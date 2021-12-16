Moonbug Entertainment adds new international shows for children on Shahid VIP

You are here

Updated 16 December 2021
  The extra shows are aimed at providing families with a wider variety of entertainment and educational hybrid TV programs
LONDON: London-based media company Moonbug Entertainment on Wednesday announced an expansion to its partnership with MBC Group.

Under the new cooperation agreement, Moonbug will add more television shows and programs dedicated to children on Shahid VIP, the Arabic content streaming platform.

Starting this month, youngsters will be able to watch a variety of new Moonbug productions, including the “CoComelon” songs program, “The Sharksons” educational series, “Mia’s Magic Playground” imaginary learning show, and the games and adventure program “Blippi.”

The extra shows are aimed at providing families with a wider variety of entertainment and educational hybrid TV programs.

On the expanded merger, Shahid general manager, Tariq Ibrahim, said: “The family viewing experience and programs for children are of paramount importance to us at MBC Group.

“We are keen to present a unique and distinct experience that provides a rich, useful, and safe viewing experience for children and families, and allows them to enjoy a wide range of Arabic and international options on Shahid VIP, in addition to a selection of children’s channels available through the live broadcast service of Shahid, including Shahid Originals for children and young audiences.

“The addition of these new shows to the children’s library on Shahid VIP comes as the school holiday approaches, providing children and their families with an added entertainment and educational value through enjoyable, useful, and safe programs,” Ibrahim added.

Managing director of Moonbug Entertainment, Nicolas Eglau, said: “MBC Group has a wide fan base of loyal viewers and users, so we are pleased to deepen our partnership with this huge media organization given the respect and wide popularity it enjoys throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

“We have witnessed a great deal of interaction with our productions available to watch on Shahid platform so far, as such we intend to add more shows, including ‘CoComelon,’ one of the largest children’s brands in the world, providing viewers with an enjoyable and enriching family viewing experience,” he added.

Topics: Moonbug Entertainment Shahid VIP MBC Group

