Sustainability Edition in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Small businesses with a product, service or system in early growth stages are being encouraged to apply online before the deadline of Jan. 10, 2022 for a chance to be part of the accelerator program. The four areas of interest are sustainable packaging alternatives, reduced packaging, ideas to change recycling behavior or purpose-driven companies with a mission to be stewards of environmental sustainability regionally.

 Ten shortlisted organizations will be challenged over a six-month period to demonstrate collaboration and measurable progress, based on a mutually developed action plan. We caught up with Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo Africa, Middle East and South Asia who said that the company is committed to playing their part in building a circular and inclusive value chain.

“We believe great solutions can be built and launched through open innovation and collaboration with changemakers of the future and we look forward to supporting, mentoring, and connecting small startups that have big ideas … and to help create a more sustainable tomorrow,” he said.

Ahead of the landmark “SoundStorm” music festival, set to take place from Dec. 16-19 in Riyadh, AHK Group has confirmed that it will operate 20 restaurants at the event, alongside further food and beverage options in the VIB (Very Important Beast) section.

AHK Group is a Saudi company with over two decades of experience in hospitality and entertainment management.  “SoundStorm,” founded and run by MDLBEAST, is the Middle East’s biggest music festival. It returns to Riyadh next week with a lineup featuring the best regional artists performing alongside global talent at the four-day event which is expected to attract over thousands of music fans.

Abdulrahman Al-Khathlan, CEO of AHK Group, said:  “It’s an honor for us to have been selected to supply food and beverage services at what is a landmark event for Saudi Arabia. The focus for us is always on providing the best possible experience for customers and we will be doing everything we can to ensure that our service enhances the festival experience for guests.”

RIYADH: LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, will start its biggest offers before the year ends, showcasing products priced at SR10, SR15, and SR20 across its stores in Saudi Arabia starting from Dec.12 until Dec.18. 

The weeklong offer features great deals on a wide variety of product categories, such as groceries, fresh food, household items, toys, electronics, home accessories, fashion and lifestyle collection, and so much more.

Enjoy a great range of groceries for your kitchen essentials, such as rice, oil, condiments, packaged snacks, juices, and others. Get fresh meat on offer for grills, stews or other favourites as well. 

LuLu has continuously been exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organized logistics system, LuLu remains the favourite shopping destination in Saudi Arabia when it comes to a broader selection of international products.

