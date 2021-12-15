You are here

  • Home
  • Japan extends $26m in grant aid to boost Djiboutian maritime security

Japan extends $26m in grant aid to boost Djiboutian maritime security

Japan extends $26m in grant aid to boost Djiboutian maritime security
1 / 2
Djiboutian Coast Guard vessels off the Port Of Djibouti, Feb. 10, 2018. (Wikimedia Commons)
Japan extends $26m in grant aid to boost Djiboutian maritime security
2 / 2
Japan extended $26 million in maritime grant aid to Djibouti. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jewum

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan extends $26m in grant aid to boost Djiboutian maritime security

Japan extends $26m in grant aid to boost Djiboutian maritime security
  • Djiboutian Coast Guard is aiming to strengthen its naval patrols
  • Construction of two patrol boats and a floating pier in the pipeline
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday extended grant aid worth nearly 3 billion yen (about $26 million) to Djibouti under the “Marine Security Capacity Improvement Plan”.

Umio Otsuka, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Djibouti, concluded the arrangement with Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The waters in the vicinity of Djibouti are important points for maritime transportation connecting Asia, Africa and Europe, and also because they are adjacent to areas of conflict and regions where illegal acts such as smuggling and piracy are carried out.

The Djiboutian Coast Guard is aiming to strengthen its patrol system and the development of stable patrol boats in their waters throughout the year is an urgent issue, the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said.

This cooperation aims to improve maritime security capacity by constructing two patrol boats and a floating pier for the Djiboutian Coast Guard.

Japan stated at TICAD 7 that it will support the development of the blue economy, including ocean security, in Africa, and this cooperation will embody it and promote peace and stability by strengthening the Djibouti government’s maritime law enforcement capacity.

Topics: Japan Djibouti Umio Otsuka Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

Related

Saudi minister attends swearing-in ceremony of Djibouti’s president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister attends swearing-in ceremony of Djibouti’s president
Saudi aid agency concludes medical campaign in Djibouti. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency concludes medical campaign in Djibouti

Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis

Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis
Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis

Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis
Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Months before the harvest began in November, Greek olive oil farmer Michalis Antonopoulos knew it would not be a good year.

First, his trees did not fully blossom because last winter was not cold and wet enough.

In the spring, temperatures soared to 38 degrees celsius, damaging the flowers that were to grow into olives.

Then the summer brought the worst heatwave in decades, drying up the olives and setting off wildfires that torched hundreds of thousands of trees.

Standing in his grove in Kalamata, Greece’s best-known olive producing region, among trees that are hundreds of years old, Antonopoulos pointed to the results: Half empty branches, with small or shriveled olives, or rotting, attacked by a fruit fly.

“We’re witnessing phenomena and problems that we did not see 20 years ago,” said Antonopoulos, who heads the local olive growers’ cooperative, estimating a 50 percent drop in regional output.

Europe just had its hottest summer on record and scientists say the erratic weather that damaged olive trees is what can be expected from climate change.

Greece is the world’s third biggest producer of olive oil, and the Greek variety is particularly sought-after for its high quality, known as “extra virgin.”

Bottles of Kalamata oil are found in restaurants as far away as Japan but farmers worry that if yields continue to decline, they will not be able to meet demand for what they call “green gold,” jeopardizing the local economy.

“This year has shown us that the tree cannot cope under difficult weather conditions,” Antonopoulos said. “This is a classic example of the environmental change we’re going through.”

Greece produced 275,000 tons of olive oil in 2020-21 and more than half went abroad, making it the EU’s fourth biggest exporter. The EU’s executive commission forecast production will fall to 230,000 tons in 2021-22.

Most of the world’s olive oil comes from the Mediterranean region and in its agricultural outlook for the next decade, the commission anticipated production in the EU would grow, but that climate change could impact annual yields and the quality of oil. For Greece, it forecast a limited decline in output.

Topics: Greece olives

Related

Special How the olive tree came to symbolize Palestinian national identity photos
Middle-East
How the olive tree came to symbolize Palestinian national identity
Saud Abdulamohsin Al-Juraid, the owner of Al-Juraid farms, inherited the love of olive farming from his father. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah) video
Saudi Arabia
Jouf, the olive oil capital of Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka arrests Iranian, Pakistani nationals over heroin haul

Sri Lanka arrests Iranian, Pakistani nationals over heroin haul
Updated 27 min 7 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka arrests Iranian, Pakistani nationals over heroin haul

Sri Lanka arrests Iranian, Pakistani nationals over heroin haul
  • Fishing vessel manned by suspects was carrying 250 kg of heroin
Updated 27 min 7 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities said on Wednesday they had arrested five Pakistanis and an Iranian national over an attempt to smuggle hundreds of kilograms of heroin off the country’s southern coast.

A fishing vessel manned by the suspects was seized by the Sri Lanka Navy on the high seas about 900 nautical miles (1,600 km) south of Colombo last week.

The ship was carrying 250 kg of heroin estimated to be worth $12 million and was brought ashore by the navy to the port of Colombo on Wednesday where the suspected smugglers were handed over to police.

FASTFACT

Drug bust was a joint operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police Narcotics Bureau.

“The police say that the suspects are five Pakistanis and one Iranian, and we have handed them to the Police Narcotics Bureau today,” Capt. Indika De Silva, the navy’s spokesperson, told Arab News.  

He added that the drug bust followed tipoffs and was a joint operation conducted by the navy and the bureau. Though Sri Lankan authorities said the suspects were all Pakistanis bar one Iranian, a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said their nationalities might have been mixed.

“Since they share the same border and speak Persian (as) a common language, the local authorities would have got mixed up with the nationalities,” he told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

He added that he believed those arrested were in fact five Iranians and one Pakistani national. The Embassy of Iran in Sri Lanka said it had no knowledge about the operation. 

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Azerbaijan seizes large heroin shipment bound for Europe
World
Azerbaijan seizes large heroin shipment bound for Europe
In Morocco, heroin addiction sweeps cannabis corridor
Middle-East
In Morocco, heroin addiction sweeps cannabis corridor

London’s U-turn on Afghan resettlements will ‘cost lives,’ former envoy warns

London’s U-turn on Afghan resettlements will ‘cost lives,’ former envoy warns
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

London’s U-turn on Afghan resettlements will ‘cost lives,’ former envoy warns

London’s U-turn on Afghan resettlements will ‘cost lives,’ former envoy warns
  • Scheme to provide safe haven for fleeing Afghans still not operational four months after fall of Kabul
  • Government accused of ‘slamming the door’ on Afghan people who worked with NATO
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The decision by the British government to narrow the eligibility criteria for Afghans fleeing Taliban rule will “cost lives,” according to the former British ambassador to Afghanistan.

Changes announced Tuesday mean the scheme will now be limited to those who worked for or with the UK and can prove they are at a certain level of risk in Afghanistan.

Those who can prove they made a “substantive and positive contribution” toward the achievement of the UK’s military or national security objectives in the country will also remain eligible.

But the changes mean that those who worked with Britain to “promote human rights, good governance and democracy” with “no route to safety in the UK” will no longer be eligible for resettlement.

Sir Nick Kay, who served as UK ambassador to Afghanistan from 2017 to 2019, told The Independent: “For these brave people, the ACRS (Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme) needs to open now. Delays cost Afghan lives, cause extreme distress and undermine the UK government’s claim to be offering safe passage and a warm welcome to those we abandoned in August.”

Despite nearly four months passing since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the ACRS is not yet up and running, leaving only the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy to help Afghans escape.

Victoria Atkins, the UK’s minister for Afghan resettlement, said: “The ACRS will soon open and is one of the most generous schemes in our country’s history. It will give up to 20,000 people at risk a new life in the UK. We will honor commitments made to individuals and groups.”

But rights campaigners have condemned the changes made to the resettlement criteria, particularly in light of previous comments by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which he promised to provide a “warm welcome” to Afghans in the UK.

Minnie Rahman, interim chief executive of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, said the UK’s narrowing of the ARAP and its “shameful failure” to open the Afghan resettlement scheme meant that Afghans with links to the UK were now “stuck between a frying pan and a fire.”

She told The Independent: “Four months ago this government promised Afghans a ‘warm welcome’ but again and again we see them slam the doors shut on the Afghan people — even those who risked their lives working alongside us.”

She added that the changes would leave people with the “impossible choice” of staying in Afghanistan and “risking death” or making their own treacherous journeys to Britain.

Topics: Afghanistan United Kingdom (UK) Afghan refugees ACRS (Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme)

Related

‘You couldn’t be more welcome,’ Prince William tells Afghan refugees
World
‘You couldn’t be more welcome,’ Prince William tells Afghan refugees
Twenty London boroughs pledge to house Afghan refugees while UK minister says more needed
World
Twenty London boroughs pledge to house Afghan refugees while UK minister says more needed

Queen Elizabeth II holds in-person meeting with Oman’s sultan

Queen Elizabeth II holds in-person meeting with Oman’s sultan
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

Queen Elizabeth II holds in-person meeting with Oman’s sultan

Queen Elizabeth II holds in-person meeting with Oman’s sultan
  • The two heads of state, and Sayyida Ahad, 51, were pictured smiling and shaking hands
  • Queen Elizabeth II next year marks her 70th year on the throne — a record in British history
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday made a rare public appearance, hosting Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and his wife, Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah, at Windsor Castle.
The 95-year-old monarch has cut back on her engagements since an overnight hospital stay in October that raised fears for her health and prompted doctors to advise rest.
Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that she met the Sultan, 66, at her historic residence west of London, without giving further details.
The two heads of state, and Sayyida Ahad, 51, were pictured smiling and shaking hands.
The Gulf state ruler, a former culture and heritage minister who studied at Oxford University, came to power after the death of his cousin, Sultan Qaboos, last year.
He had been the Arab world’s longest-serving ruler.
Queen Elizabeth II next year marks her 70th year on the throne — a record in British history.
The monarch moved to Windsor in March last year and effectively self-isolated from the coronavirus pandemic with her husband, Prince Philip, because of their age.
Philip died aged 99 in April after a month-long stay in hospital with a heart condition. The Queen resumed duties after his funeral and the official mourning period.
But since her hospital stay, at which she underwent unspecified tests, she has only been undertaking what palace officials said were light duties, including online meetings.
Britain is facing a new wave of infections from the omicron strain of the virus, prompting the government to impose new restrictions and warnings about social gatherings.
The Queen was last year forced to cancel her traditional pre-Christmas family party last year because of strict rules on social distancing and indoor mixing.
But British media reported she was still considering whether to hold the event this year, bringing together her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Topics: Oman UK Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Queen Elizabeth II Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah

Related

Saudi Arabia and Oman commit to closer cooperation as first land crossing opens video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Oman commit to closer cooperation as first land crossing opens
Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project
Business & Economy
Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project

UK reports record daily COVID cases with omicron spreading rapidly

UK reports record daily COVID cases with omicron spreading rapidly
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

UK reports record daily COVID cases with omicron spreading rapidly

UK reports record daily COVID cases with omicron spreading rapidly
  • A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported
  • More than 11 million people have now tested positive for the disease in the UK
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a “staggering” rise in cases over the next few days.
A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported, about 10,000 more than the previous high reported in January.
More than 11 million people have now tested positive for the disease in the United Kingdom, which has a total population of around 67 million.
With a new highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a “tidal wave” of infections.
However, he suffered a blow to his authority on Tuesday when more than 100 of his lawmakers voted against measure to curb the increasing spread of the disease.
Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, earlier called the omicron variant “probably the most significant threat” since the start of the pandemic.
“The numbers that we see on data over the next few days will be quite staggering compared to the rate of growth that we’ve seen in cases for previous variants,” she told a parliamentary committee.
Harries said the new variant of the virus has a doubling time “which is shortening” and is now under two days in most regions in Britain, with its growth rate was being notable in London and Manchester in particular.
More than 10,000 cases of omicron have been recorded, with at least 10 people hospitalized. One person has died after contracting the variant, which is set to become the dominant strain in London.

Topics: UK COVID-19 omicron booster shots

Related

Special Newcastle will consider COVID vaccination status of potential signings: Howe
Sport
Newcastle will consider COVID vaccination status of potential signings: Howe
Update UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron
World
UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass by Crawford Alexander Mann III
What We Are Reading Today: Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass by Crawford Alexander Mann III
Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis
Greece feels pain of olive oil crisis
Sri Lanka arrests Iranian, Pakistani nationals over heroin haul
Sri Lanka arrests Iranian, Pakistani nationals over heroin haul
What the growing US-Israel rift means for the Iran nuclear issue
What the growing US-Israel rift means for the Iran nuclear issue
Japan extends $26m in grant aid to boost Djiboutian maritime security
Japan extends $26m in grant aid to boost Djiboutian maritime security

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.