Who’s Who: Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak, Arab historian

Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak
Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak is currently working on a major project to publish all the books of the late Syrian journalist and historian Ameen Saeed. 

Al-Sammak is a full-time researcher of modern Arab political history and also works on political and historical studies focusing on Syria’s modern history.

He was born in 1945, growing up in Hama and graduating from high school in the Syrian city. 

He joined the history department of Beirut Arab University, but did not continue with the institution. 

In 1974, he traveled to Saudi Arabia to work as a nurse as he held a diploma in nursing. 

However, he worked at Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in history. His master’s thesis focused on a book by Iskander Ibn Yaqub Abkarius about the mid-19th century sectarian conflict in the Levant and the influential European role in the region’s sectarian crises.

Al-Sammak, who has spent around 50 years in the Kingdom, has published several biographies of statesmen from the time of Saudi Arabia’s foundation, especially those who worked with King Abdulaziz. 

Much of his work has been inspired by Saeed. He has published many of his books focusing on the Saudi state as well as the archives of his magazine, Al-Sharq Al-Adna, which is considered a key source for the history of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd and their annexation. 

Al-Sammak presented his findings in a two-volume book, adding valuable and rare work to the library of Saudi history.

He has had more than 150 research papers and studies published in peer-reviewed journals. His work has also been published in newspapers and magazines. 

He received a doctorate in 2015 from the Russian Academy of Sciences. 

Award-winning Saudi app Taakkad has important role to play in climate change battle

Photo: (@Taakkad_Com)
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Award-winning Saudi app Taakkad has important role to play in climate change battle

  • The app, which won an innovation award this year, help consumers verify manufacturers’ energy efficiency claims
RIYADH: As concerns grow about the effects of climate change worldwide, the effort to improve energy efficiency is an increasingly important global issue. But how can consumers know whether appliances, vehicles or other equipment they own or are considering buying live up to claims about their efficiency?

In Saudi Arabia, the award-winning Taakkad app can help. Designed by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, also known as SASO, it allows consumers verify the validity of a product’s Saudi Quality Mark, which denotes that the product and its manufacturing process meets the organization’s requirements.

In addition, the app can be used to check that the information about energy efficiency and fuel efficiency on labels provided with items such as appliances, vehicles and tires matches the information in the SASO database, and to compare the energy efficiency ratings of similar products.

FASTFACT

The app, which won an innovation award this year, help consumers verify manufacturers’ energy efficiency claims.

The app is available free for iOS and Android devices. Users can choose to check the quality mark or the energy efficiency data for various types of products, including electrical appliances, vehicles, tires and lighting. All they have to do is use their device’s camera to scan the QR code printed on the product’s energy efficiency label.

If the product is registered in the SASO database, the official information is displayed and users can compare this with the information supplied with the item. If the information on the label does not match the SASO data, the discrepancy can be reported through the app.

At the Arab Energy Efficiency Day competition in May, Taakkad won an award for the most innovative use of smart technologies in service of energy efficiency.

In 2018, Taakkad received Gulf Customer Experience Awards in two categories: Best Government Use of Digital and Best Use of Mobile Applications during the ceremony in Dubai organized by the Customer Experience Professionals Association.

Saudi authorities say the success and recognition of the app is a reflection of work in the field of digital transformation to take advantage of modern technologies to enhance efforts to preserve the environment, improve energy efficiency and enable consumers to play a part in national efforts to rationalize energy consumption.

Saudi filmmaker Hamza Jamjoom’s ‘Rupture’ puts women center stage

To address misconceptions in the West, Hamza Jamjoom has ventured into the world of cinema — specifically through his thriller, ‘Rupture.’ (Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 44 min 21 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi filmmaker Hamza Jamjoom’s ‘Rupture’ puts women center stage

  • Saudi, Arab and Muslim societies have always had storytelling tools, says Saudi filmmaker
JEDDAH: As the Kingdom opens up to the world, filmmakers are turning to cinema and visual content to address misconceptions about the country and show true Saudi talent. One such story is the work of up-and-coming Saudi filmmaker Hamza Jamjoom.

Born and raised in the coastal city of Jeddah, Jamjoom grew up surrounded by positive female influences, a safe environment, and lived a good life, in contradiction to how the West has viewed Saudis generally and portrayed Saudi women as being oppressed. To address these misconceptions, he has ventured into the world of cinema — specifically through his award-winning psychological thriller, “Rupture.”
Jamjoom directed the film, which won the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Best Saudi film category. He told Arab News that although Saudi Arabia has its own problems, he, like many, has lived in an otherwise peaceful and calm community.

My mission in life is to clear misconceptions about Muslims, Arabs and Saudi Arabia. Every product I touch in my life, I have to do that. Personally, the film format is probably the most impactful tool to use in the current day to clear misconceptions.

Hamza Jamjoom

“My mission in life is to clear misconceptions about Muslims, Arabs and Saudi Arabia. Every product I touch in my life, I have to do that. Personally, the film format is probably the most impactful tool to use in the current day to clear misconceptions.
“I grew up in a family that supported women. My sisters and mom make men look like nothing. I have very accomplished sisters, a very accomplished mother, and the boys in the family are barely catching up with them.”
While studying abroad, Jamjoom realized that Saudis were not exporting their stories enough, which prompted him to address certain taboos in the community, tackle social issues, and show the good, the ugly and the real issues regardless.
He decided to create movies with a genre and relay messages subtly as a means of normalizing Saudis to the outside world, specifically in global cinema.
Influenced by his faith, he said that Saudi, Arab and Muslim societies have always had storytelling tools.
“Rupture,” a complicated psychological thriller, tells the story of a pregnant Saudi woman who must distinguish reality from dreams and drug-induced delusions and perceptions of death, before a killer gets to her and her family. Her fractured life and memory are not the only things that stand in her way.
Each choice made for the film was carefully thought through, using “engineered methodology,” as Jamjoom calls it. “Everything is super structured, and I draw so many maps for all the characters.”
Selecting a Saudi female star was a choice the director made so “symbolically she can represent our society and our culture. Through her, we tapped into a lot of themes and hidden messages that we deal with.”
Jamjoom said that he “studies stories from the Qur’an and the Bible because they have stood the test of time because they are metaphorical.” He wanted to come up with a story with deep, profound and multiple layers that engages thoughts, emotions and the spirit and leaves the audience wanting to know more.
“Just like any art piece, you make the art and let the people try to figure it out. I respect the intelligence of the viewer, I don’t want to dumb it down,” he said.

Arabic calligraphy added to UNESCO heritage list

A symbol of Arab and national identity, Arabic calligraphy is deeply woven into the fabric of Saudi history. (Supplied)
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Arabic calligraphy added to UNESCO heritage list

  • Honor follows Saudi-led joint effort by 15 Arab nations
  • Place on Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity secured after Saudi-led joint effort by 15 Arab nations
RIYADH: After a successful collaboration between 15 Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia and under the supervision of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization, Arabic Calligraphy: Knowledge, Skills and Practices has been officially added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In addition to the importance of its use in religious texts, calligraphy has played a pivotal role in the advancement of the Arabic language throughout history. For centuries, it has contributed to the transfer and spread of Arab culture, customs and religious values, in the process instilling a sense of pride and belonging among Arabs.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Today, calligraphy remains extremely popular and is used by artists and designers across a broad range of media, including in paintings, sculptures and graffiti, or ‘calligraffiti.’

• Visitors to the Kingdom can witness early forms of the Arabic language in ancient inscriptions at locations including UNESCO World Heritage Sites, AlUla and Himā Najran.

Calligraphy remains extremely popular and continues to be used by artists and designers across a broad range of media, including paintings, sculptures and even graffiti, or “calligraffiti” as it is known.

Visitors to the Kingdom can see early forms of Arabic text in the ancient inscriptions preserved at historic locations such as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites at AlUla, and Bir Hima near Najran.

A symbol of Arab and national identity, Arabic calligraphy is deeply woven into the fabric of Saudi history. In recognition of this cultural importance, the Ministry of Culture designated 2020 and 2021 the Year of Arabic Calligraphy.

Commenting on the UNESCO announcement, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said: “We welcome the inscription of Arabic calligraphy, which is the result of the Kingdom championing this treasured aspect of authentic Arabic culture.

“Throughout 2020 and 2021, the Ministry of Culture has worked to preserve this important art form through the Year of Arabic Calligraphy, which has further cemented the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for Arabic calligraphy and the arts.”

The addition of Arabic calligraphy to the UNESCO list is a fitting end to the year-long celebration of the art form. It is the latest cultural treasure with connections to the Kingdom to be listed, after: Al-Ardah Al-Najdiyah, a traditional dance from the Central Region; Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, a form of interior wall decoration created by women in the Southern Region; Almezmar, a group dance from the Western Region; Arabic coffee; date palms; falconry; and majlis, a place where community members gather to discuss local events and issues.

Initiatives launched during the Year of Arabic Calligraphy included a ground-breaking exhibition at Riyadh’s National Museum that shed light on the origins of the Arabic language, the development of calligraphy, and the relationship between calligraphy, contemporary design and artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of Culture partnered with the Kingdom’s flag-carrier airline, Saudia, to decorate two of its aircraft with a special livery highlighting the initiative.

Hail governor cites Attaa Digital’s work in maintaining homes of needy families

Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
SPA

Hail governor cites Attaa Digital’s work in maintaining homes of needy families

HAIL: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region, received in his office on Tuesday the director-general of the General Department of Technical and Vocational Training Corporation in the region, Meshaal bin Saud Al-Tamimi, and members of the voluntary maintenance team Attaa Digital.

He reviewed the achievement report for the voluntary and community work carried out by the department and its training facilities in the region, praising the role of the center and volunteers in serving the community and stressing the importance of such programs.

Prince Abdulaziz also received a commemorative shield for his support and guidance, which directly contributed to the completion of 300 houses within Attaa Digital to maintain the homes of needy families in the Hail region since the start of the initiative.

Al-Tamimi explained the importance of the initiative in conjunction with International Volunteer Day (Dec. 5) in 2021, as it aims to maintain the homes of needy families and the social and economic effects this has on the lives of the target group in the local community, as well as developing capacities.

 

RSIFF Talent Days target Saudi youth

Experts answered questions on technical issues, post-production, the business of filmmaking, the art of nonfiction storytelling, writing for TV, cinema and the internet, and how it differs from writing for a YouTube channel. (Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 43 min 18 sec ago
Nada Hameed

RSIFF Talent Days target Saudi youth

  • The events included workshops, special screenings, panels, keynote speakers and masterclasses led by industry experts sharing their experience and giving updates on film production, financing and distribution
JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival opened the door for a generation of Saudis interested in film by enriching their knowledge about the industry and helping them access expertise from around the globe.
It was not just the film screenings that made RSIFF a special festival; it also provided an opportunity for exchanges of knowledge and expertise through masterclasses and talks by superstars and the chance to connect with production companies.
RSIFF’s “Talent Days,” a two-day program of events on the sidelines of the festival, provided an opportunity for Saudi youth to gain insight into taking their projects to the next level, covering everything from production to financing.
The curator  of the Talent Days program, Rana Jarbou, a Saudi film director, told Arab News that the aim of the “Talent Days” was to help push, encourage and inspire emerging filmmakers and amateurs. “They could be filmmakers that have made it already, it could be someone who just made one short film, or it could be someone who was in engineering and they just decided get into the film industry,” she said.
“Talent days is to encourage and give these people access and allow them to feel like they can get their foot in the door through this program, through the access to the professionals in the industry.”
The events included workshops, special screenings, panels, keynote speakers and masterclasses led by industry experts sharing their experience and giving updates on film production, financing and distribution.

FASTFACT

The show presents works by artists not just from the Kingdom, but also from DRC, Germany, Thailand, India, Spain, Lebanon, the Russian Federation, UAE and Bangladesh, reflecting Jeddah’s diverse demographic.

Jarbou explained how such programs would facilitate industry expertise. “When talents come in, they come to attend panels discussions or master classes or workshops, or the networking session. They feel like they can approach these industry experts who are otherwise unapproachable — they’re just someone behind the screen, so there’s nothing like the personal, touch and connection, it makes a huge difference.”
As the industry is still young, Jarbooa is keen to show the younger generation of Saudis how lucky they are and how the industry is counting on them, with the support they will be receiving compared to the previous generation of filmmakers.
“I wanted to mix the old and the new. I wanted people to have access to the recent past. There was a panel with Talashi, a film collective founded in 2008. They made short films together when there was no industry. Their films screened regionally, and they won awards. I felt like it was important for the new generation to know about that recent past, and to know that now you have so much support, you have so many opportunities, the doors are open for you and they weren’t open for this collective 15 years ago. They were still able to make short films with depth and a spirit of experimentation. I felt that the Talashi story could inspire emerging filmmakers to form collectives and build a community and culture around film.”
“They achieved it without support, so you can imagine what you can do with support,” she said.
Jarbou curated the program based on criteria that would give participants a comprehensive exposure to the field, including film criticism sessions. “We can’t cover everything; I tried to pick a few topics that gave them exposure and I also focused on the less likely topics people would choose for such a procedure program. I wanted to give exposure to filmmakers, distributors, producers and critics, who are perhaps not as visible or vocal as others in the field.”
“If you want to get your foot in the door, you must be ready for rejection. You have to be ready to hear people not liking your choices, and there’s a way to do it,” Jarbou said.
“I found it was important to discuss film criticism, so if you want to get into this industry, great, but you need to be ready for being criticized, and being able to take it because I see how sensitive people are in the art world. And it’s the same in the filmmaking world.”
“It allows them to understand that there are tools, there’s a vocabulary for this process, and you have to hear people’s feedback.”
Over the two days, experts answered questions on technical issues, post-production, the business of filmmaking, the art of nonfiction storytelling, writing for TV, cinema and the Internet, and how it differs from writing for a YouTube channel.
As technology advances, people turn to newer ways of watching or viewing content on a screen. Many young people use YouTube and Internet streaming to watch movies instead of going to the cinema. As both are different platforms, they have other appeals and standards.
“Distribution platforms are changing, they’re reconfiguring, especially after COVID, we’re relying more on the streaming,” Jarbou said.
RSIFF is also planning to have workshops throughout the year, including masterclass events to keep this kind of support going as part of the Red Sea Film Festival.
“Talent Days is not a two-day program, it’s part of a RSIFF vision to support, encourage, and inspire upcoming filmmakers, and I think that it’s essential in building the film industry,” she said.

 

