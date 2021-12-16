You are here

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy
Five children are in the hospital, including four in critical condition. (AP)
  • Earlier police confirmed two boys and two girls from grades five and six were killed in the incident, with a fifth student later dying in hospital
  • Several rescue helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene after the incident
SYDNEY: Five schoolchildren were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia Thursday.
Police said the pupils at a primary school in Devonport, northern Tasmania were celebrating the last week of class before the Christmas break when they were thrown from a height of about 10 meters (33 feet).
Earlier police confirmed two boys and two girls from grades five and six — typically aged about 10-12 years old — were killed in the incident, with a fifth student later dying in hospital.
Several rescue helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene after the incident, which occurred around 10 am local time on an otherwise sunny, early summer day.
Images from the school showed attending police officers in tears, and a swathe of blue tarpaulin sheets shielding what officers described as “a very confronting and distressing scene.”
A police investigation is under way. Distraught witnesses, friends, family, teachers and first responders are being offered counselling.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the incident was “just shattering” and “unthinkably heartbreaking.”
“Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy, at this time of year, it just breaks your heart,” he said.
“I just want to say, to the parents and families and friends, all who were there, to the other young children there and witnessing these events, I just pray you’ll have great family around you and great friends and you can come through this horrific tragedy.”
The school had invited parents to volunteer for the event, which featured a wet play zone, a slide, an arts and crafts area, zorb balls and the bouncy castle.
“The purpose for the day is to celebrate a successful year and enjoy some fun activities with classmates,” the school, Hillcrest Primary, posted on its Facebook page.
That post was followed by the update: “There has been an accident on site at our school. We are closing the school for the rest of the day.”
“We ask that parents come to collect their children as a matter of urgency.”
The school has around 200 students
Local weather services had forecast “light winds” for the area, which sits on Tasmania’s rugged north coast, looking out across the frigid Bass Strait.
 

Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated

Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated
  • Disaster response officials said about 10,000 villages lie in the projected path of the typhoon
  • The Philippines is among the hardest hit countries in Southeast Asia by the pandemic, with confirmed infections of more than 2.8 million and more than 50,000 deaths
DAPA, Philippines: Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated to emergency shelters in the southern and central Philippines on Thursday as a powerful typhoon approached.
Crowding in evacuation centers was complicating efforts to keep people safely distanced after authorities detected the country’s first infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Forecasters said they last tracked Typhoon Rai, with sustained winds of 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph), about 175 kilometers (109 miles) east of southern Surigao del Norte province. It was moving northwestward at 25 kph (15 mph). The typhoon, locally called Odette, was expected to hit the Dinagat Islands in the southeast later in the day, forecasters said.
Several southern and central provinces were on typhoon alerts. Residents were warned to stay away from coastal and low-lying villages and other high-risk areas due to possible flash floods, landslides and tidal surges in or near the typhoon’s path.
Disaster response officials said about 10,000 villages lie in the projected path of the typhoon, which has a 400-kilometer-wide rain band and is one of the strongest to hit the country this year.
The Philippine coast guard said it has prohibited sea voyages in high-risk regions, stranding nearly 4,000 passengers and ferry and cargo ship workers in dozens of southern and central ports. Coast guard personnel and boats were on stand-by, it said. Dozens of mostly domestic flights have been canceled.
The Philippines is among the hardest hit countries in Southeast Asia by the pandemic, with confirmed infections of more than 2.8 million and more than 50,000 deaths. Quarantine restrictions have been eased and more businesses have been allowed to reopen in recent weeks after an intensified vaccination campaign helped reduce daily new infections to a few hundred from more than 26,000 in September. The detection of the omicron cases this week, however, has set off new alarms and the government renewed calls for people to avoid crowds and get vaccinated immediately.
Governor Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar province said he suspended vaccinations in his region of nearly half a million people due to the approaching typhoon. More than 70 percent of villagers in the province have gotten at least one shot against COVID-19 and Evardone expressed concern over vaccination delays because some vaccines stored in Eastern Samar will expire in a few months.
Overcrowding is unavoidable, he said, in the limited number of evacuation centers in his province, where more than 32,000 people have been moved to safety as the typhoon blew closer.
“It’s impossible to observe social distancing, it will really be tough,” Evardone told The Associated Press. “What we do is we cluster evacuees by families. We don’t mix different people in the same place as a precaution.”
About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is also located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly US tornadoes

Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly US tornadoes
  • The storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states
  • In the western Kentucky town of Madisonville, family and friends mourned a couple killed when the twister ripped through nearby Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Kentucky: Tight-knit communities still digging out from the deadly tornadoes that killed dozens of people across eight states in the South and Midwest are turning to another heavy-hearted task: honoring and burying their dead.
The storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states, carving a more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) path through Kentucky alone. The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.
Along the violent storm path, a funeral home in western Kentucky prepared to welcome the families of those who lost loved ones while grieving losses of its own.
Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs was preparing for at least four services in coming days for storm victims and has to catch up on funerals delayed by the massive storm, said funeral home owner Jenny Beshear Sewell, a cousin of Kentucky’s governor.
The storm-related deaths include those of two sisters who had worked at the funeral home, the only one in the small western Kentucky town.
Eighty-year-old Carole Grisham and 72-year-old Marsha Hall decided to “ride it out” in their home as the tornado barreled down in the dark of night, Sewell said by phone Wednesday. The home, which lacked a basement, was demolished.
Hall, a fixture at the funeral home, had a hard day’s work Friday, hours before she died in the storm, Sewell said. As she left work, Hall’s parting words were: “‘Well, I’ll see you.”
As the tornado approached, Sewell texted Hall with an update on the storm’s path and urged the sisters to shelter in the funeral home’s basement or a church basement. Hall replied “OK” to a text — the last she heard from the longtime employee she considered a member of the family.
But the business of laying the dead to rest won’t wait. A service at the funeral home was being planned for Friday for a woman whose funeral was delayed since last Saturday, the day after the storm hit. If the building’s natural gas hasn’t been restored once services resume, “everybody will just need to bundle up. But that’s the best we can do,” Sewell said.
Arrangements were still pending for Grisham and Hall, but a double funeral is expected, Sewell said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has pledged $5,000 payments to each of the victims’ families to help with burial expenses. The state was the hardest hit with 74 deaths reported so far.
In the western Kentucky town of Madisonville, family and friends on Wednesday mourned a couple killed when the twister ripped through nearby Dawson Springs.
Jeffrey Eckert, 70, was remembered as “mysterious and cool” by his nephew, Mike Eckert, who recalled his uncle playing in various bands, always owning a boat and buzzing his home after he’d earned his pilot’s license to let the family know it was time to meet him at the airport.
Many of the mourners wore animal prints in honor of Jeffrey Eckert’s wife, Jennifer Eckert, 69, who loved to wear them and was remembered by her niece, Kathy Moore, for her chocolate merengue pies and the love of her grandchildren.
Moore said her grief was tempered by the memories and the relationships Jennifer Eckert left behind.
“When it’s all said and done, relationships are all that matters,” Moore said. “Life has to end. Love does not.”
The grieving, meanwhile, has extended beyond the states hardest hit and into Florida, the home of a father and son killed while staying at a west Tennessee resort.
Steve Gunn and his 12-year-old son Grayson were staying at the Cypress Point Resort, a popular destination for hunters and anglers. They will be buried in Florida this weekend.
“You couldn’t go to Walmart with him without a hundred people stopping him,” said his sister, Sandy Gunn. “His son was the kid you grew up dreaming to have.”
Her brother-in-law, Jamie Hall, also was part of the hunting group and remains missing.
“Our world has been shattered,” she said. “I’m terrified each time I hear the phone ring. My brother in law was the kindest and most gentle man you would have ever known.”
In Mayfield, a vigil was held earlier this week for the victims of a Kentucky candle factory flattened by a tornado. A deputy jailer, Robert Daniel, who was escorting a group of inmates working at the factory, was one of the eight victims. He will be buried Saturday.
Across town at the heavily damaged courthouse in downtown Mayfield, Makayla Wadkins, 24, helped set up a makeshift memorial. Flyers with color photographs and the names of victims were taped to the fence surrounding the building.
“We’re just going to allow the families to have a place to come where they can grieve and see their loved ones surrounded with flowers and beauty,” said Wadkins, from neighboring Kirksey.

Afghanistan’s health care system on the brink of collapse

Afghanistan’s health care system on the brink of collapse
  • For a country heavily dependent on foreign aid, the consequences after the Taliban takeover have been devastating
KABUL: The diesel fuel needed to produce oxygen for coronavirus patients has run out. So have supplies of dozens of essential drugs. The staff, unpaid for months, still shows up for work, but they are struggling to make ends meet at home.
This is the plight at the Afghan-Japan Hospital for communicable diseases, the only COVID-19 facility for the more than 4 million people who live in the capital of Kabul. While the coronavirus situation in Afghanistan appears to have improved from a few months ago when cases reached their peak, it is now the hospital itself that needs life support.
Its predicament is a symptom of the crisis in Afghanistan’s health care system, which is on the brink of collapse and able to function only with a lifeline from aid organizations.
“We face many problems here,” said Dr. Ahmad Fatah Habibyar, the hospital’s administration logistics manager, citing three months of unpaid salaries, shortages of equipment and drugs, and a lack of food.
Some of the staff are in such financial difficulties that they are selling their household furniture to make ends meet, he said.
“Oxygen is a big issue for us because we can’t run the generators,” he said, noting the hospital’s production plant hasn’t worked for months “because we can’t afford the diesel.” Instead, oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients are bought from a local supplier.
And doctors are bracing for more infections that they fear are inevitable with the omicron variant.
Without outside help, “we are not ready for omicron. A disaster will be here,” said Dr. Shereen Agha, the 38-year-old head of the hospital’s intensive care unit. The hospital was short even of basic supplies like examination gloves, he said, and its two ambulances sit idle for lack of fuel.
The previous government had contracted with a Netherlands-based aid group, HealthNet TPO, to run the hospital. But the contract expired in November and was financed under a fund managed by the World Bank, which like most of the international community has frozen payments to the new Taliban government.
HealthNet TPO program manager Willem Reussing said the organization is in negotiations to secure funding, “but the donor community is very reluctant to continue support and has strict conditions.” The World Health Organization and UNICEF were only managing to maintain minimal services and did not cover the coronavirus response, he added.
“The health care system ... is really on the brink of collapsing,” Reussing said. “The Afghan-Japan Hospital is a dire example, where we are nearly begging donors to step in and save lives.”
When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August amid a chaotic US and NATO troop withdrawal, the international community pulled all funding and froze billions of dollars of Afghanistan’s assets abroad. For a country heavily dependent on foreign aid, the consequences have been devastating.
The economy already was deeply troubled under the previous government, with state employees often going unpaid. Last year, almost half the population was living in poverty, with the situation made worse by the pandemic and a drought that has driven up food prices.
The Taliban government wants the international community to ease sanctions and release Afghanistan’s assets abroad so it can pay civil servants, including doctors and teachers.
The United Nations has sounded the alarm over a hunger crisis, with 22 percent of Afghanistan’s 38 million people near famine and another 36 percent facing acute food insecurity.
“We’re seeing the economic collapse being exponential,” UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in an interview last week with The Associated Press. “It’s getting more and more dire by the week.”
Nowhere is that more evident than the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, where anxious mothers sit by emaciated children.
Two-year-old Mohammad, his cheeks sunken and his hair sparse, sipped a cup of high-nutrition milk with his mother, Parwana, beside him. From the central province of Wardak, she had been sleeping in the hospital for six nights.
“I don’t even have money to change his diapers,” the 20-year-old said. Her husband, a tailor, lost both legs in a roadside bomb several years ago, and has trouble sitting up. Work is hard to come by, and Parwana said her father and brothers are helping the family of three survive.
In the next bed, 1½-year-old Talwasa lay covered in blankets. Only her eyes moved behind half-closed eyelids.
“We are in a very bad situation,” said her mother, Noor Bibi, who has six other children. Her husband can’t find work, she said, and “we only eat dried bread and can’t find food for weeks and weeks.”
Deputy Health Minister Dr. Abdul Bari Omar said last week that Afghanistan had 3.5 million malnourished children, although he noted that the data was from the previous government.
“It didn’t happen in the last four months. Malnutrition was inherited from the previous system, but we are trying to find a solution for this problem,” he said, adding that the former administration also had failed to resolve shortages of medical equipment.
The deputy director of the children’s hospital, Mohammad Latif Baher, said the facility had seen 3,000 malnutrition cases in the last four months. Of those, 250 were hospitalized and the rest were treated at home.
Hospital workers also are struggling with shortages, and they have not been paid for months.
“We are loyal to our homeland and our profession. That’s why we still continue our jobs and provide services to our patients,” Baher said, noting they have gone without salaries for five months. He said the hospital also is running low on drug supplies, including special food supplements for malnutrition, as well as antibiotics, analgesics and anesthetics. Some supplies had come in from aid agencies, he added, but more were needed.
The situation was similar at Wazir Mohammed Akhbar Khan National Hospital, where supplies were running low. As with most of the other state-run hospitals, its patients must buy their own drugs, with staff only dipping into emergency supplies for those who truly cannot afford it.
Sometimes doctors are forced to give smaller doses of drugs because they simply don’t have enough, said Ghulam Nabi Pahlawi, the emergency department’s head nurse.
But it is in Kabul’s COVID-19 hospital where the situation seems most severe. Pharmacist Bilal Ahmad said more than 36 essential medications had run out and many others had expired. In three months, he said, another 55 medications will run out.
“The requirements, we cannot fulfill them,” Ahmad said.

Closing gap between rich and poor is Pakistan’s priority in new UN role, envoy says

Closing gap between rich and poor is Pakistan’s priority in new UN role, envoy says
  • In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Ambassador Munir Akram talked COVID-19, the nuclear talks with Iran, Afghanistan, and Jammu and Kashmir 
  • He said that Pakistan has a ‘long historical and emotional relationship’ with Saudi Arabia and wants to see talks in Vienna succeed
NEW YORK: For the past two years, the UN has tirelessly repeated that global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of climate change, and a lack of progress in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals are all having a disproportionately damaging effect on the world’s poor.
The discrepancy in vaccination rates around the world alone is a shocking illustration of the widening gap between less wealthy nations, where on average only about 5 percent of populations have been inoculated, and rich countries, where more than 90 percent of people have received jabs.
Pakistan intends to lead the effort to address these issues. The country was elected recently to chair the Group of 77 in 2022. It is the largest organization within the UN for developing nations and its role is to promote the collective economic interests of its participating states, which now number 134.
In a wide-ranging, exclusive interview with Arab News, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, set out his vision for bridging the gap between the world’s rich and poor. He also discussed his country’s position on developments in Afghanistan, the latest talks in Vienna with Iran about the nuclear deal, and Pakistan’s diplomatic battle to reverse India’s revocation of the special status previously afforded to Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan intends to begin its tenure as chair of G77 by immediately pushing for universal vaccinations, and the mobilization of funding to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and boost financial recovery efforts.
“Such (funding) would include debt restructuring — the redistribution of $650 million of new SDRs (special drawing rights, which are supplementary foreign exchange reserves maintained by the International Monetary Fund) in order to ensure that developing countries get at least $200 billion — along with larger concessional financing, and the mobilization of $100 billion in annual climate finance by the developed countries,” Akram said.
He pledged to promote unity among G77 members “so that they can act as a powerful force in order to realize their developmental and national interests.”
He added: “To get the international solidarity (needed) to achieve the objectives they have set for themselves, the G77 need, first and foremost, solidarity among themselves.”
The ambassador called for the streamlining of common objectives among poor nations into “one coherent whole.” The “strategic change” that he said is required in the power dynamics between developing and rich nations cannot be achieved unless all developing nations act together and “mutually support each other in their specificities.”
Pakistan has also called on the international community to take action to stop the billions of dollars in illicit finance flows that pour out of developing countries, and to return their stolen assets. These calls have a renewed sense of urgency in relation to Afghanistan, Akram said, the assets of which have been frozen in the US and elsewhere in the world following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August.
The danger of economic collapse in the country is imminent, he added, and with estimates suggesting that more than a million children could die this winter, the provision of humanitarian assistance has, more than ever, become a matter of life and death.
“The international community should engage with the Taliban,” Akram said. “But more importantly, we need to reassure all the organizations and countries that are willing to help Afghanistan that their actions will not evoke the sanctions that have been imposed through the Security Council, and nationally by certain countries; that they will not punished for helping the Afghan people.”
Leaving the Afghan people to starve will lead to the “very consequences that are feared by the international community,” he warned. “Starvation will lead to migration. That’s the first thing that would happen.”
If chaos is allowed to reign, Akram said, “you would then see the resurgence of those terrorist movements that are present in Afghanistan, with the Taliban unable to suppress or neutralize them.”
In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, many Afghans blamed neighboring Pakistan for the group’s success in regaining control of their country. In particular they pointed to the hosting of Taliban leaders and their families, and the provision of medical treatment to the group’s wounded fighters.
Blaming Pakistan, according to Akram, is “a crass misreading of the cultural, religious, and historical context of (this) conflict, which was misunderstood, misread, misinterpreted and misapplied.
“The fact of the matter is that the war in Afghanistan came to Pakistan, not the other way around. We didn’t invite those wars.
“We have a population which consists of about 14 million Pashtuns on our side. In Afghanistan, there are half of those Pashtuns, and they are bound by history, by ethnicity, by family ties, by fate. You cannot just simply say that when you intervene against one part of this ethnicity on one side that it will not evoke a reaction on the other side, borders or no borders, as such.”
Looking back at the decades of foreign involvement in Afghanistan, Akram blamed the ultimate fiasco on the failure of the intervening powers “to take into account the local particularity of the (Afghan) society.”
He added: “Those who felt they could impose their values on other societies obviously need to rethink the strategy, if not the objectives that they wish to promote.”
In Vienna, meanwhile, international frustration with Iran continues to spill out of the ongoing talks about a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. World powers accuse Tehran of enriching uranium to a point where “we are reaching the end of the road,” and obstructing the work of international nuclear monitors.
“We watch from the margin and we are very interested in the success of the talks because the alternative to success would be a revival of the tensions in the region,” Akram said.
“Iran is a neighbor. We have common borders. We cannot have bad relations with Iran because that will be bad for both our countries.”
The envoy expressed his country’s wish for Iran to have “good relations with our other friends in the region, especially Saudi Arabia because we have a long historical and emotional relationship with Saudi Arabia.”
He added: “Pakistan, unlike others, has not sought strategic gain from its relationship with Saudi Arabia. It’s just been emotional. It is the holy land, it is the land of the two holy places to which we pray in Makkah.
“So our hope is that we can evolve over time in an understanding that will promote such coexistence between Iran and Saudi Arabia.”
On the issue of Kashmir, Pakistani diplomatic efforts for the past two years have focused on reversing India’s decision in August 2019 to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
There has been little reaction from the international community, however, leading some to conclude that Islamabad has lost this battle. Akram disagrees.
“Unfortunately, at a certain stage, certain governments in Pakistan lost the will to push the cause of Kashmir at the international level,” he said. “And therefore for almost 50 years we only raised the issue perfunctorily, without the determination and commitment needed.
“It was only once Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power (that) we relaunched the international campaign to support the Kashmiri people.”
Akram argued that Pakistan’s campaign has been successful in influencing public opinion and convincing people “the Kashmiri struggle is legitimate, that there is a Kashmiri desire for freedom from India, and India is committing massive violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”
However, the efforts have been impeded by the “power realities of today,” he said.
“India has the unwavering support of its new strategic partner, the United States of America, and its allies in the West, some of whom are also permanent members of the Security Council, and those allies have prevented action (by various international bodies) because of the influence they wield in the international community,” Akram added.
“Our efforts will continue. We have not lost; it is a 100-year struggle. Any people that persists in the search for freedom has never lost in history.”

Months before the harvest began in November, Greek olive oil farmer Michalis Antonopoulos knew it would not be a good year.

First, his trees did not fully blossom because last winter was not cold and wet enough.

In the spring, temperatures soared to 38 degrees celsius, damaging the flowers that were to grow into olives.

Then the summer brought the worst heatwave in decades, drying up the olives and setting off wildfires that torched hundreds of thousands of trees.

Standing in his grove in Kalamata, Greece’s best-known olive producing region, among trees that are hundreds of years old, Antonopoulos pointed to the results: Half empty branches, with small or shriveled olives, or rotting, attacked by a fruit fly.

“We’re witnessing phenomena and problems that we did not see 20 years ago,” said Antonopoulos, who heads the local olive growers’ cooperative, estimating a 50 percent drop in regional output.

Europe just had its hottest summer on record and scientists say the erratic weather that damaged olive trees is what can be expected from climate change.

Greece is the world’s third biggest producer of olive oil, and the Greek variety is particularly sought-after for its high quality, known as “extra virgin.”

Bottles of Kalamata oil are found in restaurants as far away as Japan but farmers worry that if yields continue to decline, they will not be able to meet demand for what they call “green gold,” jeopardizing the local economy.

“This year has shown us that the tree cannot cope under difficult weather conditions,” Antonopoulos said. “This is a classic example of the environmental change we’re going through.”

Greece produced 275,000 tons of olive oil in 2020-21 and more than half went abroad, making it the EU’s fourth biggest exporter. The EU’s executive commission forecast production will fall to 230,000 tons in 2021-22.

Most of the world’s olive oil comes from the Mediterranean region and in its agricultural outlook for the next decade, the commission anticipated production in the EU would grow, but that climate change could impact annual yields and the quality of oil. For Greece, it forecast a limited decline in output.

